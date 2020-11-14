Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction: Defining "Woke"

When slang words get universally adopted, there can be some disagreement on the use of the term.

Some have used the word “woke” as a weapon against anybody who fights for a social issue.

Fighting for social issues, change, and improvement is important. Taking into account the reality of any situation, and creating or advocating for policies that promote better lives is a noble and important undertaking.

But this is not the definition of “woke”. So let’s clear it up.

Merriam Webster is a fine dictionary for the most part. I find its definitions and examples to be clearer than the New Oxford American dictionary which Google uses.

But when it comes to slang terms, I have a preference for the Urban Dictionary, which crowdsources definitions which are then upvoted or downvoted. It gives a more organic feel for how the word has been used.

The top 3 definitions of woke according to the Urban Dictionary are:

1. The act of being very pretentious about how much you care about a social issue. 2. Deluded or fake awareness. 3. Being "Woke" is what happens when instead of taking one blue pill, you down the entire bottle.

The third definition I like a lot, for its reference to the Matrix. If you need a refresher, in the film Morpheus gives Neo a choice between a blue pill and a red pill: “You take the blue pill – the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe”.

It suggests taking the easy way out, choosing blissful ignorance over the harsh reality in which we live.

The harsh reality of Tobacco.

Here is a harsh reality:

Smoking kills. Yet despite government campaigns and taxes, there still is strong demand for tobacco products.

Tobacco companies are to blame. There is no hiding. Not even for an Altria (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris (PM) shareholder like myself.

This cold sweat inducing 79 page report published by the World Health Organization (link to pdf) demonstrates that:

The industry declined for decades that their products caused lung cancer, despite knowing since the 1950s.

Until recently it has denied that its product is addictive.

It has gone to lengths to advertise and market to teenagers.

With reducing smoking levels in the West, it has turned aggressively towards emerging markets.

That is a problem.

Philip Morris’s CEO Andre Calantzopoulos has recognized this.

In a Harvard Business Review interview published this summer he noted that:

When we talk about ESG, it’s important to address the question of impact. The first step is to identify and acknowledge the problem, which we have done. Then, obviously, once you have the technology and the ability to address the problem, you must address it.

He suggests that:

The best thing a smoker can do, of course, is to stop nicotine consumption altogether. But a billion people still smoke, so the next best thing you can do is to convince them to change their behavior by creating products that they can switch to.

Nicotine is addictive, but ultimately it is combustion that kills. In developing iQos, PM has attempted to create a cigarette alternative which existing smokers will want to switch to, and which is less harmful. It has achieved this:

When we compared cigarette smoke to the aerosols generated by these new products, we found a drop in the levels of harmful substances that was between 90% and 95%.

The challenge lies in getting existing smokers to transition and stick to the less dangerous alternative without attracting previously non-smokers (especially teenagers).

The company claims they put resources into helping the transition:

Our objective is to use our technology and apps to register everybody who buys these products, so that we can follow up with frequent calls, asking, “Are you continuing to use the device?” We are developing specific applications to help them psychologically during that period.

Some have asked why the company wouldn’t just stop selling cigarettes. At the company level, if one company just stops selling cigarettes, the market share will just be absorbed by a competitor. At the industry level, if you ban cigarettes too early, you generate contraband demand. If the war on drugs has taught us anything, it's that trying to suffocate supply when a product has strong demand, doesn’t work.

Well, if you do a phase-out too early, you create unintended consequences, including contraband and so on. But with the right demand and supply measures, I think we can eliminate cigarettes in certain countries within reasonable time horizons — 10, 15 years.

So there lies the challenge.

You can’t just magically wave a wand and make demand for an extremely addictive product disappear.

You have to convert that demand to a reduced risk alternative.

Altria, as Philip Morris’s American sister company, shares PM’s objectives. There is no doubt that for society, improving health by moving beyond smoking is a valuable pursuit. As the distributor of the iQos device, which received a modified risk authorization by the FDA, they are in the best position to push for this change.

Change is in the air. Altria's CEO says, on the company’s website:

With adult smoker demand for non-combustible alternatives, innovation and an appropriate regulatory framework, we have the opportunity to make more progress on reducing the harm caused by cigarettes in the next 10 years than we have in the past 50.

You can take the “woke” approach, by shaming smokers, marginalizing tobacco shareholders and employees, and ignore the fact that doing so does nothing to reduce the number of smoking adults.

Or, you can realize that the industry, which has contributed towards increasing the size of the problem, now has responsibility towards solving, or alleviating the problem.

The financial reality of Altria

The good news for society, is that smoking volumes have declined. If Altria is successful in promoting iQos and getting a significant amount to convert to the reduced risk devices, it can remain a profitable corporation.

With volumes decreasing, the company has a financial incentive to get a product which provides smokers with a less risky incentive. I expect the next decade to be transformative for the company.

As my son Sam pointed out in January, “the company has at most 5 years before the increases in price will lead to decreases in revenue.”

Darwin was talking about species, but it applies to corporations as well: “adapt or die”.

Altria’s extreme undervaluation at these levels however, is nonsensical.

The company yields 8.7%. Relative to its dividend it has never yielded this much. During the past 10 years, the fair range for MO’s yield has been between 4% and 5.8%. This happened as the company grew its dividend by 8.5% per annum.

This year, the 2.4% increase reflects a new reality for Altria. Aggressive dividend increases are a thing of the past. It is extremely likely that MO’s quarterly dividend will grow by $0.02 each year for the foreseeable future. Management has a vested interest in protecting the dividend, which the company has increased 55 times in the past 51 years.

The opportunity cost of not keeping this streak alive is just too high, management will shift mountains to keep this part of the company’s legacy.

In the past 5 years, despite volume declines, the company has continued to generate higher cashflows, improving its payout ratios.

While the price is down 20% year to date, Altria’s earnings are set to grow in 2020.

As a dividend investor, an 8.7% yield is enticing.

If, as I do, you believe that Altria can maintain its dividend, and say, grow it by 1% per year, you have a winning proposition.

Let’s suggest it continues to yield this much, it never recovers to a more normal valuation.

If you invest $10,000 today, and then reinvest the dividend once per year, within 10 years, you could expect to generate as much as $2,029 per year.

What is impressive is that $1,068 would come from reinvesting the dividends at such a high yield, which demonstrates the power of compounding.

Your shares would be worth approximately $23K if they remain at a constant 8.7% yield.

But what if MO’s 8.7% yield is a temporary thing, and within the year it reverts to a 6.5% yield? This would be a yield which would account for its ESG risks, while still being attractive relative to future growth of 0.5% to 1% per year.

Then you could expect about $1,700 in dividends in year 10.

So somewhat less income, yet still a very healthy amount. The upside is that your shares would be worth $26,000 or 15% more than in the previous scenario.

In general Sam & I consider a stock’s dividend potential to be strong, if within 10 years it can generate 10% of the original amount, including reinvestments.

Here you’d get 17% to 20% on your initial investment.depending on how MO’s yield behaves.

Conclusion

Smoking kills. We have entered a new age of tobacco, where this has been recognized, and the industry is financially incentivized to offer reduced risk products, and be part of the solution.

Altria & Philip Morris stand to remain relevant corporations as they are the only credible companies in the industry to drive this change.

I remain long both stocks, and while my position in Altria is as big as I want it to be, Sam has informed me that he recently increased his position in the company.

One last word…

