The single-family property asset class is a relative newcomer to the REIT space and is a fast-growing one. In this article, I’m focused on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), which has demonstrated impressive growth since its IPO in 2013. The shares have also been rather resilient this year, posting a 15% return since the start of the year. I evaluate whether if AMH is an attractive buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

A Look Into American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is a leading internally-managed REIT that is focused on owning and acquiring single-family homes. As of September 30, 2020, AMH owns 53,229 single family homes that are geographically diversified across 35 markets in 22 states in the Southeast, Midwest, South, and Western regions of the U.S. In 2019, AMH generated $1.17B in total revenue.

AMH continues to do well in the current environment, with revenue increasing by 4.2% YoY, from $298M in Q3’19, to $311M in Q3’20. It also grew its Core FFO/share by 3.6% YoY, from $0.28 to $0.29 in the latest quarter. Core NOI growth on same-home properties also grew by 4.0% YoY, and the portfolio is seeing record demand, with 96.9% occupancy, and a 5.9% rental growth rate on new leases, which compares favorably to the 1.2% rate of inflation over the past 12 months.

I see the positive momentum carrying into the current quarter, Q4’20. This is supported by continued occupancy gains in October, which, as seen below, improved to an impressive 97.2%. Plus, as another sign of continued strong demand, the blended increase on new rents (on renewals and re-leases) improved 130 basis points, from 3.6% in October 2019, to 4.9% in October of this year.

I also see AMH as benefiting from the current environment of the “flight to suburbs”, driven by the higher COVID infection rates in densely populated urban areas. This is supported by 1.3% YoY population growth that AMH has seen in its markets, which, as seen below, compares favorably to many of its single- and multi-family peers. Plus, AMH’s markets have seen less job losses compared to its peers, with a 5.3% decline in jobs, compared to the high single-digit job losses for well-established multi-family peers, such as Essex Property Trust (ESS) and AvalonBay Communities (AVB), who have a strong presence in coastal markets.

Looking forward, I see a long runway for growth. That’s because the vast majority of single-family homes are owned by households and mom-and-pop type investors, with institutional investors such as AMH owning less than 2% of this property sector. AMH is now a leading developer of new communities of single-family homes for rent, and was active on both acquisitions of existing homes and development of new homes during Q3. This includes 664 total homes added, of which 156 homes were added to its new construction joint ventures. Management remains optimistic on its full year 2020 acquisition pipeline, as noted below during the last conference call:

Now that we have all 3 of our growth channels reopened for full year 2020, we expect to invest between $700 million and $800 million of on-balance sheet capital into our consolidated growth programs. At the midpoint of our expectations, this consists of 1,150 AMH Development homes for $300 million, 950 homes acquired for our traditional and national builder program channels for $250 million and $200 million invested into our land and development pipeline. On our overall development program, including deliveries to our development joint ventures, we are on track to deliver a total of 1,500 to 1,600 newly-constructed AMH Development homes, which represents the high end of our previous expected range.”

This is supported by AMH’s strong balance sheet, with a net debt-to-EBITDAre of 4.2x (6.3x including preferred shares), and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.2x. Plus, AMH has a BBB- and equivalent investment grade ratings from S&P and Moody’s.

Risks to Consider

As with all REITs, AMH is subject to interest rate risk. An increase in interest rates could dampen the company’s growth prospects. I don’t see this as being a near-term risk, as the Federal Reserve recently signaled its intent to keep the benchmark short-term interest rate at zero through at least 2023, and possibly longer. However, this is something worth monitoring for investors, as interest rates may tick back up in the long-term.

Another risk to consider is that an improvement in the pandemic numbers through vaccinations could shift the tide of renters back to urban centers. This could reverse the strong occupancy gains that AMH has seen over the past year.

Investor Takeaway

AMH has been rather resilient in the current economic environment, with strong occupancy gains and rental rate increases. Its properties are well-located in markets that have seen fewer job losses than those of its competitors. Plus, AMH has a long runway for growth, given the low institutional ownership of the single family property sector.

While I’m optimistic on the company’s long-term prospects, I find the shares to be rather expensive, at the current price of $29.97, with a forward P/FFO of 26.1. This is considering the average annual FFO/share growth rate of around ~6% between 2021 and 2023, which I do not believe is sufficient to warrant such a high valuation.

By comparison, AMH is materially more expensive than its peer, Invitation Homes (INVH), which currently trades at a forward P/FFO of 23.0. As such, I rate the shares as a Hold and would recommend waiting for a better entry point.

