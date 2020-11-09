Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is currently a very interesting special situation with a potential imminent catalyst in the form of a jury trial scheduled to begin in February 2021 (see Q2 transcript).

AMBC is a monoline insurer in runoff mode. Monoline insurers are companies that insure bonds in order to improve the bonds' credit rating. All these companies took a big hit during the great financial crisis as they insured many CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities).

In response, these monoline insurers sued the banks that issued the mortgages as these mortgages did not meet the pre-specified terms to be included in the CMBS. If you recall the NINJA mortgages (No Income No Job), obviously the terms of the agreement between the insurers and the banks did not allow this type of underwriting.

Most of these companies settled their lawsuits years ago for handsome payoffs, which left AMBC as the only one left standing.

There have been several articles over the past several years. The thesis is pretty much the same with the following changes:

Price of the equity is now much more attractive.

Catalyst for the investment is now imminent.

I will refer readers interested in the fundamental info for the company to read previous articles as I will focus on incremental data.

I want to stress the fact that the success of this investment will ultimately depend on the outcome of a legal process. I am not a lawyer and this article does not purport to provide any legal advice.

Investment Thesis/Executive Summary

Ambac has a BV of ~$1B and a market cap of ~$585M. The company has $1.7B of representations and warranties (R&W) recoverable (asset) on its balance sheet related to its litigation (please see p.22 of the second quarter's 10-Q). This is comprised of several different litigation cases - about half of those cases against Bank of America/Countrywide (NYSE:BAC). The amount on the books is a conservative number based on attorney's estimates of damages already incurred and recoverable in a trial or settlement. Importantly, the $1.76B figure does not include:

Statutory interest - New York, where these legal proceedings are taking place, has laws dictating a 9% simple interest on damages from the time those damages were incurred until the time of payment. A judge has no discretion over this interest. The vast majority of damages were incurred prior to 2010. 10+ years of interest will double the judgment Ambac should receive. If the $1.76B conservative estimate becomes a reality, this would instantly mean an additional $1.76B in interest. This is $1.76B of additional BV for a $585M market cap company - imagine that moment. Fraud claims - The court/jury can decide on punitive damages when fraud is involved. Punitive damages can be quite large here - perhaps in the billions as this may be one of the only opportunities to condemn the behavior that led to the GFC through the court system.

The time to take advantage of this is now, as a five-week jury trial has been scheduled to begin on February 22, 2021, for the main case against Bank of America creating an imminent catalyst.

Litigation in more detail

The R&W litigation is made of litigation against three main counterparties: Countrywide (Bank of America), First Franklin (also owned by BoA) and Nomura. Countrywide is the largest and is separated to three different litigations. Throughout all three Countrywide litigations combined, Ambac is seeking $3.15B in damages. In the First Franklin litigation, Ambac is seeking as damages additional hundreds of millions (these amounts are specified in BoA's 10-K p.153). In the Nomura case, Ambac is suing for ~$230M.

In total, Ambac is seeking about $4B in damages. Again, this does not include the 9% statutory annual interest, nor does it include punitive damages related to fraud.

This is compared to only $1.76B on the books.

The main case against Countrywide, with $2.2B of claims for damages, is finally ready to see its day in court. The judge finally set a five-week jury trial for February of 2021; this is after a decade of delays by BoA through different pre-trial motions and appeals. It is important to note that the trial was previously scheduled for July 2020 before it was delayed by what I believe to be the last pre-trial appeal by BoA. Additionally, there remains some risk of additional delay, as per the CEO in the last CC (August 7th, 2020):

While there remains some risk of further delay in this case based on additional motion practice, we are hopeful that our trial schedule will remain in place. We believe the biggest potential obstacle is the COVID pandemic. However, courts in New York are carefully reopening, and we hope conditions will improve to allow us to proceed to trial next February as scheduled.

Even if an additional delay occurs, I believe 2021 will be a resolution year for this case.

The following is a quote by the CEO from the March 2019 call speaking about the 9% statutory interest:

We do understand there's a heavy debt burden also associated with the litigation recoveries. But at the same time, there's also a statutory default interest rate of 9% that accretes on our claims that we don't record every quarter in our financial statements that increases our recoveries every quarter. So we're mindful of the timing, and we -- I can tell you as well, are very frustrated with the delay it's taken to get to this point in time on this case. But we are optimistic that we will be in front of a judge or a jury later this year.

Margin of safety

Ambac has about $1B of consolidated BV, while $1.76B of its assets are comprised of R&W litigation-related assets. Thus, it's not hard to do the math and realize that if the company losses in court and the assets become zero, consolidated BV will become negative.

However, there is a hidden margin of safety in this investment - the holding company, AFG, has $481M of cash, investments and net receivables. These assets do not guarantee any of the liabilities of the operational subsidiary (AAC). Therefore, a market cap of $481M is a floor for the equity. This will be an 18% decline from the current share price.

The following is taken from the August 2020 CC:

Analyst Okay. And my other question was, when you give the cash and investments at AFG of $481 million, are there any liabilities at AFG that would have to net against that amount? David Trick Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer The only liabilities at AFG are from payables, and that's netted against the receivables. So the $481 million is a net number, but there is no debt or financial obligations at the holding company. It's just simply working capital payables.

NOLs

The company has billions of NOLs at both the operating and holding company level. This means that whatever gain received from the litigation should be entirely or mostly tax free.

