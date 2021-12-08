VMware, Inc. (VMW) CEO Raghu Raghuram Presents at Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference (Transcript)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference December 8, 2021 11:30 AM ET

Raghu Raghuram - CEO

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Simon Leopold

Folks, thank you for joining us. This is Simon Leopold, data infrastructure analyst for Raymond James at our virtual conference. And I'm pleased to welcome Raghu Raghuram from VMware, the company's CEO following the spinout from Dell. We're I think at a new phase.

Before we get started, I've been entrusted to read the forward-looking statements disclaimer, which I will do then we'll dive into our fireside session here, Q&A. And folks, if you want to ask questions, you can do so on the Zoom features. I can see them.

Simon Leopold

So with that out of the way, Raghu, welcome. One way I'd like to sort of maybe start this is there may be some folks that are newer to VMware enjoying a session like this. So how do you like to introduce the company to new investors?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. Yes, absolutely. And thanks for having me here. Excited to be here.

In response to your question, what I would say is this, right, we are living in a very, very exciting time of modernization for enterprise IT. And that modernization is a lot about companies transforming their application portfolio into more modern applications that can serve them in the cost of becoming more and more digital companies. It's about adopting our forms of cloud. And increasingly, it's about supporting their -- modernizing their employee workspace -- workforce rather with the right tools and technologies wherever they are going to be working from.

We are the essential company for enterprises for doing all of those. So in other words, we are the accelerant to how companies can modernize their IT investments as they become more and more of digital companies. We can help them modernize their applications, we can help them move to the cloud, and we can help them modernize their workforce. So that's really the set of platforms that we provide to a company. And we provide these platforms regardless of whether a customer -- whether a company is running their applications in their data center like they always used to, whether they're running it in multiple public clouds, whether they're running it in the edge of the network, wherever they happen to be running.

We are this ubiquitous software platform that helps our customers build, run and manage their application portfolio and secure their end users. So that's really what we do as a company. And if you think about the next decade of computing, we often say it is about multi-cloud computing. We happen to be the platform for multi-cloud computing.

Simon Leopold

So I want to maybe reflect a little bit on the history because I've heard you talk about the 3 phases of VMware's evolution. And so maybe it would help people get a better understanding of where we are today with an understanding of where you came from and how you evolved.

Raghu Raghuram

Yes, yes. So I talked about where we are going as a company, but one of the key reasons for where we can go to where we want to go as a company is where we are today and where we have been over the last 2 decades. So for the last 2 decades, we've been the mainstay in most of our customers' data centers, managing initially their servers and virtualizing their servers and running their most critical applications on their servers, but in the last decade, especially transforming their network and storage and making their data centers run much more efficiently, much more securely and much faster.

As a result, today, we have over 300,000 customers, and the most critical business applications of the most critical enterprises in the world run on top of our platform. So just to give you some examples, most of Wall Street banking, their trading applications, their foreign exchange applications, their wealth management applications, all of them run on top of our platform. So when our platform -- if our platform has a problem or a hiccup, then it is those kind of applications that get disrupted.

Vodafone. On the telco segment, Vodafone, for example, if you're living in Europe, when you make a call -- a phone call on your Vodafone network, the chances are the software that handles and controls the phone call, right, runs on top of our platform. So if our platform does not run well, that phone call is not going to get complete.

MD Anderson one of the largest -- one of the most important cancer centers in the country, just to give one example, right, their doctors cannot do their job if our software is not working 24/7. So I can go on and on about these examples, right?

So that's what we do today. So we have the most critical foundation for our customers, and we got there in 2 phases. Phase 1 for us was introducing this technology called server virtualization. And what that did was it made servers more efficient, more manageable, more resilient, and in fact, also had an enormous sustainability impact because instead of running 10 servers, you could run one server. That put us on the map.

Over the last decade, like I said, we expanded into network and storage and did the same things for those that we did for our servers: turned them on to software assets, provided a layer of automation so we could help customers automate the operations of their data center, turned them into what customers industry calls as private cloud. And so that was Phase 2 for us.

Phase 3 for us -- along the way, by the way, on the -- those under the application side. On the user side, we enabled IT to manage the diversity of users' environment, users accessing Windows devices, users using Android phones, iPhones, iPads, you name it, right? So we enabled IT to be able to manage and secure their end users. So that was Phase 2 for us.

