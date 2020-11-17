Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Management Presents at Sanford C. Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference Call (Transcript)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Sanford C. Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference November 16, 2020 2:30 PM ET

Mark Newman

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Mark Newman from Bernstein. And next session up, we've got David Zisner, CFO of -- sorry, David Zinsner, sorry, CFO of Micron; and also with Farhan Ahmad, who's the Head of IR for Micron Technology.

So I think you all know who Micron is. We're going to have a brief introduction from Dave on how business is going. And then we'll go straight to Q&A. Reminder, this is interactive Q&A. We've got the Pigeonhole link. If you don't know where it is, you should reach out to our corporate access team. The Pigeonhole link will let you add questions. I'm monitoring that right now, and I will try to get to your questions if you put any in. And you can also vote on any questions that are already submitted.

So with that, Dave, hope you're doing well. And would you like to give a brief -- kind of few opening comments on how business is going in the last few months and maybe outlook.

David Zinsner

Okay. Great. Thanks, by the way, Mark, for having us. Appreciate the time. Just always want to start with the preamble here that I might make forward-looking statements. And they may have risk factors. So anybody that wants to look at those risk factors, they're filed in the most recent 10-K. Also, I might make comments around non-GAAP numbers. So there's a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP on the Investor Relations website.

So thanks, everyone, for joining. I hope everybody is staying safe and healthy. Just a quick update on how the quarter is going. So we are a little bit more than 10 weeks through the quarter. We still have a little less than 3 weeks to go. And obviously, those 3 weeks tend to be pretty important weeks for Micron. That being said, I think through the first 10-plus weeks of the quarter, we feel really good about how the business is going. It's tracking really well. Markets are tracking well. We seem to be executing particularly well operationally. So very pleased with how the quarter is shaping up.

I think as we talked about on the call also, we're incredibly enthusiastic about how calendar '21 is likely to shape up for us. A lot of tailwinds to the business. Mobile should be really strong, given 5G. The cloud business should -- which is healthy today, should actually see good growth next year. Graphics is doing well for the quarter. We would expect graphics to do well through the year. Automotive is already starting to see a recovery. And I think any of the markets that have seen an impact from COVID, like automotive, like consumer, should start to see recovery, in some cases, already are seeing recovery, should see recovery in '21.

So we're pleased, obviously, really pleased with how healthy things are for the quarter, and incredibly enthusiastic about how next year should develop in particular since it looks like a couple of vaccines will be available. We should start to see good GDP growth next year, recovering off of this year. That should also be helpful. We have had an impact from our industrial business. That should obviously be in a much better situation next year. So yes, so again, still a couple of weeks to go. So can't claim victory just yet, but pretty satisfied with how things have gone so far.

Mark Newman

Great. Well, the good news is you've just broken through $60 today. Now currently trading at $61 as I see. So it's nearly, I think, investors starting to kind of get behind it. Yes, it's been -- for the stock, it's been a fairly rough year, I think, compared to other tech stocks, right? And the reason for that has been some of the worries around demands and pricing did great for a few quarters and then has, unfortunately, weakened the second half of this calendar year. Clearly, we're all hoping for this recovery in the demand, which will lead to stabilization recovery and prices. I know that's what we are forecasting.

Q - Mark Newman

But I'd like to get from your comments on how you're seeing that demand picture play out. Maybe if we could first talk about data centers, that's been one of the areas that many companies have pointed out that has been the area of weakness from some -- a bit of an inventory build-out. It sounds like from some of the cloud guys and on-premises data centers also been particularly weak. Are you seeing that come back? And are you seeing it come back in this current quarter? If not, what are you thinking about that in terms of when that recovers?

David Zinsner

So obviously, data center is somewhat a tale of 2 businesses. On the cloud side, as COVID started to hit and as people started to move towards work from home and e-learning and so forth, cloud had a really big pickup and benefited a lot from that shift. And obviously, when you have a good couple of quarters, that is going to tend to kind of settle out. But I would call the cloud business pretty healthy and continues to be healthy. And like I said, I think calendar '21 is shaping up for a really good year for cloud.

