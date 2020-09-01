Back To School: 8 Hot All Weather Dividend Buys, And 3 We Might Sell

This is the 5th monthly update of our All Weather dividends portfolio.

However, many stocks still are very attractively priced, and we are buying 8 of them this month.

The stock market is heating up faster than we had imagined. Some of our positions are approaching "Sell" territory.

Co-written by Robert & Sam Kovacs

Around the country, and across the world, parents are wondering whether it is safe to send back their kids to school. This period, which is usually a busy one for families, is particularly unusual this year. Yet individuals who are building a portfolio to prepare for retirement cannot relent in their quest for dividend freedom.

This “Back to school” edition of our All Weather Dividends Portfolio update, will be the fifth since we started tracking this model portfolio, exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

The portfolio’s goal is to showcase our portfolio management style. Many of our readers ask us questions about position sizing, diversification, and so on, this ongoing model portfolio is our best answer.

The portfolio tracks the investment of a fictional $100,000 and $2,000 per month of extra contributions. Not all of the $100k was invested the first month, so for the first 5-10 months, portfolio additions will be larger than $2,000

Source: Open Domain

Each month, we provide an update, with suggested transactions, and tracking the portfolio’s evolution. Because we are picky on prices, this portfolio is not identical to our portfolios. Some stocks which we own simply haven’t been available at a good entry point since we started tracking the portfolio.

That being said, we always purchase the stocks which we recommend purchasing in the model portfolio. In that sense, the model portfolio gives you a good idea of our buying activity.

We will present the portfolio's performance for the past month, then introduce our latest transactions (using the closing prices for the 31st of August). We'll then give a summary of the portfolio's investments and cash positions, an overview of the diversification and of expected dividends, before finally presenting an overall table summarizing the portfolio's holdings.

With indices once again reaching all time highs, we are seeing a tale of two markets emerge. On one side, there are stocks which are reaching extremely lofty valuations. On another, some have struggled to recover, even partially, from the valuations which were reached at the trough in March.

While some stocks seem out of reach, many still trade at active valuations. There are 8 which are getting bought this month, and while none are being sold, 3 are on a watchlist and might be sold if the prices get out of order.

Performance in August

The portfolio performed well in August, increasing 4.85%. Despite the good performance, it was eclipsed by the S&P 500 (SPY) for the first time since the inception of the portfolio.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The All Weather dividends portfolio is up 16.71%, while the S&P 500 is up 18.84% since the 15th of May, when we started tracking the portfolio.

Year May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total 2020 +9.14% -1.11% +3.35% +4.85% +16.71%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Trailing by just over 2% before dividends isn’t great. Once adjusted for dividends, the difference drops to about 1%.

The portfolio yields 4.22% relative to the S&P 500’s meager 1.7%. With that in mind, we remain quite satisfied with the performance.

While some positions have continued to do very well, such as Realty Income (O), Union Pacific (UNP), V.F Corp (VFC), the energy portion of the portfolio, Chevron (CVX), Valero (VLO), and Oneok (OKE), continued to lag. Exelon (EXC) has also been a laggard.

The problem with some of our top performers, is that they have been run away performers, performing extremely well within a few weeks of our first purchase, reducing the attractiveness of increasing the position in subsequent months.

Latest transactions

Buys:

This month, two new All Weather dividend stock is introduced to the portfolio, although one of them at a reduced position size.

The first is Amgen (AMGN). We reviewed Amgen in our article on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) shake-up, and decided that it formed an attractive low yielding stock to include for the explosive dividend growth potential over the next few years.

The second stock is Huntington Ingalls (HII). An upcoming article will detail the reasons why the stock is being added, but here is a short version. HII can’t catch a bid. It is one of the very few stocks which is trading at less than its March trough. Yet its customer is the most trustworthy purchaser ever: the USA. It has 5 years of backlog, is very shareholder friendly, and will likely find significant support around $150. However because of its extremely poor momentum, we are exerting extreme caution, and initiating a position less than we usually do of only $1,000 rather than $2,000.

