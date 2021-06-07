fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Wells Fargo Virtual Media Telco Day: 5G & Streaming & Beyond June 7, 2021 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

David Gandler - Co-Founder, CEO, and Director

Simone Nardi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

Operator

Before we get started, if you are a member of the press or media, please disconnect at this time. This is a restricted line. Any unauthorized party in this meeting or any unauthorized use of the information communicated in this meeting is subject to prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. Any unauthorized person, including the media, who is on the line at this time, please disconnect. Please note, today's call is being recorded.

Steven Cahall

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Wells Fargo Media Streaming 5G & Beyond Investor Day. I'm lucky to be joined this morning by fuboTV. David, thanks for joining us this morning.

David Gandler

Thank you for having us.

Steven Cahall

David, maybe -- well, just before we kickoff, just to let the folks watching and listening know, this will be a fireside chat. If you do have any questions that you'd like me to ask, you can go ahead and email me those questions. My email address is Steven, S-T-E-V-E-N, .cahall, C-A-H-A-L-L, @wellsfargo.com. So, feel free to shoot me those emails during the fireside, and we'll try to get to your questions.

David, maybe we can kind of jump in. You all have been very busy over the last 12 months, very busy indeed. So, before we get into some questions, maybe just give us a bit of an update as to what all those efforts have been, and how you would kind of state the state of the company as it sits today?

David Gandler

Yes, so you're right. The last 12 months have been unbelievably busy. We've gone through a pandemic, much like everybody else, very difficult times. But we've been very focused; we've been working on developing our product, transforming our team, acquiring companies to get us ready for what we believe to be a defining moment for television, which is around interactivity and gaming. We've done some testing, as late as the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers that was also sort of our first foray into original production. And we've kept all of these aggressive timelines since we'd mentioned these since our call, our first earnings call, November 10. So, we're super excited. The teams have been firing on all cylinders. We're hiring, and you can see the results in the numbers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steven Cahall

So, maybe those numbers are a good place to start. I think some of the questions that we get are around where yourselves and some of your peers are going to trend from here. We've seen a couple of your peers, like Hulu + Live start to decelerate in terms of net ads. You all have continued to grow. So, how do you think about the kind of underlying trends of cord-cutting, cord shaving, and shifting from linear to virtual, as well as capturing the cord-nevers as incremental potential subscribers and just your ability to keep growing off the base that you've got now?

David Gandler

Yes, well, you may remember, last Q1, the virtual MVPDs were facing the same deceleration. So, I think it's probably more related to seasonality. And you'll probably see that growth continue Q2 through Q4 for the whole space. But I think at a higher level though, if you think about the macro trend, nothing has changed. It's still very much intact. People are continuing to cut the cord. They're looking for different options. The rate of attrition on the cable and satellite side continues to grow. So, again, we're very well positioned. We've already demonstrated in the last couple quarters that we've been taking market share in this space.

We've gone from about just under 3% market share, in 2019, to over 5.5% market share in the first quarter of the year. We're very confident that you could see anywhere between 45 million and 55 million virtual MVPD customers over the next seven to 10 years. So, it's a pretty significant space. With respect to streaming in general, I would say that there has been a massive proliferation of SVOD services, as you can see Roku has discussed this on its earnings calls many times. But I do believe that consumers, at some point, will start to fatigue from the number of services that they have to subscribe to, to get the right bundle. And I think ultimately what you'll see is that while there could be some potential deceleration over the short-term as people test these services.

I think ultimately consumers will prefer a larger bundle that gives them a more effective and a more efficient experience with the proper customizations, personalization, and other key attributes that would make watching content just more immersive.

Steven Cahall

So, fair to say you're pretty comfortable with the guidance that you've set for the end of the year? And maybe just talk about how the return of a lot of live events, and in particular live sports in a pretty normal fashion in terms of crowds and that sort of thing is contributing to that?

