It then examines the differences between the ETFs looking at characteristics of their holdings, their valuations, their dividends, and most importantly, how their indexes select stocks.

This article compares the two Vanguard Index ETFs that follow these two different indexing approaches, looking at their performance under different market conditions.

The choice comes down to funds that track the S&P 500 and those that track all of the many more thousands of stocks that make up the U.S. stock market.

Warren Buffett has long advocated that retail investors should invest in a "broad market index fund." But which broad market fund is best?

So, you've decided to take Warren Buffett's advice to invest in a broad market index fund. Buffett's support for index funds for the average investors goes back to him telling John Bogle, "A low-cost fund is the most sensible equity investment for the great majority of investors," followed by telling his stockholders, "My regular recommendation has been a low-cost S&P 500 index fund," and then confirmed when he put his money where his mouth was with the million-dollar bet he made with hedge fund managers that, over 10 years, he could beat their results with an S&P 500 index fund. Which he did.

But, which low cost index fund should you invest in? Buffett's bet and the instructions he has left for the management of his widow's assets cite the S&P 500. The oldest of these is John Bogle's very first index fund, launched in 1982, which was The Vanguard 500 Index fund (VFINX). The Vanguard 500 ETF (VOO) is a share class of that fund, as is the Admiral Shares version, VFIAX.

But those of us who have been investing in index funds for decades know there has long been a competing index fund offering an even broader exposure to U.S. stocks, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Fund (VTSMX) of which the Admiral Shares version, VTSAX, and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) are share classes.

I have long invested in both funds, tax loss harvesting between the two when dips in the market gives me that opportunity. A quick glance at the very long-term performance of their oldest share classes shows that they differ very little from each other. I have graphed VFINX and VTSMX as both are the oldest share classes of their respective funds and ETFs.

Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) vs Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (VTSMX) Total Return Since VTSMX Inception

Source: Morningstar

The chart shows that there have been times when buying the one fund would have given you a better long-term total return, but just as many times when buying the other one would have done so. So, overall, it is hard to discern a clear advantage of buying one over the other.

And the differences when they exist are very small. Though a 1992 investment in The Total Stock Market Fund when it began trading would have given you an extra $3,131 gain on your original $10,000 investment, that works out to only $112 a year extra. Over a shorter time period, if you had made your $10,000 investment when the ETF share class of VOO became available just ten years ago, you would have done better investing in the Vanguard 500 fund - by a total of $84 or a whopping $8.40/year.

VOO vs VTI 10-Year Total Return

Source: Seeking Alpha

But that is past history. If you are just starting to invest now, it would be nice to know if this is one of those times when selecting one over the other would give you an edge.

How Do VOO and VTI Differ?

If you look at the information pages provided by Vanguard for the ETF versions of these two funds, the most obvious difference that stands out is that VOO holds far fewer stocks, 508. That makes sense as it tracks the S&P 500.

VTI is superficially far more diversified as it holds 3,590 stocks which are supposed to represent the entire investible US stock market. Because of the thousands more stocks it holds, each stock in VTI has less impact on the share price of the whole. As a result, VOO's top stocks make up 28.9% of its total holdings. In contrast, its top 10 stocks make up only 23.7% of VTI's holdings. However, it is worth noting that the top 10 stocks in both ETFs are identical.

To see what the long-term effect of VOO's top heaviness might be, I took a look at how you would have done buying these two funds in the past when valuations were also very stretched: March 2000, the end of the dot.com/Y2K boom.

Below, you see the 5-year results you would have experienced had you bought the mutual fund versions of these funds at the height of that boom and held for five years. (Both ETFs did not exist in 2000).

Vanguard 500 Index vs Vanguard Total Stock Market Index

Total Return Between March 2000 and March 2005

Source: Morningstar

As you can see, while you would have suffered a significant loss on your investment with both funds, you would have lost 2.6% less with the Total Stock Market fund.

Performance After a Boom Shows the Benefit of Broad Market Index Funds and of the Total Stock Market Fund

Looking back at 2000 boom, it becomes clear why you benefit from owning a broad market fund. That's because the stocks that dominated the S&P 500 (and probably the Total Stock Market Fund, too) in 2000 were very different from those dominating it now - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the only stock that appeared in the top 10 of the S&P 500 in 2000 that still appears in it. The other top stocks back then included GE (NYSE:GE), the #1 stock in the S&P 500 by market cap, Citibank (NYSE:C), AIG (NYSE:AIG), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), all of which have had checkered histories since 2000.

