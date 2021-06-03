Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference June 3, 2021 4:20 PM ET

Sean George

Yes, thanks, Brian. Appreciate it. As you suggest, I'll start off with just a brief overview. And then would love to get the questions, question from you or anyone listening has. I think you really to understand what we're up to at Invitae, I think it is worth kind of going back to the beginning, 10 years ago, we started the company -- a little over 10-years ago, we started the company, primarily because with the excitement, both industry wide and kind of scientifically and also personally around the Human Genome Project. And what the potential could be for genetics used in improving healthcare outcomes, lowering costs, et cetera. Frankly, I’ve spent my entire career in this sector and genetics and medicine really, really wasn't going anywhere. So, we started the company with the express intent on bringing genetics in the mainstream medical care. And what I think what I would say is what we knew at the time, and I think even know now that maybe isn't widely accepted or anticipated, is that genetics has a massive role to play in an individual's health.

One in six individuals -- at least, is our understanding today, one in six individuals have genetic information as the primary driver of their healthcare outcome, complaints, decisions, costs. It's very likely more than that, as more and more information is garnered and put through clinical research. But we can say that with confidence today. And yet, very, very few, vanishingly few individuals have genetics used on their behalf in their daily care. We think it's a huge missed opportunity, missed opportunity for everybody and it's unfortunate. And our approach to put genetics in the mainstream medical care has been to take a platform approach where starting over 10 years ago, we decided to build a platform that would aggregate all of the medically relevant genetic information into one platform, and then be able to serve that information to a patient and their clinician in the context of their own care, future care, their families’ care, even population-wide care, but to be able to provide that in -- provision and provide that information throughout life, from crib to death as it were.

I mentioned one in six individuals has genetics as a core of their medicine, or their medical outcomes, it can happen in a lot different places. Oftentimes it shows up at birth, sometimes during childhood, development milestones. Kids at puberty is another time these things tend to show up. And then for some of us, earlier in adulthood, there's a lot of genetics at play, when you think about reproductive health. When a woman is about to birth a child, there's an awful lot of that can go wrong and does, and genetics can provide a way to take a lot of that risk off the table from on a baby. And then later in adulthood, the folks could develop cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, the things we think of as early onset diseases, people -- diseases that show up in the 40s to 60s, those tend to be genetically driven. That's pretty early for people who develop a lot of these diseases, then flip the population. And they're oftentimes with that age ranges is a pretty serious genetic component. And then later in life, when I -- kind of think about it as kind of ages of -- diseases of aging and senescence, while, look, eventually everybody gets cancer or everybody gets adult neurodegeneration, or everybody gets a heart attack, at some point in time, age gets the better of all of us. But from 60 to hopefully 90 or above, for some people, how quickly age gets the better of us and to what extent and what possibly you can do differently to prevent some of those symptoms, some of those -- kind of those issues of aging, that also has a very, very strong genetic component.

And our view is that, the -- as opposed to maybe the historical approach in the molecular genetic sector, which is to launch a test, do a lot of research to validate it for a given indication, you tend to then market it to a niche population that for which it's clear and obvious that it works for, go and seek high price reimbursement to then fund a 30% to 40% of revenue of sales and marketing to go sell that to a niche clinician population. Our view is that, if we could build a platform that has all this information and serve it up across all those time points, all those stages of life, while on the individuals test basis, we probably couldn't count on getting multiple thousands of dollars for tests. There is 2 billion people in modern healthcare systems around the globe that we think could, ultimately, in the reasonably near future for a few hundred dollars per year, have that information provided and manage on their behalf and utilized at those different time points to prognosticate what people at risk for, screen earlier for the development of that disease, so that you can find it earlier. In most cases, the earlier you can identify, diagnose the disease, the better the outcome even if there's no necessarily a therapy in market, it’s just preventive measures. Work better, the earlier you catch things. When the disease is full full-blown and diagnosed then using molecular tools to characterize the disease and come up with specific targeted genetic therapies for those diseases, and then using those same technologies in slightly different format to monitor the progression of the disease or the success or lack thereof of the treatment, and then offer to the clinician and the caregivers a toolkit to them, provide the next round of targeted therapies, and the next round and the next round. This is the concept that we've been building for over 11 years now, and the idea is that, that could work across all disease areas.

