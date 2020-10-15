Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is inching back closer to its YTD highs near $100, as shares have seen a decent 66% rise from the March low. Yet, the winter season could be an interesting one for Columbia as coronavirus potentially impacts winter (ski/snow) vacation volumes in the Midwest/West, and an above-average forecast could spark more outdoors activity in the Northeast, South and Southwest. Columbia does drive some revenues from cold-weather gear, which could be impacted by warmer-than-normal forecasts, should those hold, but could see other segments show residual strength.

As is the case with most other retailers, Columbia witnessed sales mix shift to e-commerce, as physical locations were closed during the pandemic. Sales decreased 40% YoY in the prior quarter, offset by strong 72% YoY growth in e-commerce channels. However, nearly all stores globally were open as of July 30, yet the company does expect sales volume to remain lower for the rest of the year, although Q2 should have seen the largest decline.

Margins only deteriorated slightly, down 200 bp for Q2 and 280 bp for 1H (to 47.2% from 50.0%), suggesting that the sharp sales decline is the primary cause of losses, not accelerating or extra costs related to the pandemic.

However, geographic issues related to the pandemic remain - EMEA derives 17-18% of revenues, and is still witnessing rising coronavirus cases, which could continue to impact sales if restrictions are reinstated (Holland, for example, has seen a huge surge recently). LAAP (Latin America and Asia Pacific) could continue to see strengths in Korea offset by weakness in Japan, while China's recovery should bode well, and constant currency impacts could just be marginal.

Weather conditions could also impact sales, with a warmer-than-average winter forecast for much of the Atlantic seaboard, Southeast and over to the Southwest. While these are forecasts, and subject to change, warmer conditions for much of the country could limit the need for winter weather gear, which Columbia supplies. Only the upper-Midwest, parts of the upper Rockies, Washington and parts of Alaska are predicted to have below-average temps.

(Source: NOAA)

In addition to warmer possible weather across much of the country, ski/snow resorts could face some impacts to capacity and management of guests, not just on the slopes but in lodging and related accommodations, such as those run by Vail Resorts (MTN). This could dampen related ski/snow jackets, apparel, footwear and related accessories sold by Columbia, although a potential La Niña could bring some extra snowfall to the Pacific coast.

Yet, potential weakness stemming from warm weather dampening demand for winter weather apparel could be offset by strengths in active-wear in tops, bottoms, footwear, and equipment such as those for hiking, camping or fishing.

Apparel, accessories and equipment remain the majority driver for revenues, contributing 78.7% of revenues across all geographies for 1H; however, the US drives 66% of that as the most significant market. Much of the decline seen in 1H did stem from US apparel sales - of the $262 million decline YoY for 1H, $161 million came from US sales, while $89 million came from LAAP and EMEA combined.

Yet, that's where some potential lies, in a recovery in US apparel. Assuming that US sales in apparel recover ~20% sequentially in wholesale due to stores reopening and in e-commerce as a continuation of that shift in channel mix (correlating to a ~20% decline YoY for Q3, instead of ~42%), US sales for apparel could be near $480 million, close to par with Q3 '18. Columbia's other brands could have some sequential improvement too, like prAna's offerings in the active-wear, yoga and hiking space, which could find strength in sales due to holiday gifts and weather-related activities.

Recovery in LAAP could also boost results as the second-largest driver of sales. If the segment can recover 15% sequentially, driven by strengths in Korea and a recovery in Japan as well as Latin American distributions, sales could near $110 million. Warmer and wetter weather in Asia Pacific could contribute to some strength in rainwear and active-wear. Holiday sales could also boost declining segment sales across the board, as fall and winter are the seasonally strongest quarters.

Data by YCharts

In light of those potential developments with weather, sales mix and geographical distributions, margins still remain strong, and recovery in sales should be able to unlock a higher valuation.

Although revenues have slumped for 1H, it's purely situational, and will find relief in the upcoming quarters as macro headwinds start to ease, and a shift to e-commerce could also aid in a sales recovery. Gross margin only ticked down marginally, while a larger impact was felt with net margin; costs did not scale down for 1H, so the cut to revenues hurt the bottom line. Columbia is aiming to reduce costs by $100 million, but 1H's expenses were 0.4% higher this year - cost measures will have had to be taken during Q3 and Q4 in order to achieve that goal and alleviate some of the pressure on net income.

So, if sales can find a recovery, a stable gross margin could lead to sequential improvement in net income if costs can be contained - if fall and winter seasonal trends emerge, sales could bottom in Q2. Overall, revenues for Q3 could come in near $740 million to $755 million, down ~8% from 2018, although it's a larger ~18-19% YoY decline. However, signs of life for a recovery in sales and profits could see shares find upside to $110.

Overall, an above-average weather forecast could spark more outdoors activity in the Northeast, South and Southwest, while some below-average temperatures and higher precipitations could stem in the upper Midwest and upper Rockies from La Niña. Ski/snow vacations in the winter could be impacted by capacity constraints, but more so in lodging and accommodations, which could impact the number of people on slopes - this could impact cold weather, ski and snow apparel, and footwear sales for Columbia. Warmer and wetter conditions are also likely in Asia Pacific, so active-wear and rainwear might find more strengths. Recovery in US apparel will be key as the largest driver of revenues - if that segment can recover to show a 20% decline YoY, sales could be near $480 million, which should drive revenues up to the $750 million range. Gross margin remains quite steady, and cost measures should alleviate some pressure on net margin, so recovery in sales should start to show correlating recovery in net income. Weather conditions are likely to impact which segments of Columbia find the most strength through the winter, whether it's ski/snow, active-wear or hiking/camping. However, a potential recovery starting in Q3 for seasonally strong sales could see shares find double-digit upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.