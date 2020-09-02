There has been a sharp rebound in stock prices, but the Bank of Nova Scotia continues to trade at very attractive valuations, offering a once in a blue moon opportunity.

Despite record low interest rates and surging unemployment figures throughout fiscal Q2 2020, it appears that the worst is over and the path to recovery is gaining traction.

Five months into the pandemic, the big Canadian banks have shown tremendous progress as dividends stayed safe. Despite record low interest rates and surging unemployment figures throughout fiscal Q2 2020, it appears that the worst is over and the path to recovery is gaining traction.

Banks are a large part of my portfolio, and while that part has been almost hit as hard as the energy sector, I consider the dividends much safer, although I was certainly surprised by the monstrous dividend cut from Wells Fargo (WFC).

There has been a sharp rebound in stock prices, but one Canadian bank, in particular - the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - continues to trade at very attractive valuations and is offering a rare, once in a blue moon opportunity.

(Source: PennLive.com)

"Once in a blue moon" is not to be taken literally though, as a blue moon only occurs roughly once every 2.7 years, whereas the opportunity the Bank of Nova Scotia offers right now is even rarer and easily the best within the last 5 years.

What is going on at the Bank of Nova Scotia?

The Bank of Nova Scotia, as part of Canada's illustrious Big Five (the others are Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)), has a history of uninterrupted dividend payments dating back to the year 1833.

It currently trades at a P/E of 10 and a yield around 6.2%. As other financials, the stock sold off heavily in mid- to late-March, before rebounding and staying in a price corridor. The stock remains the worst performer among the Big Five, and the gap has been widening since the bank's prior earnings release.

Data by YCharts

It is not surprising to see BNS as the laggard here given that its "International Banking" segment is weighing heavily on the business, and the latest results from its Q3/2020 (May-July 2020) further cement this.

Featuring a double-miss, the bank's earnings print looked disappointing from the get-go, as even higher provisions for credit losses were cutting into BNS's results. In Q3, the bank's results were profoundly negatively impacted by COVID-19, and unlike its fiscal Q2 (February-April 2020), the impact was felt across the entire quarter, as all of the bank's key geographic markets were experiencing the pandemic substantially.

Given the evolution of the pandemic and the way it spread around the world, it took months before the bank's core markets in South and Latin America felt the full impact of COVID-19. Now, as these regions have become a hot spot for months, this resulted in lower revenues and higher loan loss provisions for these regions. Meanwhile, record results in Global Banking and Markets, which benefited from strong customer activity and very prudent expense management across the board, have helped offset some of these losses.

The bank's provisions for credit losses for the quarter totaled $2.18 billion as the bank continued to capture the COVID-19 impact. Importantly, PCLs jumped $335 million sequentially, whereas all the other major banks reported a decline in PCL. The bank's PCL ratio increased another 17 basis points and currently stands at 136 basis points, or more than double its historical average. The majority of that sharp increase is related to performing loans of the bank's international retail segment and is a direct result of the escalating pandemic in South and Latin America. This shouldn't come as a surprise, given that already in early April, the known COVID-19 cases per million people were racking up rapidly in South and Latin American countries.

(Source: The Conversation)

As of today, out of the top 11 countries in terms of COVID-19 cases, six are in South and Latin America and four of them - Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia - are key markets for the Bank of Nova Scotia with its Pacific Alliance.

The preceding quarter already saw an explosion of the bank's PCL ratio for its International Banking segment from 136bps to 278bps. Now that the virus has fully spread to Latin America, the delayed spread and delayed reopening of economies in these regions has further increased the PCL ratio to a record 333bps.

This also impacted our macroeconomic outlook. In addition to these developments, we have all exercised significant expert credit judgment to overlay model generated numbers in order to capture the impact on future credit migration.



(Source: The Bank of Nova Scotia Q2/2020 Earnings Call)

Compared to one of its peers, the Toronto-Dominion Bank, PCL ratios developed as follows:

(Source: Earnings reports, author's illustration)

On an absolute basis, it also becomes clear that it is the International Banking segment which is driving higher PCLs:

(Source: Author's illustration)

Looking back towards the end of Q1/2020, these Latin American countries were already showing some sharp increases in PCL ratios:

(Source: Investor Presentation - International Banking: Loans and Provisions)

This already was miles apart from "normal times." However, in Q2/2020, the picture deteriorated significantly in Peru and Columbia and more or less stabilized in Mexico, Chile and the Caribbean:

(Source: Investor Presentation Q2/2020 - International Banking: Loans and Provisions)

The bank's international exposure is often seen as a plus in terms of diversification, but amidst an unprecedented pandemic where the richest nations are able to provide substantial stimulus, economically weaker countries south of the U.S. border cannot keep up with such government spending. This undeniably hurts the Bank of Nova Scotia in the short term.

