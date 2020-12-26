Introduction

Three months have gone by since the previous edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio so it’s about time for a closer look at the portfolio and update it with a few recent transactions while also removing the options from the portfolio past their expiry date.

In the previous edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio, Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF) (OTC:MBSRY) was added back to the portfolio. Unfortunately (or, rather, fortunately) we sold the stock again in December after parent company Orange (ORAN) made a run to acquire all outstanding shares of Orange Belgium it didn’t already own. Apparently Orange shared our thesis Orange Belgium was undervalued, but unfortunately our profits are minimal as we hadn’t established a full position yet. You can re-read our previous Nest Egg Portfolio about Orange Belgium here.

In this edition, we’re looking back at Red Electrica (OTC:RDEIF) (OTCPK:RDEIY), the Spanish power transmission operator. Back in 2017, the company promised an increasing dividend, and although it has indeed continued to pay dividends, the share price hasn’t moved. Time for a check-up.

Red Electrica de Espana: time for an update

Red Electrica has a very liquid listing on the Madrid Stock Exchange, where it’s trading with REE as its ticker symbol. With an average daily volume exceeding 1.4 million shares, the Spanish listing offers superior liquidity.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In its 9M 2020 announcement, Red Electrica provided a nice overview of how the renewable energy sector in Spain gained a lot of importance this year. About 61% of Spanish electricity production is now emission free, and Red Electrica will continue to invest in assets that simplify the transmission of "green" energy throughout Spain.

Source: company presentation

Although the demand for electricity fell by about 6.6% in Spain, Red Electrica was able to keep the impact on its revenue limited as the revenue fell by just 0.8% thanks to the acquisition and integration of Hispasat and the foreign investees. Additionally, certain operating expenses decreased as well (although the personnel expenses increased by almost 13%) and this resulted in a gross operating profit of 1.16B EUR, almost unchanged compared to the first nine months of 2019. The net operating profit did decrease by more than 4%, but that was predominantly due to higher depreciation expenses (and these will be filtered out in the cash flow statement, which I will discuss later).

Source: financial statements

The higher depreciation expenses are actually the only reason why Red Electrica reported a lower pre-tax income and net income and we shouldn’t be too annoyed by the 33.5M EUR pre-profit decrease ad the 37M EUR higher depreciation expenses are the main culprit.

The EPS in the first nine months of the year came in at roughly 94 cents per share.

Looking at the cash flow statements, I was initially surprised by the very high capex number, but this included a cash investment to acquire a 50% stake in the Brazilian transmission company Argo for 374M EUR, so I will need to adjust the capex numbers a bit to figure out the "normalized" cash flow.

The reported operating cash flow was 860M EUR, but this includes a 92M EUR investment in the working capital position. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was 953M EUR which is slightly lower than the 972M EUR in 9M 2019.

Source: financial statements

You also notice the capex more than doubled, from 379M EUR to 768M EUR. As mentioned, the 768M EUR includes a 374M EUR investment in the Brazilian transmission company, and on an adjusted basis, the capex was just over 394M EUR, which means the adjusted free cash flow in the first nine months of the year was approximately 558M EUR. That’s indeed slightly less than the 567M EUR paid in dividends, but keep in mind the dividend payments include the interim dividend in January 2020 as well as the final dividend paid in the summer. So the free cash flow result in the first nine months of the year almost covers the dividend for the entire year.

Investment thesis

Red Electrica appears to remain a solid dividend payer. The company recently announced it will pay an interim dividend of 0.2727 EUR per share on Jan. 7 and that’s the same interim dividend as in the past two years. No decision has been made yet on the final dividend (which Red Electrica calls the supplementary dividend).

Of course we still need to take additional elements into consideration and cannot just multiply the 9M 2020 free cash flow by a factor of 1.33 to end up with the full-year free cash flow. There always will be capex fluctuations while the incoming dividends from investees also will fluctuate a bit. That’s why I’m looking forward to seeing the company’s full annual report for 2020 and the guidance for 2021, but for now, Red Electrica definitely remains in the Nest Egg Portfolio and I could even add to the position on weakness. That being said, I will have to be mindful of the new 2020-2025 regulations which call for a reduction of the remuneration and I hope the foreign activities of Red Electrica will soften the impact of the new regulations. So far in 2020, it looks like Red Electrica is doing a good job to mitigate the impact of the changed regulations.