Now, in order to do that, there is a heavy, heavy investment in the provisioning of information in the first place. And a way to think about that is, you have clinicians ordering tests, samples show up, you target the genome that you're looking at, you do sequencing, and then you do what we call variant interpretation or medical interpretation of reporting. And really that is the key to all of it. Other technologies have come along to make the sequencing much, much cheaper. There is automation and existing computer and the tech world has provided an awful lot of great infrastructure to drive information processes from start to finish, relationship management with customers, whether they be patients, clinicians or payers and governments. All of that has to come together and work from sample to answer to be able to provide all this information for any one of these patients, and the real issue is the more and more of the genomic data you generate, you then have to turn that into an actionable report that the clinician can then take the next step with their patient and have that be medically relevant, credible, highest quality, kind of same clinical grade diagnostics that clinicians enjoy and are clinicians use today. And frankly, that's tricky. That's tricky to do in the new world of whole genomes with an information and understanding of characteristics, whole tumor -- entire tumor analysis for -- in the case of cancer patients, understanding epigenetic profiling for other diseases, understanding immune response where the immune system is particularly involved.

These are massive data sets that are now generated and then distilling that down into actual next steps. And then handing that to the clinician and patient is really the action of this space. And that's where we spent the most time over the last 10 years investing in. That's what gives us what we believe the differential cost advantage, it’s an investment in reducing the cost of that process from start to finish.

Combined with the inherent nature of our business model, which is not in one specific disease area, but across all disease areas, for all different disease types at all stages of life, that takes the whole platform to a next level scale, it then [converts] other supply side economies of scale, that gives comfort or cost advantage. And we think in the end, as this market evolves, it evolves from something that -- when we started the company, was a very, very fragmented supply of individuals tests at individual stages at different call points and it is migrating it away from that kind of sample by sample, test by test, answer my answer market to one where it's going to look more like an information service, where all the information is generated and then the information on what to do with it is then provided, probably for many customers there’s some kind of subscription basis, or in the [indiscernible] the reimbursement system and our PMPM model, a per member per month model, kind of payers that pay on an annual basis out of the premium.

Some will still be paid for one off as needed but the idea that is moving from this kind of one off test by test business. Typically, historically, a genetic test has been relegated to the last effort to try to understand what's wrong with the patient, to something in the future, where the information flows relatively easily and inexpensively and genetics is just common, that everybody gets a genetic test at certain stages in life. Everybody gets a genetic test when the first few complications or symptoms that aren't clear and easy to understand show up. And thus, we believe it's an opportunity for our company to build the infrastructure that is the major provider, provisioner, and manager of that information on behalf of patients, which we think is an incredible investment opportunity, we think is an incredible business opportunity.

And for those of us that have been doing it for their entire career, it answers a fundamental frustration. And then I can't tell you how many families I end up getting in touch with because by virtue of what we do here, who have been bouncing around the medical system for years with getting diagnosed with everything under the sun when a simple, inexpensive genetic test that takes on average really about eight days to turn results can answer for these individuals and get them on the next steps for to know whether there's a therapy that's targeted against that, sort of whether there are preventive measures they can take to delay the onset of symptoms or frankly, and it's heartbreaking in some of these cases, which frankly, especially if you think about [picky or nicky] cases or pediatric cases.

Sometimes the information leads to a diagnosis that there's really frankly nothing that medicine knew about today. Even in those cases, the feedback we get from our customers is a 100% positive and that they know the answer. They know that it's not just some random thing that's happening to their kid and those aren’t there -- it's not their fault. It's not that they have been feeding the wrong supplements to their babies or anything. And they can get out of the hospital, they can stop poking and prodding and testing their kids, they know what's going to happen. And they can just deal with it as a family, as parents.

