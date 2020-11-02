Investment Thesis

In our view, Seagen Inc. (SGEN) (formerly Seattle Genetics) has gained momentum this year on its journey towards a fully integrated, commercial-stage and multi-skewed company, with key differentiators as an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) proprietor. The ADC segment has high propensity to produce long-tailed asset returns, and SGEN has clear expertise drivers within this domain that insulate its competitive bastion. SGEN is a "founding father" of ADC technology, leveraging this expertise to produce the wonder drug Adcetris, which has application for Hodgkins lymphoma. The therapy has been adopted by over 55,000 patients, with greater utilisation imminent for years to come.

SGEN has since diversified commercial oncological operations to include two other mainstay products, Padcev and Tukysa. We firmly believe that these additions can expand total revenue volumes exponentially into 2024, where we forecast profitability by 2022. SGEN's deep pipeline is currently in development for a fourth ADC compound, known as tisotumab vedotin. Here, we have already observed sound efficacy and safety data from its phase 2 trial in recurrent and metastatic cervical cancer patients. More refinements will need to be completed prior to successful phase progression, however, in light of early success with Padcev and Tukysa, we are confident management will successfully commercialise this segment of the ADC portfolio also. We see Padcev sales of $200 million and Tukysa sales of half that volume at ~$70 million as our 2020 estimates, in line with consensus.

Shareholders have enjoyed +95% in price appreciation over the single-year period to date, with low downside volatility and high reward for exposure to the downside. We see further upside likely for investors seeking exposure to oncology, on the back of an extensive pipeline and key differentials within the ADC segment, plus immediate upside from the Merck (MRK) deal described below.

On the charts, we've observed a wide ascending channel form up until today's trading. Since the Merck announcement in September (described later), the stock has broken away from support in a large uptick, before reverting towards the mean since October. We've seen wide dispersal of pricing since March, although volatility has been skewed towards the upside. We see further upside likely on the back of key advancements in the company's pipeline, alongside key collaborations over the coming periods. We can see the long-term trend for SGEN on the chart below, where the stock bounced away from the longer-term support line but failed to break resistance at the ceiling of the channel. We saw the stock fail to break this level of resistance over the May-July period, however, it still remained within the ascending channel nicely.

We've observed this longer-term trend on the back of volatile momentum, which has lost speed recently. Strength in direction of the price trend is evidenced recently through a disproportionate run down in momentum, versus the recent downtick in price. This is favourable, and signals that the longer-term trend will likely continue. After momentum peaked at around mid-September, the stock has continued its slow climb, now remaining dislocated from the overall speed of momentum. We view this as a bullish sentiment, especially for long-term investors who will look to see the stock remain within the ascending channel, hopefully near the ceiling. From there, a new level of support can be obtained, providing the stock doesn't revert to the current support floor.

The recent downtick in price can be explained by shares breaching the RSI 70 line, thus entering into overbought territory. Here, we will see many investors trim their positions or take profits earlier than expected. Large institutional holders will do the same, thus driving price away from the resistance line. We can notice evidence of this correlation on the chart below, where the stock breached into overbought territory around mid-September, coinciding with the latest downtick in price. Longer-term investors should therefore keep an eye on the RSI range, in unison with momentum and the stock's movement within the current trend channel. This is especially true for those holding SGEN in portfolios, to improve risk-adjusted returns, and also for those looking to de-risk as the coronavirus wreaks more havoc on global markets. Whilst SGEN remains relatively insulated via oncology exposure, equities in general will suffer should the major indexes correct in coming months.

Notice the correlation in RSI ranges and SGEN shares over the recent periods, on the chart below.

Catalysts for further price change

Upcoming growth catalysts are centred around the company's strategic double collaboration with MRK. In early September, SGEN announced the plan alongside MRK, which includes 2 major portions. First, the two will seek a joint development program, investigating SGEN's ladiratuzumab vedotin ADC as a single therapy and as dual therapy with MRK's Keytruda, for application in breast cancer patients. Second, the company has granted MRK exclusivity over commercial operations for Tukysa throughout Asia, EMEA, Latin America, the US and Canada. We view this collaboration as exquisitely superior in value creation for shareholders. SGEN has effectively originated several billion dollars of value on the back of MRK, which will do the heavy lifting for SGEN here. What's more, Tukysa has remained out of focus from an analysis point of view, as the consensus (including us) saw near zero value for this segment. Now, huge value has been created with the structure of the deal, alongside an influx of investor attention might we add.

