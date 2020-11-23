Earnings of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) dipped in the third quarter to $0.70 per share from $0.80 per share in the second quarter of 2020. A small decline in the loan balance, margin compression, and higher provision expense contributed to the earnings decline. Earnings are likely to stabilize at the third quarter’s level in the coming quarters. I’m expecting the provision expense to trend downwards, which will offset the impact of loan decline in the fourth quarter of 2020. For 2021, I’m expecting loan growth to remain below normal because of headwinds in the commercial loan segment. Overall, I’m expecting BKU to report earnings of around $2.69 per share in 2021. The June 2021 target price suggests a limited upside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BKU.

Lending Opportunity to Remain Muted Next Year

BKU’s loans declined by 0.3% quarter over quarter in the third quarter partly due to runoff in the New York multifamily portfolio and Pinnacle Bridge Funding Group’s franchise and equipment financing advances, as mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call. I’m expecting the loan balance to decline further in the fourth quarter because BKU’s major loan segment, Commercial Loans, will continue to face headwinds caused by the pandemic. The only loan segment that is currently performing well in the banking industry is Residential Mortgage, which made up a quarter of total loans at the end of September 2020. The majority of BKU’s loans are in the Commercial segment, which is likely to suffer from the economic slowdown and the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Moreover, as is evident from the recent surge in deposits, BKU’s customers are holding a lot of liquidity to stay safe amid the pandemic. Consequently, they have a limited need to borrow from BKU. Furthermore, the management expects most of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans to get forgiven in the first quarter of 2021, according to details given in the conference call. As mentioned in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing, BKU had $830 million of PPP loans outstanding at the end of the third quarter. The management does not expect much loan forgiveness before the first quarter because around 38% of PPP loans were under the eligibility level of $50,000 for the expedited forgiveness process, as mentioned in the conference call. Considering these factors, I’m expecting loans to decline by 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, on a linked-quarter basis. For 2021, I’m expecting loans to grow by only 2%, which is below the historical average growth rate, as shown in the table titled 'Financial Position' below.

Due to the limited lending opportunity, I’m expecting BKU to park the funds from deposit growth in securities in the coming quarters. As a result, the overall asset yield, and consequently the net interest margin (“NIM”), will likely decline. I’m expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be 7bps below the average for 2020. Additionally, I’m expecting the NIM decline to counter the loan growth, leading to mostly stable net interest income in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Credit Risks Have Substantially Declined but Haven’t Normalized Yet

BKU’s credit risk is now much less disconcerting than before because the loans requiring deferrals were down to 3.2% of total commercial loans at the end of September, as opposed to 17% of total commercial loans at the end of June, as mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation. Nevertheless, some risks remain because of BKU’s exposure to pandemic-sensitive industries, including retail and accommodation. As mentioned in the presentation, vulnerable industries made up 13.9% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as shown in the table below. I’m expecting risks to not normalize until after the pandemic due to the exposure to these vulnerable industries.

I’m expecting BKU’s provision expense to trend downwards because the company had made substantial loan loss reserve builds earlier this year. The management assumed quite a stressed economic environment to determine the reserve level. As mentioned in the presentation, the management assumed that unemployment would rise to 9% by the end of 2020, decline to 8% by the end of 2021, and then continue to trend down. This assumption is quite severe considering unemployment was reported at 6.9% for October.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting BKU to report a provision expense of $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 that will take the full year’s provision expense to $215 million. For 2021, I’m expecting BKU to report a provision expense of $100 million.

Expecting Earnings of $2.69 per Share in 2021

The expected low loan growth and the decline in provision expense will support earnings, while NIM compression will likely pressurize earnings next year. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to remain stable in the coming quarters compared to the third quarter’s level. For the full year of 2021, I’m expecting BKU to report earnings of $2.69 per share, as shown in the table below.

Actual earnings in the future may differ materially from estimates because of the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considering the earnings outlook, I’m expecting BKU to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.23 per share. This dividend estimate suggests a payout ratio of 34%, which is in line with the average payout of 33% from 2013 to 2019. Further, the dividend estimate implies a dividend yield of 3.1%.

BKU Appears Unattractive at Current Market Price

I’m using the historical price-to-book multiple (“P/B”) to value BKU. The stock has traded at an average P/B ratio of 0.94 in 2019 and the first nine months of 2020. Multiplying this P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $32.7 gives a target price of $30.8 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a 3.9% upside from the November 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Based on the low price upside, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BKU. In my opinion, the current market price is not attractive enough given that BKU’s risk level will not return to normal until after the pandemic is over. I would consider investing in the stock if its price corrected by around 10%-12%.

