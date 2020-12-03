AquaBounty (AQB) started trading on the Nasdaq in January 2017 and it was actually a spinoff stock from Intrexon (XON) that today is named Precigen (PGEN), a biotechnology company. When it was under the name Intrexon it was managed by Randal. J. Kirk who is today a major shareholder in AQB and I will elaborate on him later. The beginning for AquaBounty on Nasdaq was not an easy one and immediately after it started trading, the stock was under pressure and investors didn’t see much opportunity in the company.

On the first day of trading it went up to $30 and then started to drop, by the end of 2017 it already was trading at around $3 (90% drop in share price). Since then it mostly stayed at a range of $1.50-$3.00 and probably bottomed on March 2020 where money started flowing into the stock.

In this article I would like to provide an overview of the company and try to give a sense of why this stock started its move and why it might be worthwhile to join in.

Source - www.tradingview.com

Who are you AquaBounty?

AquaBounty's product is the AquaAdvantage (AAS) fish which is actually an Atlantic Salmon fish that was genetically engineered. It was developed in 1989 by researchers at the Memorial University in Canada. They altered the growth hormone, which led to accelerated growth and is grown to at least 4KG in size, which is the harvest size for salmon fish in a timeframe of approximately 18 months, compared to a period of between 24-36 months of a regular Atlantic Salmon.

Moreover, this fish requires 25% less feeding. According to AquaBounty both those elements of less feeding and accelerated growth (meaning a shortened period of time to market) can drastically increase the topline measures such as profit and can double the EBITDA compared to other land based grown salmon.

Advantages:

First of all, as described above, it grows faster - shorter time to market and requires less feeding.

Moreover, according to the company (as backed up by research), the AAS fish has similar nutrition advantages as the Atlantic salmon, which means lots of proteins, the healthy fat Omega-3 and more. With the world’s population constantly growing and with it the demand for food, in particular for protein, it is predicted that the consumption of protein will double itself until 2050! The aquaculture should take a primary role in that since the production of it is much more efficient compared to other livestock sources of protein such as chicken\beef\pork. See table below:

Source - www.aquaculturealliance.org

On top of the AAS genetic features advantages, there is another reason why AquaBounty's product is market disruptive. Salmon grows in very cold places and therefore most of the salmon around the world is grown in cages in the ocean, mostly in remote locations that require expansive transportation. In addition, when growing fish in cages in the ocean, there is no control of the quality of the water and it might contain mercury or be exposed to viruses or sea lice and as a result production can be lost. AAS salmon is not allowed to be grown in the ocean, since it is genetically modified, therefore it can be grown only on land and the method is called RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System). The advantages of the RAS method is full control of the production - pure water, no chemicals and antibiotics, and the ability to grow everywhere, all that contributes to the ability to provide fresh fish at more reasonable prices.

Disadvantages:

The initial high investment to begin with, which AquaBountry claims is around $75-$100M and the payback period for a farm of 10,000 mt is around 4-5 years.

GMO freight - I see this as one of the setbacks of AquaBounty. Some green organizations are coming out against GMO in general and against AquaBounty in particular to try and undermine the approval of the FDA and prevent the AAS coming to market or at least make them label the product as GMO.

From a business perspective, AquaBounty will have to waive some big markets such as Europe and also there are big corporations that joined the trend against GMO such as Costco (NASDAQ:COST) that stated: "While the FDA has approved the sale of GMO salmon, we have not sold and don’t intend to sell GMO salmon at this time."

Note that they added in their answer "at this time", in my opinion it is only the birth pang of the industry and as more and more customers grow accustomed to the product and try it, we will see less objection and more acceptance. In fact, today, GMO products are widely used and sold everywhere, from vegetables and fruits to canola oil and your morning cereals. The difference is that genetically engineered or modified livestock is new compared to vegetation GMO that we already got used to.