Phase 3 is like we talked about, about multi-cloud because what we are seeing now is customers, as they transform themselves into becoming more and more digital operations, they are running, taking advantage of multiple clouds, not just one cloud, right? 75% of our customers are using 2 clouds or more. 40% are using 3 or more. They are building out applications at the edge of the data center, so enter their network. They're building out applications in the data center. And they want a consistent way of building these applications, running these applications, managing these applications. So we solved this heterogeneity problem for customers.

Similarly on the end user side, we've got a lot of these devices and users coming in from their home networks and coming in from their corporate networks. How do you provide a platform that enables security, manageability for all of these users? So we provide all that, right? So we become the essential platform for multi-cloud computing.

Simon Leopold

So how does this shift towards multi-cloud? What does that imply for your on-premises business? I think they're sort of -- I'll use the phrase loosely. Conventional wisdom is on-premise goes to 0, and everything goes to the cloud. And I'm going to imagine you don't quite agree.

Raghu Raghuram

Yes, that is highly overstated, right? Most customers that we speak to, and I'm speaking to the medium to large enterprises, see themselves in a world where they are using the diversity of cloud assets. There are certain applications that they will choose to continue to run on-premise, some applications that sit in one cloud, some of them on the cloud based upon the technical attributes of the application and the business factors associated with the application.

Now depending upon which industry estimate analysts that you believe, right, it could be anywhere. I have seen estimates all the way from 60% of the applications living in corporate data centers down to 30%. So that is a range that people say, right?

And like I said earlier, the remaining assets are spread across the edge, which accounts for -- which, again, depending upon industry estimates, could account for 10% to 20% of applications and the remaining applications in public clouds. So it's going to be a highly fragmented environment for a customer because the customers are choosing to be what we call cloud smart.

They're saying, "Look, these sort of applications, there is no benefit, either economically or from an experience point of view, to putting it in the cloud. In fact, there is a cost to the client, so I'm going to keep it in the private cloud. These sort of applications benefit enormously from being in the cloud, so I'm going to put it in the cloud. So these sort of applications need to be closer to the edge because I'm a retail company, and I'm building a cashier store. So I want my compute closer to the edge." This is what we're going to see, right, and -- rather than all or nothing.

Simon Leopold

So if we think about how you're going to manage VMware in this multi-cloud world, how would you both compare and contrast this phase of the company's life with the prior 2 phases? What's similar, and what's different?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So there are some similarities, right? Historically, when you think about one of the value propositions of the hypervisor was it could work across any kind of infrastructure. It could be Dell. It could be NetApp. It could be -- at that time, EMC. It could be HP. It could be Lenovo. It doesn't matter, right? It could be Cisco Gear. It could be whatever. And similarly, when we did networking and some we did storage, same text, right? So our core of our value proposition has been always about being the Switzerland of the industry. In multi-cloud, we carry that forward.

Now we are saying, "Look, you could be wanting to run your applications on AWS, on Azure, on Google, on AliCloud, on IBM, on sovereign clouds in Europe, inside of a telco and a telco cloud, it doesn't matter because our software runs there." We can provide you a consistent way of running it.

So that is very, very similar. What is different is increasingly in this multi-cloud world, the way to deliver with software is increasingly as a SaaS and a subscription model as opposed to a traditional software model, right? And that has a lot of advantages. That is different, right?

Also, the mix of applications changes. It's not just your traditional SAP and Oracle and whatnot. It's a whole bunch of new cloud-native applications, if you will, right, retenant and deployed as containers on top of new technologies like Kubernetes.

So those are all different. And those are all new muscles that VMware has to grow, if you will, right? So that's some of the differences and similarities.

Simon Leopold

So you've recently separated from Dell. They had owned 81% of your stock. And so that's, I think, a pretty significant milestone for the company. What do you think of as the benefits? And how do you think about the ongoing relationship and partnership with Dell?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So the first thing to keep in mind is even though we were 80% -- 81% owned by Dell, we operated as a stand-alone company. We had our own Board. We had independent Board members. We had our own partnerships and et cetera, et cetera. On a day-to-day basis, the average employee operated as a go-to-market, et cetera so as though they were a stand-alone company. And that doesn't change.

The second thing that doesn't change is we have a very significant go-to-market and technology relationship with them, not just a corporate ownership, right? And we have clarified that, and we do a significant amount of joint business, joint customers, joint technologies like VxRail. And we continue to develop them. Those are the 2 things that don't change.

What changes is our partnership envelope is much broader. There are companies in the industry that tactically partner with us currently that are willing to be more strategically partnered with us going forward. And that's something that we can take advantage over time. And these companies have started talking to us and we're talking to them. So you'll see that change.