On top of that, the economic outlook in these core markets also deteriorated compared to the prior forecast. For 2020, real GDP growth in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia is now forecast at -8.5% annually, compared to a prior -6.2%, but at the same time, the recovery in 2021 is expected to greater and stronger (+5.3% vs. +3.7%).

Amid all that negativity though, one needs to consider that all this is already known and baked into the bank's conservative provisioning. Overall, even in these Pacific Alliance countries, COVID-19 is on an improving trend right now, and the bank has much better visibility into how the reopenings will affect and improve day-to-day banking and core economic indicators. So, the good news is that the worst is over for now:

In summary, we believe Q3 was the peak for the Bank’s loan loss provisioning.



(Source: The Bank of Nova Scotia Q2/2020 Earnings Call)

That is certainly a big positive for investors and something to monitor over the upcoming quarters. Another very positive development to highlight is expenses. Expenses dropped in all segments and are down 4% Y/Y and 8% sequentially, which pushed the bank's productivity ratio into the low 50s at 51.4% and below the target range. It is the lowest in 10 quarters, despite exceptional COVID-19 expenses and the bank's ongoing push into digital services and investments in technology in general.

What's in store for dividend investors?

As the business is expected to improve in future quarters, the Bank of Nova Scotia's current dividend yield is what truly makes it a once in a blue moon opportunity. At a current yield of around 6.2%, it is the best time since early 2016 to build up a meaningful income stream.

Although the pandemic is likely to end the bank's dividend growth streak, it is very unlikely to tarnish its century-long dividend track record. On a less far-reaching time scale, the bank's dividend track remains supreme.

Over the past 45 years, strong earnings growth has led to dividend increases in 43 years. Its 10-year EPS growth stands at 9%, while dividends increased at a 6% clip in the same time. Even with the first "COVID-19 quarter" in the bank, the dividend remains covered, albeit the payout ratio unsurprisingly jumped to 86% on a quarterly basis for both Q1/2020 and Q2/2020.

(Source: Investor Presentation Q2/2020)

The Bank of Nova Scotia is targeting to grow EPS at 7%+ pace over the medium term (once the COVID-19 impact is being lapped), which should also translate into similar dividend growth going forward, with a target dividend payout ratio between 40% and 50%.

Although the Pacific Alliance business is currently weighing on the bank's business, the long-term outlook remains positive, and that diversification should help the return to growth in 2021 and beyond:

As we look ahead, the substantial stimulus provided by policy actions and the steady reopening of economies combined with a strong rebound in prices for important commodities such as oil, copper and gold are all positive to the outlook in the Pacific Alliance.



(Source: The Bank of Nova Scotia Q2/2020 Earnings Call)

Right now, the bank's liquidity position remains strong and has even improved sequentially, with the LCR ratio increasing to 141% from 132% and the core CET1 ratio growing to 11.3% from the 10.9% reported in Q1.

The Canadian banks are a solid and sizable component of my dividend portfolio (>4% of dividend portfolio weight), as their rather boring business is producing steadily rising and reliable dividend income. Over the long term, I intend to further add to my existing holdings, as when it comes to long-term dividend growth, Canada's banks have one of the most impeccable track records.

Investor Takeaway

Investing into value stocks of the old economy is not very popular these days, and frankly, even that is an understatement. At times when markets only seem to care about tech stocks, the mega caps and vaccine plays, it is even more difficult to be a value investor. While I don't know if and when value investing will regain popularity, I will continue to focus on my dividend path.

Investing in banks is boring, but when boring gifts you more than a 6% yield, I am very happy to welcome this once in a blue moon opportunity. The worst should be over for the bank, and upcoming quarters will reveal just how much of these massive PCL reserves will really be needed. I see no risk of a dividend cut for any of the big Canadian banks, and I am expecting a much stronger Q3/2020.

One final word

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, RY, CM, TD, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.