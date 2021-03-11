Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Susquehanna Financial Group Tenth Annual Technology Conference March 11, 2021 10:20 AM ET

Mehdi Hosseini - Sr. Equity Research Analyst, ‎Susquehanna International Group

Ann Nicholson - VP, IR

Doug Harshbarger - Division VP & Director, Automotive Futures

Mehdi Hosseini

Thank you, Matthew and I want to welcome to our fireside chat and with the team from Corning, we have Doug Harshbarger and Ann Nicholson and the format of the fireside chat is that the Corning team will make a introductory statement and then Doug and I will go through a set of questions and topics as part of our chat by the fireside and if we have time towards the end, we'll open it up to any questions from the floor. If you feel more comfortable emailing me your question, please send me your questions to mehdi.hosseini@sig.com.

So with that, I want to thank the Corning team for taking the time out of your busy schedule. I'm very excited opportunities I think display has becoming very interesting. We were fortunate to have a display sector within our technology conference and I think it's great to dig into opportunity specific in auto application.

So with that, I'll pass the mic to you guys for your introductory statement and then we'll open it up to the fireside chat.

Ann Nicholson

Thanks Mehdi. Just letting the audience know, this is Ann Nicholson at Investor relations and I am really happy that we got Doug Harshbarger here with us today. He is Division Vice President of Automotive Futures and he is going to spend a few minutes just telling us what he's been up to and what exciting things are happening. Thanks Doug.

Doug Harshbarger

Thanks Ann, thanks Mehdi. Actually I wish we were in front of a fireplace right now. It's still kind of cold up here and snow on the ground in Corning, New York, but I'm still happy to be here and may we can do the fireside thing in person sometime in the future.

Maybe what I'll start with just some opening remarks that my role at Corning -- one of my roles Corning is how to assess major industry trends that are evolving and how they might affect us particularly in auto. Recently, we focused on what a lot of people refer to as the case trends, which include connectivity, autonomy, shared mobility and electrification and every year around this time, we roll out our updated view and interpretation of the impact.

My purpose here today is to share some of our observations on how we see these trends affecting us, but I'll kick things off first with a little overview of our progress in auto. We've previously provided a framework of our auto opportunity in three categories; emissions, auto glass solutions and other technical glass opportunities. Together we think these things let us address an opportunity of about $100 a car. The first category around emissions is built on our basic catalytic converter substrate business that historically delivers about $15 of content on an ice or a hybrid vehicle.

An extension of this is our new gas particulate filter business, which is driven by new particulate pollution regulations in Europe and China primarily. This technology increases our content opportunity by about $30 to at least 3X what it is today. Demand for our GPS has grown quickly and our marketing product we continue to win the majority of platforms awarded to date, which has enabled us to have year-over-year sales growth in spite of lower auto sales due to COVID. So we're actually a little bit ahead of schedule and the content opportunity continues to grow as we expect our GPS to migrate further as other regions begin focusing on improving air quality.

In auto glass solutions, the second area, our advantage technologies are enabling a very rapid shift towards in-vehicle displays primarily those that are interactive, integrated and shaped. We see this category opening up another about $25 a car. Today in AGS we're collaborating with industry leaders across the automotive echo system including some of the companies that you've talked with Mehdi like to the Optronics, but also Visteon, LG Electronics, BOE and many others and we work with many of them focused on our patented 3D ColdForm technology. This is a technology that enables lower cost shaped auto interior displays.

We support this from our large-scale facility in Hefei, China, which is now fully operational and serving our growing demand. We continue to be strong adoption of the technology by OEMs. One recent proof point came at Virtual CEF this year where Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen was revealed. So this is a multifunctional display that spans from one door side to the other door side of the car about five feet wide and has many new features and is covered by Gorilla Glass, which helps enable it for this automotive application.

So the last area of opportunity we talked about which is the other technical glasses we think is at least around $30 a car and these are the areas that are most aligned with what's evolving in the case trends. So I am going to talk about those as I also transition to talk a little bit about what we're seeing on the various trends and I'll begin with connectivity. So this is by far the most advanced of the trends we're tracking. We see network connectivity for data to and from the car increasing rapidly. It's evident in what's happening in the car platforms themselves where from 2019 cars with built-in modems moved from about a third of those sold annually to about half of those sold annually.

More interestingly though is the very first cars with built-in 5G modems hit the market in 2020. So we see this trend supporting several content opportunities for Corning technical last four displays, which I talked about already but also high-bandwidth systems which can use optical fiber and of course outside of the car itself, the densification and what we like to call glassification of the mobile network to support 5G. Same thing is true for edge data centers, which also will be used to support the connected vehicle.

