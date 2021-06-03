JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Alliance Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference June 3, 2021 1:30 PM ET

John McDonald

To those of you who don't know, Gordon is Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of JPMorgan Chase until a very recent announcement, Head of the Consumer businesses. Gordon, congratulations on your recently announced pending retirement.

Gordon Smith

Thank you.

John McDonald

Sorry to see you go, but happy for you. And maybe you could give us a little background on what led to your decision. And it sounds like you might be playing a little bit of a role next year at the Company as well and give us the color on that.

Gordon Smith

Yes. So a little bit of -- this -- those -- and John, you follow the Company very closely, we sort of started this journey a couple of years ago from a succession perspective, with Mary Anne's move into the consumer businesses, and Jen, who has been running businesses here into CFO. So this has been in my mind for a while, and my wife and I talked about it over the holidays last year and just really felt that this is the perfect time.

The Company is in great shape. I will be, hopefully, a youthful 63 come August of this year. And it just -- it felt like everything lined up for us. And it's a great opportunity just to say a huge thank you to Jamie. I think next week is my anniversary. I've worked for him for 14 years. And we had just a great friendship. He's been an amazing mentor and a great boss. So I look back at -- and doing conferences like this give us a moment to reflect back over a longer period of time than we might normally.

And I just think the Company and the consumer businesses are just fundamentally different than they were 14 years ago. So I just -- we just feel really good about it. And we're excited to get as great as these jobs are. And I feel like I have one of the best jobs in one of the very best companies in the world. They're all consuming. And so I think we would like to just spend a little bit more time. My wife and I have been married 35 years, doing a little bit more travel and a few other things that get crowded out by busy agenda. So that's a little bit of a story.

John McDonald

Great. Great. And you're leaving the place in good hands with folks that have worked under you for many, many years.

Gordon Smith

They are both really superb leaders, really superb. And they really work well together. So they've had a great partnership that actually predates me even joining the Company. So I think it will be utterly seamless. And actually, I have great confidence that they'll take this group of businesses well past where I've been able to achieve, and I'm excited by that. So they're going to be terrific.

Q - John McDonald

Great. Great. Well, let's get at it then. We can start talking a little bit about the environment to start off as you step back and look at the operating environment for CCB and the bank overall, what do you see as some of the big tailwinds right now? And what are some of the macro challenges?

Gordon Smith

Well, I think from a tailwind perspective, who would have expected us and by us in the industry and the broader economy to exit the pandemic as strongly as we are going to. And I think that the actions which have been taken by our elected officials on both sides of the aisle have been the right ones and have helped soften what could have been a really calamitous macroeconomic event. So as I think about the tailwinds now, it just looks astoundingly strong. We know the deposit balances, savings balances are up. The consumer is in superb shape.

And in fact, we took a look, John, at some customers who had received government stimulus checks. We broke them into quartiles. When we looked at the quartile that had kind of the lowest level of kind of financial flexibility, they have largely used the stimulus dollars for consumption, paying their bills and doing all the things that you would hope that they would be able to do. And then if we look at the other three, significant amounts of that stimulant dollar is still there and ready for consumption and actually has grown because consumer spending has been suppressed.

So I think the consumer sits there today, and we'll talk about credit in a little bit, I'm sure. But the consumer sits there, I think, very, very much ready for the end of the pandemic. People want to travel again, people want to go after concerts and watch sporting events. And so I fully expect that I don't know if it's the next 12, 24 or 36 but I think certainly the next 12 to 24 months, a really strong economy and a really strong recovery.

John McDonald

And in terms of headwinds, I guess, we've got low rates and not a lot of borrowing going on.

Gordon Smith

Yes, yes. But I would also say and we maybe talk a little bit more about this when we turn to credit card. But the core of all the products and the health of the customer all looks extremely strong. And so in order to see borrowing come back, we have to sort of see spending come back, and that's starting to happen. So there are headwinds there that we can look at. Obviously, there's a concern that will inflation really begin to accelerate. Of course, we have to watch that.

