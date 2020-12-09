In Cannabis, You Have To Be Comfortable Being Uncomfortable (Podcast)

Summary

We are on the cusp of another burst of M&A in the cannabis space, but one grounded more in fiscal responsibility.

Scott Hammon, partner and leader of the cannabis practice at MGO, joins us to discuss this trend and others amidst the rapidly maturing cannabis industry.

Why companies are putting a stronger emphasis on regional footprints over a national one; good operators will be able to take advantage of this market no matter size or business model.