One Fair Weather stocks was introduced to the portfolio: Cogent Communications (CCOI). After a stellar start of the year, where we noted that the stock was becoming overvalued, the price came crashing down, back to a price where we believe it is a bargain buy. The company operates in an infrastructure-like industry, and while it is but a small player, it continues to grow its network of fiber extensively. This should provide extensive dividend growth for a stock with an already attractive 4% yield. You can read our recent article here.

We then increased our positions in 6 other stocks, which we believe remain fantastic value at current prices. The details are included in the table below.

Company Type Date Num Shares Price Total Huntington Ingalls (HII) All Weather 08/31/2020 7 $ 151.46 $ 1060.22 Pfizer (PFE) All Weather 08/31/2020 53 $ 37.91 $ 2,009.23 Chevron (CVX) All Weather 08/31/2020 12 $ 85.63 $ 1,027.56 IBM (IBM) All Weather 08/31/2020 26 $ 76.30 $ 1,983.80 Iron Mountain (IRM) All Weather 08/31/2020 66 $ 30.09 $ 1,985.94 Amgen (AMGN) All Weather 08/31/2020 8 $ 253.12 $2,024.96 Cogent Communications (CCOI) Fair Weather 08/31/2020 8 $ 65.91 $ 527.28 Exelon (EXC) Fair Weather 08/31/2020 14 $ 37.04 $ 518.56

Source: mad-dividends.com

Here is a summary of why each of the other positions got increased:

We believe that Chevron will not trade at these depressed prices forever. The company is using its financial strength to purchase quality assets at low prices, has a superb debt profile and is committed to the dividend. It will come out on the other side stronger than ever. Read our article about it.

IBM’s 5% yield is extremely generous for a company which has been proving that it is able to turn around. This sort of value in tech is extremely rare. Read our article about it.

Iron Mountain proved that it is more than able to continue generating large amounts of cash, enough to sustain its massive dividend. We argue that at or below $30, the stock is a bargain buy, and are now confident doubling down. Read our article explaining why we believe it is a slam dunk.

Pfizer, we believe is a fantastic buy in the healthcare space. We explained in a recent article why we believe it is the best Covid-19 bet, and why we’ll like it even more after the Upjohn spinoff.

Exelon was added to the portfolio as a fair weather stock last month. The stock has gone slightly down since, on no real news. We’re happy to up the position

As a consequence, we now have two positions which are at their total position size until the entire $100k is invested.

Summary of portfolio value & cash

In this section, we will give summaries of the cash position, as well as the value of the portfolio's all weather and fair weather components.

On top of the $2,000 monthly contributions, we aim to invest $8,000 to $10,000 per month until the portfolio becomes fully invested.

Cash Summary

Cash before end of month transactions: $41,803.61

Total invested this month: $10,154.31

Dividends received in August: $133.15

Monthly contribution to portfolio: $2,000

Cash still available: $33,782.45

Total invested cash: $74,706.36

All Weather Summary

Number of All Weather stocks: 22

Market value of All Weather stocks: $73,664.86

Fair Weather Summary

Number of Fair Weather stocks: 11

Market value of Fair Weather stocks: $9,084.41

Total Summary

Number of stocks: 33

Market value of the portfolio: $82,749.27

Yield on Cost: 4.84%

Dividend Yield: 4.43%

Diversification

The portfolio’s diversification is slightly increasing each month. There are some all-weather positions which are still relatively overweight, but we still expect this to mostly even out in the next 3-4 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The largest positions are PFE, O, CVX, DTE, & BAC respectively.

Looking at sector diversification, healthcare got the biggest boost this month, with the purchases of both PFE and AMGN.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Our diversification differs from the S&P 500: we are significantly underweight tech, consumer discretionary and healthcare, while being significantly overweight energy, utilities and real estate, something that could be expected from a dividend portfolio.