On the enterprise side, obviously, that's been a bit more impacted from COVID as certainly, there's been less investment in that space and certain customer -- certain end customers have been more impacted by COVID and, of course, are investing less in that business. It might take a while for that, obviously, to recover. But the likelihood is that it will, as people move more back to working at the location of their business. And on top of that is some of these businesses that have been impacted that invest a lot on the data center side for enterprise. The likelihood is that will -- that -- which is a headwind today will turn into a tailwind in '21.

Mark Newman

So this current quarter compared to the previous quarter, has the cloud -- the cloud side improved Q-on-Q?

David Zinsner

So as far as quarter-over-quarter, we did expect it -- particularly because the fourth quarter was -- had an extra week in it, we did expect that not to be -- not to incrementally increase. But I would still characterize it as pretty healthy, that business.

Mark Newman

Okay, but still not quite at the level of where it was early on in the calendar year, right?

David Zinsner

That's fair, I think.

Mark Newman

So when do you think is it going to get back to that level? Are you confident it's going to get back to that level in the first half of calendar year '21?

David Zinsner

Yes. I mean it's hard to say exactly the timing, but I feel pretty good about '21 in general for cloud. I think this -- if anything, the cloud business does tend to have a little bit of a little bit of lumpiness to it sometimes. But the market is very healthy. All of the cloud customers that we've heard from have talked fairly positively about their CapEx investments, both for this year and next year. So we would expect that to be a very healthy market for us.

Mark Newman

I mean I think, one of the issues, I think, analyzing this cloud market, or say, data center market in general, is how big that cloud segment is, how fast it's growing. Through the cycle, it's growing very, very fast, right? That's not pretty much reliable. But it tends to be quite lumpy and quite difficult to predict. That's the problem with it because it's so opaque. And one of the particular things is we don't really have a fairly accurate assessment of the inventory level. We hear numbers from expert network checks, a few numbers here and there. Well, we don't really have an active assessment. I mean how does Micron get comfortable with that, like planning around? It's a bit different than when you're looking at the PC or mobile market, where you can see how many phones and how many PCs are being made and sold. And you have a rough idea of the inventory. Look, the cloud side, considering that's just far more opaque.

David Zinsner

Yes. I mean it's a little, obviously, a little more challenging. But we do talk to those customers and get a good sense for what their annual consumption is going to look like. And we do cross-reference that with the expectations around capital spending, both from what the customers are saying, but also what third parties are suggesting might be the investments necessary. I mean one thing you can rely on is that content will increase over time in that space, for sure. And their business profile is going to show growth. There might be, quarter-to-quarter perturbations in that business because of timing of rollouts of when data centers are going to get rolled out.

But I don't -- I think in general, it's a very positive enough and to rate business. I think a lot -- maybe a lot is -- our concern around that has been around -- there was a pretty significant inventory build through the course of 2017 and 2018. And I think there's just general concerns around or could that happen again. And I think, first of all, our read on the inventory levels is that it's a much, much different situation today that there has not been that kind of build of inventory. And I think that's partially -- we know that just from our discussions with the customers and so forth. But I also think that was perhaps earlier on in the maturity of purchasing decisions. And I think over time, both from the supplier and the customer perspective, things have gotten more mature in that market. And I would expect it to behave much differently than it did back in that 2017, 2018 time frame.

Mark Newman

Yes, and that makes sense. Are they giving you -- are they giving, well, your sales team or management team, any data around the inventory level? And do you believe those numbers are fair?

David Zinsner

Yes. I mean, of course, we get inputs from the customers, but we have our own kind of models on the inventory levels at those customers based on our own kind of understanding of the markets. And we have a whole market intelligence team that spends a lot of time kind of analyzing that. But at the end of the day, the best indication is how demand looks like, and that gives you a really good sense of where things are most likely. And I think right now, based on how we see things unfolding for the quarter, it looks like it's in fairly good shape.