The benefits of this collaboration to SGEN are immense on a cash basis. Firstly, in relation to the ladiratuzumab vedotin portion, SGEN will receive $600 million in upfront terms, and MRK have agreed on an equity stake of $1 billion through a share purchase agreement of 5 million SGEN common shares at $200 per share, a 30.09% premium on today's trading. Further, SGEN retains eligibility for milestone payments, contingent on progress indicators, of $2.6 billion. This brings the sum to over $4 billion in future value, more if we consider the company's propensity to reinvest back into the pipeline. In respect to the Tukysa portion of the deal, SGEN receives $125 million upfront and over $80 million in R&D allowances, in addition to royalties on Tukysa sales across the regions outlined above. To enhance the deal further, SGEN will retain rights on a commercial level for US and European zones, and will book sales from these regions.

Outlook

Fundamentally, the company is sound with healthy gross margins of 82.66% most recently, with a lack of profitability on EBITDA and net income levels. We view margin pressure relief on the back of the MRK deal, where free cash flow and top line revenues will see large growth into 2024 from our modelling. Licensing arrangements on the back of this deal, alongside the large equity capital injection, will bolster this growth also. We are slightly more bullish than consensus (consensus seen below), where we see revenue growth at a CAGR of 32% by 2024, and FCF growth at a CAGR of 20.75% over this same period. We firmly believe that SGEN will reallocate the large cash injection directly into its development pipeline, which may show unfavourably on EBITDA, operating income and FCF lines. However, considering the company's vision of growth, in becoming a fully integrated, commercial-stage entity, we feel this aligns well with the overall strategy, and thus foresee profitability by 2022.

We also consider Padcev and Tukysa 2020 sales of $207 million and $73 million into our scenario analysis, which are in line with consensus. In our upside criteria for this analysis, we see +10% sales on top of those figures, for both of those compounds. Further, we view sustained growth of Adcetris, on the back of aggressive price point allocation, but also view management's label expansion of Padcev into bladder cancer into coming years. This would add significant volume with exploitation of Padcev to this larger market. We estimate total sales volume of Adcetris in the range of $1.3 billion by 2023 in the bast case and $1.6 billion in the blue-sky scenario. Investors can see our modelling versus the consensus sales estimates below.

SGEN Key Financials and Forecasts Summary (Annual), Base Case

SGEN Sales Estimates, Consensus

Management intends to upgrade guidance in the Q3 financials release, which we look forward to providing coverage over. This undoubtedly stems on the back of the MRK deal, which absolutely needs to be priced into the valuation. Therefore, we are confident in SGEN's sales trajectory, which we feel must also be priced into the valuation, alongside the value of the MRK deal over years to come. We are slightly more bullish on sales versus consensus, and we believe that the company will build extensively on its current sales volume with the injection of capital and strategic alliance with MRK. Therefore, we see additional resources employed to generating sales volume, which we feel will raise the bar of consensus estimates over the coming years anyway.

Valuation

SGEN currently has negative FCF yield at -1.07%, and has -$1.82 in FCF per share using TTM values. This isn't completely alarming considering a company of SGEN's lifecycle and developmental stage. It isn't quite in the commercial stage, but is well on the way to getting there. Therefore, change in these numbers over time is where the value will be seen. The company has $5.92 in revenue per share, and is currently trading well above total FCF, on account of the negative free cash totals most recently. We see a forward P/E of around 63x, thereby the market holds high expectations for the company over the coming periods. By year 2022, when SGEN will likely see profitability, we see EV/EBITDA in the regions of 69x, which would be expensive, in our view. To offset this multiple in the meantime, we see P/CF of ~52x by this year's end, with P/Sales of ~23x over this same period. We see the P/Book figure of 18.5x as evidence of exceptional value creation for shareholders, above and beyond book value.

