I've been doing some due diligence into stocks in the healthcare industry as I feel this industry is ripe for change and disruption. US healthcare costs have ballooned in recent years yet at least 25% of that spending is due to general inefficiency. One such company that tackles this inefficiency through the use of data is Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT). In this article, I will analyze this company and why I feel the stock could deliver solid returns in the future.

Business Analysis

Just a brief background on the company, Health Catalyst is a provider of a data analytics platform specifically tailored for the healthcare industry. Healthcare organizations are inundated with data from a wide array of different sources ranging from clinical data and patient records to accounting and scheduling data. These data are typically stored in and operate on disparate software systems that don't "talk" to each other. Health Catalyst provides a way for these healthcare organizations to manage their data and derive analytical insights all within a single platform. The company's offering is essentially a platform that collects and integrates data along with a suite of out-of-the-box data models and visualizations and professional services. Like most data-related companies, Health Catalyst has a recurring revenue model that would scale as the company grows.

Competition is fierce in the healthcare solutions space, as the company faces competition from industry-agnostic analytics companies and electronic health record software companies. The main competitive advantage of the company's data platform is that it is geared and built specifically for the healthcare industry. There are industry-specific vocabulary and rules in the healthcare space that make a more general data platform problematic. For example, specific patient records, patient conditions, co-morbidities, and changes in scientific flow are complexities that don't exist outside of healthcare.

Image: Health Catalyst Approach

Image: Case Process Improvement

To date, the company has generated 1,200 documented, customer-verified, clinical, financial, and operational improvements. The longer a customer is with Health Catalyst, the more they can leverage the data platform to make and find improvements. The company's oldest customers have experienced approximately 25 improvements on average. The company also has had a solid dollar-retention rate of 109%, 107%, and 108% for the years 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively, indicating the strength of its product offering. As of Q3 2020, the company has 130 customers with 65 of these on the data platform. This is the tip of the iceberg when compared to the 1,200 healthcare organizations the company has identified in its TAM. Furthermore, the company can further increase its TAM by expanding internationally and to other business adjacencies.

Banner Health leveraged our solution, including our data platform, and our COVID-19 elective surgery impact analysis application to visualize the impact of canceled surgeries on revenue and develop a data informed recovery plan through integrated clinical, financial and operational data and analytics. This allowed Banner to safely resume more than 3000 cases, resolving 32% of the perioperative services backlog and recapturing millions in revenue. Next, let me highlight a recent improvement at Multicare Health System from their work outside of the realm of COVID-19. Multicare leveraged our solution including our data platform, and leading wisely analytics application to develop a system wide data informed approach and standard improvement methodology to address their hospital length of stay challenges. These improvement efforts resulted in 24 million in documented customer savings, the outcome of a 0.6 day reduction in length of stay system wide across Multicare.

Q3 Earnings Transcript - Samples of customer improvements made with HCAT solution

The main key risk I see with this company is that there are a lot of providers of industry-agnostic data analytics and that a general data solution may be "good enough" for healthcare organizations' clients. These industry-agnostic data analytics firm can also grow to such a large size that they can create their own healthcare tailored offering. These scenarios would negate the need for a niche offering. This is the same risk faced by niche software provider Zuora (ZUO) which I discussed here. I believe that this risk is minimal though, given the complex nature of healthcare data.

Earnings Analysis and Valuation

The company has had a solid Q3 2020, with both revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceeding midpoint guidance. Q3 2020 revenue grew 20% from $39.4 million in 2019 to $47.2 million. This growth was driven primarily by technology revenue which grew by 32%. There was a slowdown in growth in the company's professional services revenue, which only grew by 5%. No doubt this slowdown in growth was driven by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has made consulting work more difficult to implement. I fully expect professional services revenue to ramp up once the coronavirus crisis is behind us. Healthcare organizations' finances were a little stretched during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the lack of elective procedures. The fact that the company was able to grow revenue at this time is a testament to the efficiency gains possible with its data solution. The company has beaten Wall Street expectations for the last 6 quarters, implying that analysts are overlooking the company and that the stock price may have room to run.

Source: Seeking Alpha Health Catalyst Earnings

I am pleased by the company's results overall; especially encouraging is seeing growth in technology revenues, which is the segment with recurring revenues, showing that the company is well on its way to achieving scale. In the nine-month YTD 2020, total revenues grew by 21.8% from $111.4 million to $135.7 million, reflecting a pretty solid year. The company has guided Q4 2020 revenue to be higher than Q3 at a range of $50.5 million to $53.5 million. Historically, the company has grown revenues at a Rev CAGR of 36.9%, which is pretty good for a technology firm. I fully expect revenues to grow faster once digital adoption in the healthcare industry accelerates.

Author's Calculations using Seeking Alpha data

Like most technology firms in the process of scaling up their business, Health Catalyst is cash flow-negative, with a nine-month YTD 2020 CFO loss of -$22 million. This could be a potential issue as the sales cycle for healthcare organizations can be pretty long. The company has a decent liquidity position though, with cash of $275.1 million, implying a run rate of around 10 years. The company has $166.2 million in debt.

The company has guided for full-year 2020 revenues between $186.1 million and $189.1 million. Using the midpoint of this guidance and the current market cap of about $1.69 billion implies a P/S ratio of roughly 9.4x revenue. This valuation is cheap for a high growth technology stock like Health Catalyst. I have the rated company as a buy.