David Gandler

Yes, so in terms of guidance, I think we've been pretty good at guiding so far. We have beat and raised guidance now for all three quarters that we've been listed on the NYSE. And that's tough to do for a company that's only six years old. I keep stressing the fact that it's six, and only has about 285 full-time employees. And obviously, that number continues to grow as well as we scale out our business. But in terms of guidance, we feel very comfortable. Again, all the macro trends are still in play. You've got the secular decline of traditional television, which is on the subscription side. But you also have the shift of TV ad dollars to connected devices, which you know is a key component of our profitability.

And so -- and then on -- the third thing that we're working on is the gaming, and we've already launched our free-to-play games, which we said seven months ago we would launch in the summer in beta, albeit it is quite minimal, but the results so far are very exciting for us. But all of that seems to be working well for us. And in terms of just the number of games that are available and sort of the return to normalcy, I don't think there's really an impact. If you recall, pre-pandemic, people also went to events in droves. And -- but they still managed to watch a lot of sports content on television. I just don't think that --

Steven Cahall

Yes.

David Gandler

I think there is this misconception that, "Oh, people are going to go to sporting events now and not watch it on TV." If there are 120 Yankees games, you're not going to go to 120 games; you're going to go to two or you go to three. So, I think TV is still going to be quite strong, and people will continue to watch as they did pre-pandemic.

Steven Cahall

I think the topic we're going to talk about a lot today, both with you and some of the other companies that are here, is churn. I think maybe one thing with your product that is both similar and different to SVOD, is that a lot of the content is similar to what your competitors have. I know there are some recent additional content, additions you've made that separates it a little bit. But how do you think about -- what have you learned about churn? How do you think about managing it? What do you do proactively to try to retain customers so that they're not sort of promiscuously going from one vMVPD to another?

David Gandler

Yes, well, look, I think being promiscuous at this stage is not a bad thing. People need to -- I think it's going to help fubo in the long-term because we've demonstrated that we continue to improve our product in ways that, I think, are well ahead of the marketplace. We carry 4K, we have quad-view, so if you're interested in watching multiple events. And I recently tweeted about a new use case, which is I've seen traders and retail investors having four news channels up as once as well, being able to track what's happening. So, from a product side, I think we're going to continue to improve. And that level of customization and personalization continues to improve retention.

This morning, we announced the addition of fubo app on LG smart TVs. And as you know, most people are watching TV on connected devices, so platform proliferation. Meaning that creating more opportunities for people to access fubo across a wider number of connected devices or smart TVs I think is another important piece. I mean we've been targeting customers better. I think our marketing has demonstrated not only that we become more efficient, but also we're targeting a more qualified user. And we're attempting to target users that are looking for that sports-first complete experience, versus just, "Hey, I want to watch a fight or a game," or something like that that really creates a lot of churn events.

So, those are kind of the key areas for us that we're really focused on. And my sense is that you'll continue to see us develop more product. Just to give you a couple new nuggets that we haven't provided before. I think that's always helpful for investors to know, is we had this our first two days of predictive games on the platform, where you could actually see that on your device, on your android or your iPhone. But more importantly, it was on your Roku. And we've seen pretty meaningful jump in engagement for those users that actually participated in those predictive games. And also, in launching our FanView, again, that view which really just provides some data elements around whatever it is you're watching. And then all of that is user-initiated, of course. So, we haven't had a chance to market it. But from what we've seen, I think it's quite encouraging and supports our thesis of being able to really develop a flywheel between gaming engagements and subscriber additions.

Steven Cahall

Could you just expand on that a little bit, because I think this past weekend you had some of the World Cup Qualifiers…

David Gandler

Yes.

Steven Cahall

-- which I think is exclusive content for you all. And then, you mentioned gaming a little bit. And certainly within the overall ecosystem we are seeing sports gambling and content starting to converge a little bit. So maybe you just expand on how you think about how the content drives the engagement? And then what these incremental revenue streams might reflect beyond just subscription and advertising ARPU?

