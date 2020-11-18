Miller Industries (MLR) has been on a multi-year bull run since the Great Recession. At present, a symmetrical triangle seems to be playing itself out which more often than not ends up as a continuation pattern. As we can see from the chart below, shares came back down earlier this year to successfully test the 2019 lows. This was an excellent buying opportunity as illustrated by the crossover on the MACD indicator. Symmetrical triangles normally represent a pause in the prior trend. However, buying volume has been light lately which means a breakout may not be at hand in the near term.

Being chartists, we believe that any fundamental which could possibly affect the share price's trajectory has already been embedded in the technical chart. However, when we have two conflicting signals (continuation pattern and decreasing buying volume), we like to go to the financials to get a read on where we believe shares are headed.

To give some background before we dig into the balance sheet, Miller Industries announced its third-quarter earnings at the start of this month. Although the company witnessed growth on a sequential basis, it still saw top and bottom declines compared to the third quarter of 12 months prior. Sales ($168.4 million) dropped by almost 14% and net profit ($6.6 million) declined by over 18% in the quarter.

One quarter as we know, though, does not make or break a company. Many companies much stronger than Miller Industries have suffered rolling year losses this year. The issue for us (when researching the financials of the firm) is to try and spot trends which are either bullish or bearish for the firm. Trends in key metrics on the balance sheet which run over the past 8 quarters should give us a good indication on whether we will get a breakout to that above-mentioned symmetrical triangle.

Cash & short-term investments is the first line on the balance sheet. Miller's cash balance came in at $47.5 million in the most recent third quarter. This number is well up from the $18.7 million number the company reported in Q3 2018. Obviously, the more cash Miller has, the better. Cash can be used for investments, dividends, share buybacks, etc. As long as the cash balance has not been influenced by fresh debt (which we will find out soon), this trend is definitely positive. Miller Industries' market cap currently comes in at $379 million, meaning shares are trading for under eight times the company's cash balance. Not a bad start.

Then we move on to the company's receivables which came in at $149.8 million in the most recent third quarter. This means receivables have dropped by $5.9 million or 3.8% over the past eight quarters. Top-line sales as mentioned above came in at $168.4 million in Q3. Receivables at present make up just over 20% of the firm's sales which is in line with historical numbers.

Next is inventory which came in at $87.4 million in the third quarter. Inventory dropped slightly in Q3 but has increased by over $5 million over the past eight quarters. Again, like receivables, we like to see inventory rise only when sales rise which we obviously do not have in Miller at present due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns earlier in the year.

The current ratio came in at 2.37 in the third quarter which is well up from the 2.05 number recorded back in Q3 2018. The quick ratio of 1.62 is also trending higher and demonstrates that Miller has plenty of assets on hand to meet its short-term debts if this need did indeed present itself over the next 12 months.

Net Property, Plant & Equipment of $98.2 million and Goodwill of $11.6 million are the main long-term assets. Total assets came to $399.3 million in Q3 which was a $40 million gain over Q3 2018. The bulk of this gain came from cash as well as a $13+ million increase in property, plant & equipment.

Both current and long-term debts have fallen over the past 8 quarters which again is an encouraging trend. In fact, Miller's long-term debts are negligible as the firm paid off the remaining $5 million of long-term debt in the most recent third quarter.

Therefore, the combination of rising assets along with falling debts resulted in shareholder equity of $272.2 million at the end of the third quarter this year. Total liabilities came in at $127.1 million. This means the liabilities to equity ratio comes in at 0.46. This same metric in Q3 2018 came in at 0.64.

Despite paying out over $2 million in dividends every quarter, Miller still has been able to reinvest a nice portion of its earnings back into the business every quarter. Retained earnings stood at $123.9 million at the end of Q3 which is 71% higher than the retained earnings number back in Q3 2018.

Therefore to sum up, there is a lot to like in Miller industries’ balance sheet at present. We see bullish trends in cash, liquidity ratios as well as shareholder equity. Despite the rough second quarter, for example, this year, the firm was able to pay off all of its long-term debt in Q3. Furthermore, retained earnings continue to grow which should add more net worth to the company in the long-run. From our perspective, we would favour a bullish breakout of the symmetrical triangle. We will make a decision here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MLR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.