Secondly, the other aspect of ownership was because we had to be -- we had to maintain the Dell ownership of 81%, we cannot use our equity aggressively to make acquisitions, and we don't have such plans right now. But over the fullness of time, that flexibility gives us yet another way to expand our product portfolio in a meaningful fashion, where customers -- where we see growth opportunities.

And then the last, of course, is the fact that we have a much broader -- we have a much simpler governance structure, right, from a corporate ownership point of view. And that provides opportunity for a broader shareholder base.

Simon Leopold

And presumably also the opportunity that your stock could be eligible to go to an index?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. That is one of the possibilities.

Simon Leopold

So I want to shift gears a little bit to think about some of the opportunities facing VMware today. So I guess, to me, it's insightful to understand how do you segment your addressed markets. What are the opportunities you're most optimistic about?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So we think about our market opportunities in 3 big buckets. And a lot of our technologies contribute towards 3 big buckets, right? And these directly tie to customer spending priorities.

The first one, like we talked about, is the modernization of a customer's application portfolio, right? So if a customer has, let's call it, 100 applications, they're going to keep 80 in some way, shape or form, right, out of the -- and then they're going to try to retire 20, and they're going to build a new 20, let's call it roughly, right? Out of the 80, a significant portion they want to rewrite as well, okay?

So our first opportunity is to help customers that are either rewriting their applications or building new applications and help their developers build these applications faster and easier. And the portfolio that does that is called Tanzu, not only help the developers build these applications, but also help their -- what they call their these DevOps or platform teams to run these applications and secure these applications. So that is the first opportunity. Today, 2 out of 3 applications -- new applications are written in the public cloud. And so that is one significant aspect of what we do.

The second significant aspect of what we do is taking their existing applications and running them in a modern cloud infrastructure. It could be a cloud infrastructure in their data center, it could be taking their applications and moving them to a public cloud. So we have created our cloud in -- we are running our technology in partnership with all of the hyperscalers and starting with AWS a couple of years ago to now our technologies available in AWS, Azure, Google, AliCloud, IBM, Oracle, et cetera. As a result, when customers that are used to a VMware environment want to move to the cloud, our environment is present there.

In many ways, it's just cheap or cheaper than the native environment for these sort of applications. It allows customers to modernize these applications, connecting to you taking advantage of all of the cloud services. And it usually takes half the cost and half the time to move to a cloud this way. So this is the second big opportunity that we have.

The third opportunity is there's opportunity around the "anywhere workspace", as we call it, solution where customers are working increasingly from home. Let's say, their employees are working from home as well as work as well, but they need a modern digital workspace. And we provide not only the workspace, but the surrounding security, the secure access, the networking, et cetera, et cetera. So those are the 3 big opportunities that we pursue.

Simon Leopold

And I guess investors have a lot of focus on this shift to subscription and SaaS. So maybe help us understand where you are today. And is this more of a matter of converting your base or is this a matter of securing wins with new platforms?

Raghu Raghuram

It's both. So today, 1/4 of our revenue roughly comes from subscription and SaaS offerings. And it's been growing in a very healthy rate. We think about our subscription and SaaS offerings into 3 buckets. We put them in 3 buckets.

Bucket 1, like you said, is new platforms that are entirely subscription and SaaS from the get-go. Tanzu, which we talked about, is one such example, right? Carbon Black, our security offering, is another such example. Our cloud offerings are a third example. And these are growing at a very healthy rate for us. And while they started from a small base, over the next couple of years, they'll start to hit scale. And you'll see the benefits of scale impacting our subscription and SaaS growth of the positive impact.

The second is there are certain categories where we are offering cloud versions of our on-prem products. The 2 most notable categories are areas of computing and management. And both of these customers increasingly are wanting to take advantage of the cloud-based versions, and we are seeing very good growth in those.

And then the third are things that -- to your point, that are today available only in license. And over the course of the next near future, we will start making them available as subscription and SaaS managed from the cloud. The first example of that is what we call Project Arctic, which is vSphere managed from the cloud. And it will hit initial availability in this fiscal year, but it will be rolled out over the course of the next year.

Simon Leopold

And I guess when we think about this pivot, there are sort of companies that refer to themselves as born-in-the-cloud players and they argue that incumbents like VMware simply can adapt. How do you respond to that?