Mark Newman

Right, right. And demand, right? This is -- it's going to have [indiscernible] data centers. So then same question for mobile, really. I mean I think the obvious strength there is this migration to 5G, which Micron has talked quite a bit about. So maybe touch on that, the content growth from 5G is obviously, pretty significant. But the other area, of course, is the units. I think this month -- this year, there was quite a bit of weakness in the first half of the year. How are you seeing that playing out going into next year?

David Zinsner

Yes. So on a unit per - I’ll hit the unit perspective before I talk about 5G content. On the end units for mobile phones, we feel pretty good about next year. We expect growth to probably be double-digit growth year-over-year in the mobile space at the end unit level. Of course, we should do much better than that because of the first question you asked, which was the content. If you look at a 4G phone, it was running somewhere in the 3 to 4 gigs of DRAM.

As we migrate to 5G, if you want or if a mobile customer wants a 5G experience for their end customer, our best read on that is it takes at least 6 gigs of DRAM. We've seen SKUs at 8. We've seen them at 12. We've even seen one at 16. So this is a pretty content-rich story from a DRAM perspective in mobile as we transition to 5G. 5G has done, I think, despite COVID, much, much better than I think I had ever anticipated. I mean, I think early on, people were -- once COVID hit, were suggesting that maybe 5G handset units would be somewhere like 150 million, I think, was one of the numbers I heard. I think it's going to be well north of 200 million for calendar '20. It's going to probably be more than double that in calendar '21. And given our content increase is there, that's going to be a great story.

And another thing we've heard sometimes is that, hey, well, with the faster download speeds, is that actually a headwind on the NAND front, but we just haven't seen that. We've seen content increases on the NAND side as well with 5G. And I think it makes sense. You can download faster. And you're going to download things faster and more. And then you're going to want to store those things, particularly in periods of time where you lose connectivity. And you have a lot of whatever you downloaded on your device. And so if anything, we think that the content increases on the NAND front in mobile as well. So this should be a huge, a huge tailwind for us next year and for multiple years as 5G becomes a bigger and bigger percentage of the overall mobile units.

Mark Newman

Yes, it looks like the -- I mean, the whole features of faster downloads being negative to NAND, it theoretically makes sense. But maybe we're not there yet. Maybe that's something to worry about later on because yes, if you can download more you're more -- if you can download more faster, you are likely to want to keep it as a local backup because when you're on a plane or in a tunnel, when you in the train or something, the 5G connection doesn't work so well. So we're likely still going to want files locally saved.

David Zinsner

Correct.

Mark Newman

So maybe we move on a bit to the supply side. So what are you seeing there on the supply side, maybe you can comment a bit about what Micron is doing on supply. I think you've been pretty consistent that you're keeping capacity flat for both DRAM and NAND, I believe. Maybe you can just comment on that. And then move on to their competitors. Any worries about what competitors are doing on the supply side, particularly NAND flash?

David Zinsner

Right. So we talked about in our fiscal '20 year that we pretty dramatically brought CapEx down, both in DRAM and NAND pack. On the equipment side, we brought both of them down more than 40% year-over-year. And that was in an effort to really carefully -- partially to carefully manage the bid output. The other reason was we were investing a relatively limited amount in our first-generation NAND and so that also helped.

I think as we go into fiscal '21, if you look at DRAM, we'll be roughly similar levels in terms of front-end CapEx spend with fiscal '20. So again, trying to be very prudent around how much we invest in that business to make sure we continue to maintain good balance. If we look at the growth rate for DRAM next year from a demand perspective, we think the likelihood is that the growth is somewhere in the 20% range.

We're going to be well below that. The industry by the way, we think, will be below that as well, but we will definitely be well below that just to carefully manage supply. On the NAND front, as I mentioned, we had brought down also in the end CapEx investment quite a bit in '20. We will increase that CapEx in '21 but that's more a function of transitioning from first generation replacement gate to second generation replacement gate. We just announced 176 layer last week, which is our second generation replacement gate. So we'll put a full investment in that this year. So that will certainly increase our bid output. But we'd expect that to be below the industry and below demand. So again, we're maintaining pretty healthy balance there. And managing things tightly.