David Gandler

Sure. So, again, this is really about products and creating a flywheel that allows to us create two funnels; one on the video side pushing people to our gaming or Sportsbook product, and then, one on the Sportsbook side that allows us to push people into video. So, ultimately our goal is to create one data platform that allows a video customer -- allows us to be able to understand what a video customer is watching. So, for instance, if you are watching I will just use World Cup qualifier because that's been spin on. You are big fan of watching Argentina soccer and we realized that you are Messi fan, right, who plays for Barcelona, we might send that information to the betting app, and the betting app may immediately load up any Messi bet slips or even Barcelona bet slips. And nothing to do with the game that you watch because we know that you are that you are a fan of that.

That's one way we think that interaction is going to work which is unique, because if you think about it, if you are watching a soccer game and the bet slip is the soccer game and you changed your channel to the hockey playoffs, you down into your phone and all of sudden the bet slip now has the Bruins or with the Islanders, right? That to me is really immersive. It allows you to skip numbers of steps of opening you app, picking the league, picking the game. I mean it's tedious to do that often. We think that we're actually well positioned for prop betting if we can figure this out the way we believe we will. So, that's sort of kind of the direction that we are heading in. And this first test that we did supports the notion that people like to have some information on screen. But, ultimately, I think where we differentiate within this convergence is that fact that we will control data on both sides.

In the same way that we tend to provide information to betting app from the video, think about the betting app providing information to the video meaning that you are a big better. You like to bet on LeBron James, because you think he is a great free throw shooter. All of a sudden when you launch your TV app, it may say to you here is a game -- Lakers game that you can watch. So, understanding those dynamics I think allow us to better improve our personalization, our customization capabilities. And I think really develop an immersive experience that will probably be unlike other platforms at least in the near term.

Steven Cahall

And when you think about going after that opportunities in sports betting, do you see it as something that FuboTV will do as its own Sportsbook maker? Do you see some of the larger Sportsbook or gambling companies out there as likely partners?

David Gandler

Yes. So, look, I have said this many times, we're about building tremendous shareholder value the next 10 to 15 years. And I have said here with you we are only six-year-old company. So, for us to partner with other books from just a monetization perspective, I don't is going to create long-term shareholder value. Owning and controlling the Sportsbook, being able to participate in the regulatory process, being part of the conversation, working with regulators to explain and demonstrate that we're going to offer a safe product that is better for consumers that is more engaging, I think is probably what's going to create the most value for the company.

Steven Cahall

Yes, yes. Maybe that's a good segue to just profitably overall. I think that historically the bear case on Fubo has been one of profitability. So, can you talk a little bit about margins? And I think the main question that we hear is programming cost seem to have an unchangeable trajectory that tends to be up. And so, how do you think about managing the business? When you have at least got part of your cost bucket that that probably doesn't change, and so you have think very smart about either cost buckets or revenue opportunities. Help us think through that margin journey a little bit.

David Gandler

Yes. So, there's a -- again this is a very fast moving space. I mean we've seen some M&A activity that came out of the blue, you know, it's very difficult for most companies and most investors to kind of plan for the future, but we seem to have a pretty good sense for what's been happening. And as I like to say, we're able to react in real time. And I think that's one of the reasons why you continue to see us really make an impact from a numbers perspective.

In terms of kind of on the profitability side, as you know, we're a dual revenue stream business today, subscription and advertising. So I think in the earliest stage should think about us like Roku, where you have a hardware device, that is pretty much margin breakeven and then you have the ad supported business, which really drives Roku's profitability. In our case, our job is to -- our goal is to get to breakeven margins on the subscription side. And that's done through a number of ways. And I'll get to that in a second. And then you have the advertising side of our business, which continues to grow at a pretty significant pace. We grew our first quarter advertising revenue by over 200% and Q1 is typically the weakest quarter of the year for all businesses in ad space. So we think that you'll see strength from Q2 through Q4, so those are kind of the two big buckets of revenue.

