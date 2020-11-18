The omnichannel presence of the company is getting stronger by the day, and its edge over closest rivals is expanding.

Boot Barn, one of my best picks in 2018, is making waves once again as the outlook for retailers continue to improve.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) is one of my best investments in recent memory. Back when I invested in the company in December of 2018, the stock was trading in the mid-teens and I'm now sitting on a healthy triple-digit gain. It has to be noted here that Boot Barn stock has performed much better than I expected back then, and I even wrote a follow-up piece warning investors to hold off any new investments as the stock, in my opinion, was trading in fair value territory early last year. While my second article did not age well (because the stock is up a further 51% since then), I cannot complain about the nice return I'm sitting on. Using revised earnings estimates to reflect the improving macroeconomic outlook, I find Boot Barn attractively priced.

The vaccine boost

Investors rushed to snap up retail stocks on Nov. 9 as Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced a 90% efficacy rate in the first interim efficacy analysis of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2. Boot Barn stock popped 18% as investors dumped internet retail names in favor of companies with a strong physical presence that are expected to benefit as the world slowly but surely begins to get back to where things were before Covid-19. On Nov. 16, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported promising data from its vaccine candidate as well, and normalcy seems ever so close with these breakthrough developments.

Boot Barn, as a retailer with a strong physical presence, will reap the rewards if consumers get back on the streets, which is only a matter of time.

The interesting correlation with oil prices

For the fiscal year ended Mar. 28, 2020, Boot Barn derived 30% of its revenue from the Work and Other segment, which is dominated by the sales of rugged footwear and work pants that are primarily used by employees of oil drilling companies.

The rising unemployment rate in the oil and gas industry in West Texas is a concern for Boot Barn because of its sales mix. Because of this dependence on the prospects for the oil industry, Boot Barn stock has historically had a positive correlation with crude oil prices. As illustrated below, this relationship has stayed true this year as well.

The demand for crude oil reached new lows as the global economy entered a recession earlier this year, and the demand is yet to recover meaningfully. However, the worst might be over for the industry as the transportation sector, led by the airline industry and cruise operators, are likely to return to the oil market once again in the first half of next year. The Fed's decision to keep interest rates low will likely weaken the U.S. dollar in the years ahead, and a weak dollar is a blessing for many commodities including crude oil. Many analysts and even the World Bank project the oil industry to suffer from the effects of the pandemic well into 2021. However, average prices are likely to rise modestly from the current level of around $40 per barrel, according to the Energy Information Administration.

If the observed positive correlation between Boot Barn and oil prices holds in 2021, there's reason to believe the downward pressure resulting from low oil prices will reverse in the coming year. This expectation fits well with the story for Boot Barn and the company could once again return to focusing on improving same-store sales in the recovery phase.

The new-look Boot Barn is in better shape than before

The outbreak of the pandemic and the growth of the stay-at-home economy forced the retailer to improve its online presence, and this was the secret sauce to its success in the 2021 fiscal second quarter that ended in September.

As illustrated above, e-commerce sales have helped the company offset some of the revenue losses from retail stores. The revenue mix is still in favor of retail stores, and for this reason, Boot Barn has not been able to fully offset the negative impact from physical stores despite e-commerce sales growing at a nice clip over the last few months.

One of the primary risks I identified in my previous analysis of Boot Barn was its reliance on physical stores to a great degree. The pandemic, however, has pushed the company to focus more on its online presence, and this could come in very handy in the years ahead to mitigate the threat from humongous e-commerce companies such as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).

Here's a snapshot of Boot Barn's omnichannel presence that highlights the differences between the pre and post-Covid-19 business model.

The new developments paint a promising picture of what the future holds for the company, and I believe Boot Barn is now on firm footing to thwart the threat from its competitors, both known and unknown, and expand its horizons in the next few years.

The competitive edge

Boot Barn is the clear leader of the western wear industry in the United States, and this market-leading position in a growing market is what attracted me to the company almost two years ago. Since then, the business has expanded at a rapid pace and its store count is second to none. A dominating position in a niche market is a recipe for building an economic moat, and I believe Boot Barn is well on its way to doing just that.

Boot Barn's improving online presence will, in my opinion, help it build on the edge over peers, and this will help the company earn economic profits for an extended period of time.

Innovation is Boot Barn's middle name

From a chain of retail stores focusing on a niche market segment, Boot Barn has become a retailer with a strong omnichannel presence. The company, however, is not done yet. During the fiscal second quarter earnings conference call on Oct. 29, CEO Jim Conroy revealed a plan to roll out a virtual shopping experience. Commenting on this planned upgrade to the shopping experience, Conroy said:

In the coming weeks, we plan to launch virtual clienteling and to allow our customers to shop from home or video conferencing with an in-store expert stylist as their virtual shopper. While still in the early days, we are encouraged by the performance across each of these platforms and expect them to provide incremental sales and enhanced customer satisfaction, especially as we head into the holiday shopping season.

As a growth-oriented investor, I find companies that continue to innovate attractive because, at this age, it's quite easy to fall behind the competition due to a lack of innovation and for not keeping up pace with technological developments.

Margin expansion is on the cards

There are a couple of developments pointing toward higher operating margins in the coming years. First, the contribution from the Exclusive Brands segment is continuing to grow, which is a good sign considering the higher margins associated with this segment.

The company is laser-focused on taking products from this segment in front of more eyes, which is the right strategy considering the margin profile.

Second, the company has optimized its online channels to deliver better margins in the future, and this was confirmed by the management in the recent earnings call. Boot Barn CEO said:

The ongoing changes we have made and our focus on increasing e-commerce profitability have not only greatly improved our bottom line, but have continued to narrow the margin differential between the stores and online channel.

Boot Barn's investments in enhancing its online presence did not yield the desired results in the last couple of years as retail margins continued to remain at much higher levels. However, the cost optimization strategy is finally yielding results and an overall expansion in margins can be expected in the future even if the contribution to the topline from e-commerce sales continue to grow.

Takeaway

There was a lot to like about Boot Barn almost two years ago, and there's even more today. Trading at forward earnings multiples of over 30, the stock is certainly not cheap. However, the company's leading position in a niche market segment, the improving online presence, and the expected expansion in operating margins warrants the stock to trade at higher multiples. I have incorporated these new expectations to the earnings model I published in my first article on Boot Barn and arrived at a fair value estimate of $53.30 per share, which indicates an upside of around 33% from the current market price. The convergence might occur any time within the next 12 months, but if Boot Barn reports strong numbers during the holiday season, this could happen within the next few months as the company is projected to report fiscal third quarter earnings in early-February.

