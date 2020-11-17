Everyone loves a discount at their favorite retail store. But when a discount is offered on the best stocks or funds, people surprisingly look the other way. 2020 will be long remembered for the pandemic and its impact to the world. But it will also be remembered for some big bargains that were offered up. Most notable among them were sectors like energy and real estate. This has been a year where for the most part, those two sectors have been pummeled. But with two back to back vaccine progress news, things have perked up. While the initial blast off is encouraging, we believe this game is still in its early innings. But the field is still treacherous and the exact timeline of the recovery remains uncertain. Investors can do their own due diligence or perhaps pass the buck on to someone who knows this sector really well.

Cohen & Steers is a company that knows real estate inside and out. They are a global investment manager specializing in real estate securities and other income solutions. There are many ways to access their expertise, but perhaps the easiest way for investors is to buy their closed end funds. The one we shall look at today is Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI).

The Fund

RQI states that its investment objective is to provide a high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary investment objective. The fund invests in REITs and this may be done via common shares or preferred shares of these companies. The fund also invests in "REIT-like" entities, when necessary. It has a decent size and manages almost $2.3 billion in total assets. Over the very long term the fund has delivered on its objectives.

Performance

The fund has delivered sweet returns over the last decade and has outpaced the sector standard benchmark, Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). This has been a rather solid beat as well over this time frame.

Data by YCharts

What is really impressive about this is that it has managed to do this while paying a much larger distribution than VNQ. Paying a managed distribution always detracts from performance as the fund is forced to liquidate assets even when prices are low.

Leverage & Impact On Performance

Interestingly, the fund has not had the same level of outperformance, if we go back all the way to the start.

Data by YCharts

This comes from the fact that the fund went into the global financial crisis, rather leveraged. That combined with the leverage at the individual REIT levels created a very big downdraft in 2008-2009. With leveraged closed end funds, the managers are forced to sell at bottoms to meet leverage constraints. It is remarkable that the fund has actually come back to beat the index though. More importantly for investors today, the current leverage structure is less leveraged than the 2007 peak. Back then, RQI had $1.07 billion in total assets and net assets of $609.0 million. Investors can see the entire 2007 annual report here. This gave it a total assets to net assets ratio of 1.75X. Today, that same ratio is at 1.28X.

Source: CEF Connect

Further, we believe the 2020 pandemic has already created the shockwave of 2008-2009. So, while the longer-term fallout from its excess leverage in 2008 still shows today, we don't think it is a negative moving forward.

Holdings

The fund is mostly allocated to common shares although convertibles, preferred shares and bonds do make up about one-sixth of the fund.

Source: CEF Connect

It has a definite penchant for making big bets on individual stocks and the fund's top 10 holdings account for more than 45% of total net assets.

Source: CEF Connect

RQI has focused heavily on the new age digital REITs alongside defensive storage assets like Prologis Inc. (PLD) and Public Storage (PSA). This may be a mixed bag for investors as these REITs are the most expensive in the market today. At the same time, these are likely to be the most resistant to a downturn should the economic news not improve as quickly as anticipated. With 45% invested in the top 10 assets, one would definitely not anticipate that the fund has a whopping 148 holdings. When it comes to the preferred shares and corporate bonds, RQI holds rather tiny positions. We show a small sampling of its holdings below.

Source: RQI

Fees

At first glance, the fees may seem a bit high at 2.16% of net assets. The fund is leveraged and that adds to the total expense ratio. The bulk of the leverage is via fixed rate financing, so there is little room for fluctuations here.

Source: RQI Semi Annual Report

Discount

With closed end funds, the discount is a big factor. In selloffs this widens and near market tops, investors sometimes pay silly premiums for funds. Notice the premium to NAV at the 2008 and 2020 tops.

The current discount is about average and offers no big advantage. But if a longer-term up cycle in real estate is on its way, as we envision, then this discount can shrink over time and act as a tailwind to total returns.

Distributions

The fund has been doling out 8 cents a month since late 2016. Prior to that, the fund was paying $0.24 quarterly.

Source: RQI

At the current NAV, the distribution rate of $0.96/year works out to about 7.2% yield. Thanks to the discount to NAV, investors get to enjoy a 7.88% yield. The fund's underlying holdings though yield far less than this and the fund will need a good deal of capital appreciation to generate this yield. The fund has managed to do this over the longer run and we would not bet against them being able to continue to do just that.

Opinion

The fund has managed to beat passive index ETFs over the long haul despite an almost mortal blow in 2008-2009. That level of leverage is now gone and the fund has learned from that crisis. We have mixed feeling about the exposure to digital/tower REITs and the storage REITs. At the current multiples, we just don't see the upside that RQI does. That said, the fund is actively managed and likely will make changes over time. This is a strong domestically focused fund for investors who want an 8% yield. We are more inclined towards some global plays (see here and here), but we still give this a neutral rating.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.