On the subscription side, we have two. So besides the base package, which I think you're referring to, we also sell attachments and those attachments come in two ways, you have content attachments. So think RedZone, Sports Plus content attachments, like Showtime STARZ. And those all like the content attachments have a margin range of like 20% to 60% margin. But we also have something we call service attachments, which we highlighted in our earnings call, we sold 1.2 million and those attachments include things like DVR, which is a very interesting service. It's very popular service that people like to record their content as well as a family plan. Both of those are close to that 95%, 97% gross margin. So as we continue to increase the number of service attachments, improve our advertising, ARPU that comes from more engagement, we think that profitability continues to expand. And we've demonstrated that last year, all four quarters, we said last January, we were going to improve our margins, or expand our contribution margin by about 150 basis points.

We've been doing that, every quarter through 2020. Now we're looking at it year-over-year and that continues to work in our favor as well. So those are kind of the two major ones on the gaming side. Again, I think that's a very compelling opportunity when we think about our market share today, in video which is about 5.5%, and we're competing against $250 billion and $1 trillion companies, right. We look at gaming the same way and say, "Well, okay, we did this in video against such large competitors. Now with a differentiated approach, could we potentially get to 5% of the betting market as well, given the number of products and opportunities, we'll have to engage with customers." And so, if you believe that's a $70 billion market, based on some of the data that we've read about, you're looking at another 3 billion plus dollars over some period of time, so we're excited about that. And as you know, on the gaming side, margins are typically between 50% and 60%. That's if you include iGaming in there. So, from my perspective, I think that there's some lot of opportunities for us to continue to drive profitability that is certainly on the forefront, but more importantly, I think is obviously subscriber growth and building our customer base.

Steven Cahall

So maybe we can break down subscription and add a little bit and maybe just to start, I think subscriptions maybe the simpler one. I guess first question, do you feel like that your competitors, MVPDs have been acting relatively rationally, and I see a lot of the price increases is probably evidence that they are, and it's not necessarily going to rise to the bottom. But with where ARPU sit today in subscription, are you comfortable with that level?

David Gandler

Yes, look I think that the way you should look at is on a relative basis. And the way I look at it, I think Charter just announced another price hike. So long as they're rising prices, I don't see why we couldn't rise prices as well, as long as we're call it 30%, 40%, 50% below cable satellite pricing, I think that the product makes sense. The other piece of this equation, I think it's important to take note of is the fact that you have this, the number of sort of plus services that now exists, right. When you start to aggregate a lot of these services, you start hitting 65, 60 plus dorms right and many of them don't have all of the sports that a virtual MVPD might have. So, from my perspective, I think that I look at the cost for a user on a per hour basis, and that to me is still below $0.50 per hour. Even though, we've been raising prices because you see increasing engagement levels of now, I think we were just -- in Q1 just below 130 hours per month, which as you can imagine, it's a massive amount of time spend on a video platform. So these types of dynamics really make me very excited about the future of the business.

Steven Cahall

And then on the advertising side, which is kind of the more I think exciting one. So I think you've talked about something like a $7 ARPU. I think we've seen Disney talk about something similar for Who Do I? I would love to just kind of hear from your perspective during the time you've been in the market, our sense is that connected TV, advanced advertising, whatever shape you want to put around in these days is maybe hitting an inflection point where advertisers are really coming into this space with much better sophistication and bigger wallets, but I don't want to lead the witness. We'd love to get kind of your view on especially the demand side of the advertising market and what you're starting to see from advertisers?

