The problem is that the stock price already more than fully reflects that. It's not worth buying for the rebound.

Compared to the other European short-haul airlines, Ryanair is doing very well indeed. It's certainly going to survive and expand in the rebound.

Clearly, the airline business is deep, deep, in trouble. The intercontinental companies are doing the worst, as that's an area of travel that has near entirely ground to a halt. Here in Europe, the short-haul airlines have been able to work again. And can work on certain routes, and so on.

There are lockdowns in certain countries, air bridges and quarantines between others, and so on. But it is possible to run at least skeleton schedules between certain places - I know this directly, as one of the routes can be seen from my balcony. Very light traffic, but there is still some there.

Some to many - it depends on whether we include the very small operators in our listing - of such short-haul airlines have or will go bust. Certain of them will survive too. There's a significant temptation to place a bet on those that will survive. The wiping out of much competition could lead to better margins, as well as higher load factors. The expectation is, after all, that Europeans will continue to like taking holidays and short breaks (business travel is not a major factor for such airlines).

As I've said before, I'm not entirely sure about that. It's for precisely that reason that much of the competition is going to be out of the market. But it's the legal wrappers of the assets - the companies - that disappear, not the assets themselves. Planes are still going to be around, they might well become cheaper. Airports are still there, routes between them exist. I have mused that perhaps there will be a new wave of entrepreneurs. Actually, I insist there will be, but how successful they'll be is another matter.

Ryanair (RYAAY, OTCPK:RYAOF) clearly has the brand and the network. Plus, particularly aggressive management. It also has perhaps the best cash position of all such airlines. It'll be the last to go bust even if the entire industry crumbles. We can also predict that it'll be able to pick up extra routes, landing slots, passenger loads and so on.

It seems clear enough that it'll be a winner from the industry shakeout:

Or, if you prefer the London listing:

Yes, loads and traffic are horribly down:

Note that the load factor is OK, sorta, even as the schedule is cut dramatically. Variable costs are being around and about covered, even as overhead isn't. Which is pretty good management in times like these.

The half-year results are foul.

OK, we already know all of that. What matters is the future.

Cash is king at present, and that's looking good for Ryanair:

Better still, it has an enormous €4.5bn in cash in its hands. It is true that its debts exceed this figure, but even during the pandemic, investors have seemed happy to lend it money on reasonable terms: in September it raised €850m on which it will pay annual interest of 3pc. Its debts will not have to be repaid before the firm returns to profitability, even on the most pessimistic assessment of the pandemic’s duration. The airline is one of the few to have an investment-grade credit rating from the major agencies. One, Standard & Poor’s, said in September that Ryanair was one of the strongest airlines financially. Stock market investors were also happy to put new money into the company when they backed a €400m sale of new shares in the same month. Ryanair needed to offer only a small discount of 2.6pc to the prevailing price in order to find buyers for the shares. The fact that the current share price is just 14pc below its level before the pandemic began to hit the stock market is further proof investors have few doubts about the company’s survival.

Actually, it's all looking great. Which is why I can't recommend buying it.

My view

Yes, the airline business is being entirely done over by COVID-19. Near every other airline is being hit worse than Ryanair. This company has the cash to weather this storm, and will benefit from the absence of competition when the market opens back up again. It's poised to do well as an operating company once this is behind us.

But all of that, and more to my eye, is already in that share price. Yes, it's entirely possible that there will be a rise in the stock as the market opens up again. But then, that's also true of other European short-haul airlines. At least among those that survive. And some others look like being more highly geared to that event than Ryanair does.

So, if it is true that we want to invest in the recovery of European airlines, then I suggest looking at other ones. For Ryanair is already fully priced, if not more than fully so.

Investor view

There's absolutely nothing wrong with Ryanair at all. It's almost certainly got the best position in the European airline market for anyone without an intravenous feed from a national government. And probably even then.

Except, the share price already reflects that and more. Thus, the advice has to be no buy. Simply because all the good things that are likely to happen are already in the price. Further, any bet or speculation upon airline stocks can be done with greater leverage elsewhere.