But I think net-net, I would look at the tailwinds significantly outlaying the headwinds as we sit here right now. And one of the things we just been concerning to us has been what if one of these variants of COVID really turned out not to be able to be controlled by the vaccines that we have and so on. That has not proven at this stage to be the case. And I think we're seeing -- one of the things I tend to do every public event is try to encourage people to get vaccinated. My wife and I did immediately, we have the ability to do that, and it's clearly, clearly working.

John McDonald

Great. So turning to JPMorgan, one of the things investors have struggled to understand in recent quarters is that the Company has raised its outlook for 2021 expenses a few times already. So can you give us some perspective, Gordon, on how we should think about that? How much might be driven by good business volumes, how much might be driven by your own investment spending decisions and then whether there's just kind of episodic one-off stuff as well?

Gordon Smith

Well, this year, we put more money into the foundation. We had to fund, which is a very good problem to have, a terrific performance in Wealth Management and in the Corporate and Investment Bank. So, all -- those are very good expenses. But the general point is that our expenses have crept up, we have a very disciplined process there, John, to look at kind of where are we going to put money to work. Jamie, Daniel and I am very involved in all of those decisions that get made.

And honestly, I think the exciting thing is -- and as I look forward into these businesses, there are just many great opportunities for us to keep investing to grow these businesses and deliver returns for our shareholders. And that, to me, is an exciting. If we were in a situation where we said, listen, I really can't see anything to invest in, we should either just return this directly to shareholders through buybacks or dividends because we don't know what else to do with it.

I mean we have I think terrific opportunities when we see them. We put them through our investment process to determine if we think we like the return and the risk profile, and we do them. And I think as a personal investor in the Company, I'm excited by the fact that these businesses have a lot more room to grow.

John McDonald

about metrics or expenses, but investors kind of a mid-50s efficiency ratio target. Does that still feel appropriate? Now we've got low rates and other factors there? Or is that something that we should reconsider?

Gordon Smith

Yes. No, so I think it's still appropriate. We need a little help from rates. We could do with a little help from loan growth. But I think net-net, if we look at that 50% to 55% overhead ratio over the medium term, I think that's a perfectly achievable target to achieve. But I don't think any of you would like a scenario where we said, hey, listen, we're making our expense targets. But we're not investing in growth for the future. I think again, if you look over the last many years, and the momentum that the Company has delivered has really been pretty significant.

John McDonald

Great. And maybe you could flesh a little bit of the spending and the opportunities out by talking about CCB. Where would you say CCB is investing and seeing opportunities and where it is on its investment curve?

Gordon Smith

Yes. Well, if I think back kind of how we're spending money and just kind of broadly is 50%, 60% of the investment dollars that we put to work and directly new products, mobile capabilities and so on. Things that our customers will see and feel and be able to experience, another 25% to 30%, which I also don't think of as defensive is modernization, moving the infrastructure to the cloud will help us to make change much more quickly in the future.

We'll drive down our costs over the medium to long term. So I kind of think about that too. And then there's sort of hygiene, which is probably 10%, 15-ish percent, perhaps even a little bit more than that, but plus or minus. And obviously, within all of that, we invest everything that we need to invest in cybersecurity. We read a lot about your ransomware attacks and other things.

So one of the things that Daniel and I will do, we hold regular reviews with the cyber team is, we ask them what else do they need any other resource people -- and whatever they need, they get. So we have invested pretty heavily there. But think about, I think, the sort of 80%, 85% of the investment dollars that we are put into work are directly driving the future of the business.

John McDonald

Yes. So it's the same question for CCB. When you were getting up at Investor Day talking about your goal for your group of businesses getting to a low 50s kind of efficiency ratio, that's still something to aspire to over time in a more normalized rate environment?

Gordon Smith

Yes and achievable is achievable. And it will take a relatively modest movement in rates for us to see that achieve.