David Gandler

Yes, I think you are correct. We're seeing dollars move from television to connected devices. I think the capabilities that we offer around addressability and first party data are extremely compelling. Remember, where we have a lot of companies have entertainment or sports or some mix of lifestyle program, we see everything. And so we have a good gauge as to what consumers are watching, and we have been collecting first party data. We very recently moved to a live ramp to help us really develop our first party data. And we're executing on that first party segment now programmatically, and we're now starting to do some direct campaigns, and as we scale our sub-base, I think you'll start to see step functions and CPMs, but I think what's the most compelling thing here is that for after the advertising business, I would say that we're pretty much sub-scale right at just under 600,000 subscribers that we revealed in the first quarter. So that tells me that there is significant interest and we're seeing more and more advertisers join our platform. So we're super excited about that. Our CPMs are still I would say quite low in the low 20s relative to what we've seen with Roku, which is $30 to $35. And I'm hearing closer to whispers of $40 to $50 around sports. So if we can continue to grow the way we have been just taking our CPMs from 20 to 35 is going to take you a significantly higher from $7 of what we announced in the first quarter.

Steven Cahall

And how do you view the Roku's and the Amazon fires and Googles of the world. I mean, it does kind of look like we're in this sort of jungle when it comes to connected TV advertising. So you've got inventory, you're picking it up from networks, you're looking to monetize it and you've got first party data. It sounds like you have some direct relationships with advertisers. Then you've got Roku or Amazon, which is probably aggregating more inventory, maybe they want some of yours, maybe they want to buy some of yours like help us think through are these helpful to your process, are they growing the market, or are you all having to compete, how do those relationships and what's the level of tension there?

David Gandler

Yes. Well, the beauty is that our customers are our customers and have complete control over that. And in many cases, our customers may have a Netflix or other services that may not be ad supported. So, we're buying from a gross ratings point's perspective. You know, it's probably important to include us in there especially when you think about our demo, which is heavily male, call it 25 to 54, which is a great tough to reach demographic anywhere, but I do believe that the players you mentioned are actually helping because we're heavily, our business is really based on programmatic today. I never foresee us get it having hundreds of salespeople because that wouldn't make sense.

Steven Cahall

Yes.

David Gandler

We're a technology company, we're a software business and we're always looking for efficiencies. So it doesn't help us in many ways. And like I said, we have a proprietary ad stack, meaning the ad proxies under our control. We can send as much data or as little data as we want to a third-party. So again, that type of control allows us to manage our relationships well.

Steven Cahall

You recently acquired some exclusive content. We mentioned it the South America World Cup qualifiers, how do you think about making content exclusive to fubo? And I think one of the things we think about a lot is contents is getting very expensive. Everybody wants something exclusive. So, how attractive in general is it to be an exclusive content provider versus having -- as you say, sort of focusing on product instead?

David Gandler

Yes, so look, I think what we've found is historically the largest companies in the world are our aggregators, right? You don't see P&G stores across America, you see Walmart's, Amazon's, and P&G has great products. I'm sure in every household 60% of the products that they sell are more, you could probably find in any household. So, for me, aggregation is really important. You see that with Spotify, which again, its ability to compete with other services, again, really predicated on its product. So from my perspective, I think that aggregation is the key, I think that you're right, exclusive content is very expensive. And I think it's yet to be determined if you can actually, profitably monetize, if it is not fully distributed.

And what I've argued in the past is that many of -- I'm sure many of your colleagues on this call have heard me say this, but content and distribution are really two different animals. And when we saw this with Time Warner and AOL, where the concept is, well, if I have a, my content fully distributed on AOL, I'm going to grow my business, what really happens is that sometimes because the platform doesn't have full distribution, it limits the exposure of the content, so you're never maximizing the value of that content. And vice versa, if you have a sort of a pipeline that has been weaker than let's just I'll use Game of Thrones, for example, then the distribution platform now also can't access other content that might be as valuable or strong to continue to drive interest in its distribution platform. So, for these reasons, I do believe that the higher the price of sports, the more likely it is that it will have to be fully distributed. And in a fully distributed environment, you've seen us compete on a non-exclusive basis. We feel extremely comfortable competing on a non-exclusive basis. And I think it's actually, it favors us, it should just continue.

