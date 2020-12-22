The Future Is Now: My Less-Than-Outrageous 2021 REIT Forecast

My Top 10 predictions are largely based on the vaccine providing a clearer timeline for REITs to recover.

We all know we’re still living and investing amid a crisis.

I was recently reading Saxo Bank’s “10 Outrageous Predictions for 2021.” As stated in the title, it’s a little tongue-in-cheek, detailing a series of “unlikely but underappreciated events which, if they were to occur, could send shockwaves across financial markets.”

Consider the following as carefully (or un-carefully) as you choose…

A successful COVID-19 vaccine kills companies: The vaccine we’ve all been waiting for unwittingly creates a swarm of zombies. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN Germany bails out France: It’s Germany to the rescue as France’s banking system stands on the brink of collapse. Blockchain tech kills fake news: Verizon (NYSE: VZ (NYSE: TWTR (NASDAQ: FB China’s new digital currency inspires tectonic shift in capital flows: China opens up its capital account, giving foreign investors full access for the first time. Revolutionary fusion design catapults humanity into energy abundance: The investment winds favouring (their spelling, not mine) “traditional” green energy are about to stop blowing. Universal basic income decimates big cities: Commercial real estate is crushed as workers say “bye-bye” to big-city life. Disruption dividend creates Citizens Technology Fund: Social and economic anxieties are consigned to the past as new fund alleviates inequality. Sun shines on silver, which sizzles on solar panel demand: Solar panel demand sees silver’s price skyrocket to $50/oz. Next-generation tech supercharges frontier and emerging markets: Investors flock to new frontiers as new-age tech spurs productivity boom.

So, you tell me… Which do you find most likely?

A Warning Against Getting Too Cocky

It should be fairly obvious that the predictions above don’t actually constitute Saxo’s official market forecast for 2021. Instead, they represent a warning against the potential misallocation of risk.

Investors have far too great a tendency to assign teeny tiny chances to certain events materializing. Yet, as we’ve seen this year, the almost unthinkable can and does happen from time to time.

We don’t ever want to fall to fear and panic, selling all our stocks based on day-to-day rumors and events, then cowering in a corner the rest of our days. But we also don’t ever want to be caught unawares and abjectly unprepared.

As a former real estate developer turned real estate investment trust analyst, I’m trained to analyze risk. In fact, in the words of Howard Marks, “recognizing risk is an absolute prerequisite for controlling it.”

My predictions for the new year won’t be anywhere as bold or “outrageous” as those provided by Saxo. That I promise. But, to quote Marks again, I do consider risk assessment one of the “most essential elements of the investing process.”

That’s especially true in these continuing COVID times.

We all know we’re still living and investing amid a crisis. And, as Saxo says, “Inevitably, the outcomes that prove the most disruptive (and therefore outrageous) are those that are a surprise to consensus.”

The bank’s chief investment officer, Steen Jakobsen, added:

“For the 2021 batch of Outrageous Predictions, the COVID-19 pandemic and the painful U.S. election cycle have brought what might have seemed a distant future a quantum leap closer, accelerating nearly every underlying social and technological super-trend. Simply put, the traumas of 2020 mean that, in 2021, the future is now.”

To some degree, isn’t it always?

Quite the Projections

I say “to some degree” because there always are aspects of what we’re going through that we can control. And there always are aspects that we can’t.

For example, I was very much about getting back into the markets early-on with quality picks. However, I can’t take responsibility for the intense “positive” action that’s happened since the intense negative action in February and March.

That was out of my control.

Recognizing that as well, Jakobsen writes:

“We’ve seen the fastest bear market and recovery in history, as well as central bank balance sheets and fiscal deficits exploding at an unprecedented pace. So our not-so-outrageous prediction is that 2021 will bring the beginning of a reality check to the idea that ‘extend and pretend’ can stretch to infinity and beyond, even as markets have been pricing in that very expectation.”

At the same time, he predicts such things as:

Universal basic income

A “structural shift in the labor market” combined with a bigger economic pie

A breaking down of or restriction against monopolies

“One key enabler of that future,” he continues:

“… is a rise in energy available per capita, with almost no negative impact on our natural resources and with sufficient extra output available to power the high-end technology systems like advanced AI (artificial intelligence) and quantum computing. This would bring us close to ending cancer, preventing the fall-out from future pandemic risks and dealing with fake news through super-charged blockchain technology.”

