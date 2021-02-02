MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is the world's largest boating dealer specializing in premium brands and luxury yachts. This is a market segment that was particularly strong in 2020 with industry sales surging to a 13-year high as consumers gravitated toward outdoor recreation options during the pandemic. Indeed, MarineMax just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by strong growth and record earnings.

Even as shares of HZO are up over 100% in the last year, we remain bullish on the stock which still offers attractive value supported by continued operating momentum and solid fundamentals. MarineMax is likely to benefit from the ongoing demand tailwinds with its services business driving margins and earnings higher.

(Seeking Alpha)

HZO Earnings Recap

MarineMax reported its fiscal 2021 Q1 earnings on Jan. 28 with GAAP EPS of $1.04, which beat expectations by $0.47. Net income in the quarter at $23.6 million was up 159% from $9.1 million in the period last year. Revenue of $412 million also was above the consensus and represented a 35% year over year increase. Same-store sales based on its worldwide network of over 100 locations climbed 20% y/y highlighting the operating momentum. The top-line growth supported a 370 basis point increase to the gross margin reaching 30%, up from 26.3% in Q1 fiscal 2020.

(Source: Company IR)

This was a record quarter for the company, continuing the trend going back to the early part of last summer when the demand for boats really took off. As mentioned, The National Marine Manufacturers Association "NMMA" industry group recently reported retail unit sales of powerboats climbed 12% in 2020 to 310,000 units, the highest level since 2008.

By this measure, MarineMax with fiscal 2020 sales up 22% y/y outperformed the broader industry implying they captured market share. Highlights over the past year include acquisitions of Northrop & Johnson and 'SkipperBud, specialty yacht, and boating brokerages expanding the company's reach into new geographic regions.

(Source: Company IR)

One of the key themes here is that the strong momentum in new boat sales, which represents approximately 70% of total revenue, has an incremental impact on the rest of the business driving the higher-margin services. There's an expectation that new boaters coming into the "lifestyle" will support the demand for related services like maintenance, repair, parts, and accessories sales down the line as a continued growth opportunity. These categories also represent value-added and high-margin segments which are positive for the earnings outlook. Management commented on these trends during the conference call:

In the quarter, we had meaningful growth across essentially all brands, category and geographic regions. The marine industry continues to experience a significant acceleration in new customers. This new foundational layer of customers to the boating lifestyle is comprised of a combination of new first time buyers, and people that decided to get back into boating, which should help support future growth as they migrate to larger or different types of products in the coming years.

MarineMax ended the quarter with $121 million in cash and equivalents against $216 million in total short- and long-term financial debt. Considering the $89 million in net income generated over the trailing twelve months, we view the strong balance sheet position as a strength in the company's investment profile supported by strong underlying cash flows.

Management Outlook And Consensus Expectations

One of the highlights of this earnings release was a revision higher to management's full-year 2021 guidance previously issued back in October. MarineMax expects 2021 EPS between $4.00 and $4.20, up from previous guidance in the range of $3.70 to $3.90. At the midpoint, the new EPS target represents an increase of 22% from $3.37 for fiscal year 2020.

The expectation is that industry unit sales growth in the low to mid-single digits against strong comparables from last year. MarineMax thinks it can continue to outperform the industry with same-store sales in the "high single digits" with earnings climbing from elevated margins.

According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for MarineMax revenue to reach $1.9 billion for fiscal 2021, up 25% year over year. Again, this considers the strong momentum from the just reported Q1. The 2021 EPS forecast of $4.21 is at the upper range of management guidance. Looking ahead, growth is expected to moderate toward the low single digits by fiscal 2022 as the industry trends stabilize.

(Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We're impressed by MarineMax's financial results this past quarter and in 2020. Our take is that the story here goes beyond simply a one-off or transitory "pandemic boost." While the company clearly benefited from an exceptionally strong sales environment last year with consumers shifting their spending towards boating from other recreational options limited during the pandemic, we expect growth tailwinds to continue long term.

New boaters that may have started last year now represent a larger customer base that can support future growth across all the company's segments and services. Boats purchased in 2020 will eventually require maintenance and repairs which will support MarineMax operations as a high-margin business. There's also the demand for boat storage and marina slip docking which faces logistical challenges of industry capacity constraints likely to drive pricing higher which is also positive for earnings. In many ways, the environment of 2020 has resulted in the rejuvenation of the industry supporting MarineMax as the industry leader well-positioned to consolidate its market share.

In terms of valuation, the metrics we're looking at suggest HZO is undervalued and relatively cheap compared to its own historical trading range. A current forward P/E of 9.9x is below the stock's five-year average closer to 12x. The forward EV to revenue multiple of just 0.5x also is below the five-year average of 0.6x. HZO appears are very attractive at the current level considering the pace for 22% earnings growth this year while the record margin levels are expected to remain elevated.

Data by YCharts

We sense that the market is hesitant to assign a higher valuation premium based on an underlying skepticism that the trends from 2020 are only temporary and will not be maintained. One concern is that there could be a surge in recently purchased boats entering the used-boat market that could pressure industry prices. We are generally more optimistic and see MarineMax as well-positioned to maintain its operating and financial momentum regardless of how the boating industry evolves over the next few years.

One particularly interesting area is the yacht brands. Anecdotally, the strong financial market environment with higher asset prices globally drives wealth among that segment of potential customers supporting demand in the premium category which we expect to remain strong. We believe MarineMax deserves a valuation premium given its exposure to this "luxury" category. Generally stronger economic growth going forward should also support the business environment.

It's also worth mentioning that the company's mobile app platform known as "Boatyard" connects marinas and boat owners to services providers represents a digital transformation for the company and new growth opportunity. The point here is that the underlying business can support structurally higher margins and command a higher growth premium compared to the legacy business five or 10 years ago.

The Big Picture

MarineMax is a high-quality company with solid fundamentals benefiting from ongoing growth tailwinds. Even with the strong share price performance over the past year, we highlight HZO is now down about 15% from its recent high when it approached $50.00 per share. We believe this pullback offers a new buying opportunity at an attractive valuation.

(Source: Finviz.com)

We rate shares of HZO as a buy with a price target of $50.00 representing a 12x multiple on management EPS guidance for fiscal 2022, matching the five-year valuation average for the stock. To the upside, we expect growth and earnings momentum to continue driving shares higher over the next year with positive sentiment towards the boating category.

The main risk beyond a deterioration to the global macro environment would be disappointing weaker than expected quarterly results going forward. Shares of the stock could come under pressure if the long-term earnings outlook needs to be revised lower. It will be important for MarineMax to maintain elevated margins and unit-level sales growth. Monitoring points include industry data to gauge the demand for boats in the market with special attention to the premium category.