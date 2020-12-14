The Big Cannabis ETF Comparison

The cannabis space has been an interesting environment for investors and traders for the past few years. Ever since the first indications about a possible legalization process in Canada the sector has been through turbulence from so many perspectives. New companies popped up in the environment like mushrooms after the rain, stocks went up hundreds of percent just with a speculation in the market or with an announcement that they intend to deal with the cannabis plant.

Veterans in that space probably remember those days as good days for traders that knew how to play the game and take advantage of the hyped situation to gain profits. On the other hand, aside from the obvious big Canadians LPs (like CGC, ACB, APHA etc.), it was really hard to pick the right horse especially with the US MSOs - there were too many new companies, all of them were (and still are) trading on the OTC and TSX. It was very hard to do proper due diligence and understand whether the company is for real or just a speculative choice jumping on hype.

Creating an ETF for such a sector is a very challenging task, and back in the beginning, I think it was impossible.

Just a few weeks ago, Dan Ahrens, the portfolio manager of AdvisorShares that manages two cannabis ETFs (YOLO) and (MSOS) was hosted by Rena Sherbill on the great podcast, "The Cannabis Investing Podcast" which I really recommend to anyone who wants to become an expert on investing in the cannabis space. He said:

Just a couple of years ago, we started to get lots of inquiries from people that wanted to launch a fund perhaps with us or through us about cannabis, and what I told them was "no, it won't work, you can't do a cannabis ETF, there is a bunch of penny stocks, there is not enough to invest in, not enough liquid, it simply won't work", but you know and listeners know that things had changed very rapidly.

I think today the cannabis sector has evolved and many players that tried just to "join the ride" mostly were eliminated from the space. It doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be prudent and stay aware of the risks; this is still a very speculative sector and the winners and losers of the sector are yet to be determined, but today in contradiction to the past, fundamentals have changed. Companies are actually making money and some are even profitable, or at least on the way to profitability. Therefore it is easier to do your due diligence on a company and pick your horses.

I think investors in the cannabis space today are either ones that are really into it and devote hours of their time reading deeply about companies and choosing their horses to run with according to their understanding, or they believe in the cannabis space as a whole and see the great potential, growing demand and the increasingly permissive regulation in the U.S. If you are the latter one, this article is for you. There are already various ETFs out there, but they are massively different from each other. Let's check them out.

My criteria for selection of a cannabis ETF

Primary U.S. MSOs or Canadian LPs invested – I am much more bullish about the U.S. MSOs than the Canadian LPs; the US population and market is much bigger than the Canadian one and with more and more states going legal, the gap is going to be expanded. I have elaborated more about the differences between the two and why I see so much potential in U.S. MSOs in a previous article, you are welcome to have a look.

See two diagrams below that illustrate the forecasted growth for the US compared to the forecasted growth for Canada - while the Canadian LPs are limited and can't do business in the U.S. their potential is limited.

Source - Home - Cannabis Data - New Frontier Data

Active\passive management – I believe that in the cannabis space being active is vital to the success of the ETF. As I mentioned earlier, this is still an emerging market and ETF portfolio managers must be experts of the space and make adjustments according to changes that occur. You can't be passive in such a dynamic space where regulation can change the whole picture and volatility is so widespread.

Stock Picking – Also within the Canadian\U.S. market, there is very high significance to the stocks that they pick, whether those are stocks of companies that knew how to manage themselves or handled their funds very badly through the years. Another consideration is about the choice of having stocks in the portfolio whose revenues from cannabis are a minority of their total revenues. Tobacco or alcohol companies are not real cannabis plays currently - I believe that in the future those companies could take a large portion of the industry and merge with the current environment, but currently those companies are not in the game, so it's irrelevant! Another reason to be actively managed: to get them in the play when they become relevant. In the meantime some ETFs' performances also depend on an industry that is not related to the cannabis one at all.

Liquidity – It is important to note that in some ETFs the liquidity is really bad and the spread between the buyer and seller can be quite big, therefore if you choose to invest in such an ETF, you might lose some money when you buy or sell the ETF. So there is an advantage for ETFs with more liquid.

Dividend – Some cannabis ETFs distribute a dividend which is nice. But I don’t think a dividend value investor will go to a cannabis ETF because of the dividend. The share price is so volatile which makes the dividend distribution insignificant compared to the fluctuation of the stock price.

And now for the ranking!

Now for the winners from lowest rank to the top:

#5 MJ

Source - https://www.etf.com/MJ

Primary U.S. MSOs or Canadian LPs invested – No MSOs are listed in the portfolio, 41% of the portfolio consists of Canadian LPs.

Active\passive management – Passive management, quarterly rebalanced.

Stock Picking – From a high level when looking at the distribution between U.S. and Canada, you might think that this is good distribution.