On autonomy, this is an area that's still attracting huge R&D investment and is very dynamic. Advanced driver assistance systems like what's referred to SAE Level II are now approaching 50% of the market. Like connectivity they were about a third last in 2019 and about half in 2020. There also limited self driving systems like Tesla's which are in the market but a very small share and also full self driving vehicles like [indiscernible] which are in small trials and limited geographies in various places around the world.

What we observe as the level of autonomy or capability moves from the simpler systems to the more complex ones the need for additional sensors, additional computing, additional connectivity and greater in vehicle bandwidth also grows. This supports additional content opportunities that I already talked about in the connectivity section, but also for technical glass in sensors like lidars and cameras. The third trend we often talk about is shared mobility and in 2020 it was a real obstacle for that industry in general but that really doesn't change things too much for Corning. We've always believed that this was going to be a relatively small fraction of total vehicles mile traveled well into the future and therefore it's not an area of focus for us at least at this time.

The last one and the one we always get a lot of questions about is electrification. So we've been involved in clean transportation since the 1970s when the Clean Air Act kicked off to our CET business. Today it's hard to miss the increasing activity in vehicle electrification that's driven by even tighter global emissions regulations. In fact in 2020, battery electric vehicles increased from about 2% to about 3% of the market while hybrids moved from about 6% to about 13% of the market.

So we see the evolution to a greater share of vehicles being electrified, but we also see the overall growth in the automotive market and so though these two things combined cause the amount of ice or internal combustion engine vehicles and hybrid vehicles to remain about the same total volume over the decade and if you consider the fact that these tighter and tighter emissions, regulations and the hybridization of vehicles which also require better emission systems together, we believe that we'll see more content per car and our opportunity and omissions will actually grow to about twice of what it has been historically. So in summary, we think the evolution of auto technology is a tailwind for Corning. We're excited about all the opportunities we see developing and believe they will play out in a positive way for decades.

So with that as background I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Q - Mehdi Hosseini

Great Doug, This is very informative and thanks for making it very objectively like in a sense where you are breaking the opportunities into three buckets. If I just go to the first bucket, how should I think about the hybrid opportunities in the hybrid car and kind of it isn’t that somewhat against the electric vehicle that is capturing the third bucket and how can as a consult it because if opportunities in electrification electric vehicle were to happen, would that be incremental to hybrid or is there a chance that it would -- actually hybrid would be less of a contribution? Am I clear?

Doug Harshbarger

I think so. So let me start by how we kind of think of the competitive landscape between fully internal combustion engine vehicles, hybrid vehicles and fully electric vehicles. So the thing that's driving all of those right now are regulations which require lower emissions and there are a lot of different ways you can get to lower emissions. You can have internal combustion engines that are more efficient, you can have hybrids, which avoid the internal combustion engine that large amount of emissions that it makes. So you have fully electric vehicles, which have no tailpipe emissions.

We think each of those have a role to play as time goes on. In the near-term, it's very clear though that the additional expense of batteries and some limitations that they have like around range and charging infrastructure will keep the BEV fraction of the market fairly small for a while to come and that's also why so many automakers have filled their new product pipelines with hybrid vehicles because they solved some of the problem, but they also are offering fewer of the compromises you have to make with EVs.

We do think over the long-term, battery cost can come down and EVs will become more compelling and there will be many, many models available. So people can find one that they like, but in the relatively near term and by that I mean the decade, we see hybrids remaining a really significant and important part of the mix and we also believe that these vehicles have tougher admissions requirements or put more strain on the emissions system. So they do offer an opportunity for additional Corning content. That's all happening at the same time as the articulate emissions regulations are playing out as well and those regulations absolutely require more content. That's why our GPS business is growing so rapidly right now.

So like I said, I think we're well-positioned, we understand what's happening in the market forces going to play out over a decade. No one knows for sure exactly what will happen but we make assumptions that are optimistic for EVs and we still see a great opportunity for Corning over the next 10 years.

Mehdi Hosseini

I actually like your approach because you're not assuming that one type of the car or other will fit everyone and maybe in Northern California where I'm based, a lot of people drive Tesla or electric vehicles, but there are other parts of the country where a hybrid model would be more applicable. So in that context, I like the fact that how your diverse, you're not just dependent on one growth driver or one type of the car, would that be fair to say?

Doug Harshbarger

It is actually and may be coming back around to moving off the emissions topic for a little bit and moving into some of the other technologies that we have, one interesting and little bit of a surprising outcome is that the ability to introduce new content on your car take for instance our interior display cover business from auto glass solutions, it's much easier to introduce new content like that when you design a new platform from the ground up. So when you take a clean sheet of what the interior is going to look like and you built some really new cool and interesting functionality, which is what happened with the Mercedes-Benz MBUX platform.

