Vontier (VNT) is an industrial technology company offering technical equipment, software, and services in the mobility infrastructure space. The company was listed in October 2020 following a tax-free spinoff from Fortive (FTV), but the overhang from FTV’s residual ownership stake (FTV intends to sell within 12 months following the October spin) continues to weigh on Vontier’s valuation. While VNT’s long-term growth story remains a “show me” story, the stock at current levels is discounting a rather pessimistic outlook at only ~14x fwd P/E (vs. closest peer DOV at ~20x). On TTM numbers, VNT also looks set to clear an ~12% FCF yield, leaving ample capital allocation optionality.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Chasing a ~$27bn Addressable Market

On the whole, Vontier sees a combined ~$27bn total addressable market across its two segments – Mobility and Diagnostics & Repair Technologies. This moves up to $30bn if we were to include the electric charger market. And this should grow over time – VNT sees a mid-single-digit % market growth outlook for integrated fueling infrastructure (i.e., GVR) and a low-single-digit % growth outlook for the diagnostics & repair segment.

Source: Investor Presentation

In the short term, Vontier is mostly levered to domestic markets, with growth mainly coming from increased vehicle complexity and technician shortages. But in the long term, VNT is well-positioned to evolve into a more diversified industrial technology player with substantially less reliance on retail fueling. Instead, Vontier is looking to pursue growth in evolving mobility infrastructure end-markets, leveraging its capable management team, business system/culture, and balance sheet to evolve the business portfolio toward the future of mobility/fueling.

A Multi-Year EPS Growth Story

Vontier’s range of growth opportunities across both legacy and newer businesses (that remain in their early phases of growth) supports a multi-year growth story, as well as a higher multiple, in my view. With a historically resilient business mix and consistent profitability, as well as the Vontier Business System (VBS), VNT should still deliver solid growth as the post-COVID economic recovery takes hold. VNT’s FCF conversion at ~100% historically and meaningful recurring revenue base at ~mid-20% of FY19 sales also bode well for the multiple. Over time, I see ample room for VNT to continue growing its recurring revenue base, which should further lower the cyclicality of the business.

VNT should benefit from margin tailwinds as well – having expanded segment EBITDA margins significantly in recent years, VNT’s target of ~25-50bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion looks very achievable, in my view. Key margin drivers include a continued focus on operational improvement and a decline in investment spending as the EMV standard-driven (a new standard shifting credit card fraud liability to the gas retailer) gas station upgrades moderate post-FY20.

Source: Investor Presentation

Generating Cash Through COVID

As of 3Q, VNT generated FCF of $218m, which represents ~162% conversion of adj. net income. While working capital did boost the conversion somewhat, guidance for full-year FCF conversion in the ~130%-140% range highlights the underlying cash generation ability. VNT’s portfolio of consistent cash-generating businesses, supported by VBS, leaves the company well-positioned for de-leveraging over time. Even assuming “normalized” annual FCF conversion runs closer to ~100% and redirects much of its cash flow to debt paydown, there remains ample room for growth-focused M&A, in my view.

Source: 3Q20 Investor Presentation

Reshaping the Portfolio Via M&A

As highlighted above, VNT’s strong 3Q cash generation and consistent track record of solid FCF generation should see its M&A-oriented growth strategy ramp up fairly quickly. Per management, the target is to deploy ~$1.5bn toward M&A over the next 2-3 years with a focus on long-term growth. VNT has, for instance, noted options to purchase Tritium and driivz in FY21 and FY22, respectively. Going forward, key areas of M&A focus revolve around building out its nascent “Smart City” technologies business, as well as building out its fleet telematics offering – likely through bolt-ons.

Source: Investor Presentation (Roadshow)

I am relatively optimistic on the capital allocation front – the historical companies that comprise today's VNT have demonstrated an uncanny ability to use M&A to drive value creation over time. A smaller, re-focused VNT is well-positioned to extend this track record further. GVR (Gilbarco Veeder-Root, i.e., the retail fueling business), for instance, has grown from ~$400m in revenue at acquisition to ~$1.9bn in FY19 sales via VBS execution and >$700m in additional acquisitions. In addition, GVR has also seen its operating margin expand to >20% (from ~5% at acquisition). Thus, I believe the planned M&A-driven portfolio transition, if successful, will help re-rate the stock closer to a Mobility-type multiple.

Source: Investor Presentation (Roadshow)

Multiple Expansion Opportunity

Overall, I am bullish on VNT, given its solid positioning across existing end-markets, as well as the potential for long-term M&A-driven growth over the coming years. Yet, VNT stock currently trades at ~14x fwd P/E – a significant discount to closest peer Dover (DOV), which also has exposure to retail fueling and M&A-led growth, yet trades at ~20x P/E. The depressed multiple offers investors ample margin of safety for any short-term overhang from an FTV share sale, in my view. Downside risks include capital misallocation from its M&A-driven growth strategy and ongoing macro uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.