Sinclair will still take heavy losses on the RSNs, but they will now probably be smaller than the book value of the company.

One of the more unusual, experiences I have had in my time on Seeking Alpha was in one of my Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) articles when I and a few of my readers started quibbling over the precise legal terms within certificates of indenture and the precise listing requirements for SEC bond tables. What made such an esoteric debate worth having was that it was key to understanding just how bad a hole Sinclair was in with its sweeping, almost “bet the company” RSN purchase.

While doing so, however, I also realized that Sinclair management may be about to concede it made a bad purchase with the RSNs - and may have found a way to limit the worst of the damage.

Six months on, there's no longer any “may” about it - management has successfully managed to (partially) extract itself from its disastrous acquisition and shifted some considerable portion of the losses from Sinclair to the bondholders of Diamond Sports, Sinclair’s bankruptcy remote RSN subsidiary. Since this reduction in losses of roughly $1 billion is a very substantial portion of the company’s book value, I took another look at its financials and came away far more impressed than my previous visits to the opaque world of SEC filings.

The Key To Sinclair

The key to all of this, and what we were arguing about six months ago, relates to the $1.025 billion of preferred shares in Sinclair’s bankruptcy remote holding company, Diamond Sports Group. Those shares, which are owned either by JPMorgan Chase (JPM) or some other third party, constitute one part of Sinclair’s investment in Diamond, the other being $1.4 billion in cold hard cash Sinclair injected into the new venture, receiving in exchange substantially almost all of the common equity of Diamond. This investment is, as I said, bankruptcy-remote from Sinclair’s core company, which continues to be the broadcast TV operations it has owned for years.

As to the common shares-for-cash, its easy to see why Sinclair is on the hook if Diamond goes bad. (I say “if” only to spare another debate. I still believe Sinclair’s purchase has been nothing short of an absolute disaster, but it’s the preferred shares and Sinclair’s core broadcast segment, not the value of the Diamond common equity, that I want to focus on.)

But how, you might wonder, do preferred shares owned by a third party in a bankruptcy remote company impact the health of Sinclair’s other, presumably protected, segment?

Preferred Shares Are Indeed Guaranteed

This was the heart of the debate in my previous article, and you can read all about it there. It would take too long to cover all the twists and turns that debate took, so let’s just cliff notes this part: To secure JPMorgan’s funding help, Sinclair entered into a “guarantee of collection” on the preferred shares “with recourse to Sinclair” - in other words, Sinclair guaranteed the preferred shares, and they go onto Sinclair’s core broadcast segment’s balance sheet if Diamond goes belly-up.

This assertion, which I had intended to be merely factual and prelude to my main argument, quickly became the focus of the whole comments section in my previous article. It was challenged on the grounds - as best as I understood their argument - that guarantee of collection merely pertains to forbearing to interfere with the literal collection of dividends, not actual guarantee of such dividends or the right to “put” them back to Sinclair.

I investigated this counter-assertion already in a subsequent article. As you will see, my research was solid. The preferred shares are indeed guaranteed, though only a guarantee of collection, not a guaranty of payment.

Repurchases Through The Looking Glass

The rest of this article will proceed on the assumption that the above conclusion is correct. If you still believe that Sinclair does not owe any recourse to Diamond’s preferred shareholders, I’m afraid there's little point in reading on.

But if I'm correct in my interpretation, then Sinclair’s recent moves to repurchase Diamond’s preferred shares takes on an entirely new meaning. Sinclair has been working on buying back those shares for now close to a year, slowly at first and now faster and faster. With the latest redemption of another $350 million of preferred shares in third quarter, only $175 million of the original $1.025 billion remains - and I expect that will probably be paid off before the end of this quarter, if management can manage it.

And far from being a vote of confidence in the sports division, it may actually be a tacit sign management knows it made a mistake and is now looking for a way out. Usually, when you buy back shares in a business, it means you think the business is undervalued, ie., the shares are worth more than you are paying for them. Preferred shares are a little different in this regard than common equity, but spending cash to buy back equity of any sort is usually taken as a sign of confidence in the business.