Had you bought and held a portfolio made up mostly of individually bought popular stocks in 2000, you would have had some very lean years going forward, especially after the Financial Crisis. Meanwhile, those who owned the broader indexes already owned today's leading stocks online stocks, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that were bit players in the market of 2000 and got to profit from their rise.

I could not find a listing of the top 10 stocks in the Vanguard Total Stock Market Fund in 2000, but assume it was probably very similar to that of the S&P 500, but that as is the case now, each top stock made up a slightly lower part of the fund's value. If that were true, it could explain why the Total Stock Market Fund did better than VOO after the Dot.com bust.

The advantage you would have gotten from owning VTSAX or VTI after 2000 extended through the Financial Crisis through the recovery of 2013. And by 2013, the advantage of owning the Total Market Fund had become pronounced with that fund's total return over the past 13 years having a 12.9% advantage over the Vanguard 500 fund.

Vanguard 500 Index vs Vanguard Total Stock Market Index

Total Return Between March 2000 and October 2013

Source: Morningstar

When Stocks Boom Again, The S&P 500 Index Leads Again

But that advantage ended with the market recovery of 2013. Since then, the Vanguard 500 fund and VTI have had the edge, with the exception of during the very recent past few weeks when the FAANG stocks dropped. This outperformance can be explained by the larger role that the FAANG stocks played in the boom of the past 7 years and the way that their heavier concentration in the S&P 500 made their impact stronger.

Vanguard 500 Index vs Vanguard Total Stock Market Index

Total Return Between January 2014 and November 2020

Source: Morningstar

Vanguard's Few Valuation Metrics Don't Tell Us Much

So much for past performance. We can't invest in 2000, only in 2020. So, now, it's time to look at what little information we can find about the valuation of the stocks in these two indexes, to see if they tell us anything that might hint at future results.

But comparing the scanty valuation metrics that Vanguard provides on its ETF information pages does not show that either fund has a clear-cut valuation advantage.

Source: Data from Vanguard.com, table by the author

Among the few significant differences:

The median market cap of the stocks in VTI is considerably smaller than those in VOO.

VOO's Return on Equity is significantly better.

VTI has almost twice as much AUM. This is probably because many investors who want to buy an S&P Index fund buy the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), even though it has a higher expense ratio, because it is preferred by those who trade in options.

As mentioned before, VTI seems more diversified because it holds a lot more stocks. But, as I pointed out in an earlier article, though VTI holds 3,081 more stocks than VOO, no stock in VTI that has a market cap smaller than that of the first 1,000 holdings in the fund contributes more than 0.01% to the fund's NAV. And most of the remaining 2000+ stocks make up far less than 0.01% each. So, the impact of those stocks on the fund as a whole is minimal. This is why the two track so closely when their performance is compared.

The other metrics Vanguard gives us don't differ enough to sway a value investor, especially since we are given no information about other many other important metrics needed to begin to get a true sense of whether or not securities are overvalued, like price to sales, cash flow, debt to capitalization ratios, growth of debt, change of earnings/share over time and change in share count over time, and whether borrowed money has been used for dividends and buybacks or to grow the business.

Stock Distribution by Industry Sector

Vanguard provides a table displaying "Equity sector diversification" which could be helpful to investors comparing the two ETFs, except that Vanguard presents this information without any further clarification as to what it represents. This means it is impossible to know whether this breakdown reflects the role that stocks in these sectors play in contributing to the NAV of the ETF as a whole or whether, instead, Vanguard just counts how many stocks in each ETF fall into each sector.

I suspect the latter is true, in which case it is not useful information, because most of those 3,590 stocks in VTI contribute such a tiny percent to the value of the ETF as a whole that they play almost no role in its price appreciation or dividend yield. One stock making up 3% of the fund that is in the telecommunication sector would have an impact on fund performance that would significantly outweigh that of 100 small company stocks in that same sector if each of them made up less than 0.01% of the fund.

The other problem here is that the sectors used by Vanguard are so broad as to be virtually meaningless. And, as I have pointed out in an earlier article these classifications no longer describe many 21st century's stocks in a useful way. Amazon is hardly "Consumer Discretionary", but that is where it ends up under this classification system, while Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is considered "Consumer Staples."

With that in mind, I will only note that all that stands out here is that:

VTI holds a lot less stocks listed in the Communications Services category and far more Industrials.

VOO holds relatively more Consumer Staples and relatively less Consumer Discretionary stocks compared to VTI, though both ETFs hold a lot more Consumer Discretionary stocks than Consumer Staples.

My guess is that, if the sectors were cap-weighted, they would be much more similar.