And so even when there's nothing to do as a result of genetic tests, it often turns the equation around and certainly avoid a lot of costs that you would otherwise incur. And this we think is what is driving, what we think is going to be a fundamental transformation of medicine, instead of this information -- it’s incredibly powerful information for an individual's health, instead of that being this last-ditch effort, [indiscernible]. It's going to be freely flowing information, almost like a medical utility that augments and improves all aspects of healthcare for all individuals in modern healthcare systems at every stage of life. And that is what we've been building and that's what we continue to build.

Now, the way that -- we didn't just change medicine overnight, and frankly, it's going to be slow going, we still develop and compete on cardiovascular disease, pediatric disorders, reproductive health, oncology, adult neurodegenerative diseases. We have a long list of diseases that we currently are engaged in and working, as we add more and more to our platform. We still deal with insurance, government insurance and reimbursement, healthcare insurers like at AvMed, United, you know, the names, you know. However, we're also dramatically changing who pays for this information. First and foremost, we've enlisted pharma companies who have targeted therapies to a -- have a vested interest in finding patients with these genetic diseases, they -- disorders, they pay for a lot of this testing. Increasingly integrated providers, ACOs, self-insured employers, and certainly governments around the globe also will join in terms of who pays for this information, including and not last nor least, patient themselves, it's our -- patient, it’s about a little more than 10% of our business is paid for directly by patients.

Oftentimes, that's the case that an individual who took advice on an issue that whether or not their insurance covers it, or their employer paper, they don't care, they want the information, and they want to see if you can help them and they'll just pay directly. And at the right price, at the right scale over time, that will also become a really important factor in driving the business forward.

So that's maybe a highest level of summary of kind of why we started the company, where we are today, what we're about, it's -- admittedly it’s a complex landscape and a really rapidly developing landscape. But I think that's why, Brian, here can help us navigate with some questions. I hope I can answer for you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brian Weinstein

Well, I appreciate that. That's a great overview. One of the questions that we do get asked is -- and you kind of touched on this, but as you go through this journey of trying to make genetic testing available to everybody at a reasonable cost, how do you actually drive the awareness? Like what is it -- that because when you're talking about payers, governments, ACOs, employers, doctors, patients, there are so many people that are sort of involved in some way to kind of have to come together or -- someone has to champion this. So how do you actually go about driving the awareness with driving the demand?

Sean George

Yes. So first and foremost, the primary tool has been, frankly today still is, a boots on the ground sales force, so people. People that love and know genetics well, walk in to oncologists, all these offices, cardiologists, primary care pediatricians, children's hospitals, what have you, and they point out, hey, you could probably have better outcomes with patients, here's some information that could help, here's all the supporting materials. That's frankly been the primary tool. That's again, something else is shifting. We ourselves are also driving more awareness, direct marketing, so online to individuals that are looking for this information, and it's been something that we've been experimenting with a couple years ago. More earnestly, have been investing in and lately, those kind of marketing dynamics and conversion dynamics are improving, they're not quite where we want them yet, but we're confident that that's going to be a key part for us in the future, directly marketing to individuals, starting a family, newly diagnosed with cancer, looking for information for some rare disorder their kid might have. Those are going to be places where we're sure we're going to drive -- pull for these services. And underlying a lot of that -- and maybe on top of all of that, underlying a lot of that, in general, the population is getting more aware of genetics, more familiar with genetics, more comfortable with genetics, I think that's just the technology kind of bouncing around the layperson psyche for the last 10, 20 years, and certainly other players and companies marketing the use of generics or the front of genetics, depending on the company.