New orders and incoming dividends

I reported on two trades in the Nest Egg Portfolio on the Blog. In November, I sold 10 shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTC:MTUAF) (OTCPK:MTUAY) for a net cash inflow of 1885 EUR. I also mentioned I was selling the position in Orange Belgium at 21.95 EUR (for a net cash inflow of 2,185 EUR after taking a 10 EUR transaction fee into consideration). I originally had a five-year investment horizon in mind when I bought MTU Aero Engines, but considering how quickly the company’s share price recovered, I preferred to cash in already. Perhaps premature, but there’s nothing wrong with adding some cash to the portfolio.

The put option on Total (TOT) in November expired out of the money as the put had a strike price of just 27.50 EUR, and we were able to collect the 0.96 EUR in option premium. And thanks to the Pfizer (PFE) vaccine news in November, we experienced a market on steroids in the final few weeks of the year. The put options on Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), ArcelorMittal (MT), Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) and MTU Aero Engines expired out of the money. The put option on Orange Belgium with a strike price of 14 EUR expiring in March remains in the portfolio but will obviously expire worthless (unless the sale to Orange falls back (always possible) and Orange Belgium’s share price falls below 14 EUR/share which I think is quite unlikely.

On Thursday, I wrote four put options for a total premium income of approximately 257 EUR. You can re-read the exact orders and option premiums in this blog post (and please keep an eye on the blog for interim orders as I can’t publish a new article for every portfolio update!).

Dividends

Acerinox (OTC:ANIOF) paid a 0.50 EUR dividend which was split up in a 0.40 EUR dividend (subject to a 19% dividend withholding tax) while an additional 10 cents was paid as a reimbursement of the issue premium and seems to have ended up tax-free in my account.

Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) paid its quarterly dividend of 0.0675 EUR per share, and as usual, we elected to take the dividend in stock. The stock dividend was priced at 2.4125 EUR, and for every 35.741 dividend rights, the portfolio was able to receive one new share of Atrium European Real Estate. As this is an offshore based entity, there was no withholding tax. The portfolio had 1268 shares, so we are entitled to 35 new shares and the remaining 17.065 dividend rights were converted into 1 EUR of cash (1.16 EUR, rounded down to 1.00 EUR). I'm looking forward to seeing the Q4 performance of Atrium European Real Estate as the REIT’s share price has barely moved, even after the vaccine news.

Euronav (EURN) paid a quarterly dividend of $0.09. After taking the exchange rate and the 30% Belgian dividend tax into account, the net incoming dividend was just 5 EUR. Shell also paid a dividend in December, and as the portfolio owns the B-shares there’s no withholding tax due (I’m not 100% certain if the recent re-incorporation of Shell in the UK now also means the A-shares are subject to the 0% UK dividend tax rate, so I’m just sticking with the B-shares for now).

Source: table compiled by author based on dividend payment schedules

The Portfolio

The portfolio is based on the closing prices of Thursday, Dec. 24.

The portfolio increased in value by more than 20% since the previous update with a special thanks to the pharmaceutical companies whose vaccine news increased the optimism on the markets and especially the real estate companies benefited from renewed optimism for 2021 and beyond.

Interesting news from Europe

I’ll be keeping an eye on the commercial REITs as some of them haven’t participated in the recent momentum. That being said, I do remain cautious as Europe is dealing with a sizeable second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the vaccine is being rolled out. I expect 2021 to still be a bumpy road for (commercial) real estate in Europe, but I remain bullish on companies with a strong balance sheet in the longer future and perhaps I will highlight some ideas in the next edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio.

Conclusion

It’s taking a while, but the Nest Egg Portfolio is almost out of the red numbers. The negative performance the past few years was caused by the investments in real estate as the REIT investments are singlehandedly causing the losses (with Wereldhave as biggest disappointment). I expect 2021 to be the year of normalizing dividend incomes and I also expect stronger than expected dividend payments from REITs as most have suspended dividends in 2020 but will have to make some sort of dividend payment to maintain their qualification as a REIT.

The cash position has reached healthy levels again and this helps to maintain our flexibility while the cash is obviously also used as collateral for the written put options.

2020 was a rollercoaster year. I wouldn’t mind 2021 to be slightly more boring.