John McDonald

Yes. So one of the great things that's been happening in the environment is the inflow of deposits, and you've continued to gain deposit share over the last several years. So with this kind of excess of deposits, how are you managing the long-term value of those against kind of the tax that it imposes on the balance sheet and some of the regulatory requirements against that.

Gordon Smith

Well, separate wholesale from retail deposits. And one of the things I always try to describe whether it's at Investor Day or at conferences like yours is the deposit is an outcome. We have tried to focus on how we acquire the customer, become the customers' primary banking relationship. And then with that will come some level of deposit, whatever that will happen to be, and we've been exceptionally successful with that strategy.

With this strategy, you can't turn around to customers and say, well, how about you just give us some of your savings and the rest we don't want. So, on a retail basis, we won all the deposits that we can get. They're all connected to our customer strategy. And on the wholesale side, Daniel and the team have a very thoughtful strategy to go through client-by-client and understanding where which are truly operating deposits, which are deposits which are just led with pulp at the bank and then how to deal with those.

But right now, we're in a cycle where there is modest economic value for the retail businesses, enormous value in the customer relationship and as I said, the deposit has been an outcome of that.

John McDonald

Yes, and you're looking at the value of those relationships over the cycle, even if it's a depressed value today.

Gordon Smith

Exactly. Exactly.

John McDonald

So how about on the idea of repricing deposits when rate rise -- when rates do rise, Gordon? It seems like the industry will be able to lag repricing. You even lowered the assumptions JPMorgan did in the earnings at risk illustrations, maybe lessons learned from the past cycle. How do you see that playing out?

Gordon Smith

We had -- all the cycles are a little bit different. I mean whenever we try to predict with certainty, and we haven't seen a pandemic in 100 years. And we haven't seen this level of stimulus dollar. We haven't seen consumer demand be effectively stagnant for 15, 16, 17 months. So this is very new.

But if we look back at the prior cycle, we saw rates rise, they rose about 175 basis points. before we had to start to move pricing. That was enormous. Would it be true in the future? Perhaps not precisely, but the -- I think the likelihood is that we will be able to see rates moving and pricing remaining relatively stable for at least some period into the equivalent of that 175 basis points.

But I think conventional wisdom would say you may have to start moving rates much earlier than that. That was not the experience previously and we can and do watch rates by the day. So we can see what's happening across the Company -- across the country. We can see what competitors are doing. And then we can make our own pricing changes very rapidly.

So I would expect to see some movement in rates and some stability in how we're pricing for at least a period of time.

John McDonald

Yes. And I guess part of your thinking is how much liquidity everyone does have and relative to what might be loan demand?

Gordon Smith

Yes. Yes, that's another unknown at this point is how will customers manage their own balance sheet. There's no question that some component of those retail deposits will turn into consumption. The question is how much and how rapidly.

John McDonald

So what's the next frontier for

John McDonald

Chase on Consumer Banking? Some folks look at digital adoption rates for big banks. And it seems like it's slowing. You've converted a lot of your traditional customer base to be online, mobile, digital. Is there a new frontier of digitization that can occur? What are some of your thoughts there?

Gordon Smith

Well, listen, I think this journey in digital and what has been possible since the advent of the iPhone in 2007 has just been driving fundamental change across the economy and for banking. We have made great progress. Actually, when we look at the sort of penetration each year into the core customer base, it's actually still pretty stable. So we haven't really yet seen any significant shrinkage in terms of our ability to penetrate those customers who are not yet mobilely active. Here's another interesting measure is when we look at customers who are digitally active and specifically mobile active.

Over the course of the -- over the course of this year, when we look back against the prior 12 months, we're up about 18% in terms of the number of interactions that the customer is having on the mobile device. And because remember that the cost for us is infinitesimal on a transactional basis. So it all shows that the investments that we're making are really working. So we're continuing to see modest improvement in capturing more customers onto the digital infrastructure. Those who are already on the digital infrastructure are using it with significantly more frequency. So 18% is a pretty big step-up over a 12-month window.