As far as the industry goes, I mentioned, I think the industry will undersupply demand in '21 on the DRAM front. On the NAND front, it's -- that's one that we got to monitor and be cautious about. Early on, there looks like there's some healthy investment there. And our hope and expectation is that as we progress through next year that, that we'll still be in a good -- or that we'll be in a good supply/demand balance. But we're -- that's obviously one we're more cautious about.

Mark Newman

Yes. And I agree. And I think DRAM side looks like, on our numbers, it looks like it's significant on the supply next year on DRAM. NAND flash, tight but not as obviously tight compared to DRAM. And so I think that the NAND issue is that capacity is being added already from like the Samsung right now. Whereas DRAM, the overall capacity is still flattish to slightly down to the industry. So the DRAM situation looks great. But I think the NAND side is where there are worries, given a bit of capacity coming online from Samsung and we don't know how much exactly, like how much and how fast they're going to add. They've started to add some. And I don't think even they've decided yet how much they're going to add, which as we know it's a bit of a concern. And also what -- why NPC going to do is another question as well.

David Zinsner

Right. Well, I'm not going to pontificate about what the other players in the market might or might not do. I would just say, we are definitely maintaining good discipline in the end. And I would say the other thing about NAND for us is this 176 layer NAND has a great cost structure. It will be really good for us from a cost perspective next year. That, I think, makes us feel good about our position in NAND. Also QLC, which we said is now moving the needle for us, also helps us from a cost perspective. So we feel really good about the cost structure. We've been moving our mix to higher-value products, which have better margin dynamics to them as well. That also, I think, helps us from a profitability perspective. What the other players may or may not do is obviously difficult for me to comment on or call on.

As it relates to emerging competitors, we remain paranoid about emerging Chinese competitors, no question about that. As we remain paranoid about all our potential competitors or competitors. But I would just say this stuff is really hard to do. It's -- as we -- and we have proven that sometimes. One thing to get the NAND right, it's a whole other thing to get it right in the system with firmware and with a controller that works appropriately. The qual hurdles are unbelievably difficult in this business with the customers. They have high expectations and do not want to see their quality impacted by lack of quality from the suppliers. So I think for us, it's maintain our focus on that. Keep the competitive edge super happy that we were first to market with the 176 layer, which I think is indicative of our ability to be ahead. And I think you do that in the technology space, generally, it works out for you.

Mark Newman

Do you think there's a chance that these Chinese companies get added to this entity list, like Fujian Jinhua was. Remember, Fujian Jinhua was added to the entity list for essentially stealing like being from Micron, right? I'm sure you're aware of that situation. And it didn't work out very well for them is what I understand because they can't get equipment. No, I don't know that there is such an obvious case of stealing technology for CXMT, the DRAM player and YMTC, the NAND player. But, I'm sure there's probably likely some IP infringement here and there. So I'm just wondering, is there potentially a chance that one or possibly both of those may get added to the entity list in the future because of that, IP infringement potential that they most likely have.

David Zinsner

Yes. Well, as it relates to IP, obviously, we are super focused and we will do everything necessary to protect our IP, which we have obviously done most recently. But as it relates to government actions, we have no say in what the government may or may not do. So it's hard for me to comment on what they may or may not do. I'm sure they actively look at these type of things and make decisions based on what they think is the right thing to do. And by the way, that was the true of the case you mentioned that did happen. We certainly didn't have any say on that. That was the government's decision, and we support that.

Mark Newman

But, yes, sure. And I understand you don't know what the government is going to do. However, I haven't seen any so far any litigation against YMTC or CXMT, whereas there was litigation from Micron again, for Fujian Jinhua. Is that because it's -- they're too small that they haven't really shown up on the radar yet? Or is it that their IP infringement is less obvious?

David Zinsner

Well, we certainly had specific evidence around the prior case. And so we'll defend our IP when we have that evidence. If evidence comes up later, that's -- where we believe our IP has been infringed, you can expect us to aggressively defend that IP.