When you do that, you will -- what we've seen is a much higher likelihood to be using these large displays with more form, more function, more capability, more size and ultimately more glass and so as we see all of the announcements into all of these new EV platforms that automakers are making, it's basically accelerating the new model availability, which allows there to be an acceleration of things like the display applications that we're serving through AGS and so you can't say that electrification is causing more displays inside the car but what can say is accelerating the adoption because of the cool features they already have and there's more opportunity for new models. Does that make sense?

Mehdi Hosseini

Absolutely yes and then in that context and just taking what you just said and extending that I'm looking at the second bucket interior center stack a couple of follow-ups; are you assuming that the underlying display technology would need to change in other words, it we would need to have kind of a OLED display to make it more flexible or is that based on existing technology or does it even make a difference to you to generate $25 of revenue opportunity?

Doug Harshbarger

I think it doesn't matter that much to us. Obviously our technology works with either display technology and there are several -- many examples out there in the market using traditional display technology and there are even some out there using OLED technology right now. The one thing that OLED does that is pretty cool is that it can be made flexible and I think we've talked before about our technology we call 3D ColdForm. So that's kind of the first -- that maybe the first level of value in having a flexible cover glass because what we do there is we take a flat piece of glass, we do all of the work to turn it into a part that's used for covers, which includes exchanging it and decorating it and adding the technical services to it and making it into the shape that you need.

We do that all with a flat piece of glass which is inherently a lower cost approach to doing that work and then we ship to the display maker the tier 1 or tier 2 who we're working with a flat piece of glass. So even that's easier to do than the alternative if you want a 3D shape which is to hot form the glass permanently into that shape and so then they build it into their model into their module using our 3D ColdForm technology and so the nice and interesting thing about OLEDs is that the display itself can be made flexible. So you could conceivably put a curved display behind a curved cover glass and get a really unique and interesting shape and we feel certain that the designers who are pushing the boundaries of auto interiors to make a more interactive and more immersive will be doing that going forward. So we think there's some synergy with OLEDs but it's certainly a great opportunity for us with traditional displays.

Mehdi Hosseini

Sure and how much of the $25 opportunity is driven by Gorilla content?

Doug Harshbarger

I think the right way to think about that is we entered the market with our auto glass solutions with something called an auto great glass, which is based on Gorilla glass technology and so our baseline products are all using Gorilla glass technology, but if you're actually talking about maybe a question Ann would take which is if you look at the -- how we break down our Gorilla glass business, the one that we talk publicly, I'll let her answer how we fit that into the auto opportunity.

Ann Nicholson

But I think Mehdi, the $25 that Doug mentioned is our…

Doug Harshbarger

Is our auto opportunity, it has nothing to do with the consumer electronics part.

Mehdi Hosseini

Okay. That's great. That's incremental and maybe as a follow-up and just to keep Ann involved, would you eventually break Gorilla or would you -- should we assume that the interior center opportunity would be added to the auto segment of your revenue breakdown?

Ann Nicholson

So in terms of where you would see the sales is going to be in other segment.

Mehdi Hosseini

Okay. Until it's significant enough.

Ann Nicholson

Yes.

Mehdi Hosseini

Okay. And then thank you and then Doug let's move on to the third bucket which is really exciting because it's a true conversion, essentially a car becomes or interior of the car becomes a big iPad and all the conductivities and antennas that you can embed will provide or would enable the interior of the car to become a big iPad. Am I thinking about this the right way?

Doug Harshbarger

I got to say we're super excited about the opportunity that comes with these trends like connectivity and autonomy and it's not unreasonable to think about the interior of a car offering a lot of the same things to passengers that our mobile phones and other things do to us as walk around, but they will require all of this technical content to enable that and so that means things like high-bandwidth networks inside the car and 5G connectivity to and from the car and technical glass for sensors and technical glass for displays like we talked about already.

All those things come along with the -- what we sometimes refer to as the digitalization of the car and so it's a really cool opportunity and your analogy with the big iPad isn’t way off from the way we're thinking about it.

Mehdi Hosseini

Sure thank you and then I have some kind of a technical follow-up, is optical bonding a key technical obstacle that you need to overcome because there is this convergence then the question is what enables the convergence and is optical bonding the key technology or methodology to do this?

Doug Harshbarger

Yeah I think maybe the first comment is it's very true that the automotive used case is different than the consumer electronics used case. So you have temperature extremes and humidity extremes and exposure to sunlight and all of the different things that make the physical part of building new technologies into a car more challenging than some other markets. The good news here though is the technologies for optical bonding are fairly well-known. We and others in the industry have been working with them for many, many years and we work very closely with our tier 1 and tier 2 counterparts to make sure that we both agree that say the formulations of the adhesives or the mechanism for doing the optical bonding will work for the application.

