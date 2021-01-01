TeamViewer AG: Long-Term Growth Story Still A Concern

Feb. 08, 2023 2:38 PM ETTeamViewer AG (TMVWF)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
286 Followers

Summary

  • 4Q22 results were driven by multi-year contracts and pricing.
  • Although TMVWF is focusing on profitability, there are concerns about the sustainability of growth, particularly in acquiring new customers and the decline in new billings growth.
  • FY23 guidance included revenue growth of 10-14% y/y and a target profit margin of 40%.

Woman sitting on deck chair on a terrace with sea view, using laptop computer

Kathrin Ziegler

Thesis

TeamViewer AG (OTCPK:TMVWF) 4Q22 results were driven by both multi-year contracts and pricing (which is not a surprise, I believe). In addition, the midpoint of the growth guidance for FY23 is positive, indicating an increase in billings and revenue in the

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
286 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.