The chart below shows diversification at cost.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Comparing the two charts, we can see that financials, staples and industrials have driven returns, while energy, communications services and healthcare have been a drag on performance.

Next month's dividends & 12 month projections

Turning towards income, after receiving $133.15 in August, the portfolio can expect to receive $351.23 in September.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the next 12 months, the current portfolio is expected to generate $3,632.21 (up from $3,150.01 projected from early August) in dividends. Of course this amount will be greater because of future investments.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Current portfolio holdings

We know a lot of you like to see lots of data on the current holdings, so here is the most complete table we can provide. You might have to click on it to view all the columns.

Company Sector Stk Stgth Div Stgth Quantity Avg Cost Total Cost Market Value Realized Gain Unrealized Gain Dividends Received Total Return Yield on Cost Dividend Yield Weight Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Healthcare 75.42 88.25 137 36.67 5024.21 5193.67 0 169.46 31.92 201.38 4.14507772 4.01 6.28% Realty Income Corporation (O) Real Estate 42.36 71.17 76 52.51 3990.76 4821.44 0 830.68 70.95 901.63 5.332317654 4.42 5.83% Chevron Corporation (CVX) Energy 59.03 89.25 56 89.4 5006.48 4795.28 0 -211.2 85.14 -126.06 5.771812081 6.03 5.79% DTE Energy Company (DTE) Utilities 70.62 84.54 40 102.2 4088.18 4714.4 0 626.22 40.5 666.72 3.962818004 3.44 5.70% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Financials 53.69 84.4 176 22.77 4008.06 4628.8 0 620.74 48.6 669.34 3.162055336 2.74 5.59% Iron Mountain (IRM) Real Estate 66.54 68.13 142 27.95 3969.54 4308.28 0 338.74 0 338.74 8.837209302 8.15 5.21% International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Information Technology 81.57 96.43 33 119.86 3955.38 4127.31 0 171.93 40.75 212.68 5.439679626 5.21 4.99% AT&T Inc. (T) Communication Services 69.34 93.53 136 29.38 3995.12 4085.44 0 90.32 70.72 161.04 7.079646018 6.92 4.94% V.F. Corporation (VFC) Consumer Discretionary 36.15 70.74 57 53.27 3036.24 3872.58 0 836.34 54.72 891.06 3.604280083 2.83 4.68% Altria Group Inc. (MO) Consumer Staples 49.02 80.49 81 37.38 3027.75 3558.33 0 530.58 68.04 598.62 8.988764045 7.65 4.30% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Consumer Staples 67.6 61.47 44 69.56 3060.44 3552.56 0 492.12 51.48 543.6 6.7280046 5.8 4.29% 3M Company (MMM) Industrials 80.21 89.06 21 142.62 2994.95 3478.86 0 483.91 51.45 535.36 4.122843921 3.55 4.20% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Information Technology 90.94 90.34 24 127.16 3051.92 3443.76 0 391.84 14.4 406.24 2.831078956 2.51 4.16% Union Pacific Corporation (UNP Industrials 82.43 94.91 13 151.24 1966.12 2536.69 0 570.57 25.22 595.79 2.565458873 1.99 3.07% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Financials 89.2 89.72 18 110.44 1987.92 2503.98 0 516.06 32.4 548.46 3.259688519 2.59 3.03% Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) Communication Services 92 81.16 56 35.92 2011.52 2495.36 0 483.84 25.76 509.6 2.561247216 2.06 3.02% WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Utilities 65.44 91.29 24 84.8 2035.2 2246.88 0 211.68 15.18 226.86 2.983490566 2.7 2.72% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Materials 98.59 97.29 20 98.26 1965.2 2125.4 0 160.2 12.5 172.7 2.544270303 2.35 2.57% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Real Estate 27.51 78.12 26 76.3 1983.8 2091.7 0 107.9 27.56 135.46 5.557011796 5.27 2.53% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Healthcare 90.61 73.69 8 253.12 2024.96 2024.96 0 0 0 0 2.528445006 2.53 2.45% Southern Company (SO) Utilities 52.22 80.4 38 52.54 1996.52 1991.96 0 -4.56 48.64 44.08 4.872478112 4.88 2.41% HP Inc. (HPQ) Information Technology 35.22 50.14 62 15.94 988.18 1230.7 0 242.52 16.92 259.44 4.391468005 3.55 1.49% Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Financials 38.81 84.11 99 10.13 1003.09 1159.29 0 156.2 30.69 186.89 6.120434353 5.29 1.40% Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Financials 55.54 90.2 25 40.02 1000.54 1108.25 0 107.71 21.28 128.99 5.597201399 5.05 1.34% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Industrials 71.37 74.02 7 151.46 1060.22 1067.22 0 7 0 7 2.720190149 2.7 1.29% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Communication Services 65.77 96.05 19 52.65 1000.4 1047.09 0 46.69 18.85 65.54 4.938271605 4.72 1.27% Exelon Corporation (EXC) Utilities 53.58 58.52 27 37.8 1020.49 1000.08 0 -20.41 4.97 -15.44 4.047619048 4.13 1.21% Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Energy 61.05 87.73 17 62.47 1061.96 933.13 0 -128.83 16.66 -112.17 6.275012006 7.14 1.13% Evercore Inc. Class A (EVR) Financials 90.54 79.97 10 49.25 492.5 627.1 0 134.6 11.6 146.2 4.710659898 3.7 0.76% Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Consumer Staples 85.47 58.99 22 22.75 500.5 537.24 0 36.74 4.4 41.14 3.516483516 3.28 0.65% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Communication Services 38.26 56.66 8 65.91 527.28 527.28 0 0 0 0 4.12683963 4.13 0.64% Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) Financials 42.72 75.69 15 32.52 487.8 493.05 0 5.25 3.75 9 3.07503075 3.04 0.60% ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Energy 36.52 89.96 15 32.39 485.85 421.2 0 -64.65 14.03 -50.62 11.5467737 13.32 0.51%