From a survey conducted by AquaBounty it appears that the majority (70%) of the people in the U.S are ok to try and eat their GMO salmon; their acceptance rates should be enough to start. See figure below:

Source –Investors | AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

Where the company currently stands

The company currently has two active farms in Indiana and in Rollo Bay. The first harvest of conventional salmon was done in Q2 this year and the harvest of the first batch of AquaBounty salmon should be done by Q4-2020 in Indiana and Q1-2021 in Rollo Bay. In my opinion these are very exciting times for the company, it's been more than 30 years since the patent was registered, and now finally this is actually going live and being commercialized.

So you must ask yourself how come it took so long to get it into production, and the answer is the FDA and regulations. After a long road, only in 2015 the FDA approved the AAS for consumption in the U.S, and the regulatory approval from Health Canada followed in 2016. Almost immediately after FDA’s approval, Lisa Murkowski, the senator from Alaska, denied the AAS eggs to be imported from Canada to the U.S in an attempt to stall the entrance of AquaBounty to the market and prevent competition to the salmon coming from Alaska. In 2019 the FDA removed the ban and then around March 2019 the Indiana farm became active with the shipment of the AAS eggs.

AquaBounty has plans to expand and they already stated that they identified a potential location for their first large scale farm of 10,000 mt in Mayfield, Kentucky and work on the facility should begin at the beginning of 2021 and should be ready to start production in 2023.

Up until now AquaBounty didn't produce much revenue, which is expected, but I believe that we will see in the next few quarters growing revenue from the harvest of the conventional salmon and the AAS salmon. According to their last earning report, they have $39.5 million cash, while they spend around $3.5M a quarter.

Potential Market

U.S and Canada - Big market and the first ones to enjoy the AAS. In Canada the fish was already tasted in certain markets and restaurants and the critiques have been superb.

China – Big population and growing. Almost no opposition to GMO, AquaBounty stated that field trials already are on their way.

Brazil & Argentina – Big markets, trials completed in Brazil in 2020, waiting for expedited approval.

Israel – Small market, but no strong opposition to GMO, should declare a JV with a third party soon, according to AquaBounty.

Unfortunately, Europe is out of the equation for the foreseeable future due to large opposition to GMO.

Risks

Headlines against GMO will accompany the inauguration, green organizations will object the selling – I see this as a short term risk. There might be some objection, but evidently the FDA (and additional regulatory authorities) approved the product and I believe the acceptance will be big enough.

CEO Sylvia Wulf has claimed in the past two quarters that commercializing is as planned and on schedule and they are establishing connections with customers and should already be sending samples to customers for feedback, but so far AquaBounty didn’t publish any statement regarding where we will be able to purchase AAS. Restaurants and food service should be a big portion of sales, at least in the beginning. The Covid-19 impact on those customers might stall entrance to that market.

Dilution – Over the years AquaBounty relied very much on raising funds from the market, which was also done this year. When looking at their ideas on expansion to multiple farms in the next few years, while they hold according to the last quarter report $39.5M and a cost of a farm is $75M-100M, one must ask where the money comes from. The difference now is that revenue should start streaming in and debt might be an option, but probably more will be needed. On the other hand, Randal. J. Kirk, an insider billionaire that I mentioned as the previous CEO in Intrexon is a major insider and participates in the public offering that the company conducts, for example in the big public offering in August 2020, he purchased $10M out of the total $27.5M and in total insiders bought around $20M out of that amount. That shows a vote of confidence in the company. In addition, Cathie Woods of ARK invests in AQB through its ETF (ARKG) and holds 5.6 million shares which represents 12.5% of AQB.

Conclusion

AquaBounty's story is unique. It's rare to encounter a company whose product has been around for more than 30 years, but commercializing hasn't started. As investors we have the opportunity to invest in a company that starts its exciting new phase of marketing and distribution at a considerably low valuation relative to the disruption and growth potential.

There are lots of obstacles in the way and I believe 2021 will be a transition year for the company. Its success will be dependent deeply on the quality of the execution of the management and their ability to overcome the obstacles and background noise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.