In this case, however, it's not. In fact, it’s the exact opposite: Sinclair management now knows that it made a horrendous mistake, and buying back these shares is how it is going to limit the damage.

This Diamond Doesn't Shine

Follow me on this for a minute. Sinclair has siloed the two halves of the operation. It cannot use Diamond cash for Sinclair Television purposes and vice versa. But “Diamond cash” consists largely of what is left over of Sinclair’s $2.4 billion cash injection into Diamond. Sinclair knows its sports bet is going bad. It would love nothing more than to get that cash back out of the silo and back to the Television side.

It can’t do that, as we’ve already established. But Diamond’s preferred shares sort of occupy a nebulous nether-region, they are both Diamond’s liabilities and Sinclair Television’s liabilities. Which is just another way of saying they are Sinclair’s liabilities, given that Diamond is failing. If Diamond can’t pay, Sinclair is on the hook. And Diamond can’t pay much longer.

Diamond is on a probably terminal downward path now; DISH (DISH) dropped them long ago and has never regretted it, YouTube TV (GOOG) (GOOGL) has officially dropped Sinclair’s regional nets for the second time (they’re not picking on Sinclair; YouTube TV dropped NESN (New England Sports Network) an independent RSN, only a month later) and cord cutting in general is only expected to accelerate. Hulu Live, which eclipsed Sling TV as the largest streaming-TV service early this year and now probably has close to 4 million subscribers, has decided to drop Sinclair’s RSNs from its lineup as well.

They actually managed to get the Comcast deal done, which will slow the rate of decline, but probably isn’t enough to actually save Diamond. DISH alone represents 15% of the pay-TV universe at this point, and Hulu and YouTube TV combine for about another 10%. The RSN ecosystem simply wasn’t built to handle defection on this scale.

Diamond's Endgame, And Sinclair's

When will Diamond actually stop “failing” and just “fail,” ie., file for bankruptcy? When it runs out of cash. Sports teams want to leave their contracts with Diamond intact for as long as possible, since they are generally overpriced to the clubs’ advantage. As soon as Diamond can no longer provide payment, however, they will take the sports rights back, either for another channel or, more likely, for their own streaming services.

When they do that, Diamond’s future as a company will effectively be over. It will be a shell of a company with no more product to offer customers. But what’s bad for Diamond is actually good for Sinclair, and it's what makes these repurchases so effective.

It goes like this: Diamond has signed overpriced sports contracts. Those will be voided in bankruptcy eventually because Diamond can’t make it to the end of the deals without a cash injection no one is willing to give it. But the longer they go, the more cash the teams get. And the more cash Sinclair loses, since it has to pick up responsibility for about $1 billion of those overpayments by taking over the preferred once Diamond files.

But by repurchasing the preferred shares, Sinclair takes cash that was essentially earmarked for sports teams and in effect transfers it back onto its own balance sheet, escaping the “silo trap” it built for itself and cutting the losses it will take on the RSN blunder almost in half, from $2.4 billion down to $1.4 billion

The Courts (Probably) Won't Interfere

This leaves only one last question: “Just hang on, is this even legal?”

I'm not a lawyer, and this is not intended as legal advice, but like most investors I study the basics of the bankruptcy code to understand where I stand in the pecking order if my investment files. The answer, as I understand it, is yes... probably.

To be sure, US bankruptcy law prohibits “preferential transfers,” which are basically deals used by insiders just before filing bankruptcy to enrich some creditors over others. And I’ve just finished explaining that’s basically what this is. But the devil is in the details, always.

Because going through every transaction in the history of the company would take too long, and create too much uncertainty in the market, the US Code’s preferential transfer prohibition places strict time limits on how far back the US Trustee can go to clawback transfers, no matter how blatantly preferential. The longest time limit is for insiders preferences, which Sinclair would probably qualify as. And even that is capped at one year.

