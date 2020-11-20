Low rates and the potential for US infrastructure rebuilding are bullish for the wood price.

Industrial commodities have been displaying lots of strength over the past weeks and months. On November 16, copper reached the highest price since June 2018 when the red metal reached $3.2625 per pound. Copper is often a bellwether metal that diagnoses the health and wellbeing of the global economy. Crude oil, which fell to a negative price on WTI futures and the lowest level in two decades on Brent futures, recovered to the $40 per barrel level in June. The price dropped in late October and reached an over five-month low on November 2 when it fell to $33.64 on the December NYMEX futures contract. The price put in a bullish reversal on that day and was back above the $40 level by November 9, where it has remained. Copper and petroleum are industrial commodities. They are highly liquid markets that attract speculators, producers, consumers, and other market participants as volume and open interest are at levels that support trading.

Lumber is also an industrial commodity as it is a construction requirement. While I watch the lumber market’s price action, I would never dip a toe in the futures market as I do in the copper and oil arenas. The volume and open interest are far too low to allow for easy execution of trades. However, lumber’s price action can be significant as it reflects the demand for a primary building material. The CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) moves higher and lower with lumber’s price as it owns timberlands. Owning CTT is as good as owning wood.

Volatile lumber moves back to the $600 level

In 1993, lumber rose to an all-time high of $493.50 per 1,000 board feet, a record that stood for twenty-four years until 2017 when the nearby futures price rose to $500.

The semi-annual chart highlights that it took only three months for lumber futures to rise above the $500 level. By May 2018, the price of wood blew away the previous record as it rose to a high of $659 per 1,000 board feet. Lumber rose as the US and Canada were at odds over the North American Free Trade Agreement. As the USMCA agreement replaced NAFTA, lumber came back down to earth, trading between $286.10 and $468.30 between September 2018 and February 2020.

The global pandemic created a risk-off environment in 2020, sending lumber to a low of $251.50 in April before the price almost quadrupled by September when it reached $1000 per 1,000 board feet. As people remained at home to avoid exposure to the coronavirus, the demand for wood for home improvement projects soared. Simultaneously, mill closures caused supplies to dwindle. Rising demand and falling supplies created a perfect bullish storm in the lumber futures market, which pushed the price to a new triple-digit record peak.

The price was unsustainable and fell to a low of $490.80 in October, just below the record high before 2017. Since then, lumber has been posting gains.

The daily chart illustrates that lumber has been moving steadily higher since mid-October. The price put in a bullish reversal on November 16 and rallied to a higher high on each successive session. On November 19, it was knocking on the door at $600 again, reaching a high of $597.50 per 1,000 board feet.

Low rates and the potential for US infrastructure rebuilding are bullish for the wood price

Many factors continue to support lumber prices as we head into the winter season, which is typically a time when the demand for construction materials tends to decline.

Over the past months, an extremely active storm season along the Gulf of Mexico increased the demand for wood to protect homes and businesses. Additionally, outbreaks of civil disobedience in the US caused businesses in many cities to board up windows before the November 3 election. All the while, the coronavirus's continuing threat has more people remaining at home and spending time with home improvement projections.

Meanwhile, with interest rates at historical lows and people moving out of urban areas as working from home has become the norm, the demand for new home construction has been booming. Lumber is a primary requirement for building homes.

Finally, there is bipartisan agreement in the US for an infrastructure rebuilding package to repair the crumbling roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, and other structures that will require lots of wood. With unemployment levels high because of the pandemic, a government project is likely on the horizon in 2021.

The bottom line is the demand for lumber continues to rise, which supports the price of the industrial commodity.

Trading lumber is dangerous

Lumber futures have never attracted producers, consumers, speculators, and other market participants that would make wood a liquid market.