Raghu Raghuram

There is no magic here. I mean, it's -- actually, we are in a very significantly advantaged position. If you go into an average -- large enterprise, right, I tell them, "Hey, I will go to the cloud. I'll take you to the cloud. I'll modernize you, but only for what you got new. I can't take advantage. I can't do anything with the $1 billion of -- billions of dollars of what you've got existing in your portfolio." They'll be laughed out of the room or they'll be used only in very, very niche places.

Our significant advantage is we are tackling the most difficult aspect of what an enterprise is doing, which is how do we take what we have got and modernize it to the future and not throw everything that we have done, right? And so that really is a very, very unique thing that we do for customers that nobody else can do, right? And so I would say it's a bunch of hard work that we are supremely advantaged in that regard.

The second thing I would say is if you look at our Tanzu portfolio, it is entirely open source and cloud native from the get-go. So the things that we are building new, we can certainly build it from that point of view. And the things that are existing in a customer's data center, we can monetize. So we can help them in both sides.

Simon Leopold

Now my next question sort of is the classic. I'm sure "you love all your children" sort of question, but it's for us to try to understand which of these multiple opportunities have the biggest bang for the buck.

So you've mentioned Tanzu. You've mentioned moving vRealize to the cloud. You've talked about Project Arctic, which is moving vSphere to the cloud. And I guess, to me, one of the things I struggle with is, there are so many things that seem like big opportunities, I'm not sure how to maybe rank order them.

Raghu Raghuram

I mean, you're right. I mean, it's -- these are all phenomenal opportunities that play themselves over time, right? And we continue to invest in all of them because we think all of them are not only critical for enterprises, but they are also interrelated. In other words, if we said, "Mr. Customer, forget about modernizing vSphere. We'll focus only on our new application." That may not work -- that will not work for the customer. So that's why we focus on all of these.

In terms of sizing the opportunities, really, what I would say is they are all pretty significant. In terms of what we are putting a lot of focus into, we are putting a lot of focus into Tanzu because application modernization is front and center. And that is the tip of the spear, if you will. In other words, once an application -- if the application doesn't exist, there's no need for infrastructure, right. Whether cloud infrastructure or on-premise infrastructure, doesn't matter. So that is our first focus as a company.

The second is, because we've got 85 million workloads and customers want to not only modernize but move them to the cloud, we are putting a lot of emphasis on our cloud infrastructure assets. I would say those would be the top 2 that we focus on.

Simon Leopold

And I guess some of this transition to me, I presume, affects your go-to-market. And so I think of VMware as a company that historically sold into the IT department as a whole. And I think of the developer community as a related group, but not necessarily the same. And so how does this transition affect the go-to-market when we think about selling to the IT department versus appealing to developers as a community?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So definitely, it requires us to adopt some new go-to-market. But it is not as distant as what you might think at first glance because there is -- inside of an enterprise, there is a traditional what is called infrastructure and operations teams. That's who we have been historically selling to all the way up to the CIO. And there is the developers.

But in between these 2, there is an emerging group called DevOps operators or platform operators or cloud operators. And they are one step removed from traditional infrastructure and operations, but they are not that distant. So that is who is going to buy a lot of what we are doing for developers, right, in addition to developers.

So we are certainly shifting our go-to-market to focus more on those guys and gals, and we are -- one of the reasons we acquired Pivotal is because they understood how to sell to these line of business developers and a lot of business development teams inside of an enterprise. And we are taking advantage of that selling motion to be able to go and talk to those folks. So there's a broadening of our selling motion to tackle these 2 segments.

Simon Leopold

And how does this affect the compensation for sales folks? I think -- when I've observed other companies who make these kinds of transitions, it's often tricky to keep the sales team whole and incented to move the right way. What are you doing to change the incentives for your commissioned sales force?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So there are 2 types of sales forces that we have. One is what we call our core account teams, and they're commissioned. And their responsibility is for what happens in the account across everything that we do as a company.

And then we've got specialists, and we've got a product specialist team for Tanzu, right? And their compensation have similarities, but it's different. They're compensated on subscription. They're compensated on tackling and winning the hearts and minds of the line of business development teams, development leaders that is, and these DevOps leaders that we talked about. And so that's how they are compensated.

So it's a balancing act from that point of view. And without our core team, core account team, there are incentives for selling subscription offerings in addition to selling the total number.

Simon Leopold

Yes. There's a point I've heard you make in the past regarding your incumbency and gives you this position of trust.

Raghu Raghuram

Yes.

Simon Leopold

And I -- that to me seems obvious. I'm just wondering in a changing environment, shifting demand, what else do you see as benefits of being an incumbent other than the trust you've built up with your customers?

