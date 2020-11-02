The company is a Dividend Aristocrat with a track record of 34 years of consecutive dividend raises.

Thesis

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is a Dividend Aristocrat with no debt and a very strong track record of rewarding shareholders through growing dividends and buybacks.

As seen on the image below, dividend growth is supported by strong growth in business performance.

Source: T. Rowe Investor Presentation

The Company

T. Rowe Price Group is a Baltimore-based asset manager with more than $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The company offers a wide variety of mutual funds, investment management, advisory and financial planning services to individuals and institutions alike.

T. Rowe focuses on actively managed funds and has managed to grow the assets under management from around $400 billion in 2010 to $1.3 trillion as of September 2020.

Importantly, to income investors, TROW is a Dividend Aristocrat with a very impressive dividend growth streak of 34 years.

Source: T. Rowe Price Investor Relations

Dividend

TROW offers a dividend that's a strong mix of yield, growth, and safety.

The current dividend is yielding 2.84%.

Dividend payouts have grown at an impressive compounded annual growth rate of 13.5% over the last 20 years, with the latest raise coming in at 18.4% at the start of the year.

In current uncertain times, TROW can still very comfortably cover its dividend payments with a 39% earnings payout ratio.

A track record of 34 years of consecutive dividend raises further re-assures investors on the company's commitment to rewarding shareholders through growing dividend payments.

Balance Sheet

The company is debt-free. TROW also has substantial cash reserves on the balance sheet. This has allowed them to opportunistically buy back shares at an attractive price, creating shareholder value as a result.

In the first 9 months of 2020, TROW has reduced the share count by 4.6%. The average price for those repurchases was $108.7.

The strength of the balance sheet cements the safety of the dividend, leaving ample room for dividend raises even in tough economic conditions.

Valuation

Shares of TROW are currently trading at an attractive price.

As we can see on the F.A.S.T Graph below, over the last decade, TROW has traded at an average blended P/E of 16.7.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Currently, investors can buy shares at a significant discount to the company's historical average.

At the time of writing, shares of TROW can be bought at a blended P/E of 14, which represents a 19% upside to the historical valuation. However, on a Shiller P/E basis (23x), shares are currently not a great bargain.

Risks

TROW's business performance is strongly tied to the performance of the equity markets. In bull markets, TROW's business is booming, but it suffers in bear markets. Still, they have managed to raise the dividend throughout many bull and bear markets, which shows the resilience of the business.

As TROW focuses mostly on actively managed funds, they are competing with low-cost passive funds for assets.

The latest earnings reports showed some outflows from TROW funds.

However, two-thirds of AUM comes from retirement accounts, which are less likely to change over due to tax implications etc.

There is also the need for actively managed funds to perform strongly, to justify higher fees.

TROW's funds have historically performed well compared to benchmarks as seen below. However, past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and their short-term performance is largely lower than their 10-yr performance.

Source: T. Rowe Earnings Report

As TROW is a high-beta stock, investors should also be comfortable with higher-than-average volatility.

As the large majority of AUM is derived from the U.S, the company is highly geographically concentrated.

For investors who want to be more exposed to passive funds, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) might be the better choice.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group is steadily growing revenues, earnings, and dividends. The debt-free balance sheet has allowed them to buy back shares at depressed valuations and create further shareholder value. In an overvalued market, shares of TROW are currently attractively valued for investors looking to invest for growing dividend income. Although there is some pressure on actively managed funds, TROW's asset base is somewhat "stickier" due to a high % of retirement account funds.

I rate shares a "BUY" at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.