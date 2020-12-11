The current share price is 25% below the offer that was made by Gray Television in March 2020 and this year will be a record year. Also, Q1 looks promising with the elections in Georgia. I'm bullish on Tegna and have initiated a small long position.

Share price is currently attractive and around 25% below the $20/share that Gray Television offered when it attempted to buy Tegna earlier this year.

"Tegna (TGNA) is part of a sector that is quickly approaching the end of the lifecycle. It's a waste of effort for investors to talk or write about traditional broadcasters. Why assess a broadcaster, let alone buy shares? Better put your money in Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOG). Or pick Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE), if you're in an adventurous mood." This is what investors may think in this era of streaming and OTT-services. One proof of this is the low number of articles about broadcasters in comparison with the coverage of companies like Netflix and Alphabet.

Yet, over the last couple of months, while writing a series of articles about broadcasters, I came to a completely different conclusion in comparison with that dark perspective on the sector. Sure, there is the key challenge of this digital age where advertisers have many alternatives to linear TV, but there's also broadcasting companies that are still growing nicely despite the downward pressure on advertising revenue. Nexstar (NXST) and Gray Television (GTN) (GTN.A) are two examples of that in the US. They've acquired growth and also benefitted from organic growth in retransmission business and political advertising. On top of that, the shares are now trading well below the all-time highs because of the pandemic dip in March. Similar findings are valid for some of the European peers. My reviews of European and US broadcasters concluded that there are definitely investments in broadcasting worth considering.

Following my recent articles about Nexstar and Gray Television, a next logical broadcaster to cover was Tegna. So, this article will see if that is also one of those broadcasters that are doing well and even merit a long position.

My investment thesis for assessing if it makes sense to invest in a broadcaster like Tegna is first that it needs to be successful in finding some way to grow revenue. The broadcasting sector as a whole is coping with organic ad revenue decline. Is the broadcaster able to build other revenue streams that compensate for that decline or is it able to get a bigger market share of the ad spending? In the US, the biannual political ad spending cycle and the growth of retransmission revenue are potential source to compensate for non-political ad revenue decline. These sources of revenue need attention when reviewing revenue trends.

A second angle for review is how the operating expenses of the broadcaster are developing in comparison with the overall revenue trend. Most broadcasters are seeking new ways to compete in this streaming and OTT era. They develop their own OTT-on-demand and streaming services or they venture into areas such as dating or ecommerce. When broadcasters do this, they often indeed show increasing revenue, but next to that even faster increasing operating expenses. The new services require more expensive operations than the traditional linear TV services. Getting an additional dollar of revenue sometimes costs more than an additional dollar for the broadcaster due to expensive new operations. The result is that margins come under pressure. If a broadcaster is unable to get operating expenses under control when chasing revenue growth, it will be a less attractive investment.

Thirdly, the valuation of the broadcaster needs to be attractive. A good entry price is needed to take a long position if the revenue trends look favourable and the operating expenses are under control. This article also has a section to discuss valuation.

Tegna revenue trends are looking good

The Tegna 2019 annual report contains a useful overview of the revenue trends and revenue split over the period 2017-2019.

The table shows that revenue has been increasing over that period. It also makes clear what the influence is of the biannual political ad revenue cycle. 2018 had about $200 million more "Political" revenue than both 2017 and 2019. The advertising and marketing services, which is the largest part of the total revenue has shown a small decline in 2018 versus 2017 and then rose 11% in 2019. This growth is mostly attributable to the acquisition growth strategy that Tegna has chosen. The annual report states that 2019 acquisitions contributed to the top line by $500 million on an annualized basis. If the acquisitions were taken out, the growth of non-political advertising would turn into decline as the underlying trend for non-political ads is downward.

The "subscription" revenue category has shown the most growth. This bucket contains the retransmission revenues. The "other" revenue is also growing fast but this category is relatively insignificant in size. The subscription revenue has grown 17% in 2018 and 20% in 2019. The numbers for 2020 show that this growth continues.

The following table shows the quarterly revenue trend from the beginning of 2019 until the third quarter of 2020.

$ x million 20-q3 20-q2 20-q1 19-q4 19-q3 19-q2 19-q1 Advertising, mkt serv. 299 229 295 375 297 290 264 Political ad revenue 116 18 47 24 8 3 3 Subscription 317 323 333 287 241 236 242 Other 6 8 9 8 6 8 8 Total: 738 578 684 694 552 537 517

The table shows that the overall revenue trend is still showing substantial growth in 2020. The subscription and political ad revenue are clearly the drivers. The fourth quarter of 2020 is set to be a record quarter for the top line. The political ad revenue is expected to reach all-time highs then and the subscription revenue is bound to again set double-digit YoY growth. Tegna is also active in Georgia and the US Senate elections in January 2021 will result in strong political ad revenue even at the beginning of 2021. The political ad revenue is expected to near the $400 million mark in 2020. Looking at the non-political advertising and marketing services revenue, this had a substantial dip in Q2 2020. It has since then recovered and Tegna expects this recovery to continue in Q4 and well into 2021.