John McDonald

And part of the efficiency journey that you sketched out a few years ago for CCB was digitization and reduction of traditional, whether it was paper or Brink's trucks striving canceled checks around and lots of other elements of old school banking. Is there still room to go on that?

Gordon Smith

Yes. Yes, lots of room. Lots of room still to go. I think Stacey and I was traveling last week and to go out and see some of our people around the country, and I stop by one of the vaults. We saw us interest in journey when you're in our industry to actually go to a vault. And cash usage is down about 20%. Cash usage is down about 20% and you see it as you live life.

I mean

I mean, particularly during the pandemic when people didn't want to be making any type of physical contact and push much more of payments volume to credit and to debit card. So all of those changes, I think, are going to continue to show more efficiency on the expense line and really importantly, a greater connectivity between the customer and JPMorgan Chase.

John McDonald

So Jamie has talked and written a lot about JPMorgan being under attack from various fintech players. Could you flesh out his comments a little bit more? Where are you most worried about encroachment from fintech? Is it in areas like Google partnering up with other banks or Square getting at ILC charter? Maybe just give us some thoughts there.

Gordon Smith

So, one of the things I said in my shareholder letter is that, we have to make sure that our level of innovation stays equal to or greater than the fintechs, so that they don't build scale to match our scale with their level of innovation. So I think there are some fabulous players out there. If you look at what Square has done, it's been really superb. If we look at what Stripe has done. And I think the competition for us just keeps us very, very focused.

So the banking industry, as you know, and everyone who's listening is a hypercompetitive industry. Typically, what we see the fintechs do is they'll enter in a particular slither segment, very narrowly, and then they build a terrific user experience and start to expand from there.

And our job is to make sure that those investments that we put to work continue to drive innovations for our customers.

And so far, I think we've been really successful. But Jeremy's point is such a good one because when you look at the companies that build momentum, they really have managed to accelerate growth. Some of the ones you mentioned, I'd be less worried about than others. But generally, I would say that it's a particularly frenetic time from an innovation perspective in consumer banking.

John McDonald

And is it fair to think of JPMorgan as keeping all options open up. Sometimes you'll choose to compete head-to-head, sometimes you'll partner and you'd even consider acquiring if there was a certain technology or capability that you didn't have?

Gordon Smith

Yes, absolutely. Absolutely, and we've done all of those over time. Obviously, our preference tends to be in those things is to build it ourself or buy it and own it. And then we will partner where we think that, that looks like the right answer for both parties.

John McDonald

So let's shift gears a little bit and talk about credit cards. You mentioned before about card payment rates. And the Company, you've talked about those being really high. Do you have any historical context for how the age they are today versus longer-term trends or history?

Gordon Smith

They are significantly higher than I have seen, significantly higher, but I think very understandable. There is all this liquidity in the system and customers have used it to pay down their debts in multiple different ways. And so really as a business matter, what we try to do there is say, well, how comfortable do we feel with the product franchise that we have. So does it mean that there's something systemic that has changed.

And so I think some important points, John, to make on this is, one, when we look at our retention rates of customers. In the credit card space and across the business on the other businesses, they have never been better. So customers are keeping their products, whether they are fee-free or whether they carry a fee, we have not seen better retention rates. And I think Marianne Lake and her teams have done just a super job of just adjusting the value propositions to meet the needs of customers during the pandemic environment.

So the first thing is that those retention rates look superb. So we feel very good about health of the business. Second thing, I would say, just literally late-breaking news is when we look at year-over-year credit card growth for May. It's up about 17% over the same period in '19, not the same period in '20, obviously, but the same period back in 2019. So that's really encouraging. I would expect over the next quarter or two for us to see a stabilization in the outstandings and potentially start to see modest growth towards the end of the year.

John McDonald

And what drives that view about the stabilization and then growth in the outstanding export? You had the house view there that the payment rates should come down. I guess we're trying to understand what gives you that outlook?

