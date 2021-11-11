Cannabis Real Estate Is Smoking Hot

Olga Novikova/iStock via Getty Images

One of my home state (South Carolina) politicians, Nancy Mace, drafted cannabis legislation that's being circulated for feedback. Titled the States Reform Act, it's expected to be officially filed later this month.

Mace, a Republican, is advocating marijuana legalization that looks like a compromise between mere de-scheduling - another GOP proposition that seeks to protect states that have legalized marijuana, but not much more - and the much more involved legislation proposed by Democratic leadership.

According to Kyle Jaeger with marijuanamoment.net, "This is yet another development in what's proved to be an active year cannabis reform on Capitol Hill." And he adds:

"Getting Republican buy-in could prove critical to getting something over the finish line, and the Mace's measure seems aimed at appealing to the states' rights and business interests of conservative colleagues on her side of the aisle while also incorporating some restorative justice and tax elements largely favored by progressives."

Here are a few bullet points from the Mace proposal, also obtained by Marijuana Moment:

Cannabis would be federally descheduled and treated in a manner similar to alcohol.

A 3.75% excise tax would be imposed on cannabis sales. Revenue would support grant programs for community reentry, law enforcement and Small Business Administration (SBA) aid for newly licensed businesses.

Raw cannabis would be considered an agricultural commodity regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The proposition goes on from there…

Could This Middle Ground Cannabis Legislation Actually Go Through?

There's also language in there about who's in charge of regulating it on an interstate commerce basis. And the "Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would be limited in its regulatory authority," with "no more control over cannabis than it does for alcohol except when it comes to medical cannabis."

In addition (still pulling directly from Marijuana Moment):

The legislation would grandfather existing state-licensed cannabis operators into the federal scheme to ensure continued patient access and incentivize participation in the legal market.

As federal agencies work to promulgate rules, there would be safe harbor provisions to protect patients and marijuana businesses acting in compliance with existing state laws.

People with certain federal cannabis convictions that were non-violent would be eligible for expungements.

Perhaps contradictory is how, federal agencies could still run mandatory drug tests for marijuana usage. Yet veterans can't be turned away from a federal job due to cannabis use. In fact, "the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs would be specifically authorized to issue recommendations for medical cannabis for veterans."

Advertising, meanwhile, would be limited. And the substance would remain illegal for anyone under 21, like alcohol.

Also, like alcohol, the Small Business Administration (SBA) would have to treat marijuana businesses like any other regulated market.

So will it pass? We have two problems there, starting with Biden. According to Jaeger, he remains opposed to making widespread, far-reaching laws on the subject.

"He's supportive of more modest proposals to federally decriminalize cannabis, legalize the plant for medical use, and let states set their own policies."

So whether he'd sign this bill once it hit his desk is an open question. Any Democratic- or Republican-led legalization is an open question.

Also problematic is how the previously-proposed marijuana measure, the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking - SAFE - Act, has stalled once again. It's meant to provide strict regulatory structures that would open up the cannabis sector to bank backing.

Yet, the Senate is seeking social justice reform which adds a layer of complexity to the proposed legislation. Essentially, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says it just doesn't do enough on its own.

So until something stronger passes, it's not going anywhere.

Innovative Industrial Properties Tops The Charts

Regardless of whether it passes or not, there are noteworthy real estate investment trusts (REITs) managing just fine as-is.

Take Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), for starters. It just reported another strong quarter, which was hardly surprising.

This major cannabis landlord generated revenue of $53.9 million, representing 57% growth year-over-year. And adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $45 million, or $1.71 per diluted share during the quarter.

Reflecting that strength, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.50 on October 15. That makes for an annualized dividend of $6 per share, and a 28% increase over its third quarter 2020 dividend.

From July 1 through Nov. 3, IIPR closed on five acquisitions and executed four lease amendments. All told, these represented total investment commitments of over $276 million.

As of Nov. 3, its portfolio consisted of 76 properties across 19 states. That comes to 7.5 million rentable square feet, including 2.7 million under development/redevelopment.

So you can hardly blame Innovative Industrial Properties President and CEO Paul Smithers for saying:

"Q3 was another strong quarter for our team, as we continued to see a healthy mix of follow-on transactions with our existing tenant partners and the establishment of new long-term tenant relationships, with the breadth of our existing property footprint providing a strong platform for us to continue to deploy real estate capital with our tenant partners for expansion at our properties as our tenants continue to ramp operations to meet rising demand across the states."

Again, that's with or without federal approval.

It's Got The Power!

Power REIT (PW) is a nano-cap REIT that we bought for the Small Cap REIT portfolio back in December 2020, and shares have returned over 131%.

We explained to iREIT on Alpha members (in December 2020),

After conducting due diligence and speaking with management at PW, we decided to purchase 375 shares (at $26.71) for the Small Cap REIT portfolio. Keep in mind, this portfolio is made for small cap REITs, so obviously it's riskier than the Durable Income Portfolio (and the all-new SWAN portfolio we are launching next week).

Nonetheless, we consider PW an interesting pick and way to capitalize on the growing cannabis sector (by the way, I'm including cannabis REITs in my new book).

A Pure Play Mortgage REIT Lender

We also recently introduce coverage of AFC Gamma (AFCG), the only publicly-traded cannabis mortgage REIT. Similar to IIPR, AFCG focuses on brick-and-mortar real estate, but the company serves as a lender (instead of a landlord).

In Q3-21 AFCG closed on new commitments of $119.2 million and had net fundings of $79.3 million as of Nov. 1, 2021. The company now has 14 borrowers that have operations in 14 states. Note: AFCG has no deals in California or Washington, which is a plus.

The closing of active deals in AFCG's pipeline resulted in distributable earnings of $0.44 per share and a 13.2% increase in the quarterly dividend (moving from $0.38 cents a share to $0.43 per share). The dividend policy is to pay between 90% and 100% of distributable earnings over the year with a special dividend at the end of the year, if necessary.

As viewed below, AFCG is now yielding 6.5% with a P/E of 14.7x. We consider this newbie an attractive Buy given the tremendous growth appetite. Keep in mind AFCG is externally-managed and insiders own around 25% of outstanding shares.

A New Player Worth Noting

The last name on the list is NewLake Capital (OTCQX:NLCP), an IIPR look-a-like that was founded in 2019 and shares listed OTC (OTCQX:NLCP).

NLCP is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects.

The cannabis real estate market is highly fragmented and as Chairman, Gordon Dugan pointed out to me,

"If you look at any net lease sector, there's always more than one net lease REIT in that sector, because there's a need for multiple players. And so, we have a very bright future ahead of us, and we've been buying like IIPR. We buy these net lease cannabis assets on 11% cap rates, 12% cap rates, 13% cap rates. And that's, what's so attractive about this. That's how you get the earnings growth."

Although NLCP is thinly traded (over the counter) we consider this another interesting alternative to the cannabis real estate sector. We recently added to our coverage spectrum.

Closing Thoughts

We'll be watching the cannabis sector closely as we have positions in several of these REITs.

In addition, we will be laser focused on legislation that could impact the cannabis sector, recognizing that it could take months (or years) before new laws are passed that could impact banking alternatives.

There's no question that cannabis is "here to stay" and we continue to be on the cutting edge, as cannabis is a "smoking hot" property sector.