Intermediate- and short-term signals in The Lead-Lag Report have gone risk-off recently, and pursuing high-beta names such as VTWO (beta of 1.2x) at this juncture may be risky.

The general theme is one of risk aversion. - Adam Cole

ETF profile and key features

Investors looking for exposure to the US small-cap space may consider the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), although as I explain later in my piece, an entry at this juncture may not be appropriate. As the name suggests, this fund's mandate is to closely track the Russell 2000 index, and it does an excellent job at this, with a best-in-class efficiency ratio of just 0.10%. VTWO is not as large as the stalwart in this space - iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) (VTWO's AUM is $2.2bn, whilst IWM's AUM is $44.6bn), but the latter has been around for a longer period (IWM has a 20-year history as opposed to VTWO's 10-year history).

Dividends

From an income perspective, you currently get a trailing yield of 1.48%, and until this year, the fund had a decent history of dividend growth (3 years of dividend growth at 10% CAGR). Unfortunately, in 2020, the dividend payouts have been disappointing (the Q1 payout was cut by -28% YoY, Q2 by -29% YoY, and Q3 by -35% YoY). Traditionally, the payouts in December have been the highest, but considering that the ETF is close to all-time highs, and the current dividend yield is still higher than the 4-year average dividend yield, I would expect the Q4 dividend payout to be cut on an annual basis, to bring further normalization in the yield. If you get in now, you're probably on course to receive a sub-standard income yield.

A blended ETF

There's been a lot of debate in recent weeks over the gap between growth and value stocks; as I mentioned recently in the Lead-Lag Report, given the overheated nature of the growth cohort and the wide divergence with value, it may be an opportune time for investors to rotate towards the latter. But also consider that the value segment has been a laggard for years, and there's something to be gleaned from this prolonged underperformance. The benefit of investing in something like a VTWO is that style-wise, it is a blended ETF, where you get exposure to both growth and value stocks, and you're not faced with the dilemma of attempting to get the timing right with picking one style over the other.

Source: Vanguard

Huge pool of securities, well-diversified, reasonably valued, and not top-heavy

When you pursue a high-beta space such as small caps, it's preferable to spread your exposure over a wider horizon, and this ETF facilitates that, giving you access to 2058 stocks, with not a single stock accounting for more than 0.6% of the total holdings. Besides, the exposure of the top-10 names too is hardly felt, making up less than 4% of the total holdings in aggregate, so unlike a lot of funds, where there's a lot riding on the top-10 performance, for VTWO, this pressure is mitigated. Valuations are fairly reasonable too with the ETF trading at a weighted average PE of 17.2x

Sector exposure

VTWO's dominant sector holding is the healthcare segment, accounting for c.21% of the total portfolio. As I mentioned in last week's edition of The Lead-Lag Report, prior to the results of the election, there was the risk of Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress, but since this has been averted, we may see the risk of healthcare reform and the increased likelihood of healthcare affordability under Joe Biden get postponed. In the short term, this will offer some breathing room for the healthcare segment; besides, as I've flagged all summer in The Lead-Lag Report, the healthcare segment has been mostly taking cues from vaccine development news, and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) recent announcement about the vaccine may serve as the ideal short in the arm. Technology too makes up one of VTWO's top-3 sectors, and as I mentioned a couple of days back in The Lead-Lag Report, healthcare and tech have seen the most interest since election results.

At the other end of the spectrum, energy exposure here in this ETF is the lowest at less than 2%. This year, this segment has been the worst-performing sector, and that has worked well for VTWO, but going forward, the recent vaccine development news and news of further adjustments to oil production cuts from OPEC+ may be the start of some catching up by this sector next year. A few days back, I had also flagged the recent return of dollar depreciation which will be beneficial for energy prices. If energy starts performing, potential investors of VTWO are unlikely to benefit.

Small-cap conditions and closing thoughts

VTWO provides investors low-cost access to the US small-cap space and offers you a balance of both value and growth stocks. However, the dividend track record of the fund this year has not been good, and we may see a likelihood of this trend persisting in Q4 as well. Small caps have enjoyed a solid run for a few months now, outperforming the Russell 1000 and the S&P 500, and this ETF is close to all-time highs. As subscribers of The Lead-Lag Report would vouch, I've been musing over this strange small-cap outperformance, especially at a time when utilities too have been rather resilient; this is not sustainable and something has got to give. Interestingly, last week, we saw small caps tick a little lower, indicating that a near-term top may have been formed. As I've highlighted in this week's edition of The Lead-Lag Report, currently, both short-term and intermediate-term signals have gone risk-off, which means at this juncture, you want to avoid loading up on high-beta small-cap ETFs such as VTWO (VTWO's 3-year beta is 1.2x). I would be neutral for now.

