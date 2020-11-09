RPT Realty (RPT) trades 60% lower than it did prior to the pandemic even though its financials continue to improve. Rent collection hit 90% in October and the company is making progress in collecting past rent. While cash flows have taken a big hit, the improvements in rent collection may bode well for the bottom-line moving forward.

Steady Improvements

If you’re only following the stock price of RPT, you wouldn’t have noticed that things are improving.

RPT collected 87% of third-quarter rent. Second-quarter rent collection improved from 65% to 76%. Rent collection may improve moving forward because as of October 30, 94% of tenants were operating (based on annualized base rent).

Same-store net operating income (‘SS NOI’) declined 8.3%, with an 8.9% impact from reserves for uncollectible rent. In the quarter, RPT wrote off $4 million of rent, roughly 10.1% of billed rent. Considering that cash rent collection is already at 90%, it seems unlikely for reserves to remain at this elevated level moving forward. Even so, as I show later, RPT trades cheaply on current cash flows.

Occupancy of 92.1% was 100 basis points lower than last year - investors should keep a close eye in case of widespread bankruptcies.

Pricing power remained strong, as RPT generated 42.9% leasing spreads on new leases and 2.6% spreads on renewal leases for a 10.7% blended leasing spread.

All in all, this is a clear example of needing to look beyond the stock price to see what is really going on with the company. While business is not quite “normal” yet, the underlying fundamentals are clearly outperforming the stock price performance.

Balance Sheet Analysis

RPT has a reasonably leveraged balance sheet with a trailing twelve-month net debt to proforma adjusted EBITDA ratio of 7.2x. Based on this past quarter’s EBITDA annualized, debt to EBITDA stands at 7.8 times.

RPT is in no danger of violating any of its covenants:

(Supplement)

RPT has minimal debt maturing until 2023 and is already free cash flow positive. RPT is clearly benefitting from having entered 2020 with a conservatively managed balance sheet.

Valuation and Price Target

RPT generated $0.19 in FFO in the latest quarter. Annualizing that number, RPT trades at only 6.4 times FFO. Many readers prefer to use free cash flow. Out of $15.2 million in FFO, RPT spent $2.9 million in recurring capital expenditures, for free cash flow of $0.154 per share. RPT trades at only 8.1 times that number. I predict that RPT can improve substantially on that number because it was affected by a write-off of approximately 10% of rent with rent collection already at 90% in October. My 12-month fair value estimate is $8.20, representing just over 10 times annualized FFO. Shares have over 60% total return upside to that target.

Risks

There may be more bankruptcies on the horizon. While rent collection and operational levels have improved dramatically, there is no guarantee that there aren’t more bankruptcies to come. While RPT’s balance sheet is well-positioned to weather any storms, the stock price is unlikely to experience multiple expansion until results stabilize.

There is no guarantee that RPT can collect deferred rent. Investors should not consider deferred rent as paid until the cash is in the bank. Rent deferrals represented 9% of the rent in the third quarter but only 6% of October rent. With rent collection improving to nearly 90% in the latest quarter, this problem may become less of an issue, but RPT may need to report further write-offs in future quarters if past deferred rent proves uncollectible.

It is unclear if the country is close to a stable recovery from the pandemic. If the localities in which RPT operates decide that further lockdowns are needed, then RPT may once again experience difficulties collecting rent, reversing the progress made over the past several months. RPT should be considered an investment hinging on recovery from the pandemic.

Conclusion

Some investors may be spooked by the single-digit stock price, but RPT’s financials suggest a more promising outlook for the company. Rent collection may continue to improve as social distancing restrictions ease, and leverage should decline once cash flows stabilize. RPT trades very cheaply even based on free cash flow - I rate shares a buy with over 60% total return upside.

Discover More High Conviction Ideas Shopping Center REITs are one of my 8 high conviction ideas. Subscribers to Best of Breed to get access to my top 10 holdings and full access to the Best of Breed portfolio. Exclusive Best of Breed content includes industry deep-dives, new compelling ideas, and high conviction picks. Ignore the noise. Avoid bubbles. Stick to high quality and buy Best of Breed. Become a Best of Breed Investor Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.