On a DCF basis, we have built the model to reflect our assumptions on SGEN's long-term outlook. We have assigned a terminal growth rate at a 2x premium to the long-term US GDP growth estimates, as we believe that the company will hit this scale into the future. Further, we have built two cases for each scenario, one using a discount rate that reflects added risk over holding a US treasury plus the index, the other concerning the company's WACC. The snapshot of each for our base case can be seen below.

Base Case, Opportunity Cost Hurdle Rate

In the above analysis, we see fair value of $89.65, a value gap of -55% that is skewed to the downside. We believe that this represents the lower extreme of our fair value range that is considered for our analysis.

Base Case, SGEN WACC Hurdle Rate

In the above scenario, where we use the company WACC with the same terminal growth rate, the value gap skews to the upside by 116%, which represents the variance created by using implied inputs. The above figure represents the upper limit of our fair value range. On the back of the company's lack of profitability, but considering the value of the recent collaboration with MRK, it would be fair to take an average of the two scenarios for the base case, which gives a fair value of $257. We feel this gives an accurate snapshot of the intrinsic value, by considering the upper and lower extremes of our DCF modelling, and shows around 30% upside on today's trading. Investors can view the sensitivity matrix we built for the model below to gain further insight into fair value based on a number of implied inputs.

SGEN sensitivity matrix

Credit Analysis

Management have kept a lid on the debt load, which remains low. Further relief is presented through R&D allowances that are a part of the MRK deal, which will reduce margin pressure and enable the company to leverage the R&D expenditure line and allocate cash towards the pipeline. The company is well-capitalised with $895 million in cash on the balance sheet, and we see that there is a healthy balance of financing available that doesn't fall entirely on equity holders. On a short-term solvency basis, the company has 4.71x coverage from liquid assets over short-term obligations, and total assets cover liabilities on total at a large multiple. R&D expenditure has averaged around 75% of net sales over the past 5 periods, which shows commitment to and confidence in the pipeline. With the large cash injection and equity stake of MRK most recently, there are no meaningful drains or pulls on liquidity, and further sales growth will also ease any credit strain or risk that may present in the medium term.

Risks

The company is exposed to all risks that pertain to the biotech segment, but for SGEN, the ongoing commercialisation of Adcetris remains a risk. We view management must demonstrate scale in sales volume for this product to give evidence of their commercial ability for the pipeline. Further, any setbacks in the development of this drug constitutes execution risk for the company.

There are also pipeline risks that concern upcoming works for SGEN. This includes failure on safety and efficacy data in key studies, alongside setbacks from the same. This also extends to the competition within the oncology segment as a whole, which is extremely high. SGEN needs to maintain a level of speed in development within the pipeline in order to be first to market with key drugs. Additional risks are around the company's path to profitability. Although we view profitability by 2022, there may be setbacks along the line that could impact this outlook. These include commercial risks around already marketed drugs, lack of success from MRK in the collaboration, and failure to commercialise new drugs in the pipeline.

On the charts, the risk is that failed safety and efficacy data, or worse-than-expected clinical data from key trials, plays havoc on movement of the stock. This would undoubtedly hurt investors, as we have seen in other stories this year, such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), which has seen a large retraction after pulling a study, even with three more of the same trial in the pipeline. So, the market will view any setbacks to clinical progression as a negative, in our view.

Conclusion

Seagen has struck the deal of a lifetime with MRK, in our view. Immediately, billions of dollars in value have been created, whereas its valuation earlier was questionable. This was on the back of unprofitability, key differentiators not playing out, and questions on commercial ability of management. This new deal sees the company almost overnight develop a long-tailed asset base that it can leverage into its R&D spend and sales volume. With the MRK deal, investors will likely continue to see upside, as we have seen on the charts YTD, where the stock has remained within that ascending channel formed in March. The large uptick since September, when the company announced the deal, really underscores the value of this collaboration to SGEN's future. Therefore, we see profitability by 2022 and a suite of new drug development beyond that point. Should the company expand its labels into other key oncology segments, sales volume will benefit greatly on the back of this too. We see a fair value of around $257, representing around 30% upside from today's trading. We look forward to providing additional coverage on management's guidance from the Q3 earnings release.