Mark Newman

Right. Well, I think, I mean the Fujian Jinhua case is like not just IP infringement, there is actually IP theft as well, wasn't that?

David Zinsner

Correct.

Mark Newman

You don't need to have seen IP theft to have really good -- if someone is infringing on your IP, you can still have litigation on infringing patents. That's a much lower bar that presumably they're infringing, if not Microns, then some of the memory companies, but we haven't seen any litigation so far. So I'm just wondering what the reason for that is, and it could just be that they're just too small, they haven't really shown up on the radar screen because they're not really shipping any significant volumes there.

David Zinsner

Right. No, I can't postulate a reason, to be honest with you, Mark.

Mark Newman

Okay. Well, there was a couple of questions. I had a question on tech. You kind of touched a bit on it. And there's a question here in -- from an investor. Can you share latest updates in detail about the node transition, what's the progress and when is it expected for introduction to the market? Yes, you touched on NAND, maybe talk a little bit more about the timing of that and then let's talk about DRAM in terms of technology, if that's okay?

David Zinsner

Yes. So the second generation NAND 176 layer is in production. It's ramping as we speak. It does take time for that all to flow through meaningfully to the cost side. So I think for the first couple of quarters, NAND's cost per bit is probably flattish, maybe down a little bit. But we really don't see meaningful cost declines until the back half of our fiscal year. That's where we really start to see the attraction around the 176 layer really take shape on our cost front. We talked about on the earnings call that we thought cost declines in NAND would be in the kind of low to mid teens percent, and that's accounting for mix. Obviously, it's higher when you take out the fact that we're mixing up as well. And the fact that 176 came when it did supported that timing, I mean, we certainly understood when we were going to roll it out. So we built that into our forecast for what we thought cost declines would look like for NAND.

Mark Newman

So low to mid-teens for FY '21, and that's all related to 176 because the first gen had negligible cost decline, right?

David Zinsner

Yes.

Mark Newman

So these are ones...

David Zinsner

Yes.

Mark Newman

And what is...

David Zinsner

I just want to make sure I'm clear about it, though, is the low to mid-teens is also a function of the fact that high-value solutions continue to be part -- more and more a part of our portfolio. And so that tends to weigh down the cost per bit for us. I mean, if you strip that out, obviously, the cost -- year-over-year cost declines are going to be more than low to mid-teens. But since we do have that mix element in there, we tend to talk about it with the mix impacts as well.

Mark Newman

Yes. I think that's because of the controller and other additional costs, yes, we get that. But is the -- what is the expected or when is the expected cross over for 176 and when will that mean being low?

David Zinsner

Yes. So we haven't talked about exactly when it will cross over. All I can say is it will be ramping through the year, and it will be meaningful as we progress through the year. More and more meaningful.

Mark Newman

Yes. It's interesting because it seems like your node progressing quite a rapid pace from what you're just telling me because when I look at the Scheduler, Samsung and others in the 128, even by the end of this calendar year, their 128 is still quite a small portion. And they've been producing -- they introduced 128 [indiscernible] beginning of this year, but it's still -- I think it's teens percentage of something like out of their mix. It's still quite small. That's not certain. I'm not sure -- yes, I'm just curious about your accelerations if they're going quite well?

David Zinsner

Yes. I mean, first of all, I would say, when we do these node transitions, we still have a careful eye in terms of the bid output and making sure that, that doesn't get into a place where we feel we're oversupplying. So I think it's important to mention that. I think the other thing is, the first generation, which was our 128-layer of replacement gate, was, I think it was important to do, but we never intended to put much volume on it, which I think for us, really kind of pushed us to want to move to the next-generation quickly to get a better cost position cost structure for the product.

And I mean, I think also, quite honestly, we have been executing really well on tech node transitions of late. And I think this just exemplifies the fact that I think a lot of the things that Sanjay and the team put in place to improve our execution has really taken shape. And I think this -- the fact that we were able to achieve 176 layer early, the cost is going to be great. By the way, it's CMOS under the array still, so that makes the cost structure even better. Those things, I think just are just examples of just really good execution from the Micron team.