As the monthly chart shows, the current level of open interest, the total number of open long and short positions, in the lumber future market stood at 2,902 contracts as of November 18. By contrast, open interest in crude oil futures was at 2.092 million contracts, gold at over 553,000, and copper at over 226,000. Even the illiquid frozen concentrated orange juice market had an open interest of over 10,900 contracts as of November 19.

So far in November, a total of 5,950 lumber contracts changed hands. In crude oil, the total volume this month has been over 12.5 million, in gold over 4.6 million, and in copper over 1.49 million. FCOJ futures have traded more than 16,400 contracts.

Liquidity is the most significant factor for a futures market’s operation. Low levels of open interest and volume cause prices to gap as buyers or sellers can disappear for periods, leading to pockets on the up and downside when prices move. Executing buy or sell orders can become challenging as low liquidity levels cause wide bid-offer spreads.

As I have often said, in my four decades in the commodities futures markets, I never traded one contract of lumber, but I watch the price action like a hawk. Lumber is a critical industrial raw material. The lack of liquidity often causes the price of wood to move higher or lower before other more liquid markets. I have found that lumber tends to find peaks and lows before other industrial commodities. The price action offers valuable clues for other markets, at times.

The CatchMark Timber Trust owns lots of lumber- Reasons To Favor The Lumber REIT

The last time I wrote above the CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) on Seeking Alpha was on March 10. On Mach 9, CTT was trading at $8.26 with the lumber futures price at $356.70 per 1,000 board feet. On November 18, March lumber futures settled at $588.50, and CTT closed at $9.61 per share.

CTT has been operating since 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas. CTT strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce stable revenue growth by supplying wood to nearby mills. The CatchMark Lumber Trust is essentially a wood REIT. $468.636 million market cap, trades an average of 246,456 shares each day and pays shareholders a $0.54 or 5.6% dividend. The rise in the price of wood should support CTT’s earnings over the coming months and years. A survey of six analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $10.83 per share, with projections ranging from $10 to $11.50. The target for the shares and dividend yield makes CTT attractive.

CTT's acquisition strategy concentrates on high-quality timberlands that increases the company's harvest productivity, lifting the amount of wood it delivers to high-demand mills. The properties in its portfolio are strategically located near the leading lumber mills in the US.

Since lumber moves through volatile price cycles, CTT's management has long-term supply agreements with mills representing 25% of its 2019 volume to guarantee cash flow. Management positioned CTT so it peers on harvest EBITDA per acre in the southern US from 2017-2019. (More details are available in the company's third-quarter investor presentation)

Relationships with Canfor, Georgia Pacific, Interfor US, International Paper, Norbord, Resolute Forest Products, West Fraser, and WestRock account for 68% of CTT's annual timber sales revenues.

CatchMark only concentrates on investments and management of timberlands. Many of its competitors undertake risks in international exposure, commercial and residential land development, and manufacturing. CTT has a simple and straight forward strategy that limits its exposure to accessing wood from the timberlands within its Us domestic portfolio. In a world where the demand for environmentally-friendly investments is rising, CTT's management is committed to sustainability as it harvests timber from forests.

As the chart shows, CTT is a company that could attract investment capital from the expanding market of investors concerned with climate change and a green agenda. While CatchMark receives the lion's share of income from its timber sales, it has also established revenue channels via hunting and recreational leases and asset management, and performance-based incentive fees.

Levels to watch in CTT

The bullish price action in the lumber market and the risk-reward profile of CTT shares is a reason to own the stock.

The chart shows that technical support for CTT stands at the October 26, 2020 low of $7.92 with resistance at the October 28, 2019 high of $12.54 and the mid-March 2018 peak of $13.73. At $9.61, a long position risks around $1.70 for a potential profit of $2.93 or $4.12 based on the support and resistance levels. Holders of CTT earn a 5.6% dividend at its current share price.

All signs point to continued strength in demand for lumber. CTT should benefit from stability and higher prices in the wood market. Risk-reward favors a long position in the CatchMark Lumber Trust.