Valuation

The company historically trades at about 65% of BV. BV is currently at $1B. The BV of the R&W litigation is currently $1.76B compared with about $4B of damage claims. The main case against BoA has $2.2B of claims, and if we assume the same BV/claims ratio, this means the BV for this case is $970M.

Let's think about some scenarios:

In the upside scenario , Ambac can win the case and receive judgment of $2.2B with additional fraud related punitive damages of $400M. The judge will have to add the statutory interest which will double the judgment and add another $2.2B. This will all add up to $4.8B, which will increase BV by $3.8B (4.8 - 0.97). I think the market must give this cash-based BV more credibility than the R&W litigation asset and it should be valued at more than 65% of BV. 80% seems conservative - so the market cap should go up by $3.1B - 530% upside .

, Ambac can win the case and receive judgment of $2.2B with additional fraud related punitive damages of $400M. The judge will have to add the statutory interest which will double the judgment and add another $2.2B. This will all add up to $4.8B, which will increase BV by $3.8B (4.8 - 0.97). I think the market must give this cash-based BV more credibility than the R&W litigation asset and it should be valued at more than 65% of BV. 80% seems conservative - so the market cap should go up by $3.1B - . In the base scenario , Ambac will win the trial, but will receive a judgment of only $1.2B with no punitive damages. With the statutory interest, it will add up to $2.4B which will increase BV by $1.4B. Using the same 80% should imply the market cap increases by $1.14B - 195% upside .

, Ambac will win the trial, but will receive a judgment of only $1.2B with no punitive damages. With the statutory interest, it will add up to $2.4B which will increase BV by $1.4B. Using the same 80% should imply the market cap increases by $1.14B - . In the downside scenario , the company loses the trial and the market-cap drops to $480M as discussed above - 18% downside .

, the company loses the trial and the market-cap drops to $480M as discussed above - . Another important scenario to consider is one where Ambac and BoA reaches a settlement before the trial. There is an increasing likelihood of this happening as I would speculate BoA wouldn't want the risk of a huge outlier payout which the jury could decide on. All previous R&W cases for Ambac's peers were settled years ago for very handsome payouts, so this never saw the inside of a courthouse. I think a jury can take advantage of this golden opportunity to punish one of the main culprits of the GFC - even more than a decade after the fact. In a settlement, I don't see Ambac agreeing to less than the BV ($970M) + most of the interest for a payout of at least $1.5B. On the other hand, I don't see BoA agreeing to more than $2.2B including the interest (though it risks $4.8B in the upside scenario so perhaps I'm wrong and it will agree to more). This will mean an additional BV of between $530M and $1.23B. Using the same 80% figure, market cap should grow between 90% and 210% in this scenario.

It is important to note that the above scenarios only take the main BoA case into account. This is only about 50% of the R&W litigation asset on the balance sheet. I'm ignoring the rest as the timeline on the other cases is probably years behind the main case and because the potential upside from this one case is so significant that no assumptions need to be made about these other cases to achieve a very successful investment.

It is fair to ask whether all the above is already baked into the price of the equity - who's to say a 60% P/BV isn't a premium valuation to reflect the value of the litigation? I believe it is 100% not baked into the price; Ambac has two monoline insurers public comps - Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) and MBIA (NYSE:MBI). The following graph depicts the P/BV ratio for all three companies over the past year:

Source: Capital IQ

Note that pre-Covid all three companies traded at a narrow spread of BV multiples ranging between 0.6 and 0.8, when Ambac is valued at the lower bound - no premium. This is even though the other companies have no similar litigation assets with significant upside potential. Post-Covid valuations are less comparable - both MBI and AGO have higher Puerto Rico exposure than Ambac which caused their P/BV to decline since Puerto Rico is not doing very well. The reason it seems as if MBI's P/BV actually increased is an accounting change in how it accounts for BV. Since MBI's consolidated BV became negative, and since it has a similar structure to Ambac where the holding company has assets with no recourse to the operating subsidiary, the BV in the financial statements now excludes the negative BV of the subsidiary.

Though the comps post-Covid aren't helpful, one can look at the P/BV of Ambac itself post-Covid and notice it now trades in a very similar multiple to pre-Covid - another indication there is no valuation premium.

Why does this opportunity exist?

Small cap with very little analyst coverage.

Investors' fatigue - After a decade long litigation, investors who were hoping for a quicker outcome gave up, not realizing this is now in the final stretch.

Unsexy industry (monoline insurer) in runoff - There's no real future for the business. In this zero-interest environment where investors are looking for growth names, this is not what they're looking for.

Risks

Further delays in litigation - It is possible (or even likely) that additional delays will occur and that the trial won't take place in February 2021. That said, July 2020 was the first instance where a trial date was set, and even with additional delays, I would be surprised if the trial won't take place by the end of 2021 - given the possible outcomes outlined this would make for a great IRR.

Losing the trial - While always a risk in litigation, I see this as a low probability risk. Based on what I read, experts I've spoken with, and common sense, Ambac has a very strong, airtight case here.

Covid-19 and additional business deterioration - BV has gone from $1.5B to $1.07B as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil it brought with it, as some of the bonds Ambac guarantees have deteriorated in quality. It is possible that if Covid persists beyond what is now expected, additional BV deterioration would take place. Net par for Ambac is $35B, so BV has the potential to be volatile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.