Mark Newman

Yes. That makes sense, especially since your first gen replacement gate wasn't a big node for you. It makes sense that you'd be accelerating 176. Okay. Excellent. And then talk about the progress on DRAM side as well in terms of the technology node and the impact on costs as well?

David Zinsner

Yes. So we're now transitioning into 1-alpha, obviously, that's our new node. Progressing well. The cost declines, obviously, you know in DRAM are not to the level of NAND, which I think is also somewhat helpful, quite honestly, to the market. I think it helps keep the market just generally disciplined around bit supply. Our expectation is we were likely to have about mid-single digit year-over-year cost declines for DRAM in FY '21. It is also actually, which is somewhat unusual, is also going to be impacted by mix, some of the higher-value products we have that do have higher costs. We announced the GDDR6 and 6X on the graphics side, that's got a high cost.

Mark Newman

Good if that mix impacts included in the mid-single decline.

David Zinsner

So that's included. And so you strip out the mix of it's certainly higher than mid-single digits. But it's certainly not into the double-digit cost declines year-over-year, which I think also helps us be disciplined around the bit supply there, too.

Mark Newman

Yes. Yes, that's consistent with everything from competitors, I think, stripping out of the mix, it's more like a high single-digit most likely you're at. Okay. So sticking at the questions here. So well, we kind of already asked this, but we kind of -- you kind of already answered this, but where is the biggest opportunity for Micron to improve relative to competitors? So when you talk -- if you were to put tech road map but...

David Zinsner

Relative to competitors on cost or on product?

Mark Newman

On any.

David Zinsner

Or was that a general question? So I think on the cost side, you're right, yes, I somewhat answered that one. Clearly, the first generation replacement gate didn't have a cost-competitive structure to it. And I think important to get into this 176 layer, I do think that, that really puts us in a really good cost competitive position. Also, quite honestly, we are a bit behind still on the DRAM front from a cost perspective. Still some improvement to make relative to the leader. And I would suspect that we will continue to make progress there.

As it relates -- if we step back and look at this beyond cost, I think probably the biggest area of improvement for us is on the NAND front in terms of just rounding out the portfolio. I think we've done a fairly good job of getting good traction in SSDs. But at this point, a lot of where the success is, is in SaaS, and we've been rolling out NVMe products beginning more in the consumer client space and working our way through to the data center space. That progression is on track and going well, but there's still quite a ways to go before I think we can declare our portfolio to be in the right place across the board in SSDs.

So I think we look to that over the next year or 2, I think we'll be in a better place there. I would say also on a relative basis, beyond just progress made on DRAM and NAND, eventually, we want to continue to build out a portfolio for 3D XPoint, which I think makes us unique in the marketplace, being able to supply DRAM, NAND and be able to supply 3D XPoint, which we think has some pretty interesting use cases particularly in the AI space. And we launched our first product. It was just kind of a teaser product to get it out there, and there's certainly a road map of products, both continued road map on SSDs, but also a road map on the memory front. And I think we should look for those products coming over the next couple of years. And I think within a couple of years, this will start to be a meaningful part of the revenue. And give us, I think, another competitive edge.

Mark Newman

So opportunities in -- I don't know why the screen changes. Opportunities in DRAM costs and NAND product portfolio, particularly enterprise SSD sounds like, and then also 3D XPoint. But can you talk a bit more about 3D XPoint? What's the status of that? What generation technology are you on? Where are you selling it? What's the status of that product? I think it would be interesting to get an update on that.