To summarize, the key conclusion about the Tegna revenue trends is that the overall top line growth has been clearly visible since 2017 and will continue into 2020. In fact, 2020 will be a record year for Tegna's top-line. Another finding is that non-political advertising and marketing services revenue is no longer the most important source of revenue in 2020. The subscription revenue has taken the place of biggest contributor to overall revenue from this year. Looking forward to 2021, it's important to keep in mind that the political ad revenue will diminish after Q1. The subscription revenue growth and the recovery of non-political advertising and marketing services revenue will probably end up higher as a compensation. If there are no further acquisitions, it's best to assume growth in 2021 to be much lower than in 2020.

Revenue growth and in-line operating expenses growth

Operating expenses have been growing substantially over the period 2017-2019 as the below table shows:

$ x million 2019 2018 2017 Total revenue 2,299 2,207 1,903 Operating expenses 1,740 1,509 1,357

While overall revenue grew 11% in 2019, the operating expenses grew over 15% in comparison with 2018. Just like with many other broadcasters, Tegna's operating expenses are growing hand in hand with revenues or even a bit faster. The operating expenses in 2020 will again end up higher than in 2019. Quarter 1, 2, and 3 in 2020 all had operating expenses around $510 million, so if we assume the same for Q4, the total operating expenses for the year will end up being $2,040 million which is a 17% increase versus 2019. The revenue for 2020 is expected to also show this growth or even just over 20%, so Tegna is not allowing the operating expenses to grow more than revenue. The revenue trends indicate that 2021 will not show a high revenue growth, so keeping the operating expenses level or driving them down should be a focal point for management coming year.

Share price and valuation of Tegna

Tegna shares have traded over $20 towards in 2015 when a high was reached. One share can now be picked up at around $15 as the below graph shows.

Tegna had ~220k shares outstanding at the end of Q3 2020. This means that the market capitalization is $3.3 billion. Note that Gray Television made an effort to buy Tegna in March 2020 for $20 per share. This acquisition didn't go through due to the pandemic, but the bid shows that the current trading price can be considered attractive. The consolidation in the broadcasting sector is likely to spark takeover attempts in the future once things return to normal.

In the previous articles about broadcasters in Europe and the US, I've looked at the PB ratio to assess valuations and compare peers because the earnings and cash flows have been extremely volatile with huge dips in advertising revenue at the beginning of 2020. Next to that, in the US, there's been a lot of acquisitions as well, which is why PE ratios or Price/Cash flow ratios provide only limited insight at best, while only creating confusion at worst. The PB ratio seems a bit more stable and comparable for the moment. The PB ratio of Tegna, with book value of the equity at around $1.6 billion, is just over 2. This sits between Gray Television (PB ratio of just over 1) and Nexstar (PB ratio nearing 2.5). Most European broadcasters have a PB ratios between 1 and 1.5.

Some commenters on previous articles have rightly remarked, that the PB ratio is also only an indication at best. I agree with these comments. On the other hand, it would be an indication that more research is needed if the PB ratio of Tegna would be 3 or above. Then, it would be far different from the entire peer group.

Other considerations: debt and dividend

Tegna has consistently paid a quarterly dividend over the last years. This is a positive in comparison with European peers. Most broadcasters in Europe have suspended dividends immediately when the pandemic started while Tegna has kept steady.

Tegna's debt profile is not very different from the US peers like Gray Television and Nexstar. These broadcasters have all been acquiring growth which has led to debt levels of several billion. Leverage levels for Tegna are approaching 4, which is in the same range as the leverage levels of the peers.

Risks

One key risk for Tegna is that top-line growth can disappoint in 2021. The political ad revenue will diminish. If recovery of non-political ad revenue disappoints and subscription revenue has a much lower growth than the last couple of years, then the top line might decline. Investors may get spooked in such an event.

Another risk is that operating expenses keep growing at a similar pace as last year while revenue growth disappoints. Management has kept operating expenses growth in line with revenue growth in 2019 and 2020. This should remain the case in 2021.

Conclusion and investor takeaway

My review of Tegna has resulted in enough positives for me to take a long position. 2020 will be an impressive record year for the top line while operating expenses have remained under control. I consider the current share price attractive and expect Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 to bring enough good news to push prices up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.