Gordon Smith

Well, in order to get spending in the credit -- in order to get loan development in the credit card business, we've always viewed the need that customers are using the products and that they are spending. So the spending is coming back, hence the 17%. By the way, the 17% is despite the fact that airlines are still down in that range of 25% to 30%, which is a huge improvement from where the airline industry was is coming back very quickly, but you still got that deflated and yet Overall spend is up about 17%. So spending will be the primary driver of us starting to see core loan growth, and as I say, that's what we're starting to see here in -- actually over the course of this year, not just May SP00 Yes.

John McDonald

And could you talk a little bit about what you're doing to stimulate loan growth even amid these high payment rates. And I know Gordon, you love to tell your competitors what you're doing. I'll ask anyway. Is the Company thinking any differently about how it spends card marketing dollars today than in the past?

Gordon Smith

Yes. What we always try to do with marketing dollars, you have to be it was true in the financial crisis. It was true during the pandemic. It is pointless and actually, I think, damaging to the customer relationship to be trying to market customers to take some action when that's not how they are feeling.

And actually, I go the way back to 9/11. And people completely understandably were scared and to start to market aggressively immediately after nine or the financial crisis and so on, is a waste of marketing dollars and b, I think, damage you to the relationship. So we have a whole set of initiatives which are underway now. So our customers will see more marketing, more offers. So you're going to start to see that pick up quickly.

John McDonald

And maybe we could ask you about your?

Gordon Smith

I stand by our competitors, I actually no doubt about that, John.

John McDonald

Right, right, it does feel that way for sure. And how about T&E, you mentioned getting the 17% without the full T&E returning. Some companies pull back from the T&E sector. Chase seemed to make even a bigger commitment across that segment during the pandemic, and including you've bought the cxLoyalty platform, which actually looked like a sizable acquisition. So maybe you could give us a comment about the firm's commitment to T&E and why cxLoyalty is such a helpful addition for you?

Gordon Smith

Yes. If I start just with T&E, I kind of separate between business travel and consumer travel. I think we just have to wait and see how quickly business travel is going to come back. We've all spent 14 or 15 months on Zoom or its equivalent. And so I think there is a level of comfort with that. There'll never be a substitute as Jamie says for a banker in front of a customer. You'll continue to be a business travel. There continue to be a business travel. The question is how much.

Switch to the consumer side of the equation. I don't meet many people who are really looking forward to their next trip. There is this pent-up demand of people wanting to fly to Europe or Asia or wherever they want to go for a vacation, but significant pent-up demand. So our belief is that the travel and entertainment space for the consumer is going to be very robust over the next number of years.

And what cxLoyalty does is give us some really powerful capabilities when linked with our Ultimate Rewards program, which we launched in 2010 and has just been an enormous success for us. And so, it's going to help us bring unique offers to those customers to simplify and more fully integrate ultimate rewards with the travel experience.

So it was a, I think, a very nice acquisition done by Marianne and her team. And as you say, it was done at a time when it looked like travel was something that was no longer fashionable.

John McDonald

And is that an example of something where you said, hey, this would take us years to build what they have and acquisition made sense, not just the price, but what you're getting for -- versus what you have to do organically to get there?

Gordon Smith

Yes, yes. And we look at those things very closely. Like just how much time could we say how could we accelerate time to market if we were to acquire an infrastructure acquire a set of capabilities that we don't have today. We're actually regularly looking at those. Quite a few, by the way, we walk away from. Why? Because when we dig into them, we fully expect that we're going to have to do some level of uplift, particularly for things like cybersecurity, when we're acquiring something from a smaller company, that's fully expected.

But what we occasionally will also find when we get into due diligence is that just it's just not built in such a way from a technology platform perspective that will allow us to be able to scale to our volumes without potentially a fundamental rewrite. In those situations, we'll tend to walk away and put the resources on to building it ourselves. So we try to look at those pretty constantly actually.