The ETFs' Dividend Yields Compared

VOO's concentration in larger stocks leads it to pay a slightly better dividend than does VTI. VOO's SEC yield is reported by Vanguard to be 1.72% while VTI's is 1.62%. Seeking Alpha reports that the trailing 12-month dividend yield of VOO was also higher at 1.63%, compared to VTI's 1.57%.

According to Seeking Alpha, VTI has had consistent dividend growth since 2009, while VOO's dividend dropped in 2013 but has risen each year since then.

Understand the Differences Between the Indexes These Funds Follow

As always, when looking at ETFs, I like to delve into how the indexes they follow are constituted. And here, we find some information that casts more light both on the way the past performance of these funds has differed and how they may differ in the future.

S&P 500 Index Inclusion Criteria

The Vanguard 500 Index ETF has always followed the S&P 500 index. No surprise there.

The S&P 500's criteria are as follows:

"To be eligible for S&P 500 index inclusion, a company should be a U.S. company, have a market capitalization of at least USD 8.2 billion, be highly liquid, have a public float of at least 50% of its shares outstanding, and its most recent quarter's earnings and the sum of its trailing four consecutive quarters' earnings must be positive."

The constituents of the index change over the years. They are chosen by a committee which also decides when to delete a stock making room for a new one to be added. You can see a list of past changes listed by date towards the bottom of this page.

Stocks often leave the index when they are acquired by other companies. But they often - especially this year, have been deleted when their market cap declines dramatically, which happened to 9 stocks of well-known companies in 2020, including Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). It is speculated that several hard-hit oil stocks will be exiting soon, too.

When I looked at the smallest holdings in VOO, which you can find listed on Vanguard's Portfolio page, I found several companies in the fund as of October 31, 2020, that had market caps in the $4 billion range - well under the $8.2 Billion inclusion cutoff, including insurer Unum (NYSE:UNM) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).

This insistence that companies be profitable explains why, though Tesla (TSLA) has been the 14th largest holding in VTI for a while, it won't be added to the S&P 500 until December 21, 2020, at which time VOO will be buying it at its current fairly extreme price, while holders of VTI have received the benefit of its surging price.

There are quite a few funds and ETFs that have followed the same index as VOO; of course, the largest one, SPY.

Looking Deeper into the Index Followed by VTI

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund's index is a lot more complicated. It has changed indexes 3 times since inception. Vanguard tells us in a little footnote on the VTI portfolio page that VTI followed the "Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index (formerly known as the Dow Jones Wilshire 5000 Index) through April 22, 2005; MSCI US Broad Market Index through June 2, 2013; and CRSP US Total Market Index thereafter."

This should make you realize that the comparison between the two ETFs' results before mid-2013 may be misleading, since we don't know how different the stocks were in VTI before its index changed.

The CRSP Total Market Index is far less well known than the S&P 500 Index, which is often treated as being "the market" in the financial press. The CRSP index is only followed by Vanguard's Total Stock Market Fund/ETF, and by no other company's ETFs. Vanguard appears to have commissioned it in 2012 shortly before switching their fund to it.

At the time, I recall being told by Vanguard that the new index would be cheaper for Vanguard and that this was a benefit for shareholders by allowing the expense ratio to be lowered. No other reasons for the change were given that I can recall. Since then, the expense ratios of most ETFs from most providers have dropped to where they are no longer large enough to be the sole reason for choosing one ETF over another.

CRSP tells us that its Total Stock Market index holds:

"Nearly 4,000 constituents across mega, large, small and micro capitalizations, representing nearly 100% of the U.S. investable equity market... ."

The rest of the details of how it makes its indexes are found in a long document describing exactly how they select and add or subtract stocks to their indexes. That document tells us that their Total Stock Market index is intended to,

"...represent the market of investable US equity securities. They encompass equity securities including common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs) of US companies that are listed on a CRSP exchange of interest - NYSE, NYSE American, NYSE ARCA, NASDAQ, Cboe Global Markets, and the Investors Exchange (IEX)."

The size parameter they use is this:

"The total company market capitalization must be at least $15 million to be added to an index at ranking. If, at ranking, the total company market capitalization for a security in the index has fallen below $10 million, the security will be removed from the index."

How the stock trades is also a factor: 12% of the companies' stocks must trade on the open market to be included, and that amount must not drop below 10%.

The stock must also have a minimum trading volume that is calculated by some complicated formula that has to do with the total amount of trading of all the stocks in the index.

Stocks of newly issued companies are eligible to enter an index within 5 to 20 days of when it begins trading on a qualifying exchange depending on the company's size. The actual addition or deletion from the index happens quarterly during a 5-day period when the company modifies 20% of the stocks it plans to change each day.

