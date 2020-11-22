Management expressed its confidence in the business with the recent dividend raise, and I see further upside for the share price.

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) has seen quite the rebound, with its share price rising by 29% over the past six months. While no one likes to pay too much for a stock, I see the current valuation as being warranted for this resilient net lease landlord. In this article, I evaluate what makes FCPT a continued sound investment for long-term investors, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust is a net lease REIT that is focused on owning and acquiring well-located properties that are leased to leading restaurant brands. The company was originally spun out from Darden Restaurants (DRI) with an initial portfolio of 418 restaurants, which was principally represented by Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse. As of November, 2020, the company holds 756 properties, representing 74 restaurant brands in 46 states, with a weighted average lease term of 10.5 years.

One of the risks to FCPT is its heavy exposure to Darden Restaurants. As of September 30th, 68% of FCPT’s ABR (average base rent) is tied to Darden. However, if share price performance is of any indication, it seems that Darden is doing just fine. Over the past six months, Darden’s share price has risen by 38%, with a forward P/E ratio of 26.2. As such, it seems that the market is rather bullish on Darden’s prospects.

(Source: November Investor Presentation)

As seen above, FCPT has made big strides in diversifying its portfolio. Since inception, FCPT has diversified its Olive Garden exposure from 74% to 51% at present. Plus, I don’t see signs of FCPT slowing down. During Q3, FCPT acquired 18 properties for a combined purchase price of $48 million, at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.3%, and a weighted average remaining lease term of 9 years. This was amply funded through an ATM (at-the-market) issuance of 2.4 million shares of common stock, at a weighted average price of $25.65, for $62.5M.

Based on my back-of-the-envelope math, I calculate a 5.9% cost of equity on this recent equity raise. This is based on annualized FFO/share of $1.52 (based on Q3 FFO/share of $0.38) divided by the aforementioned average secondary offering price of $25.65. Therefore, FCPT is seeing a 0.4% spread between the cash yield on acquired properties (6.3%) and the 5.9% cost of equity.

This may not seem like much, but keep in mind that FCPT also carries debt at a weighted average interest rate of 3.3%. Therefore, I wanted calculate a WACC (weighted average cost of capital) based on the following: $743.3M in long-term debt, $754.2M in total common equity. This equates to a LT debt to Equity ratio of 49.5 to 50.5.

Applying the math, I arrive at a WACC of 4.6% (49.5% x 3.3% + 50.5% x 5.9%). This means that FCPT is getting a 1.7% spread between the acquisition yield of 6.3% and its WACC of 4.6%. I find this to be reasonable, given my expectation of at least a 1.5% spread for quality net lease REITs. In addition, I would expect for FCPT’s WACC to decline, as its share price is now higher than $25.65, and it will likely be able to refinance some of its debt at the currently low interest rates. As such, I’m rather optimistic on FCPT’s prospects for accretive growth.

Looking forward, I don’t see any signs of FCPT slowing down, as it recently acquired 3 additional properties this month, with Starbucks (SBUX) and Verizon (VZ) among the tenants. Plus, it recently announced a strategic venture with Lubert-Adler to “acquire vacant retail real estate to be re-tenanted with credit-worth operators expanding their store count.”

I’m also encouraged by FCPT’s strong rent collection, which was 99% during Q3, and remained the same for the month of October. Occupancy also remains strong, at 99.6%, representing one of the highest in the net lease sector, and rental revenue for Q3 grew by 10.6% YoY. This suggests the continued desirability of FCPT’s properties, and favorable supply and demand dynamics. This is also in line with the 10% average rent growth that FCPT has seen since Q4’15.

One risk to consider is the recent surge in COVID infection rates over the past month. This could lead to another round of state shutdowns, and thereby impact FCPT’s tenants. I see this risk as being mitigated by the fact that many of FCPT’s tenants have adapted to the current environment with curbside take-outs, and modified seating. In addition, as seen below, quick service and casual dining restaurants have been rather resilient since the start of the pandemic, with quick service restaurants posting the best YoY results.

(Source: November Investor Presentation)

Meanwhile, FCPT maintains a strong balance sheet, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.3x, which sits below the 6.0x that I generally prefer to see for REITs. 87% of FCPT’s debt is fixed rate, with a 3.3% weighted average interest rate, and no debt maturities until 2022.

As a sign of confidence from management, FCPT recently raised its dividend by 4.1%. FCPT has a 3-year dividend CAGR of 5.8%. The payout ratio is currently at 84%. While this may seem a bit high, it isn’t out of line with other net lease REITs. For reference, Realty Income (O) also has an 84% payout ratio. Given the recent positive news on a vaccine, I see the dividend growth thesis as continuing in future years. As such, I find the current 4.5% dividend yield to be both safe and attractive, especially considering the current low interest rate environment.

Investor Takeaway

Four Corners Property Trust has demonstrated resiliency since the start of the pandemic, with very strong rent collection and occupancy rates. It also continues to grow in an accretive manner, as demonstrated by the WACC calculation. Looking forward, I see COVID-19 as being just a speed bump for FCPT, with the long-term growth thesis being intact.

At the current price of $28.21, and a forward P/FFO of 18.8, I’ll be the first to admit that the shares are no longer cheap. However, given the durable and resilient nature of FCPT’s properties, with attractive growth characteristics, I believe a target P/FFO of 20 to be reasonable. Analysts seem to agree that the shares are undervalued, with a consensus Buy rating (score of 4.3 out of 5), and an average target price of $30.80. Buy for income and growth.

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this piece, then please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive my future articles. All the best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.