David Zinsner

So we're in really early stages. I would say that. We still have not had any meaningful revenue outside of wafers that we're selling to our prior partner in 3D XPoint, Intel. So still a ways to go. We did announce a product. It had great performance. But as always, these first products are more just to get the product out there, get the performance that we want, then we got to continually move to better generations that have better cost structure and also hopefully increase the performance. That's really where we are, I think, in the progress of 3D XPoint. I think for the next couple of years, it's probably not going to be a meaningful portion of our revenue as we kind of build out the portfolio and work on the cost side of things. But eventually, we're fairly optimistic about this business. And I would say the early read from customers, we obviously are working with some of the really big players in the space with this technology. The early read has been very positive, quite honestly, about it. But like all emerging technologies, adoption takes some time to get the use cases to the right place and get the cost and the performance at the right place. And -- but we're optimistic we'll get there.

Mark Newman

Is the gross margin positive? Or is it still negative on 3D XPoint? Or is it just not even -- it's not even relevant at this point?

David Zinsner

It's not relevant other than to say we also have a fab associated with 3D XPoint that is only a portion of it's being utilized to run wafers for Intel. The rest of the fab is not running anything significant until we really get to a better place on the product side. So there is overhead associated with that, that are kind of a negative to our gross margins. We have been working on the kind of the cost structure of that fab. And I think we peaked out at around $155 million or so in the third quarter of underload charges associated with that fab. They were down in the fourth quarter to more like $135 million. They'll probably be down again in the first quarter. So the good news is, well, it is a big number and it is negative to our gross margins. It's a number that's going down. And so it is actually in some ways, a tailwind for us. And now, ultimately, when products start to ramp, then it becomes a non-event for us.

Mark Newman

Can you talk about how many layers 3D XPoint is right now? Are you allowed to say that? The cogeneration?

David Zinsner

Yes. No. We haven't talked about that.

Mark Newman

Fine. That's fine. There are two questions in from investors. So first, can you expand a bit on your thinking regarding EUV adoption? It seems like a diversion point in the industry with some competitors adopting it sooner.

David Zinsner

Yes. I mean, I feel -- and I would say the team feels very confident about our path here. We feel really good about multi-patterning, the cost structure of multi patterning. And I would say through the 1-gamma process in DRAM, multi-patterning just pencils out way better for us. That said, over time, could EUV be something we might want to utilize? Of course. I mean we look at it with every node, we run the math on it, and -- based on the performance and the cost. And at some point, it might make sense, and we'll certainly adopt it at that time. Now we do have had and will have, from time to time EUV tools just to run them through pilot lines and make sure that we have a good sense for what the performance will be.

We make sure that our engineers are comfortable in terms of that process with EUV. We've actually built our clean rooms space, the newest clean room space we've been rolling out in different locations to be EUV ready in the event that we need it. So we're ready to go. This is -- we're not dogmatic about this. It's simply a case of we're just very disciplined around cost and performance. And as soon as cost and performance shifts in the right direction or when that happens, we'll certainly be willing to use it.

Mark Newman

Yes. So you got alpha, beta, gamma, you got 3 entire nodes before you need to adapt to EUV?

David Zinsner

At least, yes.

Mark Newman

At least. And how far is just starting now -- when is that going to be means for your node, roughly? Is that...

David Zinsner

Well, we're ramping it through the year. So I would say that as we exit next year, it will be -- whether it hits crossover or not, we haven't talked about, but it will certainly be a real amount of our volume.

Mark Newman

And another question in here from the investors, any update on the Huawei relationship? Has anything we've been able to ship since September 14 when the additional restrictions went into place? Expectation -- and then any expectation of how that relationship evolves under Biden administration?

David Zinsner

Okay. Well I'll answer that one first. Difficult for me to know whether things change as it relates to Huawei, we stopped -- for the 14th was the last day we could ship. The 15th was the first day we stopped shipping to Huawei. We applied for licenses as soon as feasible. We have not gotten a response back on those licenses. So I think it's unclear to us what will happen as it relates to that specific customer. I would say, we -- obviously, when one of a mobile important mobile customer goes away, it's important for us to make sure that we win the business at the other mobile customers because, obviously, if one customer is unable to meet demand, that demand will be met by some other mobile customer. We did, I think, a really good job diversifying the business over the last couple of years particularly with the leadership that we have in our mobile business. And I would say that if you look at the impact of Huawei -- negative impact associated with Huawei, we have done a remarkably good job in terms of picking up business with other customers. More so than I think we thought coming into the quarter, quite honestly. So we're definitely kind of ahead of schedule. We definitely believe that in fiscal '21 when the whole dust settled on this, that it would be pretty much a non-event for us, maybe impactful for the first half of the year, but over the year, not as impactful. And I would say, if anything, we're ahead of schedule on that.