John McDonald

Great. Well, the upshot of what we were talking about before with the high payment rates is that your credit quality and those of your peers has just been outstanding. And you're net charge-off outlook in credit card of 2.5% for this year is shockingly impressive to anyone like me who's been looking at card loss rates for years and thought when they were good, they were three or four. So is that again just everyone's got lots of cash has not allowed to revolve? Or is there other fundamental issues that are just making the credit quality so good?

Gordon Smith

Well, I think we came into the pandemic in -- with great strength for the industry and for us specifically. So our loss rates were really superb when we entered the pandemic. And then for the reasons that you've described the kind of liquidity, the level of savings people have had the drop in consumption, which has existed has obviously significantly reduced consumer spending, consumer activity. So loss rates are very low. I would expect that over the next -- at least the next couple of years, that loss rates will remain exceptionally strong, at least the next couple of years.

John McDonald

Which does make the 10% reserves you're carrying against the card book look conservative, if anything, is that saving for any day or just something that just takes time to adjust in the…

Gordon Smith

No, it's not saving for a rainy day. And just as a thank you master, our people don't have any personal benefit from holding reserves or releasing reserves. So people sometimes ask me, is that so that people can be compensated, no, it is not. It doesn't appear in any of the compensation plans there's no effect whatsoever, firstly. Why we held them, these things are very difficult to model. Again, we haven't seen a pandemic in modern times.

But our concern as we kind of overlay what the models will tell us with sort of management judgment has been that what if we saw this bad turn take place in. And if we think about the pandemic having kind of two components, one is how rapidly spreads and then how fatal it can be. And we've seen it spread really quickly, but thankfully, and we should all just pause and give a huge thank you.

Yes, to all the frontline people who have done an astounding job for us over this last 18 months. But also the scientists who have brought a vaccine or vaccines to the market in a time that we've never seen before. Imagine if this had been five, six or seven years that we had to live through this, which historically might have been the case.

So listen, I just think that we're in I think a very, very positive position as it comes to reserves. We were worried about some of those things taking a bad turn. That -- the probability of that is reducing, I think, pretty significantly as we're seeing the vaccines deployed across the world. And at the appropriate time, we'll begin to release those reserves.

John McDonald

Okay. So I want to tick through a few other product types within CCB. In mortgage, you mentioned, I think, it was a few years ago that only a small percentage of the CCB customer base had mortgages with Chase, and that was a significant opportunity for better penetration. Is that still the case? Have you made progress against that?

Gordon Smith

Well, two things. Yes, it's still the case. And no, we haven't made as much progress as we would have liked. So yes, we still see that as a real opportunity. But -- so kind of what has really happened in the mortgage home lending space has been just a very huge business. So obviously, with rates being where they are, refinancing has been really significant volume for us.

And obviously, people have been out buying homes, and we read about the shortages and -- I don't know you, but I received letters from realtors that my house in New Jersey, saying, I've got this person, that person who's looking for a house. So there's just a great deal of demand out there.

So our home lending business had a superb year. It's continuing to do extremely well but was also overwhelmed with volume. So it's still an important -- a really important target for us. And it will be over the next number of years, but we made less progress on it this year than I would like to see but we had an awful lot of great business.

John McDonald

And any other big strategic questions you're pressing with and how Chase approaches the mortgage business and competes with nonbanks?

Gordon Smith

Yes. We've done so much over the course of this last number of years in the mortgage space from dealing with many of the consent orders, which we and others in the industry had to wrestle with, we've replatformed the business onto a more flexible infrastructure, and we've made excellent progress in digitizing it.

So if we go back a year or so, very, very few single-digit percentages of our customers that were applying from mortgage started that journey digitally. We're now well over 70% of customers who start their mortgage with us, and that's rising very quickly. So the digital journey that we are progressing in mortgage is really starting to accelerate for us. And we have a whole set of initiatives that over the next 24 to 36 months. We'll just continue to automate a process which is quite slow and quite expensive generally for the industry.

