The company has weathered the pandemic storm thus far but at the same time faces a class action suit by investors in its IPO in 2019.

This niche player in the gaming equipment space survives in a sector of giants. It looks very cheap here - but comes with warning labels.

“I found that I not only tolerated risks, but I loved it….”

William Simon, US Secretary of the Treasury (1974-1977)

At various times in my long gaming career I have been a customer, a consultant and an analyst in the slot machine business. As a gaming executive beginning in the 1980s I checked out casino floors which still, in dead zones, had a row of the old “narrow body” Mills-Jennings slots. Those antiques dated back to Las Vegas movie scenes I remember as a kid with handles that cranked like old Model T Fords when pulled. As technology exploded, they were swept away by the new “wide body” models manufactured by leaders like the old Ballys, the Aristocrats out of Australia, the Universals out of Japan. All had new bells and whistles to enhance playability. And then came the breakaway video pokers and blackjack machines by upstart International Game Technology(IGT). Their stock quickly became a Wall Street darling because of the speed with which they became popular and spread over casino floors globally.

I cite this background to put context into the rationale I brought to an SA article on PlayAGS (AGS) I published on May 14,2019. That day the stock was trading at $20.19. My thesis then was this: In a world of giants, this was one little engine that could, a company that established at nice niche leasing revenue sharing slots in tribal casinos with highly playable equipment, among other reasons.

Now a year and a half later, the stock is trading today at $6.50, a huge miss on my part but one with a traceable history of unknown headwinds at the time of my call. No excuses here, it is what it is. Since then I have followed the gaming machine sub-sector and taken another look at PlayAGS (AGS) post its battering by two powerful headwinds. One it shared with the entire industry in the devastating impact of the pandemic since last February. Last March 30 the stock tanked to $1.44 a share joining the mass drowning of the entire gaming sector: Casinos and gaming equipment/ systems.

Its 52-week range ran $0.70-$12.31.

Today it’s inching recovery has brought its market cap up to $232m. And it enjoys—if that verb isn’t misconstrued as a pom pom wave--a strong buy, buy or hold call by seven analysts. There are no sell signals out there despite some continuing headwinds that flash a caution light.

The Class Action Suit

On March 20,2019, the company put out a secondary offering of stock at $25.50. The prospectus pushed its competitive strengths, growth trajectories and replacement of its old equipment in its revenue sharing installed base of ~15,000 machines mostly in tribal casinos in the US and over 600 machines in Mexico. The company’s business is leased slots mostly in Nevada, and going forward, big hopes for a breakthrough in Oklahoma tribal properties.

Then on Aug. 7, 2019, its 2Q19 results were released reporting a loss per share of $0.21 vs. expected earnings of $0.14. The loss included an impairment of goodwill of $3.5m and an impairment of tangible assets of $1.3m. Revenues and EBITDA projections were also disappointing. Thusly, the company lowered its full-year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Management attributed the weak results to underperformance at three Oklahoma properties and recurring problems with its placement of 800 additional machines that past year.

On this bearish news, the stock took a $8.99 beating or 52% on Aug. 8, well below the offering price of the March IPO.

This news triggered a mass of class action lawsuits announced by law firms which promptly blitzed the media on the hunt for shareholders who had bought the IPO. The assertions were the usual suspects: Alleged misleading prospects, over-hyped predictions, performance projections nowhere near actual performance achieved. The complaint essentially turns on accusations of deliberate disguising misleading data or withholding of information that would have more realistically valued the stock or even loomed so bearish as to question the IPO at all.

So what we have is the classic confrontation of all class action litigation. They are similar to an election. The OUTs view with alarm, the INs point with pride at the exact same set of numbers or policies. Now we well understand that the class action bar is by nature predatory and parasitical. It seeks out vulnerable companies to pillage over various alleged misdeeds inflicted on this set of victims or that one. This is not to deny that there clearly are instances where corporate wrong-doing is so egregious so as to justify the need for a forum for victims.

But on balance, cases where law firms pounce on corporations for the kind of perceived misdeeds like that of those attributed to the PlayAGS offering, we have a classic case of having fly on the wall proof of deliberate cover ups by management to force a fat settlement. Overall, the class action bar aims at settlement, not trials. Over 70% of all class action suits are settled according to the American Bar Association. Less than 2% go to court. And there's a good reason for that.

Misdeeds such as deliberately misguiding stockholders in prospectuses carefully vetted by lawyers are very hard to prove by testimony alone, or even in many cases, paper trails uncovered during discovery. What's aimed for is a large enough universe of victims to justify a settlement number that still leaves a nifty return for the lawyers. However, PlayAGS is just not a big, fat dumb and happy corporation. It's a small, but interesting player in its space. It's not sitting on a mammoth asset base to be tapped. So even assuming the class action firms can wangle a settlement, it is hardly likely to put a financial torch to the business as a whole.