And on top of that, you've also got where we're hitting this point where I think there's an unavoidable acknowledgement or you cannot ignore anymore the impact genetics can have on healthcare. And you see this in -- for example, I often point to, the NHS, Genomic in UK last summer published -- the document is essentially a roadmap for how genetics -- how the NHS is going to utilize genetics to change their population management. It essentially reads like an RFP for the everyday business model. And I think when enough kind of institutes like that -- institutions like that are pointing the way of how they're going to utilize genetics, I think there's just the awareness then starts following on payers. Self-insured employers are hearing it from their employees, the potential for lower their premiums is there, all of it is kind of working to drive more and more awareness in addition to our direct efforts.

Brian Weinstein

That's great. Great overview. And, obviously, massive opportunities for you guys over the next many, many, many years. I want to take it from kind of that super, super high level, long-term kind of thought to something that is here and now. So, here we are in early June, summer, finally it’s here. I was hoping that we could get some sort of an update on the business and how things are progressing, what you're seeing in terms of the recovery across the spectrum of your offerings, and how this really kind of informs how you think about the business for the rest of kind of this year and into next year?

Sean George

So, we launched a year with some cautious optimism that it would be a good year, but a rocky beginning, that indeed played out towards the end of Q1, we saw a significant pickup in volume. And as time just went on, we are indeed exiting the kind of COVID impact period of the business. I think the best we can tell. So that's great. That feels really good. Our guide on the year above -- more than 450 million was informed by some cautious optimism. I think in order to things continue, and there's no new developments in the world of COVID in fact popping up, I think we're going to have to revisit that kind of later in the year. But right now, we like what we see recovery in progress, and it's across all disease areas. Some were more or less impacted during the COVID impact period. But it’s all coming back and whether it's -- our -- probably about half our business is diagnostic testing, a good chunk of that is cancer, oncology. But the other diagnostic areas are also recovering, reproductive health has got 30% of our business, that also is recovering and picking up speed, it’s actually one of our fastest growing disease areas as at work. Pharma paid business is growing, continue to grow rapidly, ex-U.S. business is picking up speed and growing more rapidly than the U.S. geography which is great. That's expected, that's what we should be seeing here over the next few years. So, all that's picking up right now. I think pointing to strong growth, we suggested, we are internally targeting somewhere in 50% to 60% CAGR over the next two to three years. And if things continue like they are, in that kind of world, I think we can actually aim for that.

Brian Weinstein

That's great. Good to hear that things are coming back and it's across product lines and across geographies. So, that’s great to hear. If we think about key catalysts here over the next, I don't know, what, 6 to 12 to 18 months, however you want to frame it and phrase it, what should we be thinking about as sort of a cadence of capitalism, what are the most important catalyst that you see coming for your business?

Sean George

Yes. So I think, key catalysts are, first and foremost, actually, today, we announced -- we acquired ArcherDX in the last year, key technology assets for cancer, oncology therapy selection, and oncology monitoring or MRD, which is what people call it, we call it personal cancer monitoring. That in addition to our -- we are an industry leader in inherited genetic testing for oncology. That we think is going to be a catalyst over the next year. So, the combination of the ability to offer a risk assessment, therapy selection and genomic tools for monitoring cancer recurrence, all in one, easy-to-use package, whether the clinician wants to order, send a sample to us, or whether our customers who run this locally in their local labs want to use our kits, that we think over the next, call it, 9 to 18 months, that's a pretty significant catalyst for growth for our oncology business.

We also see uptake and continued tailwind on reproductive health. There is 2 million births just in the -- sorry, 2 million women who currently get advanced genetics used for care screening, and non-invasive prenatal screening, there are 6 million births just in the U.S. So there is massive gap and the awareness is growing and we're making good traction there. So, that's another area that we think there is upside. I already mentioned ex-U.S. that's again, it's kind of a -- there's no real global player for genetics. We see a lot of opportunity there, and a lot of potential for upside there, catalyst for growth. Our investments that we're currently putting aimed at dealing with those geographies directly, those are -- you don't just kind of come in and drop test on a geography. But once that infrastructure is in, and the commercial infrastructure in place, then we expect those to catalyze growth.

