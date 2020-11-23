The company, however, faces risks because the bulk of its business is from just a handful of customers. Also, the marketplace is packed with established and new players.

Most analysts are bullish on Calix’s prospects after the company beat Q3 2020 EPS and revenue estimates by $0.21 and $21.07 million, respectively.

"Face reality as it is, not as it was or as you wish it to be." − Jack Welch

Global cloud and software platforms, systems, and services provider Calix (CALX) helps Communication Services Providers (CSPS) enhance subscriber experience and cut costs by simplifying network architecture. In Q3 2020, the company beat EPS and revenue estimates by $0.21 and $21.07 million, respectively, and got awarded with up-revisions from four analysts. Most analysts out here are bullish on its prospects.

I have created a CALX factsheet that will help investors get under the company’s skin and understand how it ticks, and whether its future is as bright as analysts predict it to be.

Customer Concentration Risk

About 12% of CALX’s Q3 2020 revenues came from just one customer (p.17) – Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN). About 13% of the accounts receivable as of Q3 2020 were also due from the same customer. LUMN’s business to CALX has been dropping over the years. CALX earned 31% of its total revenue from LUMN in 2017, 18% in 2018, and 15% in 2019, and this year it is down to 12% (p.32). CALX has attributed the decline to LUMN’s acquisitions.

Image Source: CALX’s SEC Disclosures

Aside from LUMN, CALX has disclosed that it has experienced declines or delays in orders by some clients mainly because their financial condition had weakened. Windstream and Frontier, other of its key customers, though not as large as LUMN, had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which is likely to weaken their business after restructuring.

CALX estimates that it will continue to derive a large portion of its revenues from a limited number of customers, and those large customers can exploit the situation by demanding higher discounts or longer credit periods.

Intense Competition and Increasing Expenses

CALX operates in a very competitive marketplace that is full of established brands like Amazon (AMZN), Cisco (CSCO), Juniper (JNPR), and Nokia (NOK), among others (p.36). Then, new companies keep entering the fray, and CALX estimates that the competition will be fierce going forward.

A lot will depend on how CALX keeps pace with evolving customer preferences, market trends, and establish a niche for its existing and new products. Therefore, the company has to keep investing in developing new products – and marketing them until they gain customer acceptance. Creating new products and marketing them takes a lot of time, perhaps years, and money. For the first nine months of 2020, the company invested 17% ($62 million) of its revenues into R&D expenses (p.37). It estimates that going forward it will have to keep investing in R&D and marketing expenses to keep up to speed with the competition.

Financials

Image Source: CALX’s Balance Sheet

It is heartening to see that CALX reduced its accumulated deficit by $20.5 million in Q3 2020 (see the image above). The jump in its revenues from $114 million in Q3 2019 and $119 million in Q2 2020 to $151 million in Q3 2020 was driven by the COVID-19 tailwind. In Q3 2020, CALX also recorded a solid jump in operating cash flows to $17 million from just $2.7 million in Q2 2020 (see the image below).

Image Source: CALX’s Cash Flow Statement

However, an effective COVID-19 vaccine is on the way as of today, and therefore the question is will the customers continue to shift to cloud platforms after things return to normal, and with the same intensity? Though the way we live and do business is likely to change in the post-COVID-19 era, the shift to cloud may not be as intense as it is today. So, yes, I anticipate growth, but not blazing growth.

Also, some of CALX’s customers may have gotten funding under government-sponsored programs and they may not be eligible for repeat funding. Therefore, investors can track if revenues and operating cash flows increase in subsequent quarters.

The bigger picture is that CALX’s common equity of $940 million stands eroded to $247.5 million as of Q3 2020 and it is going to take a long time for the company to fill in the gap.

A Nimble Business Model

CALX operates an asset-light business by outsourcing manufacturing and warehousing to third parties (p.25). This strategy allows the company to stay nimble, and plan, manage, and finance its inventory levels better. It can also easily control its production expenses when revenues decrease. But then it can also face huge disruptions that could hurt its reputation if vendors default. Things have been smooth so far, and the going seems good in the near term – but you never know.

CALX is quick to respond to changes too. In 2018, the U.S. imposed additional tariffs on goods made in China. The company had to incur an extra cost of $6.2 million in 2019 and $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2020 because of these tariffs. However, the company has responded by moving production out of China, and imports from China will stop from the beginning of 2021 (p.19).

Summing Up

Because of CALX’s 2020 earnings’ up-revisions, bullish analysts, and the high-performance cloud computing sector being in hot territory these days, the stock can play out as a swing to short-term trade. Traders can plot it on charts and trade based on proprietary indicator alerts.

Now, let’s talk about a long-term investment in CALX. Look, the market is overcrowded with established and new players – and more providers are throwing their hats into the ring at regular intervals. Moreover, the company faces a “concentrated customers risk.” Its profitability track record is also not so hot thus far and it will take a long time to recover its accumulated deficit. The company needs a blockbuster product to break through the clutter, and I am not sure if or when that is going to happen.

So, I am neutral on CALX as a long-term investment but okay with it as a trading play.

*Like this article? Don't forget to click the Follow button above!



Anticipate Stock Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.