This means that as long as Diamond lasts at least one year after the preferential shares are paid off before it files, the bankruptcy court cannot clawback the payments, no matter how slanted in Sinclair’s favor they are.

Sinclair's New Damage-Control Plan

This then, if I had to guess, is Sinclair’s plan - keep Diamond running for at least one year after the time it takes to get those preferred shares paid off. Even if it can’t completely buy out all of them - Diamond’s current cash hoard is probably insufficient to manage it, one of its partners exercised a $376 million put option in the first quarter - each transfer that it manages to push outside the one-year window by keeping Diamond running longer thereby becomes irrevocable. According to their SEC filings, that puts $200 million outside the window in December and another $300 in early 2021. This $350 million won’t be outside until next August, but management must think it can make it that far.

Assuming Sinclair is - and, to a great extent, has already been - able to successfully wind down its obligation on the preferred shares, it will substantially reduce the damage Diamond’s failure will do to the company. With 74 million shares outstanding, eliminating a $1.025 billion obligation would increase the net value of each share by almost $14.

That's nowhere near enough to get Sinclair back to the $66 per share peak it hit not long after it made the RSN deal, when everyone was convinced that Sinclair had just stolen the Crown Jewels of Pay-TV. But it could be enough to get Sinclair back into the high-$20s or even low-$30s, at least closer to the $39 where it was before the deal was announced.

The Simple Method... Too Simple?

Some of the benefits might already be priced in to the stock, so it might be a mistake to add the full $14 to the current $19 share price. Of that amount, $6.93 is represented in the shares already redeemed in the first two quarters, $4.85 worth just got redeemed, and finally $2.42 is locked up in the shares that are still outstanding.

But then we can’t be sure where the average investor is in terms of catching onto Sinclair’s latest financial maneuver, so a better test is to just strip out the sports segment from the financials and ask what Sinclair would generate free of the RSNs dead weight?

What's A Pure Broadcast Sinclair Look Like?

We will be assuming full redemption of the preferred shares prior to Diamond filing, but that the $1.4 billion in cash Sinclair sunk into Diamond is fully wiped out with no recovery for Diamond’s common equity holders. Sinclair reported $1.292 billion in non-sports revenue in the six months to June 2020, but that’s with a COVID-19 hit to advertising that will eventually fade. I’m going to plug in 2019 levels for advertising, which takes it up $85 million to $1.377 billion.

Deducting all relevant expenses inside the segment left operating income of $319 million over six months, from which the unallocated corporate expenses must be deducted, some of them with the same line item categories as inside the operating segments. I’m going to count the entire G&A segment in corporate even though broadcast has its own G&A category, since it’s practically the same number as 2019 before the RSN acquisition closed.

Total debt interest was $345 million, but $240 million of it owes to Diamond debt that will be wiped clean when Diamond eventually files. So we’re left with $80 million and $105 million, respectively. Income tax was $42 million, although Sinclair reported an effective rate of only 16.5% and that might go up once there are no RSN losses to deduct. The $32 million on Diamond’s preferred dividends will be gone, but the $17 million to other noncontrolling interests might not be. Leaving us at $75 million over 6 months, or $150 million per year.

Sinclair’s "Other" segment usually reports an operating income profit but a net income loss, since certain losses get reported below the OI line. It varies a lot so I’m just going to apply a 10% discount. At a 20 P/E that would come to a market cap of $2.7 billion, or roughly $36 per share.

Investment Summary

There may be other traps hidden in Sinclair as this whole RSN saga plays out, and they might not eliminate the last $175 million in preferred before Diamond has to file, depending on how the sports schedule plays out. A further discount of some kind is probably warranted for these unknowns, but with the stock currently at $19 there's also plenty of margin for error. I have been a consistent (and, I must say, accurate) critic of Sinclair over the last year and change, but I now find myself becoming intrigued, and am adopting a (cautious) bullish stance. It's also good news for JPMorgan, albeit on a much less consequential scale, that $1 billion of preferred equity in what would have been a very rocky boat will be paid off in full very shortly.