And then I also mentioned pharma paid programs. I think, there are -- the oncology pipeline, 90% of the drugs in oncology today are targeted to genetics. As each one of those gets approved, I think more and more pharma companies that are interested in people that we can identify. Same on the other rare diseases, pediatric disease disorder, something north of 80% of them are targeted for specific genetics. And again, you've got a lot of that coming to market in the next couple of years. And you see, obviously interest from pharma companies for finding those people as well. So, those are some of the areas that we see the potential for the -- catalyze that kind of top-line growth, and not even all of them have to -- has to play out, just a few of them do, and we're really optimistic about that.

Brian Weinstein

Well, you brought up Archer, and it's almost a year-to-date that you announced the transaction. I was actually driving to Denver when you announced it, and I think I spent most of the 15 hours actually on the phone with people that day. So, I remember it well. But here we are basically a year after that announcement. How are you thinking about that asset that you acquired? How are you thinking about that broader precision oncology space and Archer's place within it, and the differentiation and how they're going to compete there? You clearly had thoughts going into it. Where to ahead right now about that space?

Sean George

Yes. I think, one, we couldn't be happier that we have moved downstream as it were from risk assessment to down therapy selection monitoring. I mean, it is, if there was any doubt a year ago that precision oncology was going to be the wave of the future, I think it's all been erased now and so that feels really good. Also, the Archer technology has proven and we are showing now that it is what we thought it was. And it's going to be a really compelling offering. And again, I think the major point there as you take that, as good or better in class therapy selection from individuals there, plus as good or best-in-class monitoring, you combine that with the industry's leading inherited platform, that we think is a really compelling offering for oncologists that are trying to learn how to best treat -- how to best care for cancer patients. And that core technology that Archer developed for many years in the data market is really proving out, [the ways] they are proving out. And as we pointed -- as I pointed out today, well in advance of kind of previous expectation. We've now launched that MRD test with that Archer technology at its core. We'll continue to add to that when we get the kits in decentralized players’ hands as well. But it's all looking pretty good at this point.

Brian Weinstein

Yes, I mean that the decentralized notion, how important was that to you when you made the acquisition? And your thoughts on kind of the decentralized versus centralized approach, which is more traditional?

Sean George

Yes, I think it's kind of -- it's one of those things where it's clear to us, again, for the foreseeable future, both of are going to become important. Core, large, cancer centers today in the U.S. are running their own samples, they want to run their own samples, and if we can provide them the best technology to generate the data and to interpret it, that's a winner for us. There are also going to be customers that just want to send samples out, they don't have a local core infrastructure that they can use. That's also going to be a really important piece of the market. Which one's going to be the majority or the minority? I honestly, I think it's too early to tell. It's going to be a few years, where both are going to become important. Ex-U.S. is even more relevant to decentralizing, and many of these national labs around the globe are going to want to run their own samples locally, and the ability to provide them the tools to do so I think is really, really -- is really important, especially for a company that does have global acquisition like we did.

Brian Weinstein

What's the impact on margins overall, as you kind of bring that business in? And does that business has a different maybe business model overall? How should we think -- is that kind of a 50% long-term gross margin target? But how should we think about that asset in particular? I would think that there might be opportunity there.

Sean George

That's right. So somebody’s oncology test, therapy selection, and it looks like monitoring, they're going to be reimbursed pretty high. Thousands of -- multiple thousands of dollars, that's higher than our ASP is today, by a lot. We can get the COGS under control and we've demonstrated that handily over the years. So there's an opportunity there for margin expansion.