Could he be right – for better or worse? You might like the sound of everything above. Or you might think it sounds like the worst idea ever.

Either way, I do have to agree with this statement of his: That the pandemic has “accelerated all major super-trends.” I’ve been saying that for months now, as my regular readers well know.

That’s why I state in my own “2021 REIT Forecast” – published exclusively for my iREIT on Alpha community – that:

“… I will essentially be doubling down on defense, recognizing that quality earnings (are) the primary driver. And, of course, the margin of safety principle (is) buy cheap.” To quote Howard Marks one more time: “Great investing requires both generating returns and controlling risk. And recognizing risk is an absolute prerequisite for controlling it.”

So let’s determine to do precisely that while preparing appropriately for the next 12 months.

My First Prediction for 2021

Looking back at my 2020 forecast, I have to say that it was fairly spot on. For one thing, I recommended being underweight in malls and lodging, calling both subsectors “long in the teeth.”

And, as we all know now (and as I write in my 2021 forecast), “these two sectors were the hardest hit… I’m glad we steered clear from these beaten-down categories.”

Here’s a little more where that came from:

“Conversely, we recommended overweighting data centers, cell towers, industrial, net lease, and manufactured housing – another defensive move that has provided us with strong performance over the last few quarters. “Our oldest and most diversified portfolio, appropriately named the Durable Income Portfolio, proved to be a highly defensive strategy amid such turbulent times. Since August 2013, the portfolio has generated annualized returns of 20.5% and 10.9% so far in 2020 (as of) Dec. 13… “To be clear, we are overweight data centers, towers, industrial, and net lease. These four property sectors represent around 40% of the portfolio.”

And “while we do have modest exposure to malls (1.8% exposure) and office (9.5% exposure), we used the COVID-19 pullback to dollar-cost-average our positions.”

How about 2021? I’ll go down the list of predictions – minus my recommendations – starting with:

1. More department stores will close, and 2021 will be a record year for retail bankruptcies. Theater chains will file bankruptcy.

My team and I can’t help but see movie theaters remaining a major roadblock for their net-lease landlords. Therefore, the more a REIT owns, the more it’s going to inevitably struggle.

Some theaters did pay September rent on the expectation of releasing new movies. But they then skipped October under smashed cinema dreams as studios instead delayed their offerings.

And their big picture has hardly improved since.

The Next Nine New Year Expectations

My other Top 10 predictions are largely based on the vaccine providing a clearer timeline for REITs to recover. This includes for theaters and fitness assets.

But, again, some of that is probably going to be too little too late. Keep that in mind when considering the probability of:

2. Net lease mergers and acquisitions activity ramping up, specifically for companies with higher exposure to 1) investment-grade tenants and 2) essential industries. We like Realty Income (O) and W.P. Carey (WPC).

3. Cannabis becoming the hottest sector for the year. We like Innovative Industrial (IIPR), a high flyer for sure.

4. Industrial holders seeing another round of outsized growth. Did you see the latest Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) news?

5. Student housing returning to normal, with strategic initiatives driving growth. We like American Campus (ACC), although we consider shares soundly valued right now.

6. Storage REITs benefiting, in their turn, from improving fundamentals. We like Extra Space (EXR) because of its technological differentiation.

7. Renters returning to urban/coastal markets in the second half of the year. We like Essex Property (ESS), recognizing it will take a few quarters.

8. Medical office buildings seeing steady, stable demand and growth – though their corresponding private-market cap rates do remain rich at this point. We like Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) and Physicians Realty (DOC).

9. Pressure on leasing volumes, occupancy levels, market rents, and concessions persisting in the office sector, probably into 2022 considering their stereotypically slow cycles.

10. More secular growth for data center REITs, with IT outsourcing, IP traffic growth, and cloud adoption driving further demand. We like Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR.PK) and CyrusOne (CONE), as well as the outlier, Iron Mountain (IRM).

My team and I offer much more on how we plan to play those perceived trends in the actual “2021 REIT Forecast” report on iREIT. But you now officially have the gist of what we’re seeing.

One more caution to keep in mind:

“It’s hard to believe that 2020 is coming to an end in a year that brought so much uncertainty… it’s impossible to describe the implications of the pandemic in the years to come.”

But rest assured we’re going to start seeing them make themselves known soon.

