The fund has hiked its distribution monthly distribution twice this year and currently yields 4.7% based on its actively managed strategy and use of leverage.

The Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) is an actively managed closed-end fund "CEF" that invests in a portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. NEA targets investment-grade issuers while utilizing leverage to enhance income. Indeed, the attraction of NEA is its monthly distribution that currently yields 4.7%, well above rates offered through passive funds or indexed investment-grade munis.

Despite this year's pandemic which resulted in widespread financial disruptions, NEA has favorably climbed 8% on a total return basis supported by the low interest rate environment and all-in approach by the Fed and on the fiscal side to support economic conditions. We like NEA given its long-term track record of outperforming muni benchmarks and expect the stabilizing macro outlook to continue generating positive returns through next year.

NEA Background

The fund with an inception date in 2002 and currently $6.7 billion in total managed assets is the largest CEF investing in municipal bonds. State and local governments issue muni bonds to generally fund public works including transportation, water management systems, and other infrastructure requirements.

The fund name including the term "quality" highlights the high average credit rating in the portfolio which is currently 66% in 'A' rated or better issuances. It's worth noting that the NEA fund strategy includes some flexibility to include a small percentage in non-investment grade munis, currently at about 6% along with 10.7% which are technically "not rated" by credit rating agencies. As mentioned, the fund does utilize leverage which is currently at 37.4% on an effective basis. The average maturity of the bond portfolio at 18.4 years highlights the long-term outlook and overall higher duration exposure.

While the interest paid on municipals is typically tax-exempt, NEA specifically focuses on a segment within munis that are also free of the alternative minimum tax "AMT-free." AMT is a separate tax calculation that some high-income earners are required to pay which includes many deductions and credits that would normally be allowed under ordinary tax liabilities. AMT-free munis correspond primarily to public use projects, while munis that are subject to the AMT often finance the development of private-activities like airports or sports stadiums that state and local governments sometimes have an interest in. For the group of investors where the AMT tax results in larger overall tax liability, AMT-free munis can offer this additional tax relief.

Taking a look at the top-10 holdings within the NEA fund that are AMT-free, we find most bonds corresponding to either road and highway projects, or general government obligations. The largest single issuer is the 'Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority McCormick Place Expansion Project Bond' representing 2.3% of the fund. This bond represents a portion of the funding issued in relation to McCormick Place public space and convention center, the largest exhibition hall in North America located in Chicago, Illinois.

Other notable muni-bonds investments in the portfolio include the 'E-470 Public Highway Authority Toll Revenue Bonds', and 'Metropolitan Washington DC Airports Authority Dulles Toll Road Revenue Bonds' each representing 1.9% and 1.7% of the portfolio. Revenue bonds in this context are named as specific to the financing towards an income-producing project which is thus secured by an expected revenue source. On the other hand, general obligation bonds like the 'Chicago General Obligation Bond" issuance representing 1.4% of the NEA fund are pledged based only on the credit profile supported by legally available resources such as tax revenues.

Overall, the portfolio with 1242 individual issuances is well-diversified across the sub-segments of the AMT-Free muni universe. Health Care sector issuances represent 21.1% of the fund, followed by the Transportation sector at 16%. At the state level, Illinois represents 12.2% of the fund followed by Texas at 7.9%, and Colorado at 6.8%. While defaults among investment-grade municipal bonds are rare historically, the diversification here supports the overall quality of the fund that can absorb any underperforming issuance.

NEA Performance

While the broader financial market suffered through a period of extreme volatility in the early stages of the pandemic, one of the strongest backstops supporting municipals was the Fed's municipal liquidity facility "MLF" established in April pledging to purchase upwards of $500 billion in municipal bonds through a special purpose vehicle intended to support state, city, and county governments.

The MLF along with broader monetary policy measures allowed for a stabilizing macro outlook, averting some of the worst-case scenarios that originally led to the widespread market selloff. The result is that credit spreads narrowed and confidence that the economy will recover drove a rally across most asset classes. Compared to NEA being down by as much as 25% from its high at the lows in March, the fund is now up 8.5% year to date on a total return basis consistent with themes in fixed income like the low interest-rate environment.

