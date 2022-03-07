eclipse_images/E+ via Getty Images

If there's one bad thing about clothing, it's the fact that there is no such thing as one size fits all. While many people may fit within a certain range of sizes, whether those sizes relate to height or weight, there are those individuals who fall outside of this range. One company dedicated to providing clothing and other products to these types of individuals is a firm called Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG). Although there is demand for this type of company, the firm was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of that, its performance in the years leading up to that was not always the greatest. Although revenue for the business continued a steady incline leading to the pandemic, profits were always negative and cash flows bounced around in a narrow range. Fortunately for investors, the worst for the business appears to be past it. Revenue has resumed its growth and profitability appears robust. While there are no guarantees that this trend will continue, a continuation of this trend would result in shares of the enterprise trading at levels that would definitely be considered cheap.

A play on big and tall

Destination XL Group describes itself as the largest specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes throughout the US and Canada. Today, the company operates under a few key brand names. These include Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL outlets. Though it is worth mentioning that the vast majority of its stores are branded as DXL. Generally speaking, the company's stores range in size from between 3,000 square feet, though its main DXL retail stores average about 7,600 square feet in size.

What makes the company unique is that it starts off with men's clothing that begins with a waist size of 38 inches or greater. And all of its tops are sized 1XL or greater. In addition to selling its products through its retail establishments, the company also sells its products online. In all, the company offers over 5,000 different styles, with shirt sizes up to 8XL and 8XLT and pant sizes as great as 70 inches. The company also offers higher-end merchandise such as suits that it will tailor first clients, as well as other products that go with them. Shoes and other apparel and accessories are also sold through the company's retail stores and online.

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, management did well to grow the company's top line. Revenue increased from $450.3 million in 2016 to $474 million in 2019. But then, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic sent revenue tumbling to just $318.9 million. It is worth noting that the picture for the business likely would have been worse had it not been for its robust e-commerce platform. Between 2016 and 2019, sales made directly to the customer increased from 19.9% of overall revenue to 22.5%. But then, in 2020, this number surged to 38.3%. One thing that has not helped the company is that the firm has gradually decreased the number of locations that it has in operation. Between 2016 in 2019, the number of stores dropped from 343 to 323. Then, in 2020, the number of stores declined to 311.

Fortunately for investors, much of the pain for the firm appears to be in the past. Revenue in the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year came in at $371.6 million. That compares to the $218.8 million generated the same time one year earlier. Although the number of stores for the company continues to decline, hitting just 294 compared to the 316 reported one year earlier, management anticipates revenue ranging from between $500 million and $505 million for 2021 as a whole. In addition to benefiting from an increase in comparable store sales, the company also is benefiting from higher prices and from direct sales remaining robust, representing 29.1% of overall revenue in the first nine months of last year.

Although the general trend for sales for Destination XL Group has been positive, the same cannot be said of profits. In each of the five years ending in 2020, the company generated net losses. Most of these were fairly small, but they were losses nonetheless. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, declined over the past five years, dropping from $35 million to negative $1.2 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we would see that cash flow remained in a fairly narrow range between 2016 and 2019, with that range starting at $15 million and moving up to $28.9 million. Then, in 2020, cash flow is negative to the tune of $26.2 million. Another metric that followed this trajectory quite well was EBITDA. In 2020, it came in negative to the tune of $24.2 million after previously bouncing around between $17.1 million and $31.6 million in the prior four years.

For the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year, we can see that financial performance on the bottom line has improved drastically. Net income during that timeframe was $46.8 million. That compares to the $59.5 million loss achieved the same time one year earlier. Operating cash flow was positive in the amount of $64.2 million. That compares to the negative $8.6 million reported one year earlier. If we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have improved from a negative $26.4 million to a positive $60.1 million. And over that same window of time, EBITDA would have gone from a negative $24.9 million to a positive $62.5 million. For the full 2021 fiscal year, management expects net profits, at the midpoint, to be around $56.2 million and for operating cash flow to be around $69.3 million. The company also forecasted EBITDA to be about $76 million.

Taking these figures, we can effectively price the company. If we make the assumption that the 2021 fiscal year marks a new normal for the enterprise, shares look incredibly cheap. The price to earnings multiple for the company would be just 4.8. The price to operating cash flow multiple would be 3.9. And the EV to EBITDA multiple would come in at 3.5. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, three of these companies had positive results, with a range of between 4.8 and 50.9. Destination XL Group was tied with one other prospect as the cheapest in the group. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the four companies with a positive result ranged from a low of 3.2 to a high of 48.1. Only one of the four companies was cheaper than our target. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range for the three companies with positive results was from 2.4 to 6.8. Two of the three companies were cheaper than Destination XL Group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Destination XL Group 4.8 3.9 3.5 Citi Trends (CTRN) 4.8 3.2 2.4 Express (EXPR) N/A 48.1 N/A J.Jill (JILL) N/A 4.7 N/A Tilly's (TLYS) 6.3 5.9 2.4 Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) 50.9 N/A 6.8

Takeaway

At this point in time, Destination XL Group strikes me as an interesting prospect that might make for a good opportunity right now. Shares of the business are definitely on the cheap. But it remains to be seen how long current market conditions can keep revenue and cash flow elevated. I am encouraged by the significant exposure the company has from an e-commerce perspective. But that alone is not enough to make it an attractive opportunity. At the end of the day, this firm might very well offer some nice upside. But given the long-term trajectory seen in the store count, I think that this is not the kind of prospect that investors want to hold for an extended timeframe. Instead, it might offer some nice upside in the near-term, while growing in risk as time goes on.