Steven Cahall

And football has always been somewhat synonymous with sports, I think the branding is very much been focused around sports. We're starting to see some of those aggregators start to put more sports under Elecard DTC services or OTT services, I think the recent NFL media rights deals in particular is going to see more sports content than ever available on more these services are broken outside of the bundle. Do you see that as changing the eyes of the customer environment or the competitive environment?

David Gandler

I mean, just from the data that I see and what I've been reading, I read dozens of customer reviews per platform every day. So I think the biggest problem that I think the future holds, and which by the way makes the NFL extremely smart and savvy in terms of media rights. Customers are getting frustrated with the fact that they can't find events. And the whole point of us starting our platform was to make sure people can find things because you can find things on cable, it's very difficult. Like you may never watch a channel, I don't want to call any channels out. But let's say you never watched channel XYZ, and there was a great movie on it. Let's just say Home Alone was on Channel XYZ, you probably never know Home Alone was on XYZ, because you never go to XYZ.

Steven Cahall

Yes.

David Gandler

I think what you're seeing right now is that the NFL did a tremendous deal. It's a decade long deal. That ends I think in 2033, which is great for fubo. But all of these, media deals that they've done, will require them to keep it on broadcast, because they're really expensive. And so if you're a customer that wants to get your AFC, NFC, your Sunday night games, all in one place where you can record them, and you can save them, you can do whatever you want, and not miss them. You're just going to go to one of these services, I believe. So, I don't think that there's a real impact. If you're a huge fan of one of these services, I think that's great for you, if you're a power user, but most Americans who watch multiple channels, I think that the virtual MVPD is probably the better bet to get all with these and college football by the way, right? Let's not forget.

Steven Cahall

Yes, yes.

David Gandler

NFL fans love college.

Steven Cahall

Yes, and also regional sports. And how do you think about regional sports? I think you have some regional sports content, but not the totality regional sports content. How does that fit into the portfolio?

David Gandler

Yes, look, we have a business to run so we have to be smart. As I always like to say, I wish we could have every piece of content. I think that would be cool for every customer. But that's just not the reality of things, and I think we have the largest portfolio of regional sports networks, in the digital space, everything from Madison Square Garden in New York to Neston in Boston to AT&T, Pittsburgh and Houston, and our most recent acquisition of Marquee in Chicago, they're very expensive and it's not on everyone's list to kind of pick those up. But again we have positioned ourselves as a support service, and we're looking to pick up networks as we grow, but obviously, it has to make sense for us and our customers. And if we can make that work, we'll continue to do that. We're always open to new opportunities, and we continue to have discussions with everybody, RSNs, national networks, and direct rates.

Simone Nardi

Steven, this company is very data-driven. So, all this discussion, including on content and decision are also clearly very focused on data.

Steven Cahall

Well, maybe that's a great segue to maybe sort of finish up on Turner, and so, as you mentioned earlier, discovery and more media are going to be emerging, does that change the way that you think you'll either negotiate or think about eventually having the Turner content on your platform?

David Gandler

Yes, well as Simone has said, we're a very data-driven company. And if it makes sense for the company, for its shareholders, and for its users, that's something that we'll consider. I also want to note that we are always in talks with all of our media partners on a regular basis, those that are on the platform, those that are not on the platform, but of course, we'd be excited to bring back as many of them as we possibly can.

Steven Cahall

And maybe a last question, I'd love to get your view on just how many bundle subscribers you think there might be, let's say by the middle of the decade, and how many of those do you think will be on virtual because I've heard some very different numbers out there for sort of what the -- what bundle distribution looks like, in a few more years?

David Gandler

Yes, I mean as I said in my earlier response, my senses are probably going to see about 45 million to 55 million people that are in the bundle realm and that's only because it's just too many services for them to actively manage and I think people set in, you might see parabolic move in the outer years. So, but I certainly believe that 45 million to 55 million, is not unrealistic, given the fact that the bundle and the NFL will be still on these platforms for the next decade.

Steven Cahall

Yes, great. Well, David, thank you very, very much for joining us today.

David Gandler

Absolutely, thank you so much for having us.