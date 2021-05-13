Start Your Seeking Alpha Premium Free Trial

The following text is a transcript for our readers who would like to follow along:

Daniel Snyder

What is a good P/E Ratio? Before we answer that, let's recap what a P/E ratio is.

The PE ratio stands for price-to-earnings ratio, which is easily calculated by dividing the current stock price by the earnings-per-share (EPS) of a company. And the P/E ratio is sometimes referred to as the price multiple, or the earnings multiple.

This number is used by fundamental investors to compare a company's relative value to its industry peers, to determine if the company is over or undervalued. However, it can also be used to compare a company against itself.

So what is considered a good P/E ratio? I think it's best if we show you a quick example to help answer that question.

Costco is a popular big store retailer selling discounted price products in bulk, and charges shoppers an annual membership fee in order to do so. Maybe investors want to know if Costco's share price is overvalued right now. Well, the easiest way to check this, is to go to the Costco symbol page on Seeking Alpha. Right next to the price chart we can see the forward looking P/E ratio is currently 36.37.

Well, what does that mean? It translates to an investor willing to pay $36 for $1.00 of the company's earnings at the current share price. But you want to know how it compares to its competitors in the consumer staples sector to know if this number is high or low. Well, Seeking Alpha Premium members have access to the factor grades of a stock, and the factor grades are part of the Seeking Alpha proprietary quant system that analyzes all the metrics of a company, and lets you know through a simple grade if a stock's underlying metrics are strong or risky.

If we click on the value grade to open the underlying metrics, you can see that the P/E ratio for Costco across the board falls within the D grade range. This tells us, as investors, that we should be a bit cautious as Costco stock might be a bit overvalued compared to its peers in the exact same sector. And if you look right next to the grades here, you can see the trailing P/E ratio and forward P/E ratios for both GAAP and non-GAAP accounting principles. To the right of those numbers, you'll see what the average P/E ratio is for Costco's competitors like Walmart, BJ's Warehouse, and Target within the consumer staples sector. Again, this comparison is how we can know if a P/E ratio is high or low for a particular stock. And if you remember at the beginning of this video we mentioned the P/E ratio is sometimes used to compare a company to its own historical range. Well, right here next to the sector information, Seeking Alpha also provides the five year average of the company's historical P/E ratio. In this case, Costco's five year average forward non-GAAP P/E ratio is 25.10. Telling us that Costco's P/E ratio is almost 45% higher than its historical average.

So the bottom line, the P/E ratio tells you how much someone is willing to pay today per dollar of earnings for a particular stock. A high P/E can mean a company share price is overvalued, and a low PE can mean that the share price might be low compared to earnings. However, just because a company has a high P/E ratio does not mean that they can't grow into it. And in contrast, if a company has a low P/E ratio, it doesn't always mean that the company is a bargain. You should always do further analysis on the company on Seeking Alpha. We not only offer the P/E ratio for all of your favorite stocks, but our Premium members get ratings on stocks, helping them analyze if they're still strong stocks to buy.

If you want to try Seeking Alpha Premium for free right now and gain access to the value factor grade, plus other great investor tools, then click the link below this video and enjoy your free 14 day trial right now.

Start Your Seeking Alpha Premium Free Trial