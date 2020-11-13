Mittleman Brothers Q3 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Mittleman Investment Management, LLC (“MIM”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that provides discretionary portfolio management to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

The Mittleman Global Value Equity Fund – Class P declined 1.4% net of fees (AUD) in the Q3 2020, versus a gain of 3.9% in the MSCI ACW Index.

The top three contributors to Q3 2020 performance were Aimia, International Game Technology and Greatview Aseptic Packaging.

The top three detractors from Q3 2020 performance were Revlon, ABS-CBN Holdings and Cineplex.