Mark Newman

Good stuff. All right. Another question in from the audience here is, any strategy or actions under plan regarding the potential expansions from competitors?

David Zinsner

Potential, like expansion of factories and so forth? Does that what it mean?

Mark Newman

Yes. He's talking -- I'm sorry they're talking about potential capacity expansion from competitors. How does that impact your thinking basically is the question.

David Zinsner

It doesn't. I mean, we take -- we watch demand expectations, both kind of in the intermediate term and the long term. We kind of plan out our capital investments based on that demand. I would say, as far as we look out in terms of investments, both in DRAM and NAND, we feel that we can manage that demand -- I'm sorry. I don't know if I made that -- said that right. But we think we can manage that demand through our supply through node transitions. And that we really -- we don't need to add wafers in any way. Really, the only reason we're adding clean room space is just because the process nodes have become so complicated and so many more steps that you need more real estate to be able to do those steps. Outside of that, we have no intention of adding wafers, at least as far out as we see, hard to say how other competitors are facing the demand increases relative to what they get from a bit supply perspective. But from our perspective, we don't have a need for it.

Mark Newman

And so the last strategy for Micron is try to keep the wafer capacity roughly flat and expand their clean room capacity as needed to keep that wafer capacity roughly flat. And then bit growth will be based on the gigabyte related growth.

David Zinsner

Yes.

Mark Newman

Okay, excellent. We're running out of time here, but one other question I had was specifically on the Hynix-Intel NAND deal, obviously, that's a big announcement. How do you feel about it? How does Micron feel about it in terms of what the impact to the memory industry overall? And -- I don't know, I mean, it seems like there's the beginning of potential consolidation on the NAND industry. Any potential for Micron to play a role in this next level of consolidation? And Micron played a huge role in the consolidation of DRAM. I mean, what was essentially the wrap-up play here? Essentially you may find unsuccessful DRAM players around the world. Is there a potential for Micron to do something like that in the NAND side?

David Zinsner

Great. So obviously, I'm -- I can't comment on two other companies deciding to get together. So it's -- that is what it is. I would tell you that from our perspective, we believe in our organic story on the NAND front. We think we have good cost structure in our Singapore Fab. We like the way our nodes progress has gone, the fact that we have been able to push on QLC like we have are, I think, what is pretty good success in terms of migrating our high-value percentage up to close to 80%. It was, I don't know, 20% or 30%. If you go back long far enough back. So I feel like that strategy has worked well for us, and that's really our primary focus.

That said, we will look at acquisition opportunities as they come up. But the bar is really high. It's really high from a strategic perspective, it's got to really make sense for us strategically. We got to feel really confident around our ability to integrate because that's where a lot of these deals fall down. And ultimately, we have got to get an ROIC that is beyond what we can do organically. And so that's a really high hurdle, obviously, to get over. I wouldn't say never for us, but I would say it's relatively infrequent, if not really unusual for us to go do one of those acquisitions because of the high bars we hold.

Mark Newman

Makes sense. Well, unfortunately, we're about out of time. So thanks very much, Dave, for joining us today and Farhan, sitting there in the background. I can see you. Thanks both for joining. And thanks, everybody else for joining as well. Dave, any final comments you want to make just to wrap up?

David Zinsner

Just thanks, everyone, for taking the time. And of course, as you know, if you have any additional questions, you can funnel them through Mark. Or you can call direct -- Farhan directly. We're happy to answer any questions that any of you may have. And by the way, thanks for the time, Mark. I know it's very late or very early depending on how you look at it in Hong Kong. So thanks for being up late for us. We appreciate it.