Source: mad-dividends.com

3 stocks we might sell soon.

We track the evolution of our stocks quite closely.

There are two triggers which might cause us to sell a stock. The first is that the prospects of the dividend policy change significantly. This doesn’t apply to any of the following three stocks. The second reason is that would trigger a sale, is if the valuation of a stock goes over the top. If we believe that we could do better by selling, and reinvesting the proceeds in another stock, we will do so. The whole process is explained in detail in our article “How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income”.

Here are the 3 stocks which are on the list:

UNP: we added it to the portfolio when it yielded 2.57%. It now yields just 1.99%. 65% of the time in the past 10 years, it has yielded more than this. The valuation isn’t as attractive as when we added it to the portfolio, but at 2% it doesn’t quite warrant being sold. The sensitivity of the dividend yield to dividend growth rates increases as dividend yields decrease. This means that while there might not be too much difference between a 8% yielding stock and an 8.7% yielding stock growing the dividend at a 2% rate, the difference is a lot more significant for a lower yielding stock. If UNP’s yield goes much lower, say to 1.8% or below, we would be tempted to start selling part of our position, despite loving the stock.

CMCSA is exactly in the same situation. We will monitor the evolution, and consider selling if the price goes much higher.

VFC was added to the portfolio when it yielded 3.6%, it now yields less than 3%. As the yields get closer to 2%, a partial sell could be triggered.

We don’t sell at the first sign of overvaluation, in fact none of these stocks trade at prices which we would consider buying right now, as the window of opportunity to purchase was quite narrow. They are in that “hold and watch” zone, where we would not hesitate to cut, were they to become overvalued in upcoming months.

Conclusion

Sharing these portfolio updates with you is rewarding. It has been a great way for us to keep looking at more stocks, and we now have a massive backlog of lesser known dividend stocks which we will analyze in upcoming months. As always, we will share the results of our analysis on Seeking Alpha.

Did you like this article? Then click on the orange "follow" button at the top of the page so that we can let you know the next time we publish a dividend article here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THE PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.