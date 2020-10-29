For those of you who may be unaware of recent trends, 2020 is now being widely referred to as, "The Year of the SPACs", and for good reason. Year-to-date, more than 150 SPACs have IPO'd, raising a total of $57.5bn - this represents 90% of total U.S. IPOs filed and 82% of total U.S IPO gross proceeds in 2020; overall, a +420% increase in funds raised by SPACs from the second most successful year.

For the purpose of brevity, I won't describe in great detail what a SPAC is, but if you have any questions or want to learn more, I highly suggest you read through Harvard Law School's Introduction to SPACs.

I will, however, briefly describe how SPACs present institutions with attractive arbitrage opportunities and, now, hopefully, you as well. At IPO, SPACs issue units (in the case of Duddell Street Acquisition (DSACU)) which are comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant that can be executed at a later date. The units typically split 45 days after IPO at which point, the sum of its parts (common stock and a fraction of a warrant, typically ½ warrant) can be traded independently of one another. Whole warrants typically have an exercise price of $11.50 and can be executed for one share of common stock (at that price) after an effective merger is complete. The simplest way of thinking about a warrant is a "free" call option that has a strike price of $11.50 and is issued in combination with a SPAC unit. In other words, when you buy a SPAC unit at IPO for $10, you are getting 1 common stock at $10 and a "call option" for $0 at a strike price of $11.50 (that can be exercised after a merger is complete at any point within, typically, a 4-year period). Now, despite SPAC funds being held in an interest gaining trust (typically, short-term government bonds with ~2-3% interest), the shares will trade over/under $10 typically until the time a merger is announced (though the true fair value after a two year period will be over $10), or until the SPAC is dissolved at which time holders will be given back $10, in addition to any interest earned during the period of time before the SPAC dissolved. There are a few different arbitrage opportunities, but the easiest to understand is the warrant arbitrage. Many multi-asset class institutions use SPACs as a safe investment vehicle because of their set floor ($10 + interest accrued) and unlimited ceiling, given the merger potential. Other "SPAC arb" institutions will purchase units in a multitude of SPACs at IPO, wait the initial 45-52 days for units to separate into common stock and warrants, then sell the common stock in the open market and keep the warrant. This last option is my favorite and I will break it down for you with an example case. DSACU IPOs on day 1 at $10 and you buy 100 units for $1,000. On day 52, your DSACU is split into 100 shares of DSAC common stock and 50 DSACW (DSAC warrants, remember it is 50 because warrants are issued at ½ per unit and rounded to the nearest whole number). On day 53, you sell your 100 DSAC common stock at $10 per stock for $1,000 (remember the price of SPACs before merger announcements have very little fluctuation), and you hold your warrants. On day 150, DSAC sponsors announce they have signed a letter of intent to merge with Potential Target A, and the share price jumps to $15. On day 150, that means your warrants are worth $3.50 per warrant ($15 - $11.50 "strike") for a total of $175 (50*$3.50). In this aforementioned scenario, that $175 is "free money" and you just realized a 17.5% return on your original investment of $1,000 without having to keep your money tied up in the underlying equity for more than 52 days. Obviously, institutions have bigger pockets, and thus make much larger bets, but you can see the very appealing low risk/high return potential that this SPAC arbitrage opportunity presents.

SPAC arbitrage should be of particular interest now given the timing of the upcoming U.S. general election. While many funds stack cash, this opportunity presents a low downside risk (worst case scenario is original investment plus short-term government bond yield) opportunity to still earn a solid return during the undoubtedly volatility times that lie ahead with the election. A good SPAC arbitrage investment thus offers a unique opportunity to invest and generate passive low risk income (with high upside) between the period of the election on November 3rd and the eventual Inauguration on January 20th.

Background

I believe the upcoming IPO, Duddell Street Acquisition Corporation (DSAC), presents an attractive SPAC arbitrage opportunity for low-risk (and potentially higher than normal) returns during the volatile period that lies ahead.

While any SPAC bought at IPO can present an opportunity for upside arbitrage, I believe DSAC, in particular, presents more than the usual upside at the same low risk floor of all SPAC arbitrage plays. I believe the three most compelling arguments in favor of DSAC are its sponsor, its size, and, lastly, its advisors.