What's important here is that the class action suits do hang as something of a sword of Damocles over the ongoing trade of the stock. This is not to say that management can’t win the day by a negotiation stance backed up by provable facts that no cover up was in fact pursued. So that would bring the ultimate settlement into the nuisance money stage that would in effect yield relative chump change to the investors but still have a nice payday for the lawyers. What else is new?

This is not the forum of course to argue the case. What's key here is the protective shield of the usual forward-looking statements boilerplate corporations publish at the top of all earnings reports and earnings call transcripts. Investors rarely read them but they are enlightening. They are products of long years of precise legal engineering that produce as close to a bullet-proof shield against class action suits based on things like promises made in IPOs. The average class action suit in the US takes anywhere between 6 and 9 months to settle, but some can linger for many years.

What commands our attention here is this: No matter what the merit or lack of it in this class action, the business of PlayAGS has gone on, whistling past the graveyard of the pandemic with a similar happy tune: Guys we’re on the road back.

Onward and upward? Maybe

Above: AGS was on something on a roll pre-pandemic: Source AGS Archives

Highlights of AGS 3Q20 results

All their customer casinos have reopened as of September 20. Note: The second pandemic wave is now spiking causing possible more lockdowns. But happily, just months ahead, the mass vaccinations of millions will be in full throttle. As that slowly builds toward herd immunity levels, casinos will throw open their doors to ever larger percentages of patrons—keeping some protocols in place for extra safety. The psychological effect Mr. Market will respond to will auger well for stocks like AGS.

The net loss of $11.1m declined from $42.6m in 2Q20. That without question is a positive showing management controlling costs and a slow return of customer flows.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $27m compared with a loss of $12 in 2Q20.

Positive cash flow from operations and FCF going forward is a realistic expectation.

Recurring revenue base produced better results with over 14,500 US slots active at the end of the quarter.

New hardware introduced starting to gain toe holds with 150 of the company’s Orion Curve Cabinets and over 50 Orion Starwall Seats installed as of September 30. Note: I have checked these units. They are very player friendly.

(Below: Their slots I have worked, first hand are player friendly and competitive with those of the majors in the space. Source: AGS archives)

$113m on available liquidity as of Sep tember 30 th. The company fully repaid a $30m revolver in October of 2020.

A trending recovery ramp appears to be in hand.

Now comes the dice roll

The company continues to forecast growing losses next year which could be a combination of internal weaknesses in product, marketing or market conditions. Revenue estimates have been downgraded. Analysts are looking for 2021 sales to be in the $228-$229m range, about flat to the last 12 months. In comparison with peers they will underperform the industry. The consensus price targets of analysts still guiding buy range around $5.64. The per share loss is profiled to decline nicely narrowing by 38% to a tolerable, early post pandemic $1.07 per share. So we have the IF’s here for high risk investors:

IF AGS can ramp during the post-pandemic recovery cycle which we see beginning to be meaningful by 2Q21, the stock at its forecasted range will have gained some momentum. We think revenue could move beyond forecasted levels by analysts by perhaps 8%.

IF AGS can expand its recently gained small footprint in State of Washington tribal casinos and increase its installed base before the end of the year, it will be bullish for the stock. Geographic expansion into new gaming markets however small, always moves gaming stocks.

If during the calendar 2021 year the company can either win, or probably settle, the class action suit at a tolerable number It will be a clear win win for AGS investors.

The takeaway

I have seen it over 30 years, through good times and bad, through technological breakthroughs and disappointments for slot manufacturers. Most recently, I have talked with industry colleagues about the acceptance thus far of slot machine product with video game bells and whistles, specifically designed to entice millennials. Thus far, the best that can be said is that the jury is out. Overall, pre-pandemic, these attempts to curb the attrition of younger demos from slot machines is at best, a shrug. The explosion of sports betting clearly has the edge on tapping millennial gaming budgets.

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers top class biggest producers number 14 companies. Of these giants like:

Scientific Games (SGMS), International Gaming Technology (IGT), Aristocrat (ALL:AX), Konami (T9766), etc. dominate the largest chunk of the global installed base of over 1 million machines. That a small producer like AGS is able to hold a business model based on continuing steady penetration of the tribal casino market says something about the player attributes of its equipment. So the bet is this: A small, but viable business model assaulted by big time headwinds which have battered the stock down to a very interesting $6.50 a share. But as I noted, it had dropped as low as ~$1.44 during the worst part of the early pandemic run. The outlook at best here is for a flat year ahead. This is not a stock for anyone but skilled shot takers who love playing the long odds and can manage a buy through interim periods of spikes and declines.

It is a stock, like any dice roll that has within it the luck of the roll. You need to be comfortable with shooting snake eyes and crapping out, or making a prop bet on 11 with a 15 to one odds payout. At its current trade going into what is generally believed to be at least the beginning of the endgame of the pandemic, AGS is a cliffhanger with a pair of strong hands on the cliff that could easily vault it back to safe grounds and pour out a nice fat gain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.