Raghu Raghuram

So the 3 Ts. T #1 is trust. T #2 is time. T #3 is talent, right? There are simply not enough people in the world, right, to run out of these new applications, learn how to move these applications to the cloud. I don't care, even within the -- I'm not -- this is not a statement about what the customer has at their disposal in terms of full-time employees. I'm talking about consultants, et cetera, et cetera.

The fact that customers can move to the cloud using our platforms allows their technology teams to reuse the skill sets that they have learned over the last decade or 2 decades, in some cases, right? So that's the talent, taking advantage of the talent they've got. That's some significant advantage.

And then time, the fact that they can do this on their own speed and they can actually do it faster than any other disruptive mechanism is also a big advantage. So those are the other aspects of our incumbency that is often underappreciated.

Simon Leopold

And I want to talk a little bit about the hyperscalers as partners in that I think sometimes in the investment community, we speak about that group as if they -- they're one entity and they all behave the same. And I don't believe that to be true. I'd like to hear maybe how you think about working with them as partners and what's the variation of those relationships.

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So they are different, and they have their own strengths for sure. Historically, we started with AWS. They are our preferred partner. And they are unique in the sense that our relationship with them is unique in the sense we actually operate a service on that platform. In other words, our transformation to SaaS is being built on top of their infrastructure, right? And I mean, they've obviously been the early adopter of cloud, so the early driver of cloud. And so that's our partnership with AWS. And it's, therefore, most mature since it started earliest.

We have also a strong partnership with Azure and a growing partnership with Google. With Azure, historically, many of our workloads are -- happen to be on-premise happen to be Windows workloads. So many of our partners are used to doing business with Microsoft and us.

And with Microsoft, we supply our software them, and they operate a first-party service using our software. Therefore, to a diehard Microsoft customer, VMware just seemed like a yet another Azure feature. So it's very easy for them to adopt. It shows up in that bill like it would any other mechanism, any other Azure service.

And like I said, our joint partners can sell these things together. And Microsoft already has some licensing advantages that we can benefit from if the application is running on our Azure solution, right?

With respect to Google, they are -- gotten some very significant wins with us, and we are super excited. And customers go to Google typically for exploiting Google's strengths around the data platforms and AI and so on and so forth. And so existing workloads that could benefit from that, right, often go there.

Similarly, with Oracle, I mean, we could -- Oracle, as we all know, has a massive, massive, massive installed base of both job applications as well as -- I mean, running on web logic, et cetera as well as, of course, the database, both Oracle and MySQL. And as customers move to an Oracle platform, they -- the database might be the hardcore Database as a Service. But all of the Java applications that surrounded, there are often 6 to 10 Java applications that acts as a database, right, in any database instance. They all run in the VMware instance on Oracle.

With IBM, IBM is doing a lot of work in respect to financial services cloud, right? And IBM has been a long-standing partner. So that a lot of customers that have been running either using IBM has a cycle previous to the split with Kyndryl, the hosting provider, but are now using our moving to IBM cloud or in financial services, they like their capabilities. So we work with them for those sort of customers.

And of course, AliCloud has a strong China presence and the regional Asia presence. We work with them there. So every cloud vendor brings some strength to the table. And because we have such a horizontal customer base, we take advantage of all of that.

Simon Leopold

And how do you think about the potential for those partners to also be competitors? And the one example comes to my mind is you had acquired Avi Networks for an application delivery controller capability. And those are features that some of the hyperscalers provide their customers as built into their operations. So there have to be a number of occasions where you bump into them as competitors. How do you think about that?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. I mean, this is a new world that we live in, right, as customers adopt the cloud. It's not just us. And in the case of Avi, for example, we have many customers that like the load balancing capabilities of Avi over the load balancing capabilities of the native provider, number one.

And number two, they would like to have a standard load balancing solution on-premise and in the cloud, right? So that's the common use case that we see when customers want consistency. We see that with our security offerings. You see that with, of course, infrastructure offerings, et cetera.

And like I said, it's by no means unique to us in the data category, for example, Snowflake, right? All the cloud providers have their own data warehousing offerings and then that is Snowflake, right? So it's a very similar mechanism.

Simon Leopold

So I want to shift a little bit to understand and hear about your philosophy for making acquisitions. So you've made a series of acquisitions in the past, but you mentioned earlier when we talked about the separation from Dell is now you've got the ability to even use equity. So can you talk a little bit about your basic philosophy and maybe reflect on what you consider your biggest successes and even your biggest disappointments in terms of acquisitions?