DSAC is sponsored by an event-driven multi-asset hedge fund, Maso Capital, based out of Hong Kong. As I've mentioned in previous articles, some of my less speculative and more successful trades over the years have come from following the moves of specialized hedge funds with a trackable history of success in their respective niches. One of these such hedge funds is Maso Capital, which has repeatedly proven their ability to pick out good and bad actors among the executive teams of companies across Asia, and in doing so, have historically put together creative trade schema that has proven to be quite profitable. However, for the purpose of this article, the important thing to note here is that DSAC will represent one of the only hedge-fund led SPACs out of Asia that is listed on American markets. I see this as a particularly promising indication for a fluid de-SPAC process and strong resulting listco. Naturally, most SPACs are led by Private Equity and Venture Capital folk who have a proven talent for finding earlier-stage companies and then selling positions through a trade sale or an IPO at a later stage. These investors, however, while better suited at finding earlier-stage companies with long-term promise, are not necessarily as skilled at selecting companies that are "public-ready". Hedge funds, on the other hand, deal in public markets on a day-to-day basis and thus, naturally, are better suited to both assess and optimize a most ideal, late-stage, public-ready de-SPAC target. What I mean by "optimize" is the ability to guide performance post-de-SPAC on the public markets. Very few private companies' CEOs are "public-ready" (this was even true of Mark Zuckerberg in the early 2000s when he was getting skewered during some of his earliest public earnings calls). While many such CEOs are well versed in Private Equity and Venture Capital "investor speak", they are not as familiar with the "language" of public markets (that very visibly show you what you are worth every day your stock trades), hedge-funds, sell-side analysts, etc. In the private market, their job is to "upsell" during fundraising periods to a select crowd of investors, while in the public market their job shifts to managing the expectations of the masses while managing to consistently beat their estimates. Being led by public hedge-fund managers, DSAC will undoubtedly be better suited to serve as an effective conduit for a most "public-ready" private company to adapt to the rigors of public markets and outperform expectations.

Being a $175mm SPAC based out of Hong Kong, DSAC also presents significant upside solely with regards to its geography and cleverly sized offering. If you've spent much time investing in Asia, you are aware that while Asian markets present more significant upside growth potential (when compared to their American and European counterparts), this largely comes from the fact that they are still developmentally less mature and thus do not have as many private market companies valued over a billion USD. As a seasoned SPAC investor, the general rule of thumb is that a SPAC's ideal target company's enterprise value (EV) should fall between 3x and 5x of the total funds raised (in this case $175mm). Therefore, this puts DSAC's ideal target company's EV between $500mm and $1bn (I've dubbed this EV segment 'pre-unicorns'). Given DSAC's geography and management experience, I find it less likely that this raise was an arbitrary selection and more likely an intelligible, albeit calculated, decision - not too large, not too small, but just right (Goldilocks approves).

Last, but certainly not least, I find DSAC's advisory board and directors to perfectly compliment the sponsor management team. As I described earlier, while sponsor teams are most often led by Private Equity and Venture Capital types, this is not always the best fit. Naturally, however, these groups of investors do have great deal flow and are always looking for alternative routes to exit their portfolio companies. Unfortunately, all too often, they lack the true public market experience to select a public-market ready target company and ensure a properly optimized initial entry of said company into such markets. That is why I find DSAC's fusion so promising; they have a hedge-fund led sponsor team and an advisory board comprised of seasoned Asia Private Equity and Venture Capitalists. With this breakdown, you get the best of both worlds, Goldilocks approve once again. The Private Equity and Venture Capitalist led advisory board are able to supply a limitless deal flow to the sponsor team who can then properly assess which of these private companies is most public-market ready and shows greatest potential for re-rating and optimizing said companies' foray into the public market.

Potential Acquisition Targets

Playing the role of sleuth and going through DSAC's advisory board listed on their website, I find Alan Chan, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Vectr Ventures, and Fady Abdel-Nour, Head of Global M&A for Prosus Group at Naspers, various holdings to be the most compelling.

