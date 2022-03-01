KKR Might Be A Surprise Winner Of A Rocky 2023

Dec. 23, 2022 1:15 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)
The Value Puzzle profile picture
The Value Puzzle
221 Followers

Summary

  • KKR's stock is down nearly 37% this year, indicating heightened investor skepticism.
  • While unrealized carried interest has taken a beating and book value declined, fee-related income stayed strong and is even up for the year.
  • With over $110bn in dry powder, KKR is in an excellent position to benefit from the current uncertain environment.
  • Fund raising was surprisingly strong even in a tough environment.
  • I think KKR has 40% upside from current levels and might offer an opportunity to get in at rock bottom levels during 2023.

Schwarzpulver Barrel

With over $100bn in dry powder KKR is poised to benefit from rocky markets

Berryspun/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

NYSE:KKR is one of the leading alternative asset managers. It has been building a sticky asset base that generates reliable management

KKR dry powder

$109bn of dry powder to deploy for future carry (KKR Q3-2022 press release)

KKR fund performance

KKR's fund performance by end of Q3-22 (KKR Q3 earnings release)

KKR sticky assets

over 90% of AuM are sticky (KKR Q3 report 2022)

KKR's FRE

Fee related earnings Q1-3 (KKR's Q3 presentation)

KKR FRE defintion

KKR definition of FRE (KKR Q3-2022 press release)

KKR non-cash compensation

non-cash compensation (KKR Q3 filing)

KKR definition of equity based compensation

KKR equity based compensation (KKR Q3-2022 10-Q SEC filing)

KKR AuM resiliency

AuM growth (KKR September 2021 presentation)

KKR carry

realized carry in past years (KKR presentation at Goldman Sachs December 2021)

KKR carry pool

Description of carry pool (Q3-2022 10-Q SEC filing)

KKR balance sheet

KKR balance sheet investments (KKR Q3-2022 press release)

KKR IRR on balance sheet assets

IRRs on balance sheet assets (KKR May 2022 investor presentation)

KKR fund performance asset class

KKR fund performance by asset class (KKR Q3-22 report)

This article was written by

The Value Puzzle profile picture
The Value Puzzle
221 Followers
CFA Charterholder, experienced Investor and analyst. I write my personal independent views and hope to enter fruitful discusssions in the comment section..As I have always been intrigued by the dynamics of the broader economy and stock markets in particlular I am personally invested in the stock market since my youth for over 30 years now. I followed my calling and studied economics and finance to work in the financial industry. I stuck to the buy side to avoid conflicts of interest and as I am more interested in analyzing stocks and markets than selling my views. I worked as fund co-manager and analyst for a leading mutual fund company responsible for long-only stock market investments especially in financial companies. The investment style was strongly fundamentally driven but also with attention to newsflow and upcoming catalysts impacting stock prices short term. Later on I widened my area of expertise by working as an analyst at a multi billion dollar multi strategy hedge fund. There I learned to appreciate the importance of capital structures when analyzing investments which is still often ignored by investors. Furthermore I gained experience in analyzing arbitrage and M&A situations. Ever eager to get new insights and admittedly also to get a better work life balance I changed jobs to work at a financial regulatory authority. In this position I was responsible for developing international regualtion as well as supervising specific companies. I loved the international aspects and the position gave me good insights into the workings of regulation as well as into the politics behind it. In those functions I had extensive contacts to corporate executives of all levels and departments via 1:1 or group meetings, IR events or sometimes week-long on-site inspections. This gave me invaluable insights into companies that is otherwise very hard to get. Due to this experience I also learned how to read between the lines and know very well that messages are made for a specific audience and therefore need to be taken with a grain of salt. I always enjoyed a fruitful discussion which is why I have now decided to round off my career by sharing my views and discussing investment ideas with the broader public and in turn benefit from their feedback. Due to compliance reasons I will however refrain from explicitely writing about concrete experiences gained during my career and will limit my contributions to publicly available information while drawing upon my experience from my diverse background in the financial industry.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KKR, BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an independent individual investor that shares his personal views based on publicly available information. Nothing in this article nor any published commentary by me is intended to be investment, tax or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Tags used by Seeking Alpha like "buy", "sell", or "hold" are not an invitation or recommendation to do so but only signal my personal view on a stock and are required by Seeking Alpha for the article to be published. Information presented is believed to be factual and up to date, but I do not and cannot guarantee its accuracy as mistakes might always happen. Opinions and judgements can always be wrong. Given the limited space of an article, it should not be considered a complete discussion of all relevant factors and risks. Furthermore, I am under no obligation to update the content of the article and it therefore should be seen as a snapshot of my views during the time of the publication which might have since changed without further notification. Therefore, readers and investors invest at their own risk and should not rely on the content of this article when making investment decisions. Any investment in any stock or security mentioned could result in a 100% loss. Readers and investors should do their own research and seek investment advice before investing.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.