It's worth noting that there is also the Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund (NAD) which is the "sister-fund" of NEA from the same portfolio manager. NAD features a broader mandate to include munis that are subject to the AMT. Favorably, NEA has outperformed NAD by approximately 66 basis points this year which we believe is driven by the higher quality tilt that AMT-free munis represent considering they are more likely to be secured by revenue-generating public-use projects. Effectively, AMT-free munis can offer a higher yield relative to their risk which has supported the total return profile this year at the margin.

NEA has historically generated strong returns and consistently outperformed more passive industry benchmarks. Over the past 10 years for example, NEA has returned 95% which is well above the 52% return from the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB). While NEA is not intended to track any particular index, MUB serves as a good benchmark representing a passive and low-cost alternative that offers diversified exposure to municipal bonds. In this regard, the outperformance of NEA helps to justify the fund's higher expense ratio at 2.4% compared to just 0.07% for MUB.

From the chart above, it's evident that NEA is more volatile and therefore higher risk than MUB, but investors can appreciate the higher total return potential and also higher yield. NEA's dividend yield at 4.5% over the trailing twelve months, is more than double MUB's yield at 2.2%.

Even with the market challenges, the NEA fund was able to hike its distribution rate twice this year including the most recent increase of 3.5% to $0.0585 per share paid in November. On a forward basis, the fund yields 4.7%.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

There are some concerns in the market regarding the outlook for municipals which are facing historic budgetary pressures as a consequence of the pandemic. Cities and states are receiving lower tax revenue, and duties related to activities like tourism given the ongoing disruptions caused by the pandemic. That being said, there are reasons to believe investment-grade municipals can survive this current environment and emerge relatively unscathed. According to research published by the mutual fund manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB), municipal bonds have five unique traits that add to the credit quality.

Muni issuers have the power to raise taxes and fees if necessary. This is in contrast to corporate issuers which are limited by market conditions. Steady and reliable revenue diversified across industries support overall cash flows. A strong sector of the economy can balance other areas of weakness. Flexibility to navigate economic storms with reserve funds which have been bolstered over the past decade since the last financial crisis. The structure of most municipal bonds includes a mix of principal and interest repayment, which reduces debt and refinancing risk. The majority of muni bond issuances are tied to essential services like education, public safety, electricity, water, and waste treatment.

The result here is that the default rates for investment-grade municipal bonds at just 0.1% over a cumulative rolling 10-year period between 1970 and 2018 is significantly lower than 2.3% for corporate bonds.

With a growing expectation that the looming COVID-19 vaccine will effectively end the pandemic, the setup here supports an outlook that the budgetary conditions for state and local governments will improve going forward. Municipals should benefit from an overall stabilizing macro outlook. Looking ahead, it's possible that a new round of federal fiscal stimulus measures includes funding to shore up the finances of the weakest municipals further supporting the market.

The risks we are watching include general interest rate dynamics. While long-term rates remain lower on a year over year basis, the 10-year Treasury rate has climbed to 0.94% from a low of 0.51% in early August. A trend of rising rates would represent a bearish headwind for fixed income as an asset class overall. In the scenario where the economic outlook deteriorates or the expected recovery through next year does not materialize, muni bonds could face pressures with widening credit spreads. As it relates to NEA, the fund's structure as a closed-end-fund and its use of leverage can add to risk with higher volatility during a market selloff.

Final Thoughts

There's a lot to like about the NEA fund given its strong long-term track record, attractive yield, and active management from a credible investment team. Beyond the considerations of the "AMT-free" focus, we view NEA as one of the best ways to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of municipal bonds in the market. In many ways, AMT-free municipal bonds are a higher quality sub-segment of tax-exempt bonds that offer a higher risk-adjusted return as evident by the performance this year.

There are many muni-bond CEFs and ETFs, each with a different strategy or exposure to various sub-sectors like individual states or high-yield. NEA is our top pick for a long-term holding in this important part of the fixed income. We believe all investors can benefit from a small-allocation towards municipal bonds in the context of a diversified portfolio.