A closer look at Alan Chan's AngelList profile, Vectr Venture's Crunchbase, and Vectr Venture's website listed portfolio, reveals a plethora of potential targets. The names that popped out to me most were: DayDayCook, MasterClass, Sightline Payments, Mammoth Biosciences, DocDoc, WildEarth, and SentiBio. I'm just going to give brief synopses on each of these companies, but I implore you to look into these promising firms at greater depth. While China continues to block access to the likes of Instagram and YouTube, DayDayCook has filled that void for consumers seeking out cooking content by uploading recipes and daily how-to videos. They appear to have a rapidly growing audience on the mainland and have garnered a lot of attention. MasterClass is an online education platform where viewers subscribe to classes taught by experts in a specific field, for example, Steph Curry teaching how to shoot 3-pointers or Gordon Ramsay teaching cooking. Sightline Payments is a payment processing company that specializes in casino and entertainment transactions, they currently process payments for a variety of big-name casinos as well as gambling apps such as DraftKings (DKNG). Mammoth Biosciences was co-founded by 2020 Nobel Laureate Dr. Jennifer Doudna and is leveraging CRISPR technology to develop next generation diagnostics and therapeutics. DocDoc is Southeast Asia's premier telemedicine portal, leveraging artificial intelligence to better connect patients with physicians. WildEarth is a subscription-based dog food company that produces superior, cleaner, meat-free feedstock based on protein-rich superfoods. Lastly, SentiBio is a San Francisco-based biotech company utilizing gene circuit engineering to develop new classes of medicines that can be more robust and focused to better fight disease.

Fady Abdel-Nour of Prosus and Naspers portfolio likewise offers some interesting potential acquisitions. Within the Prosus website, I find a few of their venture holdings to be quite compelling, including but not limited to: TakeAlot, Udemy, Remitly, Swiggy, Payu, and Creditas. TakeAlot has trailblazed the e-commerce revolution in South Africa and, currently, holds a sizable market share over its nearest competitors. Udemy is one of the largest open e-learning platforms on the planet, boasting over 35 million students and 57,000 instructors teaching in over 65 languages. Remitly is the new-age digital equivalent of Western Union, allowing customers not only to transmit payments wirelessly but also to send payments to one another (across borders) that are available for cash pickup at a number of locations. Swiggy has totally commandeered the food delivery space in India, boasting over 200,000 delivery staff across more than 100 cities, they dominate the marketplace. PayU is an India-based fintech solution that offers businesses (digital and brick/mortar) simple to use and easy to execute payment processing solutions across a plethora of gateways. Lastly, Creditas is South America's largest digital platform for quick and easy secured consumer loans.

All in all, I think DSAC's advisory board brings a healthy number of exciting potential prospects to inject into the SPAC. Most have some very strong U.S. comparable and many also seem perfectly positioned to realize strong growth tailwinds as a result of shifting dynamics due to the global pandemic.

The Bottom Line

At the end of the day, regardless of the outcome on November 3, I think there is a high likelihood of a sustained period of uncertainty, and thus volatility, until the future president is sworn into office on January 20. A variety of fund managers I know are holding large cash positions to either A) buy a dip or B) hold out for re-*stabilization (never try to catch a falling knife). On the other hand, I believe if there is an opportunity to put a portion of my cash to good use during that 45-60 day period, why not? SPAC arbitrage gives you the chance to invest in a low risk vehicle that has a limitless (and "free") upside in the form of warrants. In particular, given the oversupply of U.S.-based SPACs, I think DSAC provides a more compelling opportunity given the less competitive geographical landscape and the innate fact that Asia still offers incredible growth metrics (especially in the TMT and fintech spaces). Furthermore, I believe the size of DSAC's offering is not only perfect given Asia's pool of available targets, but it is also perfect for the list of potential companies DSAC's advisors have in their own pipelines, which would result in a most expedient de-SPAC process. I plan to buy DSAC units on the first day of free trading (to ensure it is bought as close to $10), hold through the volatile post-election period, and then sell my common shares and hold my warrants.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DSACU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan on opening a large long position in DSACU as soon as the units become free trading.