And I think this is just going to end up as a real positive for customers because they're going to be able to complete the mortgage process much more rapidly than they have been able to historically, and it will drive down costs and so on. So I'm very excited about what's happening in the home lending space.

John McDonald

Great. So we've got a few more minutes left, and there are some questions that have come up in the queue. And a reminder to folks, if you do have questions, you can click on the right-hand side for pigeonhole there and submit them.

Gordon, one thing that's come up is about the U.K. digital bank launch. So I guess why is the right -- why is now the right time for Chase to launch digital bank in the U.K., there does seem to be a fair amount of neo banks competing there already. So what will you bring competitively to that space to a market you know?

Gordon Smith

Yes. This is a market I know quite well. We think there's just a significant opportunity for a bank of our scale to be able to go and have a longer-term point of view and to really deliver on the customer experience. And many of the innovations that have been generated in the U.S. will be very applicable to the U.K. market. I have had a -- I'm not going to mention who with, but I have had a bank account in the U.K. since our 17 years of age. My needs now at almost 63 are quite different than they were when I was 17.

But I would say that the bank that I'm with in no way has recognized any part of my journey either the start, the middle or the end. So I just think there's a fabulous opportunity to build a very customer-centric offering for the U.K. market. And we're excited to see how that goes. We'll be launching later this year. And Sanoke and his team, I think has done a really nice job building some excellent capabilities, and we'll get it into the market and see how it does.

John McDonald

Do you have any baseline brand awareness there that you're going to be building off of? Or are you really starting from scratch, do you think?

Gordon Smith

No, we do. Actually, we do. It's the beauty of JPMorgan Chase, and it's the beauty of our global retail business. As much as Chase is really a U.S. domestic business, and obviously, we have terrific scale in this market. But because of the huge geographic footprint that we have in Wealth Management and Corporate and Investment Bank, it does give us good brand awareness. So there aren't too many people who and JPMorgan Chase.

John McDonald

Next question is about buy now and pay later. Do you view this industry as a threat to your payments or lending business at all? And to what extent are you responding?

Gordon Smith

We're definitely responding. Every day, there are threats and opportunities that come at these businesses. But I think about buying our pay later in sort of three categories. There's -- before the transaction, I'll come back to each of these. There's at the transaction, which we think of typically is binary later and then there's post the transaction.

So let's go back to kind of pre the transaction and if we look at American Express, for many decades, they've been very, very successful with a product called sign and travel. It may have changed its name by now, but I think many people remember a sign and travel. And effectively, what you could do is turn around and say, well, if I fly or if I book a hotel or if I drive a car, automatically want to revolve those transactions because they're typically larger, very successful.

Second area at the point of sale, so firstly, we have a strategy for the first piece. We have a strategy for the second complete strategy for the third day. So the -- at the point of sale is evolving quickly.

We think that that's going to be an opportunity for us. But it's also existed for many, many years. If ever, you've gone into a major department store, there's always been some type of buy now, pay laser capability, less automated, more friction in the customer experience, but it has always existed, and it's being made much better. So that can both be an opportunity and a threat for us if we aren't quick enough to capitalize on it.

And then post the transaction, this is very interesting because post the transaction, we can look at almost any consumer payment, whether it came through on credit card, whether it's in came through on a debit card, whether it came through on a check, whatever it is, where we have access, unique access to that check or payment vehicle for our customer, that we can offer them different opportunities to evolve the transaction.

So I think net-net, when I look at the three, it's a very real opportunity for us, and we're working on each of those as we speak.

John McDonald

And these seem like there would be marginal changes or evolutions you need to make to your existing products to compete effectively.

Gordon Smith

Yes, yes, I think so.

John McDonald

So, the next question is on wealth management. You recently consolidated new wealth management operations under a single head. And clearly, Chase is not nearly as well known in wealth management as it is in deposits, banking, cards. So what is the Company's aspiration in U.S. Wealth Management?

