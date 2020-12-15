While the current c. 7x EV/EBITDA seems cheap relative to historical levels, the material near-term risks mean the valuation discount is unlikely to narrow.

The rising Alagoas provisions, the uncertainty around the Pemex contract, and the Cenegas contract cancellation are key overhangs, with the latter likely to have a material near-term financial impact.

The Braskem (BAK) story has become increasingly challenged following the recent gas transportation contract cancellation by Cenagas. The fact that this comes on the heels of an ongoing ethane contract renegotiation with Pemex also highlights overhang on the Mexican operations, which has been its most profitable segment thus far. Admittedly, some of the risks are discounted in the c. 7x EV/EBITDA multiple, but considering the range of additional headwinds as well (for instance, the rising Alagoas provisions) and the implications for the deleveraging timeline, I am skeptical that the valuation discount will narrow anytime soon, keeping me on the sidelines.

Another R$3 Billion in Expenses at Alagoas

Braskem's recent Investor Day event did not start off on a positive note - the company published a material fact announcement beforehand, disclosing additional expenses related to the geological issues in Alagoas (exclusively related to the closure of salt extraction activities in Maceió). The company estimates an additional R$3 billion in spending over the next four years, bringing the total amount provisioned to c. R$10.5 billion based on the company's estimates. Considering the limited visibility, however, there is every chance the provisions could rise further in upcoming quarters.

R$ 'bn Q4 '20e Alagoas Liability, Q3 '20 7.9 New Provision 3.0 Disbursement -0.4 Alagoas Liability, Q4 '20e 10.5

Source: Company Data

'Transform for Value' Promise Outweighs Divestment Pause

Perhaps disappointingly, Braskem backtracked on earlier plans to divest non-core assets as part of its deleveraging plan. The rationale does make sense, however, as management highlighted that not only has the profitability outlook materially improved but also that the value of its BRL-based assets would translate into a lower USD inflow due to the BRL devaluation (the USD/BRL is up c. 26% YTD).

Nonetheless, updates on the company's efficiency program ("Transform for Value") are positive, with the latest targets calling for an additional c. R$300 million of annual EBITDA, most of which will likely come from enhancing the top-line. Additional gains will also come from inventory management through the use of artificial intelligence and digitalization.

Source: Braskem Investor Day Presentation Slides

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, Braskem expects an important recovery in Brazilian (+3.4% Y/Y), Mexican (+0.9% Y/Y), and US (+6.2% Y/Y) demand, which should support flattish spreads for polyethylene and better margins for polypropylene, along with PVC. The positive outlook reaffirms my belief that the FQ3 strength should continue into FQ4, which could turn even stronger than in the previous quarter due to a favorable demand backdrop and strong spreads.

Source: Braskem FQ3 '20 Presentation Slides

Improving Ethane Supply in Mexico

Meanwhile, uncertainties remain in Mexico - although Braskem did reiterate that it continues to receive ethane from Pemex, both parties remain locked in negotiations to find a structural solution related to ethane supply. Encouragingly, however, the first step of the fast-track import project is already up and running, with the company expecting the second phase to kickstart soon. This is certainly a step in the right direction but remains below requirements considering it only fulfills c. 30% of its total ethane demand.

Source: Braskem Investor Day Presentation Slides

Nonetheless, Braskem is also looking to implement the second phase of its "Fast Track" process, which is slated to increase its import capacity by an additional 25kbpd by fiscal 2021 or c. 40% of its requirements. Additionally, the company is also actively looking into potential longer-term solutions, which could entail the buildout of an import terminal. If it decides to go ahead with the solution, the required investment of c. $200 million could weigh on its current deleveraging targets, although different avenues, for instance, partnerships, could minimize the outlay.

Mexico Remains the Key Overhang

My key concern remains Mexico, with the recent unilateral termination of a gas transportation contract by Cenagas (a state-owned gas transportation company) to the Braskem Idesa plant especially bearish news. The cancellation means the plant's operations (1.05mtpa of polyethylene and ethylene capacity) will be interrupted while Braskem Idesa takes legal action. I also think it is worth noting that the Cenegas announcement is entirely separate from the ethane contract renegotiation with Pemex (another key Mexico risk), as the press release contains no mention of gas supply from Pemex.

Source: Braskem Investor Day Presentation Slides

The financial implication from the Cenagas cancellation could prove significant in the near-term, with FQ4 '20 and FQ1 '21 performance likely to underwhelm as a result. Not only does Mexico contribute c. 26% of fiscal 2019 EBITDA and c. 23% of TTM EBITDA for Braskem, it also is the most profitable segment, generating c. 48% EBITDA margins in FQ3 '20. Furthermore, a prolonged shutdown of the Mexican operations could weigh on Braskem's deleveraging efforts (target group-wide leverage is currently for 3.5x by fiscal 2021).

FQ3 '19 FQ4 '19 FQ1 '20 FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 Net Debt 30,983 33,682 42,993 47,043 47,903 Net Debt/EBITDA 5.3 6.1 7.9 8.5 6.2

Source: Company Data

Final Take

Overall, Braskem is making the right moves internally, but the main overhang remains the external risks at hand, especially in Mexico. With the Mexico downside case increasingly looking like the base case, I think any turnaround measures could take time to be implemented could hinder the company's ability to hit its near-term targets. Despite the discounted valuation at a c. 7x EV/EBITDA multiple, the range of headwinds on the horizon keeps me on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