Raghu Raghuram

So what I would say is if you look at -- I mean, we've been doing acquisitions for nearly 15 years. And I think by rough count, we have had over 60, 70 acquisitions. The vast majority of them have been what we would call tuck-ins into our existing portfolio to complement our existing portfolio.

Occasionally, when we got to enter new product categories, we have done larger acquisitions, right? I think we've done 4 acquisitions over $1 billion if memory serves right.

And so that is the pattern that we are comfortable with, and that is a pattern that we should -- that I expect that we will follow going forward as well. And as we've been talking about for the duration of this part, we are in the middle of 2 big transformations, right? One is modernizing our portfolio to be multi-cloud. Second is modernizing our business model to be subscription and SaaS, and that's what we are focusing on right now.

And in those portfolio elements that we have got, whether it's core, compute storage network, management, security, et cetera, computing, I expect us to continue to do tuck-ins, right? And then when appropriate, we will -- if the opportunity presents itself and it fits in our product portfolio, we will certainly be able to, as a result of the fact that we are a stand-alone company, contemplate larger acquisitions as well using equity if necessary.

Simon Leopold

So given your business is a software business, you don't have the same kind of supply chain constraints that we hear about from a lot of the other companies that I follow in my coverage universe. So with that in mind, what are the largest sources of risk that you're concerned about?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. I mean, I think on the supply chain question, when we do business in the cloud, obviously, the cloud vendors have had no challenges in providing us the capacity. I mean, for -- by and large, I would say. When we do business on-premise, a lot of our business, especially the larger customers, is enterprise agreements and expansion of what they're already doing. So this is not like they got to go out and buy new servers. We do have some subset of our business where customers are either building out greenfield data centers or buying new gear, but so far, it's not been an impairment to our business in this fiscal year.

In terms of the overall risk, I would point to what you talked about before, right? We are making these transitions, and there is a lot of execution nuance associated with that. Those are entirely within our control, and we need to execute it well. And so that's really what I would say is the operational element. The market demand, we are at the front end of a massive secular shift in the industry to multi-cloud, right? Distributed computing is going to rule the day, right? You've got to see computing capacity being deployed in the cloud and the data center and the edge in places that you and I don't even dream about, right?

And as -- because it's driven by things like AI, driven by things like new user experiences, all these sensors and devices being deployed, there's going to be an insatiable need for computing capacity. As a result, there's going to be a significant demand for platforms that help enterprises run applications on these various forms of computing, manage them, secure them, connect them all together.

That is our business. So our business is tied to some very secular trends that are super exciting in the industry. So that is that.

We've got a very good product line that spans all of these categories. It's not like they are solely dependent on one product category. So we've got a balanced portfolio that's all being innovated upon.

Now we've got partnership with everybody, right? And we pride ourselves on being Switzerland of the industry. The spin reinforces that. And so all of those things are things that are going to work in our favor as we progress during this decade of transformation of our customers.

And so what is left is, can we innovate, continue our innovation engine? Can we make our business model transitions? Those are all what we are well underway. But I would say if there are "risks," that's what I would think about.

Simon Leopold

So we've just about run out of time here. So thank you very much for joining us. I'd like to close with maybe just the last sort of sound bite, if you might. What do you think is the least appreciated aspect of VMware story?

Raghu Raghuram

I mean, we touched upon some of this before, right? It is customers underestimate the complexity -- sorry, the investors underestimate the complexity and the magnitude of the transformation our enterprise customers are undergoing, and therefore, the indispensability of VMware to that transformation and the necessity of VMware to that transformation, right?

So I would argue that's how VMware is going to be really hard for customers -- that's what customers tell us to make this transformation. And that's really one aspect that is underestimated. To your point earlier, people think it's another nothing story.

The second aspect of it is also something that we touched upon is the 3 Ts, the trust, the first of those 3 Ts, right? Businesses cannot operate, big parts of the GDP cannot operate if our software doesn't work well. And that is going to be true even in the cloud. It's not like they're not going to have mission-critical applications. So when customers think of mission-critical operations, they think of us. That is another underestimated, underappreciated part of our story.

Simon Leopold

Well, great. Well, Raghu, I want to thank you for joining us as well as the Investor Relations team. With that, we'll wrap up this fireside. This is Simon Leopold, Raymond James, finishing up our session with VMware. Thank you very much.

Raghu Raghuram

Thank you.

