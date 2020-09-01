3 Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrats We're 'SWANning' With Anyway

Regardless of this pandemic, we're continuing to add shares opportunistically. And it’s because of the margin of safety that I sleep well at night.

In our view, gaining exposure to real estate markets through REITs is a great option for investors.

Earlier in the week, I published a blog post titled "REITs Get No Respect – But They Should." Which got me thinking…

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen plenty of negative coverage of REITs. Lots and lots and lots of it, in fact. While we ourselves have offered our own fair share of bearish commentary, that’s been on a subsector and/or company-specific level.

While we know there are areas of the REIT space we prefer to avoid due to their relatively higher risks and continued uncertainties. There are many individual examples that still seem attractive, no matter what the naysayers try to promote.

The fact of the matter is, over the long term, real estate investments have generated incredible wealth. So using REITs to gain exposure to real estate markets is a great option for investors.

You just have to know how to do it.

The Real Value of REITs

To help explain the real value of REITs, we put together five of their most overlooked bullish features: Consider how the larger sector:

Is a $1 trillion-plus equity market

Is an exceptionally – even exclusively – liquid form of real estate ownership

Provides an excellent form of portfolio diversification to reduce overall risk

Offers extreme levels of corporate transparency

Features an average dividend yield of 3.6%.

Again now, that shows the larger sector is a great category to look into. We'd never paint every REIT with a broad brush though. That would be foolish, to say the least.

The stock market is just that: A market of stocks. This means there almost always will be high-quality companies trading above fair value… at fair value… and – a most importantly to investors looking to accumulate shares – below fair value.

Buying the highest-quality stocks at or below FV and holding them long term is a time-tested method to generate strong returns. This is especially true of companies that pay strong dividend yields and grow those dividends on an annual basis.

That kind of tradition really fuels the compounding process so often involved in building significant wealth.

With this in mind, we decided to follow up on our bullish “Respect” article with one that’s focused on some of the best beaten-down dividend aristocrats in the space. These would be companies that increase their dividends for at least 25 years in a row.

Which means you don't have to take our word about what steady and stalwart sleep-well-at-night (SWAN) stocks these are. Their illustrious histories speak for themselves.

The Monthly Dividend Company

For starters, we'll highlight the arguably best-known REIT in the entire market: Realty Income (O).

Realty Income is a triple-net REIT that focuses on single-tenant properties. It’s become famous for its uber-reliable monthly dividend, leading it to brand itself"The Monthly Dividend Company."

It’s no surprise then that retirees love it. But so should most other people, regardless of their life stage.

Realty Income has paid dividends for 601 consecutive months, staying steadfast for more than 50 years. And its total returns are potentially even more impressive.

Since going public in 1994, O has generated a 15.3% total return compound annual growth rate. Using the rule of 72, we see long-term shareholder have seen their positions double every 4.7 years or so.

There are very few other companies out there that can boast such a strong track record.

Realty Income has generated a 4.5% dividend-growth CAGR over this 26-year period as well. This means the passive income it produces increased much faster than inflation – both growing investors' passive income streams and protecting their purchasing power from being eroded away.

Today, O yields 4.42%, which is quite a bit higher than U.S. Treasury notes even in today's low-rate environment. It's also much higher than the 1.57% yield the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) currently carries.

No equity dividend can be considered 100% risk free, of course. And the shutdowns have negatively impacted Realty.

But its rent-collection results in recent months show a positive trajectory. The company recently reported second quarter earnings, including how it received 86.5% in the second quarter and 91.5% in July, specifically.

During the conference call, it also highlighted its quarter-ending 98.5% occupancy ratio, which compares favorably to Q2 2019’s 98.3%.

Between that, its proven cash flow generation and dividend dedication, investors should have significant peace of mind.

More Recent Results From Realty Income

Realty Income's rent collection is so high partially due to its decade-long focus on improving tenant-base quality.

Roughly half its rent is now generated by investment-grade tenants that continue to pay up at much higher clips. And, during the second quarter, the company collected 99.1% of their rent due.

Its focus on quality also paid off in its ability to release properties with experiment rent agreements for strong, new rents. During Q2, O released 65 properties and recaptured 101.4% of the expiring rents. For the larger half of the year, meanwhile, it’s released 158 properties, recapturing 100.1% of expiring rents so far.

In fact, since 1994, it’s released and/or sold more than 3,300 properties with expiring rents, recapturing over 100% of the rents it would have otherwise lost.

Nor has the pandemic slowed down its goal to invest in itself. Realty Income invested $640 million in properties across the U.S. and U.K. for the first half of 2020.

As such, it now owns more than 6,500 properties featuring lease agreements with more than 600 tenants across more than 50 industries. And, in recent years, it has begun investing in international properties, further increasing that diversification.

Yet the FAST Graph below shows Realty Income shares still trading at a discount. Since falling 55% back to $38 in March, it has gained nearly 67% back.

However, that still puts it at a 25% discount to its 52-week high.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

O currently trades for 18x adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) estimates, so slightly above its long-term average blended p/AFFO of 17.58x.

However, this is a blue-chip REIT we’re talking about. We still find shares to be fairly attractive in the mid-$60 range, especially in today's low interest rate environment.

The West Coast Sharp Shooter

Let’s now move past one of the most popular dividend aristocratic REITs to one that’s often overlooked.

Essex Property Trust (ESS) sports a 26-year annual dividend increase streak which should automatically make it stand out. Its dividend yield of 3.77% is less than Realty Income's - however, ESS boasts higher trailing dividend growth rates.

O's five-year DGR is 4.3 and its 10-year is 4.7%. Essex's, meanwhile, are 9% and 6.5%, respectively.

Essex – which also went public in 1994 – also has a higher long-term CAGR total return of 15.5%.

