Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 2:19 PM ETMirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.25K Followers

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Gaddy - Vice President, Head, Strategy and Corporate Development

Larry Kingsley - Chairman of the Board

Tom Logan - Chief Executive Officer

Brian Schopfer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Chris Moore - CJS Securities

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to Mirion Technologies Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Alex Gaddy. Thank you. Mr. Gaddy, you may begin.

Alex Gaddy

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining Mirion’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call.

A reminder that comments made during this presentation will include forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that we file from time-to-time with the SEC under the caption Risk Factors and in Mirion’s other filings with the SEC. Quarterly references within today’s discussion are related to the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The comments made during this call will also include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix of this presentation accompanying the call today. All earnings materials can be found on Mirion’s IR website at ir.mirion.com.

Joining me on the call today are Larry

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.