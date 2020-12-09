Introduction

With an estimated near $30 billion in investment gains since the end of 3Q, Berkshire's (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) cash and investments should now exceed $400 billion after deducting taxes due on unrealized gains. I estimate that Berkshire's non-insurance operating companies will earn a record $20 billion in 2021 and value them at $336 billion after subtracting holding company debt. As such, I believe Berkshire's intrinsic value is now ~$740 billion ($315 per Class B share), or ~$200 billion greater than the current market capitalization. Adding to this positive dynamic, Berkshire has been repurchasing shares at a substantial clip, further consolidating the apparent value proposition for remaining stakeholders.

Valuation Summary Estimated Value ($ Billions) Investments + Cash (Net of deferred taxes) 406.2 Operating Companies (Net of holdco. debt) 335.7 Intrinsic value estimate 741.9 Class B equivalent shares outstanding (billions) 2.34 Intrinsic value per Class B share $ 316.51

Investments & Cash

Investments + cash (Estimated) Value ($ billions) Domestic equities (incl. KHC) 261.0 OXY Pref. 10.0 BYD Company Limited 5.0 Japan Trading Companies 6.5 Total Pre-tax 282.5 Estimated deferred taxes (41.2) Total After-tax 241.2 Cash + T-bills 145.7 Fixed maturity 19.3 Total 406.2

Equities

Including preferred and foreign holdings, Berkshire equity investments have an estimated current fair market value of $282 billion. Since the end of the 3rd quarter, Berkshire's investment portfolio has appreciated by an estimated near $30 billion. Interestingly, although Berkshire is often characterized as a financial stock, its equity allocation in the technology sector is by far the largest (anchored by the AAPL position) and exceeds its financials company exposure by nearly 2:1.

From Berkshire's equity portfolio, I deduct $41 billion, representing the estimated cash taxes that would come due if Berkshire sold the holdings and realized gains.

Cash

As of 3Q 2020, Berkshire had consolidated cash and equivalents of $145.7 billion.

Fixed Maturity

At of the end of the 3rd quarter, Berkshire's investments in fixed maturity securities were $19.3 billion.

Operating Companies

Non-insurance operating companies Estimated 21 Earnings ($ billions) Multiple Value ($ billions) BNSF 6.4 20 127.2 BHE 3.3 20 66.1 Manufacturing, service and retail 9.8 16 156.0 Non-KHC equity method earnings 0.5 16 8.6 Total 20.0 18 357.9 Holdco. Debt (22.2) Total value 335.7

BNSF

I estimate that BNSF will earn approximately 6.4 billion next year. My estimate is driven by $24 billion in revenue at a 60% operating ratio, slightly over $1 billion in interest expense and a 24% tax rate. Note that Berkshire's operating ratio has improved dramatically, from a historical range of around 65% to marginally below 60% last quarter.

Note that BNSF's operating income over the last two quarters has essentially mirrored that of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). Union Pacific currently has a $138 billion market capitalization. Here I assign a $127 billion valuation although BNSF is larger by both revenue and carloads (with slightly lower margins). I believe a 20x multiple is appropriate as BNSF has near infinite replacement costs and a secular tailwind from continued intermodal growth.

Interestingly, despite the recession, BNSF carloads are now positive on a year-over-year basis for the 4th quarter, paced by extremely strong performance in intermodal.

BHE

I estimate that BHE will earn $3.3 billion in 2021, or 7% higher than my 2020 estimate. 88% of BHE operating income comes from rate-regulated assets, so earnings growth should largely be a function of assets placed into service. Additionally, there should be some benefit from the acquisition of the Dominion assets.

BHE has spent over $29 billion on renewables, and wind and solar now account for 36% of generation capacity. In 2015, that figure was 25%.

I believe a 20x multiple is appropriate given the predictable nature of earnings, large investments in renewables, valuations of comparable publicly traded utilities, and low bond yields.

Manufacturing, Service and Retail

I estimate Manufacturing, Service and Retail will earn around $9.8 billion in 2021. I expect improved performance later in the year from Precision Castparts as aerospace build rates recover. In the meantime, Berkshire has significant exposure to housing end markets which helps offset the lost aerospace business. For reference, this division in aggregate earned $9.4 billion in 2019.

I assign a below market multiple of 16x to the earnings. This reflects the cyclicality in many of their end markets. However, given the disparate nature of these business, finding a direct market comparable is difficult.

Non-KHC Equity Method Earnings

These businesses earned .5 billion in 2019 to which I apply a 16x multiple for valuation. Again, they are a disparate group of partially owned businesses, and the earnings are small enough within the context of Berkshire that the "correct" multiple is relatively inconsequential in the overall valuation.

Holding Company Debt

I deduct $22 billion in debt from Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The interest expense of this debt is included in "Other" earnings. Interest expense at individual subsidiaries is deducted from earnings at the subsidiary level.

Insurance and Float

When valuing Berkshire, I neither capitalize underwriting earnings nor deduct float balances - currently $135 billion. As Berkshire typically generates significant underwriting income, the value of assets purchased with float dollars accrues entirely to the benefit of shareholders. Perhaps Buffett explains it better:

"So how does our attractive float affect the calculations of intrinsic value? When Berkshire's book value is calculated, the full amount of our float is deducted as a liability, just as if we had to pay it out tomorrow and were unable to replenish it. But that's an incorrect way to look at float, which should instead be viewed as a revolving fund. If float is both costless and long-enduring, which I believe Berkshire's will be, the true value of this liability is dramatically less than the accounting liability." 2012 Annual Letter.

I would argue that if Berkshire generates average underwriting profits and operates in perpetuity, then float, although an accounting liability, has a positive net present value and should be counted as an asset. We will keep it simple here where float and underwriting profits net to zero.

Concluding Thoughts

In a market where valuations appear stretched on many traditional metrics, Berkshire appears to trade at a significant discount. Buffett seems to realize this discount, repurchasing a record $9.3 billion in shares during the 3rd quarter, ~2% of the outstanding shares and ~2x of what they repurchased in all of 2019. Given the substantial estimated discount to intrinsic value, these repurchases create value for ongoing shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.