And so we don't see this as a barrier to adoption but it's something you have to be careful about and you might imagine with the technology like our 3D ColdForm where we shipped something flat and then we work with our tier 1 or tier 2 customer to turn it into the 3D shape it becomes even more important. So that's why we pay particular attention to that. We make sure that we do a technology transfer of the right formulas for the adhesives and the right processes to use them. So it ends up with something being really reliable. So it's something you got to pay attention to, but like I said we don’t see it as a barrier.

Mehdi Hosseini

Sure got it and then is there any future in these bucket of future innovation that would help reviews power consumption and I said it because this bucket is targeting like electric vehicle, there is a lot of activity on the battery side, but is there anything that you can do? Is there anything this bucket that helps reduce the power consumption that could have an ripple effect on the battery?

Doug Harshbarger

I think the way -- so I think the way I think about it at least is that if you look at two different industries maybe three that are contributing to the car, all of them are constantly working on reducing power consumption of what they do. So to start with displays, display makers are constantly trying to make their sets thinner and consume less power. Take telecommunications, people working with datacenters always trying to make them use less power and so automotive industry is the same way. I worked for quite a while on glasses for cars that were intended to reduce weight which also thereby reduce the power consumption. So I think the natural trend for all of these industries is to constantly work to reduce power and we do contribute some technologies that help make that happen.

I don't think that displays inside the car are a large fraction of the power consumption even in an EV and so while these are important things to do, I don't think the power consumption of the display is a limiting factor right now for bringing new and larger displays into the vehicle, but it is something that I think progress will happen and glasses that have lower loss, glasses that allow greater clarity, high brightness, backlights, OLEDs, all of the things that some of our technology help enable will continue the constant march of improvement in the power consumption.

Mehdi Hosseini

Got it okay. And then moving on just thinking broadly actually before I get to the communication over the past is my understanding over the past couple years you've been working with companies that are intermediary. You may be doing R&D directly with Mercedes but there are other intermediary companies that are in the supply chain. How is that coming and is Corning at the point where the supply chain is ready and now we're going from a discovery phase to production phase. Is that the right way to think about this?

Doug Harshbarger

Well first off as far as Corning is concerned, we've built a high-volume factory in Hefei, China that's in large-scale production today and so our end of the this puzzle is not production limited, but you're absolutely right to note that if we think of ourselves at the beginning of this chain, we have to work through tier ones and tier two to get eventually the display into the vehicle. The good news from our side is that many of these companies are already long-term partners of Corning. Display makers and automotive tier ones are companies that we've been dealing with either in our display or our automotive market access platforms for years and we've worked closely with them for quite some time to make the supply chain ready.

So I also don't think the supply chain is a limiting or supply chain technical capability is a limiting factor for adoption of this technology. Does that answer your question?

Mehdi Hosseini

Yes absolutely. Stepping outside of these targeted area now focusing on emerging innovation, we were fortunate to host a fireside chat with VU [ph] a company that has been around for 10-12 years, but now that their publicly traded perhaps they're getting some media attention and they basically -- the ultimate goal is to change a commercial window into display or commercialize a transparent display something that many years ago we would see some illustration display conferences and it was always perceived as futuristic would never materialize.

Now you have actually a company that prototyping and is trying to commercialize. Is there anything that you can share with us? Is there anything that you can add where we are in the evolution of commercialization of transparent displays?

Doug Harshbarger

So I think maybe this is at least initially isn’t an automotive application more like an architectural application. So maybe I'll Ann comment at that first.

Ann Nicholson

Yeah so we still have programs across all of these potential applications around display including architecture. So it's one that we still look as our role to be able to provide a single glass that can help advance in an industry and it kind of falls in the same category of why we talk about our electric glass and the ability to write TFTs and have 4K and 8K displays. It's all about the substrate. So we look to be able to do that in different applications whether it's transparent or smart windows or super large displays. So we do have anything more specifically to talk about today but it is definitely an area that we still are interested in. There is a lot of glass in our texture.

Mehdi Hosseini

So we have reached the time limit and do you mind if I go to the floor to see if there is any question before we wrap it up?

Ann Nicholson

Yeah go ahead.

Doug Harshbarger

Okay. Mehdi can you please see if there is any question.

Mehdi Hosseini

Well Doug and Ann thank you so much for the opportunity. I am generally excited about these emerging growth area and I think basically convergence is taking a different form and shape and now we're seeing convergence in auto and it's going to be very exciting. So I'm glad and thankful, grateful for opportunity you're hosting this call and I wish you a great rest of the day and hopefully we get to see you in person sooner than later and for investors on the call, if there's any follow-up, please feel free to shoot me an email. Thanks everyone and I Matthew, you can close this.