Gordon Smith

Yes. Well, we -- it's a huge opportunity for us. And if we think about where we are relative to the scale in the other consumer businesses, it's much more modest in wealth management. We do really well in the ultra-high net worth space where we typically have kind of 4% market share. But if we think of that sort of mass affluent, affluent space, our share is less than half that, so just a huge opportunity to grow, and again with our existing customers and with prospective customers. So it's an area that Jamie really asked us to start focusing on more aggressively, and we're already seeing actually some pretty good momentum, so a terrific area for growth for us.

John McDonald

And I think people asked about you guys here. Is it product offerings? Is it technology? Is it just branding or people associate you in this space? Is it all three of those, would you say or…

Gordon Smith

I worry less about the branding. I don't think it's branding people expect to see financial services products from us, of course. And interestingly I think about the retail bank is a super foundation stone upon which to then build wealth management products. So you own -- where you can own that primary relationship, the operating account for customers, if you like, it's a natural step to be able to add wealth management, particularly on top of our retail banking relationship.

But then in terms of product, we have a bunch of work to do that's well underway. So we have you invest for self-directed which is growing well, but we can do much more with that. We can do much more with that. So we have a set of plans there to invest heavily. We're going to invest heavily in the retirement stage.

So I'll try and take personal advantage of that as I move into retirement mode. And then I think the last piece I would say that we are behind on and we are catching up quickly is in the whole space of kind of personal financial planning and how customer, particularly from a mobile perspective, can be building their own plan and evolving that plan as their needs change.

So when they got kids who want to put through college and they've got that done, and now they want to worry about retirement and digitizing all of that capability. So a number of different areas and the team, I think, have laid out a really nice product road map that I think will help us to compete really successfully in that space.

John McDonald

That's helpful.

John McDonald

Two final questions from the cards here. First, do you view JPMorgan's card franchise as more travel sensitive than some of the money center peers clearly not versus Amex, but versus some of the other peers? Are you more T&E trial sensitive?

Gordon Smith

Well, we have probably pretty heavy share in the travel and entertainment sector, but our business is sufficiently large with 22% market share in the U.S. that we tend to have a pretty meaningful share in each of the segments. So our business has work through the pandemic where travel was devastated, actually pretty successfully.

And I think I go back to the fact that Marianne and the team, were able to adjust the value propositions in the T&E products to be able to meet the needs of customers who are not traveling. So, if we just have left it static and said we're making no changes, we would have felt the pain of that.

So the answer to your question is really yes, but. And the yes but being that we have been able to evolve those value propositions while keeping the core of travel and entertainment. And you'll see more of the things that we're doing in T&E because we do believe really strongly in it over the course of the next number of days and weeks and months, a lot new stuff coming.

John McDonald

Great. Great. Okay. Last question. Just a quick comment on auto. To what extent have you participated in what's been a very strong auto market? And is this the time to be aggressive in auto or careful in auto?

Gordon Smith

Auto has been superb, and we have certainly participated strongly and gained some share. Unfortunately, right this very moment, the issue is supply. So there's plenty of demand out there from customers. But this chip shortage is really starting to slow us down a little bit, yes. So won't have a significant impact on us in the short term, but I'd like to see auto growing more quickly.

And I think it's going to be a terrific business over the next number of years because the industry is going through such a fundamental change as EV has become a resonated to the larger and larger piece of the market, but technology is reaching a point where battery capability is becoming less of an issue. It's not an issue yet, but less and less of an issue as range starts to increase.

But right now, as the automakers are trying to get product out onto the lots is a challenge. And there's nothing we can do about that one, but we'll be ready when our customers have a product to ride.

John McDonald

Great. Well, Gordon, we really appreciate you coming back and speaking at our conference, maybe your grand finale of conferences as President of Chase, and we really appreciate it over the years. You've been great and really helpful to us, so I appreciate it.

Gordon Smith

John, thank you so much. Really a pleasure. Thank you.

John McDonald

Take care.