The takeaway from all this is that, while you will know what companies are entering and exiting the S&P 500, it's much less visible what changes CRSP is making in their index, though it is also much more likely that a stock with a market cap over $15 million will be in that index within a few months of its beginning to trade if it is selling any significant volume of shares.

Since the bottom 3000+ stocks have a microscopic effect on the total index's value, the only time the differences between the way that the two indexes choose stocks matter to you, as an ETF holder, is when you have a very large, unprofitable company that has a huge market cap. I am sure you can think of a couple just off the top of your head. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), for example.

VTI's NAV will get the benefit of share price increases for these companies when they surge, when they are profitable or not, and it will buy them at a cheaper price than VOO will once they are profitable. But VTI will also be damaged when one of these faddy, money-losing companies loses its luster and its price plummets. For every Tesla that contributes to ETF owners' gains, there are probably a couple of Pets.coms.

VOO's Advantages and Disadvantages Summarized

Advantages:

Warren Buffett prefers the S&P 500 index.

Outperformance since 2013.

Slightly higher dividend yield.

Holds higher quality stocks due to its profitability requirement and ability to eliminate losers. This is reflected in its slightly better overall Return on Equity than VTI's.

Each holding in VOO has a greater impact on the value of the whole ETF with almost all holdings making up at least 0.02% of it, an advantage during boom times.

Its large, profitable companies were more likely to have taken advantage of the Fed's easy money policies. Some used this money to acquire other companies. Others used borrowed money for stock buybacks that boosted share price or to raise dividends (some may see this as a disadvantage).

Its larger companies may maintain their profits better in the current recessionary period which has very different dynamics from earlier recessions. The S&P 500 can rid itself of those that don't.

Disadvantages

Up and coming stocks that are not profitable are excluded, though some of these may grow their share prices dramatically, a la Tesla. (This may be viewed by some as an advantage.)

The criteria for selection are arbitrary, and there may be many companies of the same size and quality as those that are in the index that have been excluded because there isn't room for them, causing ETF holders to lose out on their gains.

VTI's Advantages and Disadvantages Summarized

Advantages

It did better through the period when valuations normalized after the last period in which the top stocks in the S&P 500 became very overvalued.

It includes everything available on US stock exchanges worth investing in, so there is no waiting for a stock to be added. ETF holders don't miss out on gains when a recently IPO'd stock does surprisingly well.

At its worst, it underperforms the S&P 500 by only a few percentage points, and there have been long periods when it will outperform by a larger margin.

Its dividend growth history is longer.

Disadvantages

3,000 stocks in the index are held in such tiny amounts that it would make no difference in the performance of the ETF as a whole if they doubled or even in the case of the smallest, turned into a 10 bagger. The reason that VTI tracks so closely to the S&P 500 is probably that its top 500 stocks determine its price movement.

Vanguard's habit of changing the index the fund follows makes it impossible to interpret the relevance of the ETF's past performance as it is not really the same ETF as the version before 2013.

Its index is unique to Vanguard, and there are no competing funds from other companies following the same index.

Lower dividend yield.

Who Wins the Smackdown?

I have to conclude that the winner is: Investors who buy and hold either fund.

The differences between them, while meaningful, balance each other out. Whichever fund you buy, you will have periods of slight underperformance and periods of superior performance. In boom times, you may profit more from the booming top stocks in VOO because they each play a larger role in its NAV price.

VTI may do better if those top stocks see their inflated P/E ratios revert to the mean as they did after 2000, simply because each bloated, overvalued stock makes up less of the total value of the ETF.

That said, the past does not predict the future. The last boom ended for reasons different from those that may end this one. There is a chance that this time may be a bit different because the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and especially on smaller companies, doesn't resemble anything in modern market history. It is also possible that smaller companies don't benefit from suppressed borrowing rates to the extent that mega-corps do.

But these are niggles. Over a long period of time, each of these funds will give you a return that reflects the fortunes of the U.S. economy, and because so many of the stocks in both ETFs are multinational companies, your results also will reflect how the world economy does.

For those investing in taxable accounts, these two ETFs make excellent tax loss harvest partners because, while they do hold very different indexes, making them safe choices to avoid a wash sale, they perform very similarly. I have harvested losses from the Total Stock Market Fund into the Vanguard 500 fund and back over the years. I expect to have another opportunity to do this in the future.

But now that I have looked more deeply into these two funds, I feel confident that I won't lose out in any important way if I buy either.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTSAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.