One reason it’s not as popular is its lack of geographical diversification, with a single-minded focus on the U.S. West Coast. It’s made a name for itself there by investing in high-quality, multi-family (apartment) developments and communities in supply-constrained markets with high standards of living and job growth prospects.

Roughly 43% of its rents come from northern California markets (San Francisco, Oakland, Silicon Valley).

Approximately 40% comes from southern California (Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange County, and San Diego).

About 17% comes from Seattle.

National headlines have created fear around investing in such markets. Yet the data continues to point in a bullish direction. For instance, residential property values in Seattle keep post strong year-over-year growth despite the social unrest going on in that city.

Many of Essex’s critics also point out its affiliation to California, with its anti-landlord regulations. But the fact remains that, if that state was an individual country.

It's economy would be the fifth-largest in the entire world, ahead of the U.K., France, Italy, Brazil, Canada, and Russia.

Management does acknowledge recent ballot propositions that could cap rent escalations and/or increase property taxes on commercial real estate. But it sees both as having negligible impact should they pass at all.

A Successful Long-Term Strategy

Even taking everything into account, Essex management's long-term strategy can’t be denied.

It's true that California's population growth has slowed down in recent years. And certain areas of the state have experienced job market headwinds worse than the national average.

But remember that Essex’s properties are high quality with higher-than-average rents. Therefore, its typical tenant is often isolated from wider economic woes due to the white-collar/technology-oriented work they tend to perform.

Essex has essentially tied itself to the major U.S. tech companies which are headquartered in the markets it moves in. During the company's recent Q2 report, management noted that the top 10 alone have 17,000 job openings listed in California and Washington.

So the tech sector’s growth, success, and resiliency continue to be a boon for ESS shares.

During the shutdowns, we've seen Essex trade down 47% from its 52-week highs of $334.17. And though it’s recovered nicely from its March/April lows, it’s still more than 33% from its prior highs.

As you can see on the FAST Graph below, Essex typically trades at a high premium. That’s thanks to its strong and reliable growth.

Today though, we've seen that premium slashed to just 18.4x, opening the opportunity to buy shares of this dividend aristocrat at valuations we haven't seen since 2010.

Source: FAST Graphs

The Dividend King

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has the longest consecutive annual dividend growth streak in the REIT sector.

It recently made a $0.01/share increase in this regard, providing income-oriented investors additional peace of mind in the COVID-19 era. This admittedly token increase still extended FRT's dividend increase record to 53 years.

It’s historically traded at high valuations since it owns best-in-breed properties in the shopping center space. Federal Realty invests in shopping centers surrounded by high-income communities.

In a recent shareholder presentation, it noted that its properties serve areas with an average population of 162,000 and an average household income of $127,000.

This helps isolate it from broader economic woes which has factored into its ability to consistently grow the dividend.

With that said, Federal Realty's rent collection data is still suffering relative to its historical averages. In July, it collected 76% of its rent, up from the mid-60% we saw when the COVID-19 pandemic began. That’s good progress but still concerning for obvious reasons.

Fears associated with this retail-oriented businesses’ ability to collect rent led to a 54.6% selloff back in March. And, today, they're still trading at a 43% discount to their 52-week highs.

Source: FAST Graphs

The company currently has a forward p/AFFO multiple of 19.3x – which is well below its long-term average blended p/AFFO ratio of 27.97x. It hasn’t traded sub-20x since 2009.

COVID-19 could certainly add more drama to Federal Realty’s holdings. But it will have to be pretty severe to effect this REIT’s dividend record.

It’s currently yielding 5.27%. This is very attractive, especially considering how it was only yielding in the 3% range before the shutdowns.

Plus, as highlighted on its recent second-quarter conference call, FRT has a very strong balance sheet. Even if:

It kept collecting just around 75% of rent moving forward And paid its next two full quarterly dividends in October and January And continued to work towards completing its major construction projects in Santana West, Assembly Row, Pike and Rose, and CocoWalk…

It would have about $1.3 billion in cash by February 2021.

Not surprisingly then, management remains confident in its "ability to weather this pandemic and come out the other side an even stronger and further differentiating company."

Management Matters

At iREIT we recently interviewed via video the CEOs for all three REITs. Here are a few takeaways:

“… if you think about… our payout ratio – which was right around 80% and tracking lower – we have focused on all of the levers of our businesses… potential levers for creating liquidity, but our dividend is sacrosanct to who we are.”

“… you don't get to be a dividend aristocrat unless it's a major priority that's bought into by the board and the senior leadership team. And hopefully in our discussion, we've demonstrated a lot of the things that we've done proactively to make sure that the dividend is safe. Because, as you well know – and I'm a student of your writings – it's important to the company, and it's important to the shareholders, for sure.”

“… what we have done for a very long time is to know that what we always were going to have is a cyclical business. This was always going to have recessions. It was always going to have high points. It was always going to have everything in-between.

“… paying a dividend in my view is more important for a REIT than it is for most companies out there. REITs have to pay out the majority of their taxable income. So part of the bargain for the investor, if you will, is to consider that return.”

So there you have it folks: Three beaten-down dividend aristocrat REITs we like anyway. Regardless of this pandemic, we're continuing to add REIT shares opportunistically.

It’s because of their margins of safety that I sleep well at night.

Here’s what the now 90 Warren Buffett told an audience at Columbia Business School in 1984:

“You do not cut it close. That is what Ben Graham meant by having a margin of safety. You don’t try to buy businesses worth $83 million for $80 million. You leave yourself an enormous margin. When you build a bridge, you insist it can carry 30,000 pounds, but you only drive 10,000-pound trucks across it. And that same principle works in investing.”

Indeed.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS, FRT, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.