Wipro Limited (WIT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 13, 2023 1:59 PM ETWipro Limited (WIT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.21K Followers

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call January 13, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dipak Kumar Bohra - SVP, Corporate Treasurer & IR

Thierry Delaporte - MD, CEO

Jatin Dalal - CFO

Stephanie Trautman - Chief Growth Officer

Amit Choudhary - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mukul Garg - Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Abhishek Bhandari - Nomura

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley

Nitin Padmanabhan - Investec

Ravi Menon - Macquarie

Surendra Goyal - Citi

Manik Taneja - Axis Capital

Dipesh Mehta - Emkay Global

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Wipro Limited Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dipak Kumar Bohra, Senior Vice President, Corporate Treasurer and Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Dipak Kumar Bohra

Thank you, Inba. Warm welcome to our Q3 FY '23 earnings call and wish you all a happy new year. We will begin the call with our business highlights and overview by Thierry Delaporte, our Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; followed by a financial overview by our CFO, Jatin Dalal. Afterwards, the operator will open the bridge for question and answers with our management team.

Before Thierry starts, let me draw your attention to the fact that during this call, we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are associated with uncertainties and risks, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected. The uncertainties and risk factors are explained in our detailed filings with the SEC. Wipro does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect events and circumstances after the date of filing. The conference call will