With that said, I'll point out, as Brian as you know, but for everybody new to us, we've targeted a long-term 50% gross margin target. So to the extent that any portion of our portfolio or the platform can generate more than 50% margin, we typically invest that back into new tests or content somewhere else or faster turnaround time or easier to use interface, although on price, to faster expand the market. And so while that is definitely a possibility here, I think it is basically more cash flow to work with, which ultimately is -- that's that the currency that ultimately will make this work, right? In the coming years at some point, we'll move to cash flow positive territory. With the size of the market, what we think of the differential advantage to address more of it than anybody else, we think we can generate massive and sustainable, defendable operating cash flows in the future. And yes, the oncology -- kind of higher price testing, at least, in the early days will help us to those ends.

Brian Weinstein

Got it. Okay. I now really have a couple of minutes left and there’s a couple of topics that are more generic, but I definitely wanted to get at them because we have actually every company at the conference. And so let's just cover real quick on, anything with the supply chain, if you're having issues with at this point? We're hearing about random businesses throughout the world seeing things that they never thought would be out of stock. So anything on supply chain or any inflationary pressures on either raw materials or labor costs?

Sean George

Yes. I think, in short, we definitely have seen some disruption in price and supply chain here and there. Nothing major, nothing we couldn’t overcome. We are holding it -- we are kind of holding a little more inventory than we typically would like to because of it, which I think is warranted. But yes, -- and interesting, little plastic pipettes that you can -- how hard is that, right? It turns out, they're stuck in the boats with the bikes and the balls and everything else, right? And then on the inflation side, I haven't really seen on input costs, haven't seen that really show up. It may -- our general sense is that's probably transient of anything. But hard to say, but no, nothing major on either account. We've seen it, but nothing really material.

Brian Weinstein

And then the other area that we are asking everybody about at the conference this year, really doing it for the first time is their view on the ESG arena. Obviously growing in importance for a lot of investors, rightfully so, and many of those investors are generalist investors, obviously specialist as well but generalist who may be listening to this presentation and attending this conference. So, can you [elaborate] to that people where -- about where you guys are within the ESG arena? I know that Shelly is obviously going to be leading that effort going forward. But we'd love to hear kind of, what you guys have done to date and what your objectives are?

Sean George

Yes. And that's right. And tell Shelly -- as we do transition to a new CFO, Shelly is one to lead that effort and is taking over and kind of moving more and more into that as we speak. So that's really exciting. About ESG, in it sense, ESG has always kind of been in the fabric of the company. And I think it’s -- customers want to work with companies that are -- kind of exemplify some of those issues that ESG metrics are trying to address. Talent wants to work with companies that care about those things, and are working on those things. And I think the better companies are already kind of far ahead of the average. And those companies are providing more returns [to people]. So of course -- again, following the ESG. Not to mention, given kind of like how it's a kind of a big deal, I think it just makes sense in general. We've always been about lowering costs to provide more access to genetics for populations that were previously underserved. I would say on the equity metrics by way of diversity of staff, diversity of leadership, pay equity between genders, equivalent positions, we've always been far ahead of the curve on that kind of thing.

The same with material recycling, plastics recycling, kind of reducing our carbon footprint -- waste and carbon footprint, we've always had a pretty active life with that. What's great now is, we just issued our first ESG report, and now all those metrics are captured in a place that we can then kind of continue to improve over time and I have no doubt we will. Again, I think we've got a really good head start on a lot of aspects. And then in other ways, the exact reporting we issued, it's new for all of us, but it's -- I just view it's a great window into a very important set of issues that again, our company here indeed, we've been ahead for a while on a lot of them. And for those that we haven't, we're really excited to demonstrate through our ESG report, annual ESG report, are marking against our objectives therein.

Brian Weinstein

Well, that sounds great. It's good to see that you guys have always kind of had this view on ESG and that you're leaning into it even harder now, I think that as I said, it's more important than it's ever been. So glad to see that. Well, I managed to land the playing a couple of minutes late here, but not too bad for the 22nd presentation in a week. So Sean, I want to thank you so much for your participation in the event and doing this and also the meetings with other investors. So thank you, and we will talk to you guys soon.

Sean George

Great. Thanks, again, Brian. Thanks for having us. Thanks for the time.