I see the shares as being modestly undervalued and find the dividend to be attractive.

It’s been nearly four months since I last wrote a favorable article about CareTrust REIT (CTRE), and since then, the shares have posted a total return (including dividends) of -1.46%, while the S&P 500 has marched up by 7.4% over the same time period. In this article, I evaluate whether if the investment thesis is still intact and if the stock still represents an attractive investment. So let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

CareTrust REIT is a healthcare REIT with a geographically diversified portfolio of 212 properties spread across 28 states and 23 operators, with triple-net leases in place. The company has over $1.7 billion in property investments in skilled nursing facilities (SNF), assisted living facilities (ALF) and independent living facilities.

Currently, skilled nursing facilities make up 72% of the overall portfolio, while Assisted/Independent Living and Campuses (SNF+ALF) make up the rest. Texas and California have the most properties with 39 and 34, respectively.

(Source: Company website)

There has been plenty of headline risk surrounding COVID-19 and nursing homes. However, it seems like the company’s operators are getting a handle of the situation, starting with enhanced rapid testing capabilities, as management noted during the latest conference call:

“We are also encouraged by the recently commenced federal rollout of point of care rapid results testing to nursing homes nationwide. The government is reportedly delivering 600 to 700 testing platforms a week with an eye to getting them into all of the nation’s 15,000 nursing facilities as quickly as possible.



Several of our facilities are near the top of the distribution list. This has been a giant missing piece in the infection control puzzle, the nation’s inpatient care facilities, short of having an effective vaccine point of care, rapid results testing the likely be the biggest advance in the ongoing war against COVID-19. Real time testing in places where so many of our most susceptible citizens resides should begin saving lives, lots of lives immediately.”

While seniors housing occupancy has declined across the nation, I’m encouraged to hear management report that for the months March through July, its seniors housing occupancy held steady. CareTrust’s skilled nursing occupancy (excluding Ensign) did see a decline by 684 bps YoY. However, management noted that higher-margin occupancy increased by 571 bps YoY. In addition, management started to see a leveling off from the initial downward pressure as patients return to having elective surgeries. This was noted by management’s comments during the last conference call:

“The additional skilled revenue provides a meaningful partial offset to the overall occupancy loss and increased expenses associated with COVID. I’m also happy to report that portfolio wide, the June and July occupancy trend in our skilled nursing facilities is showing a significant leveling off of the initial downward curve from census. And as people get out more and hospitals continue to slowly reopened for elective surgeries, we expect census to start rebounding.”

Meanwhile, tenant lease coverage remains solid. As seen below, the top 10 tenants’ lease coverage stands at 2.55x, and the total portfolio coverage stands at 2.39x. This compares favorably to the Q1 lease coverage metrics, which stood at 2.48x for the top 10 tenants and 2.34x for the total portfolio.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

Meanwhile, the company has made progress in further deleveraging its balance sheet since Q1. As seen below, the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio currently sits at 3.2x, which compares favorably to 3.5x in Q1. Plus, the net debt-to-enterprise value is 23.1%, which is nearly 500 bps below where it was at the end of Q1.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

The $0.25 quarterly dividend remains well-covered by the latest quarter’s FFO/share of $0.34, which was flat on a sequential basis. This represents a 73.5% payout ratio, which I view as generally safe considering the net lease nature of the portfolio, the improved tenant lease coverage metrics, and the improved debt metrics.

Investor Takeaway

CareTrust REIT has seen plenty of headline risk due to its exposure to nursing homes. The quality of its seniors housing portfolio and its operators is reflected by the steady occupancy levels that management reported. While the skilled nursing portfolio saw an occupancy decline, management is starting to see a leveling off as patients return to having elective surgeries.

In addition, the effects of the SNF occupancy decline is partly offset by the higher-margin occupancy that the company has seen. Lastly, I’m encouraged by the improved debt metrics in the latest quarter compared to Q1.

The shares are currently trading at $18.50 with a blended P/FFO of 14.2, which sits below the normal P/FFO of 15.85. While the shares may not necessarily deserve to trade at the normal P/FFO due to the near-term headwinds, I see a target P/FFO of 15 as being reasonable.

This equates to a potential 5.7% share price appreciation, which, when combined with the 5.4% dividend yield, equates to a potential 11% one-year total return potential. As such, I have a favorable view of the stock at the current valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.