Source - https://www.etf.com/MJ

When looking at the holdings you realize that a quarter of the holdings of the entire ETF are in Tobacco stocks. You can see the list below of tobacco stocks in the portfolio:

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR

Imperial Brands PLC OTCQX:IMBBF) OTCQX:IMBBY)

Universal Corp (NYSE: UVV

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) 2.44%

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE: TPB

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM

Swedish Match AB OTCPK:SWMAF) OTCPK:SWMAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc. OTCPK:JAPAF) OTCPK:JAPAY)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEMKT: XXII

Source - https://www.etf.com/MJ (as of Dec. 10 2020)

So, that’s about 50% of the entire U.S. holdings and 25% of the entire MJ holdings, you might say that it adds stability to the portfolio, but do you want to invest in the tobacco industry's potential growth or the cannabis industry's?

In addition to that, I think the rest of the portfolio for the Canadian LPs is not good enough, many stocks there have a very bad reputation and a past full of mistakes.

Liquidity – Liquidity is great, no issue there.

Dividend – Distribute dividend yield of 2.14%.

Verdict – MJ is the most popular cannabis ETF out there, no doubt about that, but does it represent the sector and its potential given its portfolio?

An additional ETF that is ranked the same as MJ is: POTX.

#4 HMUS

Source - Horizons ETFs - HMUS

Primary U.S. MSOs or Canadian LPs invested - U.S. MSOs

Active\passive management – Passive.

Stock Picking - I really like their current stock picking, but the ETF is not actively managed. It is intended to replicate the performance of the US Marijuana companies index.

Liquidity - Very low, average daily volume of only thousands of shares.

Dividend – No dividend.

Verdict – Great portfolio, but not actively managed which might make it an issue in the long run. Liquidity is very low which is a disadvantage as well. This one trades on the NEO EXCHANGE in Canada only.

#3 CNBS

Source - https://www.etf.com/CNBS

Primary U.S. MSOs or Canadian LPs invested - They do not invest in MSOs.

Active\passive management – Active.

Stock Picking – Their stock picking is limited due to the fact that they do not invest in MSOs. Other than that, I like what they picked from the Canadian side and the fact that they do invest in at least 80% of companies whose majority of their revenue is cannabis based.

Liquidity – Good.

Dividend - Distribute dividend yield of 0.4%.

Verdict – I want to refer you to a page on the fund's website where they explain about the benefit of the ETF, or according to them: "it's all about the PLANT"

Source -Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF

I see a nice way to market the ETF and I do like what's written under the "PANT" letters, but what's under the "L" one is actually a constraint. A constraint that prevents the ETF from investing in the non-federal legalized cannabis companies, or if you wish - the MSOs, and they try to mark it as an advantage. Well, if you ask me, until they lose that constraint and are able to invest also in the MSOs they will be "PANT"ing heavily - chasing after the ones that do invest in the MSOs. That’s where the big potential is and that's where you want to be. Don’t fall into that nice marketing of investing only on what's legal, that’s just nonsense.

Additional ETFs that are ranked the same as CNBS are: TOKE(actively managed, but invested in non-cannabis areas) and THCX(Canadian oriented, passively managed, but ok stock picking).

#2 YOLO

Source - YOLO | Advisorshares

Primary U.S. MSOs or Canadian LPs invested - U.S. MSOs and Canadian LPs with an advantage given to the U.S. space.

Source -YOLO | Advisorshares

Active\passive management - Active

Stock Picking – Around 23% of the portfolio goes to the top 4 MSOs and the other 28% in the US is distributed between the other US names. I really like the distribution and stock picking in high percentage for names like IIPR, GRWG, OTCQX:AYRWF, OTCQX:TRSSF, etc.The Canadian side stands at about 1/3 of the portfolio. I think the stock picking here is also very good with companies like VFF and APHA at the top of the Canadian holdings.

Liquidity – Good.

Dividend – No dividend.

Verdict – I see this one as one of the best choices you can make, it's unique in that it can also invest in the U.S. MSOs, but also can benefit from worldwide expansion of the cannabis space and it is actively managed which means that they can react to changes happening and act accordingly.

#1 MSOS

Source - MSOS | Advisorshares

Primary U.S. MSOs or Canadian LPs invest - Only MSOs, no Canadian LPs.

Active\passive management – Active.

Stock Picking - I like the stock picking, approximately 42% of the holdings (as of Dec 11, 2020) is with the top and most solid MSOs (OTCPK:CURLF, OTCQX:GTBIF, TCNNF and OTCQX:CRLBF) and on top of that I see nice diversity from sector allocation.

Source - MSOS | Advisorshares

Liquidity – Good.

Dividend – No dividend.

Verdict – This ETF is quite new and started out on September 1st, 2020, but already has gotten really good traction from investors. It is traded on the NYSE even though the majority of its holdings currently trades on the OTC. I like their holdings and I like that it is actively managed, and has its focus on the U.S. industry, I think it best represents the potential of the sector going forward and therefore that is my winner and for me it is the best ETF pick in the sector.

